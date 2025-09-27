2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Hong Kong’s Treasury Markets Summit 2025 Highlights Renminbi Opportunities and AI Impact

Hong Kong’s Treasury Markets Summit 2025 Highlights Renminbi Opportunities and AI Impact

The post Hong Kong’s Treasury Markets Summit 2025 Highlights Renminbi Opportunities and AI Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 26, 2025 17:09 The Treasury Markets Summit 2025 in Hong Kong focused on Renminbi business growth and AI’s transformative role in treasury markets, attracting over 300 industry professionals. The Treasury Markets Summit 2025, a prominent event co-hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Treasury Markets Association (TMA), convened in Hong Kong on September 26. This annual summit serves as a pivotal forum for discussing developments and future trends in the treasury markets. Focus on Renminbi Business and AI Transformation In his keynote address, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA and Honorary President of the TMA Council, emphasized the potential for expanding Renminbi business in Hong Kong. This aligns with Hong Kong’s strategic position as a leading international financial hub. The city has been actively fostering the Renminbi market, aiming to enhance its role in global finance. Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA, Darryl Chan, who also chairs the TMA Executive Board, provided an overview of the evolution of Hong Kong’s treasury markets. He highlighted the TMA’s significant milestones over the past two decades, underscoring the region’s ongoing commitment to market development and innovation. Panel Discussions on Financial Order and AI The summit featured three key panel discussions, each addressing critical issues impacting the treasury markets. The panels explored topics such as the emerging global financial order, Hong Kong’s role as a central corporate treasury hub, and the transformative effects of artificial intelligence on the treasury sector. These discussions were moderated by industry experts, including Christopher Chan, Rami Hayek, and Alvin Li, who brought diverse perspectives to the table. Distinguished speakers from various financial and corporate sectors contributed to the panels, providing insights into how AI is reshaping market practices and the potential for Hong…
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00898-4.46%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000117-3.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1181-0.08%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:38
Distribuire
Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin to Boost Liquidity and Governance

Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin to Boost Liquidity and Governance

TLDR Hyperliquid launches USDH, a stablecoin backed by cash and U.S. Treasuries. Aster surpasses Hyperliquid in weekly trading volume, intensifying competition. USDH aims to enhance liquidity and governance within the Hyperliquid DEX. The unlock of 237.8M HYPE tokens could impact Hyperliquid’s market position. Hyperliquid has introduced USDH, a native stablecoin designed to enhance its decentralized [...] The post Hyperliquid Unveils USDH Stablecoin to Boost Liquidity and Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boost
BOOST$0.11689+12.55%
Union
U$0.010235+0.53%
Aster
ASTER$1.8453+4.28%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/27 23:17
Distribuire
Hyperdrive clarified that there is no vulnerability in thBILL itself and the investigation is still ongoing

Hyperdrive clarified that there is no vulnerability in thBILL itself and the investigation is still ongoing

PANews reported on September 27 that Hyperdrive issued a statement on the X platform to clarify that there is no vulnerability in thBILL itself, but rather that two wallet positions in the Hyperdrive Treasury Market that used Theo's thBILL as collateral appear to have been attacked. The investigation is still ongoing.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0228+2.33%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/27 23:10
Distribuire
DSRPTD & EcoX Ignite Web3 Buzz with SBC Warm-Up Night in Dubai Ahead of Record-Breaking SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

DSRPTD & EcoX Ignite Web3 Buzz with SBC Warm-Up Night in Dubai Ahead of Record-Breaking SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

The post DSRPTD & EcoX Ignite Web3 Buzz with SBC Warm-Up Night in Dubai Ahead of Record-Breaking SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global tech communities converged in Dubai as EcoX, the city’s flagship weekly tech gathering, and DSRPTD, the “Tech VC Browser of the World,” hosted the EcoX SBC Web3 District Warm-Up Night at Scandal Club. The event served as an energetic prelude to the SBC Summit Lisbon 2025, which has since broken records in size and impact. Co-hosted by Franco Fiore (Co-founder, EcoX) and Ahmed Refaie (Host, DSRPTD), the evening kicked off with a dynamic Super-Pitch Session spotlighting: USDR: a gold-backed stablecoin by Gustavo Montero PWR Chain: a decentralized infrastructure layer, presented by Edy Haddad Bonuz: a cutting-edge Social Wallet, introduced by Matthias Mende “As we at Bonuz enter the global stage from Dubai, we believe the future of fandom is not in passive follows, but active participation—where fans invest not just attention, but trust and actionable value, and where celebrities deliver authenticity and ownership in every interaction,” said Matthias Mende, Founder of Bonuz. Bonuz was a standout at the event, offering a simple Web3 ecosystem built on a multi-chain social wallet. Designed to fuse Web2 familiarity with Web3 functionality, Bonuz empowers creators, brands, and fans through tokenized interactions, exclusive access, and gamified engagement—all while enabling self-custody across EVM, Solana, Bitcoin, and more. Bonuz created a Dynamic NFT protocol (DNFTs) that allows brands to create loyalty programs using loyalty NFTs or to design real-world engagement quests for restaurants or events, where participating users receive redeemable vouchers in NFT format. The night also featured special appearances and announcements from: SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 Delivers Web3 Innovation at Scale The Legends Charity Match, held on September 15 (prior to the Summit), featured teams of Portugal Legends vs World Legends. Stars included Luís Figo, Deco, Nuno Gomes, Alessandro Del Piero, Cafu, Michael Owen, Javier Zanetti, Kaká, Carles Puyol among others. It aimed to raise…
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005391+2.08%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000117-3.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010496+0.36%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:09
Distribuire
Solana Price Drops 15% As Traders Lose Confidence and Risk $200 Support

Solana Price Drops 15% As Traders Lose Confidence and Risk $200 Support

TLDR Solana has dropped 15% in a week, risking a further fall below $200 support. Futures market open interest for Solana has decreased by 17% since September 19. Short-term holders of SOL are near break-even, increasing risk of sell-off. If demand doesn’t return, Solana could fall towards $195.55 in the near term. Solana (SOL) has [...] The post Solana Price Drops 15% As Traders Lose Confidence and Risk $200 Support appeared first on CoinCentral.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.49043-8.26%
Solana
SOL$206.37+3.34%
NEAR
NEAR$2.705+0.66%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/27 22:59
Distribuire
Crypto Gets an Apology: SEC Finally Changes Its Tune

Crypto Gets an Apology: SEC Finally Changes Its Tune

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, often called “Crypto Mom,” struck a rare conciliatory tone at the Coin Center Dinner this week. In a candid speech, she apologized for the agency’s historically tough stance on digital assets and admitted she had failed to sway her colleagues toward a more open approach sooner. Peirce urged the crypto community to seize this moment of growing regulatory clarity to build innovations that deliver real value, marking what many see as a turning point in the SEC’s relationship with the industry.A Turning Point for Crypto Regulation At the Coin Center Dinner on Thursday, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce—widely known as “Crypto Mom”—acknowledged the agency’s past missteps in its approach to cryptocurrency. She expressed regret that for much of her tenure, the SEC had leaned toward criticism and enforcement rather than support. Peirce told the audience she hoped this new phase, marked by regulatory clarity, would empower innovators to build tools that enhance safety, security, and prosperity.From Regulation by Enforcement to OpennessThe shift comes after years of friction between the crypto industry and the SEC. Under former Chair Gary Gensler, the agency pursued a strict interpretation, often labeling most cryptocurrencies as securities and relying heavily on enforcement actions. Peirce consistently opposed this “regulation by enforcement” model. Now, with Paul Atkins appointed as SEC Chair, the Commission has pivoted. In the past year, it launched a Peirce-led Crypto Task Force, dropped several cases against crypto firms, and introduced “Project Crypto” to modernize digital asset rules.Spotlight on NFTsOne major area of focus has been non-fungible tokens. Previous administrations brought probes and enforcement actions against NFT collections, creating uncertainty for creators and platforms. In her speech, Peirce lightened the mood by proposing a satirical NFT collection called “the Dog’s Breakfast.” It would feature caricatures of people in the crypto community—critics and advocates alike. Among them was “CryptoMom” with a “slightly befuddled expression” and “Lost-in-Law,” a lawyer in sneakers still clutching an unopened securities law book.Looking Beyond the SECPeirce also hinted at her personal future, saying she plans to take up beekeeping once she leaves the SEC. The remark was both humorous and symbolic, contrasting bees’ stings with the sharper bite of her online critics. “Honey is delicious and nutritious,” she said, “and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”What This Means for the Industry?Peirce’s apology and her calls for “quick progress” suggest the SEC is willing to reset its relationship with the crypto sector. The combination of regulatory clarity, dropped enforcement cases, and modernization efforts could open the door for meaningful innovation in digital assets. Whether the industry takes full advantage of this opportunity remains to be seen, but for now, the tone from regulators is shifting from confrontation to collaboration.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05046+2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07754+1.69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.49043-8.26%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:58
Distribuire
Polkadot pUSD: Unlocking a New Era of Decentralized Stability

Polkadot pUSD: Unlocking a New Era of Decentralized Stability

BitcoinWorld Polkadot pUSD: Unlocking a New Era of Decentralized Stability The Polkadot ecosystem is buzzing with a groundbreaking proposal: the introduction of a native stablecoin, Polkadot pUSD. This significant development aims to redefine how stability is maintained within the network, potentially shifting away from its current reliance on external stablecoins like USDT and USDC. For anyone invested in the future of decentralized finance, understanding this strategic move is crucial. Why is Polkadot Proposing a Native Polkadot pUSD Stablecoin? Currently, the Polkadot network largely depends on established stablecoins such as USDT and USDC for its decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. While these have served their purpose, the desire for greater autonomy and control over the ecosystem’s financial infrastructure has grown. The proposed Polkadot pUSD seeks to address this by offering a truly native solution. Previously, an attempt to introduce a stablecoin called aUSD, based on the Honzon protocol, faced challenges and was ultimately unsuccessful. This experience highlighted the need for a robust, well-integrated solution that aligns with Polkadot’s unique architecture. A native stablecoin would mitigate risks associated with relying on centralized issuers and external regulatory pressures, offering more resilience to the ecosystem. How Will Polkadot pUSD Enhance Ecosystem Stability? The architecture behind Polkadot pUSD is designed to foster robust stability. Unlike some algorithmic stablecoins, pUSD is proposed to be over-collateralized by DOT, Polkadot’s native token. This mechanism aims to provide a strong backing, mitigating volatility risks and ensuring a more secure asset for transactions and DeFi protocols within the network. Over-collateralization means that the value of the DOT held as collateral would exceed the value of the pUSD in circulation. This buffer helps absorb price fluctuations in DOT, offering a layer of security for pUSD holders. Furthermore, integrating pUSD directly into Polkadot’s parachain model could unlock seamless interoperability and liquidity across various connected blockchains. What Are the Potential Benefits and Challenges for Polkadot pUSD? Introducing a native stablecoin like Polkadot pUSD brings a host of potential advantages, but it also comes with its own set of challenges that the community must carefully consider. Potential Benefits: Increased Autonomy: Reduces reliance on external, potentially centralized stablecoin issuers. Enhanced Capital Efficiency: Keeps value within the Polkadot ecosystem, fostering internal growth. Seamless Integration: Designed to work natively with Polkadot’s unique parachain architecture. New DeFi Opportunities: Opens doors for innovative lending, borrowing, and trading protocols built around pUSD. Key Challenges: Oracle Reliability: Ensuring accurate and decentralized price feeds for DOT collateral. Liquidation Risks: Managing potential liquidations during extreme market downturns to maintain peg. Adoption and Liquidity: Gaining widespread acceptance and sufficient liquidity to compete with established stablecoins. Governance Hurdles: Securing community consensus through the governance vote process. The success of this proposal hinges on a robust design and strong community support to navigate these complexities. What Does the Future Hold for Polkadot’s DeFi Landscape with Polkadot pUSD? The successful implementation of Polkadot pUSD could profoundly impact the network’s decentralized finance landscape. It represents a strategic step towards greater self-sufficiency and innovation, potentially attracting more developers and users to build on Polkadot. A native stablecoin could act as a foundational block, encouraging the creation of more sophisticated and integrated DeFi applications. Moreover, a native stablecoin would strengthen Polkadot’s position as a leading multi-chain ecosystem, offering a secure and stable asset that can flow freely between its parachains. This would not only enhance user experience but also solidify Polkadot’s vision of an interconnected, decentralized future. The proposal for a native Polkadot pUSD stablecoin marks a pivotal moment for the Polkadot ecosystem. It signifies a bold ambition to strengthen its financial independence and enhance the stability offered to its users and developers. As the community deliberates on this crucial governance vote, the outcome will undoubtedly shape the next chapter of Polkadot’s journey in the competitive blockchain space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Polkadot pUSD? Polkadot pUSD is a proposed native stablecoin for the Polkadot ecosystem, intended to be collateralized by Polkadot’s native token, DOT. Its primary goal is to provide a decentralized, stable asset for transactions and DeFi activities within the network. How is pUSD different from aUSD? While both aim to be stablecoins within Polkadot, pUSD is a new proposal following the challenges faced by the previous aUSD, which was based on the Honzon protocol. The new pUSD proposal aims for a robust design, likely incorporating lessons learned from prior attempts and focusing on strong DOT collateralization. Why is Polkadot proposing a native stablecoin? Polkadot aims to reduce its reliance on external stablecoins like USDT and USDC, which introduce centralization risks and external dependencies. A native stablecoin like pUSD offers greater autonomy, better integration with the ecosystem, and enhanced control over its financial infrastructure. Who decides if pUSD will be issued? The issuance of pUSD is subject to a governance vote by the Polkadot community. DOT holders will participate in this decentralized decision-making process, ensuring that the community has a direct say in the network’s future direction. What are the main risks associated with pUSD? Key risks include ensuring the reliability of price oracles for DOT collateral, managing potential liquidations during extreme market volatility, and achieving sufficient adoption and liquidity to maintain its peg effectively. Robust design and active community oversight are crucial for mitigating these risks. Stay informed about the latest developments in the Polkadot ecosystem! If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network on social media to help spread awareness about Polkadot’s exciting new stablecoin proposal. To learn more about the latest Polkadot trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Polkadot’s future price action. This post Polkadot pUSD: Unlocking a New Era of Decentralized Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
ERA
ERA$0.5272-2.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.007395-2.96%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:55
Distribuire
7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode

7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode

The post 7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins have rewritten the rules of crypto, turning jokes, internet culture, and viral energy into billion-dollar movements. From Dogecoin’s playful beginnings to Shiba Inu’s explosive rise, meme coins have proven they’re more than passing trends; they’re cultural currencies powered by community conviction. Today’s market is filled with standouts like Brett, Apecoin, Mog Coin, Snek, Turbo, and Cat in a Dog’s World, each adding its own flavor of humor, hype, and creativity to the crypto space. However, the name that is currently dominating conversations is MoonBull. With its presale gaining momentum and investors rushing to grab their share before the next price jump, MoonBull is quickly positioning itself as the top meme coin to watch in 2025. What sets it apart isn’t just community energy; it’s the built-in mechanics, massive ROI potential, and focus on rewarding holders that are already fueling early-stage FOMO. While other meme coins carry their own weight, MoonBull’s presale fire is what’s catching everyone’s eye. How MoonBull’s Tokenomics Could Make It the Next Top Meme Coin The MoonBull presale is gaining serious momentum, quickly positioning itself as a top meme coin to watch in 2025. Early buyers are rushing in to secure their share before prices climb in the next stages, driven by a design that rewards conviction and community growth. Once MoonBull hits the market, every sell order does more than just exchange tokens; it actively fuels the token’s upward trajectory. With 2% of each sale bolstering the liquidity pool, the market becomes deeper and more resilient, smoothing out volatility and giving buyers confidence that there’s always a strong foundation beneath the price. Simultaneously, 2% of each sale flows back into holders’ wallets, meaning every trade rewards loyal participants and compounds their positions without any extra effort. The final 1% is forever removed from circulation,…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002336+0.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010496+0.36%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 22:53
Distribuire
Hypervault has apparently cancelled its X platform account; users should be wary of related risks.

Hypervault has apparently cancelled its X platform account; users should be wary of related risks.

PANews reported on September 27 that Hypervault has allegedly cancelled its X platform account, warning users to be wary of related risks. The official Twitter account currently displays "This account does not exist." Previously, PeckShield monitored a suspected rug pull on the project, with approximately $3.6 million being transferred.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001531-0.97%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/27 22:50
Distribuire
Cathie Wood’s ARK, Softbank Eye Tether Stakes In Massive Fundraising

Cathie Wood’s ARK, Softbank Eye Tether Stakes In Massive Fundraising

Hester Pierce, the United States Securities and Exchange Commissioner, popularly known in the crypto space as “Crypto Mom,” continues showcasing her relentless devotion towards crypto [...]
ARK
ARK$0.4114-0.12%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.205-2.38%
Distribuire
Insidebitcoins2025/09/27 17:58
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase