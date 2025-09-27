2025-09-29 Monday

Franklin, Fidelity, and Others Update Solana ETF Filings with Staking Features

Franklin, Fidelity, and others update Solana ETF filings with staking features, signaling institutional demand, SEC progress, and potential approvals. A fresh wave of Solana ETF amendments has entered the spotlight. Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary filed updated S-1 forms. These amendments include staking provisions, which open up funds for yielding its proof-of-stake […] The post Franklin, Fidelity, and Others Update Solana ETF Filings with Staking Features appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 23:30
Ethereum Price Faces Selloff Risk – Major Drop Coming?

The post Ethereum Price Faces Selloff Risk – Major Drop Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading altcoin Ethereum has rebounded slightly over the past 24 hours, recording a modest 1% gain to trade near the $4,000 level at press time.  This comes amid today’s broader improvement in market sentiment across the crypto sector. However, despite the recovery, on-chain data suggests that bearish pressure remains firmly in play. Sponsored Sponsored ETF Outflows Threaten Ethereum’s Near-Term Recovery One of the most significant red flags comes from the dip in institutional flows into the altcoin.  According to SosoValue, net outflows from spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) totaled $796 million this week, bringing the month-to-date liquidity exit from these funds to $388 million. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue If this pace continues, September will mark the first month of net outflows for ETH ETFs since March. This highlights the weakening institutional demand for the asset. ETF flows are a key marker of investor sentiment, and the persistent outflows indicate that institutional players are steadily exiting positions. With these big-money backers retreating, ETH’s ability to sustain a push above $4,000 is increasingly under threat. Further, the sentiment among ETH’s long-term holders has progressively worsened, as reflected by its climbing Liveliness metric. Per Glassnode, this key metric sits at a year-to-date high of 0.70, indicating strong selloffs from this investor cohort. Sponsored Sponsored ETH Liveliness. Source: Glassnode  Liveliness measures the movement of long-held tokens by calculating the ratio of coin days destroyed to the total coin days accumulated. When it drops, LTHs are moving their assets off exchanges and opting to hold. Conversely, as with ETH, when the metric climbs, long-held tokens are being moved or sold, signaling profit-taking by long-term holders. This trend contributes to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:15
Bloomberg Analyst: BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is an extension of spot products and IBIT

PANews reported on September 27th that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on the X platform that the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, BlackRock's application for a Bitcoin premium yield ETF, is a spot product under the 1933 Act. It employs a covered call strategy for Bitcoin, aiming to generate returns on Bitcoin investments and is an extension of another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT. (Note: Mainstream ETF products in the US market are required to comply with both the 1933 Act and the 1934 Act.)
PANews2025/09/27 23:03
Circle Unveils On-Chain Refund Protocol for Arc Blockchain

Circle introduces Arc blockchain refund protocol, enhancing compliance, fraud prevention, and escrow dispute resolution, boosting institutional trust in stablecoin transactions. Circle has unveiled a refund protocol on its Arc blockchain. The system aims to address fraud, compliance issues, and irreversibility challenges in stablecoin transactions. Disputed payments will be placed into escrow until an arbiter has […] The post Circle Unveils On-Chain Refund Protocol for Arc Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 23:00
Scilex Completes $150 Million Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI, Acquiring Nearly 279 Million Common Shares

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Scilex Holding announced that its previously disclosed first Bitcoin investment transaction worth US$150 million in Datavault AI has been completed. According to the terms of the investment, the company expects to receive a total of 278,914,094 shares of Datavault common stock with an effective purchase price of US$0.5378 per share.
PANews2025/09/27 22:46
South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de aflevering “Conflict of Interest” neemt South Park de wereld van prediction markets flink op de hak. Terwijl de aflevering nog moest verschijnen, waren handelaren al druk bezig met speculeren over wat er precies in de show zou gebeuren. Fictie en realiteit lopen opvallend in elkaar over. Ze raken elkaar precies op het snijvlak van nieuws en absurditeit. Satire en spot rond prediction markets De aflevering Conflict of Interest zoomt in op prediction markets via een schoolklas die fanatiek weddenschappen afsluit in een app die sterk lijkt op Kalshi of Polymarket. De onderwerpen die voorbijkomen zijn al even gevarieerd als absurd: van de uitkomst van conflicten in het Midden-Oosten tot de inhoud van de schoollunch en het geslacht van een nog ongeboren baby. Het is typische South Park-humor: grof, ongefilterd en vol knipogen naar de actualiteit. De Amerikaanse toezichthouders CFTC en FCC krijgen ook een sneer en worden in de aflevering ironisch neergezet als “hoogst professionele strategische adviseurs”. Donald Trump Jr. duikt eveneens op in het script, niet letterlijk, maar wel als verwijzing. Hij trad vorig jaar toe tot Polymarket’s adviesraad en werd eerder dit jaar nog genoemd als strategisch adviseur bij Kalshi. Daarmee krijgt de satire ook een extra laag: de grens tussen politieke invloed, financiële markten en media wordt messcherp belicht. Opvallend genoeg schuurt de inhoud van de aflevering tegen echte ontwikkelingen aan. Zo besloot de CFTC in mei haar bezwaar tegen Kalshi’s politieke contracten in te trekken na een gerechtelijke uitspraak. En Polymarket kreeg op 3 september een no-action letter van diezelfde toezichthouder, waardoor het even ademruimte kreeg. De timing van de aflevering voelt dan ook verre van toeval. De aflevering raakt ook grotere thema’s, zoals de vrijheid van meningsuiting en de grenzen van satire. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Jimmy Kimmel, wiens politieke segmenten de laatste tijd zijn bewerkt of zelfs verwijderd, onder druk van netwerken of publieke backlash. South Park lijkt zich daar weinig van aan te trekken en blijft vasthouden aan zijn rauwe, ongefilterde stijl. Juist in een tijd waarin censuur vaker voorkomt, voelt die houding verfrissend en broodnodig. Prediction markets just made their first appearance on South Park. They describe @Polymarket as “online, peer-to-peer betting”, a “social platform” where “People can make any bet they want, and then other users take them up on it.” If you had no idea what a prediction market… pic.twitter.com/KeASgaO0GH — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 Handelaren gokken op woorden en thema’s in de aflevering Opvallend genoeg werd de aflevering zelf het middelpunt van speculatie op prediction markets. Op het platform Myriad werd druk gespeculeerd over de inhoud van de show. De kans dat namen als Polymarket, Kalshi of Myriad genoemd zouden worden? Zo’n 31,7%, met een totale inzet van ongeveer $11.400. En dat is nog maar het begin. Er waren ook weddenschappen over het aantal keren dat het woord “prediction” zou vallen (71% kans), of “Trump” zou opduiken (45% kans), en zelfs of het woord “dildo” zou worden uitgesproken. De kans daarop werd ingeschat op 55%. Bizar eigenlijk, dat mensen geld inzetten op iets wat puur satire is. De bedragen zijn bescheiden, maar illustreren hoe prediction markets inmiddels ook hun plek hebben gevonden in de popcultuur. De kans dat termen als “crypto” of “Bitcoin” voorbij zouden komen, lag rond de 31%, met zo’n $2.000 aan inzet. Ook werd er gespeculeerd op de kans dat South Park helemaal zou worden stopgezet. Dat scenario werd volgens de markt slechts 7% waarschijnlijk geacht. Wow, just saw the new South Park episode—hilarious take on MetaMask and Polymarket! The token launch prediction had me laughing out loud. @MetaMask_eth @Polymarket #SouthPark #CryptoHumor” pic.twitter.com/BBW9jGYWnS — Bird (@BirdPet) September 27, 2025 Spot als marktmechanisme Er zit meer achter South Park prediction markets dan een paar scherpe grappen alleen. Het is een knap geconstrueerde mix van satire, technologie en maatschappelijke analyse. South Park laat zien dat het nog altijd scherpe onderwerpen durft aan te snijden. In een medialandschap dat steeds vaker wordt gesnoeid en bijgestuurd, blijft South Park een plek waar satire nog voluit mag klinken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:46
Bitwise CEO Predicts Major Demand for U.S. Solana ETF Post-Approval

Solana ETF approval could spark massive institutional demand, says CEO. Bitwise anticipates $1 trillion in inflows on U.S. Solana ETF. Solana’s staking ETP saw $60 million in inflows this week. Bitwise’s CEO, Hunter Horsley, has provided insights into his expectations regarding the firm’s upcoming U.S. Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF). In a recent post on X, Horsley shared that Europe’s Bitwise Solana staking ETP saw a massive $60 million in inflows just this week. He remarked, “Solana on people’s minds,” highlighting the growing interest in the cryptocurrency. In response to an inquiry from a user about his forecast for inflows into the U.S. Solana ETF following its anticipated approval, Horsley expressed an optimistic outlook. He stated, “$1 trillion first day,” underlining the potential scale of demand from institutional investors seeking exposure to Solana. Horsley added a note of uncertainty, stating that the second day of trading would be harder to predict, reflecting the volatile and evolving nature of the cryptocurrency market. Horsley’s comments come as new filings for Solana spot ETFs, which include staking options, continue to gain traction. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, suggested that these filings could see approval as soon as mid-October. Several major asset managers, including Bitwise, have submitted amended S-1 filings for spot Solana ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Geraci expressed confidence that approvals for these ETFs would be granted within the next two weeks, creating a potentially significant milestone for the crypto industry. Also Read: XRP Price Could Crash to $2.08 – Here’s What You Need to Know About the Drop Institutional Interest Grows for Solana ETFs As October approaches, there is an air of optimism surrounding the Solana ETF market. Industry experts, including Geraci, believe that October could become a pivotal month for the crypto market. The recent surge in institutional interest, particularly from large firms like Franklin, Fidelity, and Grayscale, signals a shift towards the mainstream adoption of Solana. The filings for these spot ETFs, featuring staking, could offer investors new ways to engage with the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, the approval of Solana ETFs could align with the SEC’s recent moves to establish listing standards for crypto ETFs, further increasing the likelihood of approval. This shift comes on the back of the SEC’s recent approval of the Hyperliquid ETF filing, another positive indicator for the broader crypto market. Despite the excitement, Solana’s price has experienced some fluctuations. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency had dropped 2.81% in the last 24 hours and 19% over the past week. This drop is attributed to a broader sell-off in the market due to ongoing macroeconomic concerns. The anticipated approval of Solana ETFs and growing institutional demand could mark a significant shift in how investors engage with cryptocurrencies, with Solana being at the forefront of this movement. Also Read: Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin as ‘Stealth Bear Market’-Gold Outperforms Again! The post Bitwise CEO Predicts Major Demand for U.S. Solana ETF Post-Approval appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:38
Stellar (XLM) Price Eyes $0.4, One Last Hurdle in Way

Stellar (XLM) price may front-run 'Uptober' breakout if metrics like volume flip positive
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:34
Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Over recent weeks, Pi Coin has witnessed a dramatic decline, shedding over 50% of its value. Despite this downturn, the project’s founders, Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, continue to spotlight the ecosystem’s growth and long-term vision.Continue Reading:Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:27
RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million.
