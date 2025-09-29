2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
SWIFT, Banks, & Consensys Announce Shared Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments

SWIFT, Banks, & Consensys Announce Shared Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments

The post SWIFT, Banks, & Consensys Announce Shared Blockchain Ledger for Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SWIFT on Monday said it has partnered with more than 30 global financial institutions and Ethereum blockchain software company Consensys to develop a shared blockchain-based ledger. The global banking system plans to primarily focus on real-time 24/7 cross-border payments. SWIFT Unveils Blockchain Ledger Plans with Consensys During the Sibos 2025 event on September 29, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) disclosed plans to launch a new blockchain-based ledger. This marks a groundbreaking moment for the global financial system and the blockchain industry. “Through this initial ledger concept we are paving the way for financial institutions to take the payments experience to the next level with Swift’s proven and trusted platform at the centre of the industry’s digital transformation,” said Swift CEO Javier Perez-Tasso. Over 30 financial institutions globally, such as JPMorgan, HSBC and Bank of America, are assisting in developing the shared digital ledger, with real-time 24/7 cross-border payments as the initial focus. The institutions will provide feedback on the design of the ledger and implement the prototype in phase one, and define its future phases of work. Financial Institutions Assisting in Shared Blockchain Ledger This will further expand the accessibility to regulated tokenized assets and boost blockchain use cases in the financial system. Also, the SWIFT will roll out client solutions to connect different systems, supporting both private and public networks to ensure safe and secure transactions. Partnership with Consensys SWIFT has partnered with Ethereum blockchain software firm Consensys to build the prototype of the shared ledger. The blockchain ledger will leverage the system’s resiliency, security, and scalability to bolster cross-border transaction facilitation. The ledger will record, sequence, and validate transactions and enforce rules through smart contracts. The global banking system has selected ConsenSys’ L2 network Linea over Ripple’s XRPL for a pilot project aimed at transitioning…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0775+1.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.07261+5.53%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:35
Distribuire
Legendary Cryptographer Nick Szabo Posts Again: Bitcoin Remains King

Legendary Cryptographer Nick Szabo Posts Again: Bitcoin Remains King

The post Legendary Cryptographer Nick Szabo Posts Again: Bitcoin Remains King appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Szabo, known for his work in cryptography and decentralized currency, came out of social media retirement to reaffirm bitcoin’s value proposition. In response to other posts, Szabo said bitcoin remains king among assets because of its unique characteristics. Nick Szabo Rises Again, Reiterates Bitcoin Is Still King Nick Szabo, a legendary cryptographer who designed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/legendary-cryptographer-nick-szabo-posts-again-bitcoin-remains-king/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:32
Distribuire
Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $112K – Analysts Say Bull Market Still Strong

Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $112K – Analysts Say Bull Market Still Strong

The post Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $112K – Analysts Say Bull Market Still Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 29 September 2025 | 13:16 Markets spent the past week on edge as Bitcoin swung violently, but the latest recovery above $112,000 has sparked renewed optimism. Instead of signaling exhaustion, analysts say the recent turbulence may have set the stage for the next surge. XWIN Research highlights that Bitcoin’s bull market remains intact, pointing to a key on-chain metric: the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio. Now at 2, the indicator suggests that overheated conditions have cooled and that BTC has entered a healthier phase for continued growth. Historically, similar readings in 2017 and 2020 preceded powerful rallies after mid-cycle corrections. Another encouraging signal is the behavior of long-term holders. Selling pressure from this group has eased, removing one of the main brakes on upward momentum. Together, these signs suggest that the current cycle has not reached its peak. While Bitcoin regains its footing, Ethereum could be gearing up for fireworks of its own. The futures market has been stripped of most leveraged long positions, leaving shorts heavily concentrated. Analysts warn that this imbalance could quickly unravel — even a modest upward move might trigger cascading short liquidations, sparking a sharp rally. XWIN Research argues that downside liquidity has already been drained, creating the conditions for a squeeze-driven surge. If Ethereum catches momentum, the rally could accelerate far faster than many traders expect. Taken together, the picture is one of resilience and unfinished business for the two largest cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s correction appears to have been a reset rather than a collapse, while Ethereum may be positioned for one of the most dramatic reversals in months. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892+3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Edge
EDGE$0.30867+1.94%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:16
Distribuire
Bitcoin Hyper Growth Mirrored in XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Dual Token System with Significant Return Potential

Bitcoin Hyper Growth Mirrored in XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Dual Token System with Significant Return Potential

The post Bitcoin Hyper Growth Mirrored in XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Dual Token System with Significant Return Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale market in 2025 has been dominated by headlines around Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Promoted as a Bitcoin Layer-2 project with ZK-rollup technology and a Solana-compatible framework, it has raised more than $18 million in just a few months. Investors are lured by promises of bringing DeFi and smart contract functions into the Bitcoin ecosystem, alongside presale staking rewards of up to 65% APY. But while Bitcoin Hyper captures attention with scale and hype, other presales are targeting long-term sustainability through more defined mechanics. One of those is XRP Tundra, a dual-token system that integrates yield, governance, and liquidity protection. For investors comparing options, Tundra offers a structure designed to give retail holders more than speculative exposure. Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale Mechanics HYPER tokens are offered across multiple blockchains (Ethereum ERC-20 and BNB Chain BEP-20) at a current presale price of roughly $0.0129. The total supply is capped at 21 billion HYPER, with allocations including 30% to development, 30% to treasury, 25% to marketing, 10% to listings, and 5% to rewards. A distinctive feature is that staking is already available during presale, advertised at 65% APY. However, tokens staked cannot be withdrawn until seven days after the Token Generation Event (TGE), leaving participants exposed to lock-up risk. Reports suggest large whale transactions—one exceeding $69,000—have entered the sale, underscoring institutional-level participation. HYPER’s roadmap promises governance rights, reduced gas fees, and wrapped BTC for use in dApps once its layer-2 is live. Still, execution of its ambitious design remains a key variable. XRP Tundra: A Dual-Token Alternative While Bitcoin Hyper focuses on extending Bitcoin’s ecosystem, XRP Tundra is built around providing retail investors with yield and stability. Its presale, currently in Phase 4, prices TUNDRA-S at $0.068. Each purchase includes a 16% bonus allocation and a free distribution of TUNDRA-X on XRPL, valued…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24796-1.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8532+2.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193+0.93%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:13
Distribuire
Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details

Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details

The post Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Wholecoiner Inflows Decline To Lowest Levels Since November 2023 – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Sign
SIGN$0.06867-7.41%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.114217+6.42%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:02
Distribuire
Zhongshouyou announced a partnership with Amber Premium to jointly promote the implementation of the "Chinese Paladin" IP RWA plan

Zhongshouyou announced a partnership with Amber Premium to jointly promote the implementation of the "Chinese Paladin" IP RWA plan

PANews reported on September 29th that Hong Kong-listed CSGO (00302.HK) announced a strategic partnership with institutional-grade crypto financial services provider Amber International Holding Limited. The two parties will jointly promote the "Chinese Paladin" IP RWA program, while maintaining regulatory compliance.
Story
IP$8.857+3.50%
Allo
RWA$0.008632-11.10%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00898-3.23%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 17:31
Distribuire
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.2662+1.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02279+2.38%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.00031+1.80%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Distribuire
Anoma is now open for XAN Season 1 airdrops, and the deadline for redemption is October 5th.

Anoma is now open for XAN Season 1 airdrops, and the deadline for redemption is October 5th.

PANews reported on September 29th that Anoma tweeted that eligible users can now claim the first season (S1) of the XAN airdrop, with the deadline being 9:00 UTC on October 5th . The project also stated that the second season (S2) will be launched soon and will be larger in scale, primarily rewarding members who continue to contribute and support the community after the TGE .
Nowchain
NOW$0.0056-7.28%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.4936-7.03%
Anoma
XAN$0.2+300.00%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 17:22
Distribuire
5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in the crypto market

5 features that set Leverage.Trading apart in the crypto market

Leverage.Trading has emerged as an independent hub for calculators, guides, and risk reports that help traders navigate crypto leverage, margin, futures, and derivatives. #projectreview
Distribuire
Crypto.news2025/09/29 17:05
Distribuire
Vanguard Eyes Breakthrough Crypto ETF Access for Investors

Vanguard Eyes Breakthrough Crypto ETF Access for Investors

Vanguard intends to have crypto ETF accessibility to the brokerage clients, which is a shift of strategy considering the growing demand and the evolving regulatory environment. Vanguard, the second-largest asset manager in the world, will open up cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to brokerage customers.  Source –X One of the sources cited by Eleanor Terrett on […] The post Vanguard Eyes Breakthrough Crypto ETF Access for Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.4936-7.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01661+6.40%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:00
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase