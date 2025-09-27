2025-09-29 Monday

Who's In The 'House Of Guinness' Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained

The post Who's In The 'House Of Guinness' Cast? The Guinness Family Tree Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. House of Guinness Season 1 © 2024 Netflix, Inc. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's new series, House of Guinness, follows one of Europe's most influential dynasties: the Guinness family. As you watch the show, read on to discover who's in the House of Guinness Season 1 cast and which characters are based on real-life aristocrats from that era. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the matriarch of the Guinness family and the driving force behind the successful brewery. Now that he's gone, "the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness," per Netflix. ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri The historical drama is inspired by the real-life Guinness family, and many of the show's characters are based on actual members of the clan, including Sir Benjamin's four children. However, some characters are fictional and created specifically for the series. "Here are a lot of the human beings who really existed at this time," Knight told Netflix's Tudum. "They were members of the Guinness family, people who worked with them and for them, and what I've tried to do is bring those characters to life as faithfully to the real thing as possible." Meet The House of Guinness Cast On Netflix Here's a detailed breakdown of the House of Guinness cast, including family members, friends, foes, romantic interests and more. Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Arthur Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness Ben Blackall/Netflix Who is Arthur Guinness? Anthony Boyle portrays Arthur Guinness, inspired by the real-life son of Sir Benjamin Guinness.…
Bitcoin Risks $94,000 Drop: Pricing Bands Signal Potential Downturn

The post Bitcoin Risks $94,000 Drop: Pricing Bands Signal Potential Downturn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin continues in dull trading, ranging between $108,645 and $110,369 following a sharp drop to a low of $108,623 on Thursday. Bitcoin slightly rebounded on Friday, coinciding with the release of PCE data and a major options expiry; however, its gains could not be sustained. Bitcoin erased its daily gains early Saturday, just up 0.3% in the last 24 hours to $109,330, but down 5.78% in the last week. While the market awaits Bitcoin's next move, analysts and indicators point to a critical line in the sand, a drop below which might result in a further decline, possibly below $100,000, returning Bitcoin to five figures. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, who cited MVRV pricing bands, $116,354 remains a line in the sand for Bitcoin. This is because a failure to reclaim $116,354 puts Bitcoin (BTC) at risk of a drop to $94,334. Bitcoin market faces clean slate According to Glassnode, the largest options expiry on Deribit has reset positioning, with BTC settling at $109,000 versus a $110,000 max pain. The market now faces a clean slate as expiries already happened. Now it might be crucial to watch open interest (OI), term structure, skew, vol spreads and flows to gauge sentiment. BTC options open interest fell from 515,000 BTC to 355,000 positions rolled off with expiry, triggering a reset. A climb in open interest in the coming days might be crucial to know where traders seek new exposure and their sentiment as BTC options point to short-term caution. The market is discounting near-term moves, while long-term indicators suggest otherwise, indicating that there seems to be calm now but bigger swings might come later. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-risks-94000-drop-pricing-bands-signal-potential-downturn
Rising Altcoin Season Index Signals Shift Away From Bitcoin

The post Rising Altcoin Season Index Signals Shift Away From Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 27 September 2025 | 19:00 Altcoins are once again taking center stage in the crypto market, with fresh data showing they are outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin. CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index climbed to 71 this week, reinforcing the view that the market cycle has tilted in favor of alternative tokens. The index, which compares the 90-day performance of the top 100 altcoins against Bitcoin, has been climbing steadily. Just a month ago, it stood at 44, marking a period where Bitcoin held the upper hand. Last week it peaked at 77, while yesterday's reading was 70. The highest level in the past year was 87, reached in December 2024, while the spring months of 2025 saw the opposite – a Bitcoin season, with readings near the lows. The latest numbers highlight how Bitcoin's flat performance has allowed other tokens to surge. Over the last 90 days, Bitcoin has slipped nearly 2%, while Ethereum has posted modest gains of just over 6%. In contrast, some altcoins have skyrocketed. MYX soared by more than 8,000%, followed by ASTR with a 3,500% rally, XPL up more than 2,300%, and OKB gaining nearly 600%. Such moves confirm that traders are increasingly looking beyond Bitcoin for outsized returns, and the rising index reflects that shift. Analysts say the trend underscores how sector-specific developments, such as smart contract platforms and exchange tokens, are driving attention in this cycle. Although altcoin seasons are not uncommon, the current rally appears particularly strong, supported by regulatory clarity in key markets and fresh capital entering through centralized exchanges. With the index now firmly above 70, investors are watching to see whether momentum can push it back toward the December highs or if Bitcoin will regain dominance in the coming months. The information provided in this article is for…
Cryptocurrency turmoil triggered by Fed rate cut

The post Cryptocurrency turmoil triggered by Fed rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a downturn, with nearly all tokens declining and the total market capitalization of crypto assets falling below $4 trillion. Following the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point interest rate cut, traders betting on ETF gains faced over $500 million in liquidations, while those betting on Bitcoin saw $280 million in liquidations. Some analysts say the market is pricing in one of the largest liquidations of the year. While structural support from ETFs and institutions remains intact, the short-term outlook for the crypto market remains extremely fragile. Unless Bitcoin can rise above $115,000 and remain there, the market will face a difficult situation. Many participants are concerned that DAT trading is losing momentum and that significant inflows into crypto assets are unlikely in the short term. (DAT trading refers to publicly listed crypto financial companies raising funds to invest in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, providing shareholders with an indirect channel to hold cryptocurrencies.) Recently, several senior Wall Street investors have publicly suggested that rather than waiting for Bitcoin prices to rise, they should opt for legal cloud mining solutions like sjmineto achieve true financial freedom. Since its establishment in the UK in 2022, sjmine has consistently adhered to legal and compliant operations and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The platform's transparency and fund security have earned widespread industry recognition. Unlike traditional mining, sjmine often faces daunting challenges due to complex mining equipment and market volatility. sjmine offers an easy-to-use cloud mining service, allowing users to rent hashing power and automatically earn daily returns in the cloud without having to monitor market trends or worry about equipment maintenance. Sign up and receive $15. Key Benefits of Using a Bitcoin Mining App ● Zero Hardware Investment—No need to purchase or maintain expensive mining…
TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Data Center Expansion

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/terawulf-3-billion-data-center/
SWIFT Teams with Linea on Blockchain Messaging and Stablecoin Pilot Involving $7 Trillion Network

The post SWIFT Teams with Linea on Blockchain Messaging and Stablecoin Pilot Involving $7 Trillion Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: SWIFT is testing blockchain-based onchain messaging and a stablecoin-like settlement token with Linea. More than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, are part of the pilot. The project could reshape global payments by replacing legacy systems with faster, cheaper blockchain rails. SWIFT, the backbone of global interbank communication, is taking a major step into blockchain. The financial messaging giant has partnered with Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Consensys, to test onchain messaging and a new stablecoin-style settlement instrument. With over 11,000 financial institutions depending on SWIFT's current infrastructure, this shift signals one of the most ambitious blockchain experiments in traditional finance to date. Over the decades, SWIFT has been the prevailing network of sending safe interbank messages. Its system handles an estimated 7 trillion transactions in a single day but critics have always referred to it as outmoded, very slow, expensive and overly reliant on intermediaries. SWIFT seeks to simplify the settlement and reduce costs through innovation with blockchain to improve transparency. A source close to the pilot described the initiative as "a technological transformation for the international payments industry that will take months to develop but carries long-term systemic impact." Read More: Apple to Integrate Cardano – New CardanoKit May Bridge ADA to iOS Ecosystem Linea: Privacy and Scale for Institutional Finance Why Linea Was Chosen SWIFT chose Linea due to the privacy and scalability it offered. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 using zk-rollup and zkEVM technology, Linea enables faster transactions with lower fees while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum applications. In the case of banks, privacy is not a compromise. With its state-of-the-art cryptographic demonstrations, sensitive financial information can be kept safe and yet also permit operations inside the blockchain to be compliance-friendly. This is the balance that big…
Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP

The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial advisors seeking to diversify client portfolios with cryptocurrencies—without stepping away from traditional equities—may soon have a new vehicle to do so. On September 26, asset manager Cyber Hornet submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three crypto-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each fund is designed to blend exposure to the S&P 500 Index with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. How The Funds Fuse S&P 500 With Ethereum, Solana, XRP According to the filing, each fund will allocate 75% of its portfolio to companies within the S&P 500. The remaining 25% will be dedicated to its respective digital asset or its associated futures market. Sponsored Sponsored Cyber Hornet has proposed the ticker symbols EEE for Ethereum, SSS for Solana, and XXX for XRP. Each fund will carry a 0.95% management fee. Market observers said the Cyber Hornet funds aim to give investors a middle ground between the resilience of large-cap US equities and the growth potential of digital assets. They believe this structure helps investors capture crypto's upside while staying anchored in traditional markets. This approach reflects a growing recognition of digital currencies as viable portfolio components, not speculative outliers. Cyber Hornet's move builds on its earlier success with a Bitcoin 75/25 fund, which delivered a 39% return in 2024. The crypto ETF ranked among Morningstar's top performers in the Large-Blend category. That success may help justify expanding the strategy to other tokens like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Notably, investor interest in diversified crypto exposure has grown substantially over the past year, reinforcing the case for broader adoption. Meanwhile, these filings arrive amid a friendlier regulatory environment. The SEC's Generic ETF Listing Standard, approved earlier this year, has simplified the path for issuers seeking to launch innovative products. This policy shift has spurred a wave of…
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reveals His Three Preferred Altcoins Besides Bitcoin – One Is Quite Surprising

The post Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reveals His Three Preferred Altcoins Besides Bitcoin – One Is Quite Surprising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner, Wall Street veteran, and founder of Galaxy Digital, shared his striking predictions about the future of cryptocurrency markets. Novogratz offered insider insights into market cycles, institutional adoption, and the catalysts that will trigger the next major bull rally. After eight years of waiting, Wall Street's "herd" has finally arrived in the crypto market, according to Novogratz. BlackRock's involvement in ETFs and Larry Fink's role have been critical in changing the institutional mindset. Unlike past four-year crypto cycles, Novogratz thinks things will be different this time: Regulatory Clarity: New laws and the SEC's pro-crypto stance are paving the way for the industry to grow. Corporate Integration: Wall Street banks and Corporate America will accelerate the shift from "accounts to wallets" by integrating tokenized assets and stablecoins. Real World Assets (RWA) Tokenization: Portfolios will become a mix of tokenized real-world assets, including stocks, bonds, and private loans. Novogratz emphasizes the importance of community and trends
Solana ETF with Staking: SEC Decision Expected Within Two Weeks

What if October became Solana's month? Several spot ETFs with staking could be approved by the SEC within two weeks. A decision that could trigger a new institutional momentum and reshape the crypto landscape. But will this regulatory recognition be enough to propel SOL to a status comparable to Bitcoin and Ethereum? L’article Solana ETF with Staking: SEC Decision Expected Within Two Weeks est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Unleashing South Korea AI: An Ambitious Drive for Global LLM Dominance

BitcoinWorld Unleashing South Korea AI: An Ambitious Drive for Global LLM Dominance For those in the cryptocurrency space, understanding global technological shifts is paramount. Just as decentralized networks aim to reshape finance, advanced artificial intelligence is set to redefine industries worldwide. And right now, all eyes are on South Korea AI. This tech-forward nation is making a bold play to establish itself as a leader in artificial intelligence, launching an ambitious initiative to develop homegrown large language models (LLMs) that can rival global giants like OpenAI and Google. The implications for data sovereignty, innovation, and even the future of digital economies are significant, mirroring the core principles of decentralization that many in crypto champion. Why South Korea AI is Investing Heavily in Homegrown Innovation South Korea’s strategic pivot towards sovereign AI isn’t just about technological prowess; it’s a calculated move to bolster national security and maintain tighter control over data in an increasingly AI-driven world. Recognizing the critical importance of foundational AI models, the nation has launched its most ambitious initiative to date, pledging a substantial ₩530 billion (approximately $390 million) to five local companies. This significant investment underscores Seoul’s clear desire to reduce reliance on foreign AI technologies, fostering a robust domestic ecosystem capable of driving future innovation. The Ministry of Science and ICT has carefully selected a cohort of companies to spearhead this drive, including established tech giants and promising startups. Their progress will be rigorously reviewed every six months, with funding directed towards top performers until only two leaders remain. This competitive approach ensures that the most effective and innovative solutions emerge, propelling South Korea AI to the forefront of the global AI landscape. The Power Players: Developing Advanced Korean AI Models Each of the selected organizations brings unique strengths to South Korea’s intense AI race. These companies are not merely replicating existing models but are developing sophisticated Korean AI models tailored to the local language and cultural nuances, aiming for superior performance and relevance within the domestic market and beyond. LG AI Research: Exaone 4.0 As the R&D unit of LG Group, LG AI Research offers Exaone 4.0, a hybrid reasoning AI model. This latest version combines extensive language processing with advanced reasoning features. What sets Exaone apart is its deep access to real-world industry data, spanning biotech, advanced materials, and manufacturing. Instead of solely chasing model scale, LG prioritizes intelligent data refinement, aiming to deliver practical value that general-purpose models often miss. Their strategy involves offering models via APIs and using user-generated data for continuous improvement, focusing on efficiency and industry-specific solutions rather than just massive GPU clusters. SK Telecom: A.X South Korea’s leading telco, SK Telecom (SKT), launched its personal AI agent “A.” in late 2023, followed by its new large language model, A.X, in July. Built on Alibaba Cloud’s open-source Qwen 2.5, A.X 4.0 comes in both a 72-billion-parameter and a lighter 7B version. SKT highlights A.X 4.0’s efficiency, processing Korean inputs about 33% more efficiently than GPT-4o. Their advantage lies in leveraging vast data from their telecom network, encompassing navigation and taxi-hailing services. SKT acts as a crucial bridge, bringing AI directly into everyday life through customer service, mobility, and manufacturing. They are also investing in robust AI infrastructure, including GPUaaS and a hyperscale AI data center with AWS, and fostering a full-stack ecosystem with partners like Korean AI chipmaker Rebellions and MIT. Naver Cloud: HyperCLOVA X Naver Cloud, the cloud arm of South Korea’s internet giant, introduced HyperCLOVA in 2021 and upgraded it to HyperCLOVA X in 2023. This powers their AI chatbot CLOVA X and the generative AI search engine Cue, a direct competitor to Microsoft’s CoPilot and Google’s AI Overview. Naver believes LLMs serve as “connectors” to improve usefulness across systems. Naver stands out as one of the few companies globally with an “AI full stack,” having built its HyperCLOVA X model from scratch and operating its own data centers, cloud services, and applications. Similar to Google, Naver embeds AI into core services like search, shopping, maps, and finance, leveraging its extensive real-world data for superior recommendations. They emphasize sophistication over sheer size, asserting their AI is globally competitive at comparable scales. Upstage: Solar Pro 2 As the sole startup in this competitive project, Upstage’s Solar Pro 2 model, launched last July, quickly gained recognition as a frontier model by Artificial Analysis, placing it alongside models from OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Anthropic. Despite having fewer parameters (31 billion compared to 100-200 billion for most frontier models), Solar Pro 2 performs exceptionally well for South Koreans and is highly cost-effective. Upstage aims to achieve 105% of the global standard for Korean language performance. Their strategy focuses on real business impact, developing specialized models for industries like finance, law, and medicine, and fostering an “AI-native” startup ecosystem in Korea. Challenging Global Giants: The Rise of South Korea’s Large Language Models The ambition of South Korea’s initiative is clear: to directly challenge the dominance of global heavyweights like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The focus isn’t just on building any AI, but on developing Large Language Models that offer distinct advantages, particularly in areas where global models might fall short. A key differentiator is the emphasis on local language and cultural understanding. Models like SKT’s A.X 4.0 boast superior efficiency in processing Korean inputs, a crucial factor for user adoption and practical application within the country. Upstage’s Solar Pro 2, despite its smaller parameter count, has demonstrated strong performance on major Korean benchmarks, proving that tailored development can outperform brute-force scale in specific contexts. The goal is not merely to compete on general benchmarks but to deliver AI that is inherently more useful and accurate for the South Korean populace and its industries. Furthermore, the strategy involves leveraging unique datasets. LG AI Research taps into LG Group’s vast industrial data, while SK Telecom utilizes its comprehensive telecom network information. Naver Cloud integrates AI into its ubiquitous services like search and shopping, gaining invaluable real-world usage data. This deep integration with local industries and consumer behavior provides these Large Language Models with a contextual understanding that generic global models may lack, enabling them to offer more precise and relevant solutions. Beyond Benchmarks: The Future of Generative AI in South Korea South Korea’s vision for Generative AI extends far beyond impressive benchmark scores. The true objective is to translate technological advancements into tangible economic value and enhanced societal well-being. This involves a strong focus on practical applications and industry-specific solutions. Industry Specialization: Companies like LG AI Research are honing their models for specific sectors such as biotech and manufacturing, while Upstage is developing specialized AI for finance, law, and medicine. This targeted approach ensures that the AI developed addresses real-world challenges and creates immediate impact. Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness: Rather than engaging in an arms race for the largest GPU clusters, many Korean players are emphasizing efficiency. LG AI Research aims to maximize output from existing chips, and Upstage’s Solar Pro 2 demonstrates that high performance can be achieved with smaller, more cost-effective models. This sustainable approach is vital for long-term scalability and broader adoption. Ecosystem Building: There’s a concerted effort to foster a vibrant AI ecosystem. SK Telecom is building a full-stack infrastructure with local partners and global collaborators like MIT. Upstage is championing an “AI-native” startup environment, encouraging innovation from the ground up. This collaborative spirit aims to accelerate development and ensure South Korea remains at the cutting edge of Generative AI. This holistic strategy ensures that South Korea is not just a consumer of AI but a significant producer, shaping the future of generative technologies with its unique blend of government support, corporate innovation, and a deep understanding of local needs. South Korea’s ambitious push into sovereign AI represents a significant global development. By strategically funding local tech giants and innovative startups, the nation is building a robust foundation of homegrown AI innovation. This initiative prioritizes national security, data control, and the development of highly efficient, culturally nuanced AI models designed to outperform global competitors in specific, critical areas. From LG’s industry-specific intelligence to SKT’s telecom-powered versatility, Naver’s full-stack prowess, and Upstage’s cost-effective frontier models, South Korea is demonstrating a powerful commitment to becoming a dominant force in the global AI landscape. The world watches as this technologically advanced nation meticulously crafts its future, aiming not just to compete, but to lead. To learn more about the latest Korean AI models and Large Language Models trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Generative AI features, institutional adoption, and market competition. This post Unleashing South Korea AI: An Ambitious Drive for Global LLM Dominance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
