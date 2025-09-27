2025-09-29 Monday

2,589 ETH Staked in 24 Hours, Will Ethereum Price Remain Above $4,000?

2,589 ETH Staked in 24 Hours, Will Ethereum Price Remain Above $4,000?

The Ethereum price rebounded above $4,000 after experiencing heavy selling pressure, supported by increased staking deposits and renewed institutional interest through ETF inflows. The post 2,589 ETH Staked in 24 Hours, Will Ethereum Price Remain Above $4,000? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/28 00:24
Retail and Quants Fuel DEX Growth as Institutions Prefer CEXs

Retail and Quants Fuel DEX Growth as Institutions Prefer CEXs

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are steadily gaining popularity among retail traders and quantitative strategies, challenging the dominance of traditional centralized platforms. As innovations like Hyperliquid push the boundaries of on-chain trading speed and transparency, the landscape of crypto markets is evolving rapidly, with both sectors fueling a competitive yet potentially complementary future for crypto trading. Retail [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/28 00:18
Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal

Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal

TLDR TeraWulf is raising $3B to expand data centers, supported by Google’s $3.2B stake. Google’s backing helps TeraWulf secure favorable terms for its $3B debt deal. TeraWulf and Google partner to tap into growing AI infrastructure demand. Crypto miners like TeraWulf are shifting to AI data center solutions with tech giants’ support. TeraWulf, a prominent [...] The post Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 00:16
Clock Out and Cash In With MoonBull: The Best Crypto Presale Goes Live As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Catch Fire

Clock Out and Cash In With MoonBull: The Best Crypto Presale Goes Live As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Catch Fire

MoonBull presale is live with explosive ROI potential. Compare it with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to discover the best crypto presale this October 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 00:15
Cardano’s “Last Mile”: Hoskinson Calls for Community Board as Roadmap Unveils New Phase

Cardano’s “Last Mile”: Hoskinson Calls for Community Board as Roadmap Unveils New Phase

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson supported the roadmap, calling it a good start while urging the creation of a community-elected board as the next step. The roadmap involves governance plans such as delegating an additional 220 million ADA to 11 new DReps while reducing the Foundation’s self-delegation. On Tuesday, September 23, the Cardano Foundation unveiled the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/28 00:02
Bitcoin Price Dips Below $110K: Is a Breakout or Correction Coming?

Bitcoin Price Dips Below $110K: Is a Breakout or Correction Coming?

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $109,225 reflecting a fall of 0.43% in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency has experienced a notable decline in trading volume, down 36.86%, and is now standing at $46.52 billion. In the last seven days, the Bitcoin price has declined by 5.63%, continuing to push it even lower. Source: CoinMarketCap […]
Tronweekly2025/09/27 23:59
Vanguard Prepares to Open Crypto ETF Access for Brokerage Clients

Vanguard Prepares to Open Crypto ETF Access for Brokerage Clients

Vanguard is preparing to open its brokerage platform to crypto ETFs and has reportedly already begun setting the stage. Although the company has yet to reveal a timeline, the industry views Vanguard’s entry as inevitable, more a matter of “when” than “if.” Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset management giant, is reportedly laying the groundwork to [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/27 23:56
Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Raise $3B in Google-Backed Debt Deal to Expand Data Centers

Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Raise $3B in Google-Backed Debt Deal to Expand Data Centers

The post Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Raise $3B in Google-Backed Debt Deal to Expand Data Centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto mining firm TeraWulf (WULF) is planning to raise $3 billion in debt to expand its data center operations in a deal supported by Google, as the AI infrastructure arms race intensifies. The company, Bloomberg reports citing TeraWulf CEO Patrick Fleury, is working with Morgan Stanley to arrange the funding, which could launch as early as next month through high-yield bonds or leveraged loans. Credit rating agencies are evaluating the deal, and Google’s support may help it secure a stronger credit rating than would be typical for the firm. The AI industry’s hunger for data center space, chips, and electricity has attracted crypto miners unlikely partners, which already control power-intensive infrastructure that can be repurposed for AI workloads. Google, which recently increased its backstop for TeraWulf to $3.2 billion, now holds a 14% stake in the company. That support helped AI cloud platform Fluidstack expand its use of a TeraWulf-run data center in New York in August. Other crypto-native firms are following suit. Cipher Mining struck a similar agreement with Google and Fluidstack this week. Google will also backstop $1.4 billion in obligations tied to that deal and take an equity stake in Cipher. TeraWulf shares dropped around 1.3% in Friday’s trading session and were unchanged in after-hours trading. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/27/crypto-miner-terawulf-to-raise-usd3b-in-google-backed-debt-deal-to-expand-data-centers
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:53
ASTER stijgt met 9,5% terwijl airdrop deelnemers rijkelijk beloont

ASTER stijgt met 9,5% terwijl airdrop deelnemers rijkelijk beloont

Aster (ASTER) maakt opnieuw indruk met een flinke prijsstijging én een gigantische airdrop. De coin staat momenteel op $2,1, goed voor een stijging van 9,5% in de afgelopen 24 uur. En terwijl de koers de lucht in gaat, maakt de community zich op voor een beloning die op dit moment... Het bericht ASTER stijgt met 9,5% terwijl airdrop deelnemers rijkelijk beloont verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/27 23:39
What Is Hyperliquid? The Decentralized Exchange With Its Own Blockchain

What Is Hyperliquid? The Decentralized Exchange With Its Own Blockchain

Hyperliquid’s decentralized exchange has rapidly grown to become one of the biggest projects in crypto. Here’s how it works.
Coinstats2025/09/27 23:01
