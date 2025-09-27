Bursa MEXC
Știri cripto
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
2,589 ETH Staked in 24 Hours, Will Ethereum Price Remain Above $4,000?
The Ethereum price rebounded above $4,000 after experiencing heavy selling pressure, supported by increased staking deposits and renewed institutional interest through ETF inflows. The post 2,589 ETH Staked in 24 Hours, Will Ethereum Price Remain Above $4,000? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
ETH
$4,106.88
+2.73%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/28 00:24
Retail and Quants Fuel DEX Growth as Institutions Prefer CEXs
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are steadily gaining popularity among retail traders and quantitative strategies, challenging the dominance of traditional centralized platforms. As innovations like Hyperliquid push the boundaries of on-chain trading speed and transparency, the landscape of crypto markets is evolving rapidly, with both sectors fueling a competitive yet potentially complementary future for crypto trading.
FUEL
$0.00481
-3.02%
LIKE
$0.00739
-3.05%
PUSH
$0.02896
+1.57%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/28 00:18
Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal
TeraWulf is raising $3B to expand data centers, supported by Google's $3.2B stake. Google's backing helps TeraWulf secure favorable terms for its $3B debt deal. TeraWulf and Google partner to tap into growing AI infrastructure demand. Crypto miners like TeraWulf are shifting to AI data center solutions with tech giants' support. The post Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Expand Data Centers with $3B Google-Backed Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
DEBT
$0.0007646
+2.19%
TAP
$0.353
-0.84%
AI
$0.1178
-0.33%
Coincentral
2025/09/28 00:16
Clock Out and Cash In With MoonBull: The Best Crypto Presale Goes Live As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Catch Fire
MoonBull presale is live with explosive ROI potential. Compare it with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to discover the best crypto presale this October 2025.
LIVE
$0.0166
+5.93%
SHIBA
$0.000000000517
+1.37%
CATCH
$0.0229
-2.13%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 00:15
Cardano's "Last Mile": Hoskinson Calls for Community Board as Roadmap Unveils New Phase
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson supported the roadmap, calling it a good start while urging the creation of a community-elected board as the next step. The roadmap involves governance plans such as delegating an additional 220 million ADA to 11 new DReps while reducing the Foundation's self-delegation. On Tuesday, September 23, the Cardano Foundation unveiled the roadmap.
ADA
$0.7908
+2.39%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/28 00:02
Bitcoin Price Dips Below $110K: Is a Breakout or Correction Coming?
Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $109,225 reflecting a fall of 0.43% in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency has experienced a notable decline in trading volume, down 36.86%, and is now standing at $46.52 billion. In the last seven days, the Bitcoin price has declined by 5.63%, continuing to push it even lower.
BTC
$112,149.45
+2.43%
NOW
$0.00562
-8.91%
PUSH
$0.02896
+1.57%
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 23:59
Vanguard Prepares to Open Crypto ETF Access for Brokerage Clients
Vanguard is preparing to open its brokerage platform to crypto ETFs and has reportedly already begun setting the stage. Although the company has yet to reveal a timeline, the industry views Vanguard's entry as inevitable, more a matter of "when" than "if." Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset management giant, is reportedly laying the groundwork to open crypto ETF access.
OPEN
$0.48997
-8.38%
STAGE
$0.0000498
+18.85%
MORE
$0.07765
+1.76%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/27 23:56
Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Raise $3B in Google-Backed Debt Deal to Expand Data Centers
Crypto mining firm TeraWulf (WULF) is planning to raise $3 billion in debt to expand its data center operations in a deal supported by Google, as the AI infrastructure arms race intensifies. The company is working with Morgan Stanley to arrange the funding, which could launch as early as next month through high-yield bonds or leveraged loans. Credit rating agencies are evaluating the deal, and Google's support may help it secure a stronger credit rating. Google recently increased its backstop for TeraWulf to $3.2 billion and now holds a 14% stake in the company.
DEBT
$0.0007646
+2.19%
COM
$0.010492
+0.19%
AI
$0.1178
-0.33%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:53
ASTER stijgt met 9,5% terwijl airdrop deelnemers rijkelijk beloont
Aster (ASTER) maakt opnieuw indruk met een flinke prijsstijging én een gigantische airdrop. De coin staat momenteel op $2,1, goed voor een stijging van 9,5% in de afgelopen 24 uur. En terwijl de koers de lucht in gaat, maakt de community zich op voor een beloning. Het bericht ASTER stijgt met 9,5% terwijl airdrop deelnemers rijkelijk beloont verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ASTER
$1.8427
+4.56%
MET
$0.232
+2.92%
OP
$0.6633
+0.24%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 23:39
What Is Hyperliquid? The Decentralized Exchange With Its Own Blockchain
Hyperliquid's decentralized exchange has rapidly grown to become one of the biggest projects in crypto. Here's how it works.
HERE
$0.000219
--%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 23:01
Știri în tendințe
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase