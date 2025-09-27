2025-09-29 Monday

Bitcoin Developer Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Plans

The post Bitcoin Developer Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin community is currently engaged in a heated debate about possible changes to the protocol, centering on claims involving longtime developer Luke Dashjr. A media report has brought to light alleged suggestions by Dashjr, reportedly advocating for significant changes to Bitcoin’s immutable blockchain. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Developer Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Plans Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-developer-sparks-controversy-over-alleged-plans
2025/09/28 01:14
Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts

There is an ongoing bet on the Remittix token to outperform all other new tokens this year, with a stride that has already seen it cover 8 times its initial value. Moreover, this outlook follows the change in sentiment that is now trailing the XRP price prediction as investors push funds to the new PayFi […] The post Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/28 00:30
XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain

XRP secures Shariah compliance in Bahrain, boosting Ripple’s cross-border role and opening adoption in Islamic finance and global markets. XRP has been certified as Shariah-compliant by the Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) under the Central Bank of Bahrain. The declaration opens the option of using XRP in Islamic financial services, which opens up new opportunities in […] The post XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/28 00:30
Trikon Joins LERAX to Accelerate Chain Abstraction and RWA Tokenization

The partnership aims to merge chain abstraction with real-world asset (RWA) tokenization to advance accessibility for worldwide participants.
2025/09/28 00:30
Altcoin Season Has Already Arrived in 2025

The post Altcoin Season Has Already Arrived in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Bitcoin lags despite hitting $124,000 while altcoins surge ahead Stablecoin law in the US sparks fresh momentum for smart contracts ETF approvals set the stage for the next big crypto rally Grayscale Sees Altcoins Surging as Bitcoin Lags in 2025 Grayscale believes the third quarter of 2025 marked the start of a new “alt season,” though this rally looks different from previous cycles. The company attributes the trend to Bitcoin’s underperformance compared to other cryptocurrencies, alongside the rising impact of centralized exchanges. According to a report, all major sectors, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, AI tokens, and smart contracts delivered positive returns in Q3. Still, altcoins captured more momentum. Grayscale noted that the smart contract sector benefited from July’s stablecoin legislation in the US, while AI tokens and Bitcoin posted more modest results. Cryptocurrency market returns in Q3. Source: Grayscale Bitcoin Struggles to Keep Pace Bitcoin climbed to a record high of over $124,000 in August, yet its gains fell short compared to altcoins. Grayscale described the trend as an alt season—though unlike earlier cycles, Bitcoin’s dominance decline has been paired with broader growth in different crypto categories. The report also pointed out several market shifts driving altcoin strength: Companies holding more tokens on their balance sheets Increasing adoption of stablecoins in the US Higher centralized exchange trading volumes Still, both Bitcoin and altcoins remain behind gold and equities in reaching fresh highs, partly due to continued stablecoin outflows from exchanges. Outlook for Crypto ETFs As one of the largest asset managers in digital assets, Grayscale remains central in shaping new investment products. The company said the SEC’s approval of new crypto ETF listing standards should bolster markets in Q4. One of Grayscale’s multi-asset ETFs already gives exposure to leading coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Grayscale sees the…
2025/09/28 00:15
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
2025/09/28 00:13
The Meme Presale Whales Are Whispering About Could Deliver 166x Returns in 2025

The Majors Stall While New Plays Ignite Bitcoin and Ethereum are sputtering under rising regulatory pressure, miner sell-offs, and ETF fatigue. Bitcoin’s latest bounce is met with weak volume, and ETH flows are being siphoned off into yield farms and speculative alt-lanes. ETF approval headlines aren’t driving sustained momentum; they’re serving as pauses, not breakthroughs. Meanwhile, deep-pocketed crypto investors, the whales, are quietly rotating capital into pre-launch opportunities. As the majors stagnate, presales innovate. At Stage 2 of MAGAX, tokens trade at $0.000293, and projections of 166× return for 2025 are gaining whisper-level traction. The tension is stark: legacy assets under siege, while meme-driven ecosystems quietly rewrite the playbook. Bitcoin’s Momentum Fades — Whale Liquidity Pulls Out Market watchers have flagged a pause in inflows to Bitcoin; large holders are offloading into safer yields or alt bets. Whale-level rebalancing signals, such as repeated outflows from cold storage into active wallets, suggest accumulation fatigue. Ethereum’s narrative, too, is weakening. DeFi yields have compressed, and gas costs remain unpredictable. Rather than chasing ETH’s next leg, ambitious allocators are scouting deep value plays with asymmetric upside. Ethereum’s Growth Engine Coughs — Why People Are Pivoting Even institutional Ethereum bulls are muttering about “diminishing marginal returns” in staking and rollups. With growth horizons crowded, alpha is harder to find on Layer 1s. That’s driving capital into the margins: presales, token launches, and meme-centric experiments. Enter Moonshot MAGAX, a meme token engineered not for hype, but for structured growth through rewards, scarcity, and AI detection. For whales who’ve seen dozens of meme coins fade, this feels different. MAGAX’s AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Rewards Redefine Virality At MAGAX’s core is Loomint AI, a system that tracks meme performance across platforms (X, TikTok, Reddit) and algorithmically rewards both creators and amplifiers. Rather than chasing vanity metrics like likes or shares, it detects true virality, filtering bots, fakes, and spam. Rewards are disbursed in MAGAX tokens in real time, aligning meme culture with crypto incentives. This is more than meme hype: it’s meme economics built into the contract. CertiK + Internal Audit: No Paper Tigers Here Security is often the Achilles’ heel of meme projects. Moonshot MAGAX claims a full CertiK audit passed with zero critical issues; no backdoors, no hidden logic, no shenanigans. Internal audits further complement this with exhaustive unit and integration testing. By putting audit results front and center, MAGAX aims to be one of the more transparent meme presales in recent memory. For whales, “audit” is no longer optional — it’s table stakes. Referral & Booster Programs: Whales Love That Leverage One reason whales are whispering about MAGAX: its capped referral pools and booster mechanisms. By layering referral multipliers and booster campaigns, early entrants can amplify their stake far beyond their base capital. You refer, your network buys, you all win, but booster limits keep it from running away unfairly. This structure rewards both distribution and performance. Scarcity via Staged Presale: Rising Price Curve Built In MAGAX uses a staged presale model: each phase increases the token price. At Stage 2 ($0.000293), a large portion of demand is concentrated. Once Stage 2 caps, everyone rolls into Stage 3 at a higher entry cost. That built-in scarcity penalizes procrastinators. iplined burn/lock mechanics, MAGAX isn’t leaving scarcity to chance. Whale Logic: Why the Fat Stacks Are Turning Heads A few big holders are quietly accumulating. Why? Because with MAGAX’s model: Early access yields outsized reward. Referral and booster leverage multiply base capital. Scarcity and AI gating reduce naked speculation risk. A structured presale curve ensures convex upside, not linear slogging. It’s not about betting on luck — it’s about engineered asymmetry. What’s Next: Stage 2 Cap & Whale Rotation Signals At time of writing, over 415 million MAGAX tokens have been sold in Stage 2. That’s drawn strong buyer pressure. Meanwhile, external observers rank MAGAX among top 3 presales to watch, citing that 166× upside thesis. If Stage 2 closes quickly, a wave of new entrants will face higher pricing, a classic FOMO trigger. That rotation could create a “whale bleed” into public order books, heating early market action. The Whispers Might Be Real Bitcoin and Ethereum may yet rally, but not all upside needs to come from the majors. With Moonshot MAGAX, the whispers are smarter: a meme presale built with guardrails, AI-detect logic, scarcity curves, and real referral leverage. Stage 2 won’t last forever and the whales don’t whisper perpetually. The time to decide is now. The whispers are getting louder. Stage 2 won’t last forever. Secure your MAGAX tokens today before the next price hike. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
2025/09/28 00:00
Data: The total holdings of 18 Solana treasury entities exceeded 20 million SOL, worth approximately US$4.21 billion

PANews reported on September 27th that according to Strategic SOL Reserve data, the 18 entities currently establishing the Solana Treasury hold a total of 20.921 million SOL tokens, valued at $42.1 billion, representing 3.64% of the current total SOL supply. Of this, approximately 12.468 million SOL tokens are staked, with an average staking yield of 7.7%, representing 2.168% of the total supply. The top holding entities are as follows: 1. Forward Industries (FORD) ranks first, currently holding 6.822 million SOL, worth approximately US$1.69 billion; 2. Sol Strategies (CFRF) ranks second, currently holding 3.55 million SOL, worth approximately $853.7 million; 3. Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks third, currently holding 2.14 million SOL, worth approximately $400 million; 4. DeFi Development (DFDV) ranks fourth, currently holding 2.096 million SOL, worth approximately $421.9 million; 5. Upexi (UPXI) ranks fifth, currently holding 2 million SOL, worth approximately US$377.6 million.
2025/09/27 23:55
Best Presale Tokens 2025: Why Investors Are Choosing Lyno AI

This innovative AI-based platform of cross-chain arbitrage is making Lyno AI one of the finest presale tokens in 2025. The Early Bird presale stage is selling tokens at a reduced price of only $0.050 and investors are willing to buy tokens before the next stage increases to $0.055. Interest is already rising with 793,580 tokens
2025/09/27 23:30
Bitcoin Crashes Below $109K as Macro Cues and Options Expiry Trigger Liquidations

Bitcoin (BTC) price traded near $109,000 on Sept. 26, extending a losing streak that began earlier in the week. BTC price is down nearly 6% WTD on Sept. 26, sparking fears of a deeper correction in the token’s prices. The decline deepened as selling pressure accelerated across major tokens, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and […] The post Bitcoin Crashes Below $109K as Macro Cues and Options Expiry Trigger Liquidations appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/27 23:27
