Crypto Analyst Sets Crucial Levels for BTC Price Over the Weekend
The post Crypto Analyst Sets Crucial Levels for BTC Price Over the Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analyst estimates that reclaiming $112k could trigger an uptrend for BTC Price. Alternatively, falling below $107k could see major corrections. Bitcoin tokens were last seen being traded at $109,231.50. A crypto analyst has highlighted two crucial levels for BTC price, adding that the weekend could see fewer activities. Meanwhile, BTC price is down over the past 24 hours, and may mark upticks in the days to come. However, sentiments are currently bearish, and technical indicators are not precisely sending positive signals. End Levels for BTC Price Ted Pillows, a notable crypto analyst & an opinion leader, has said that the BTC price has two crucial levels. These are $112k and $107k, with the Bitcoin token hovering around $109,000 when he stated his analysis. Ted stated that BTC price has a chance of starting an uptrend if it reclaims the high end of $112k. $BTC is still hovering around the $109,000 level. I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels. A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend. A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger… pic.twitter.com/HY9yTdo65Z — Ted (@TedPillows) September 27, 2025 Pillows has mentioned that the Bitcoin token could enter a broader downtrend if it falls below $107,000. Calling it a bigger correction, the notable investor has clarified the chances for BTC to go through some volatility. Nevertheless, weekends are likely to be cooler, per his post on X. BTC Price Movement BTC price is currently down by 0.43% in the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $109,231.50. It further reflects that the price of the Bitcoin token has plunged by 5.5% and 3.18% over the past 7 days and 30 days, respectively. The 24-hour trading volume is down by 38.97% when the content…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:03