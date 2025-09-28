2025-09-29 Monday

Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz sees BTC at $200K if Trump appoints a loyalist Fed chair

Mike Novogratz is predicting that Bitcoin could blow past $200,000 if Donald Trump goes through with his plan to replace Jerome Powell with a “massive dove” at the U.S. Federal Reserve. Speaking in an interview with Kyle Chasse uploaded to YouTube on Friday, Mike, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, said this single decision might be […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 01:32
Bitcoin Knots Developer Eyes Hard Fork To ‘Save Bitcoin’

 Bitcoin Knots maintainer Luke Dashjr proposes a Bitcoin hard fork to resolve the issue of illicit data, a proposal that has elicited a bitter debate and concerns over censorship. Luke Dashjr, the most prolific developer of Bitcoin Knots, has created extreme controversy with leaked messages showing him considering a Bitcoin hard fork.  The proposed hard […] The post Bitcoin Knots Developer Eyes Hard Fork To ‘Save Bitcoin’ appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 01:30
Ethereum Exchange Balances Hit 9-Year Low — What It Means for Investors Moving to Meme Presales

Institutional Accumulation Shrinks ETH Supply on Exchanges Ethereum’s presence on centralized exchanges has dropped to just 14.8 million ETH, the lowest level in nine years. This sharp decline signals heavy accumulation by corporate treasuries, ETFs, and institutional investors, many of whom move their ETH into cold storage or staking rather than leaving it on exchanges. […] The post Ethereum Exchange Balances Hit 9-Year Low — What It Means for Investors Moving to Meme Presales appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 01:00
Digitap Vs BlockDAG: Which Token Has 50x Potential In Wall Street’s Next Banking Rotation?

The crypto market thrives on narratives. Some tokens rise due to hype, while others rise because of their clear use. Right now, BlockDAG is one of the trending names. Traders are debating whether it can deliver massive returns.  At the same time, another project is moving quietly through its presale. Digitap is presenting itself as a token with real utility, a clear design, and a vision that lines up with how money is changing.  The comparison is worth making. One project builds on technical promises, the other leans into a practical story about how people spend and manage funds. BlockDAG and the Race for Scalability BlockDAG has caught attention due to its unique structure. The project does not follow the single-chain model of Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, it is built on a directed acyclic graph. This model lets multiple blocks connect at once. In theory, it means faster settlement and more transactions per second. Supporters argue that it solves the old problem of congestion. The idea is simple: more speed, less waiting. BlockDAG positions itself as a foundation for future financial systems. It has even been compared with Ethereum’s early days, when people saw the potential of smart contracts before most knew how they would be used. But BlockDAG’s story is still mostly about technology. The project has bold plans, but it still shows little proof of adoption in daily use. It remains a speculative bet.  Traders hope the hype is enough to lift it higher during the next rotation of capital into crypto projects. That may happen, but questions remain. Can the project move beyond theory and hype?  Why Utility, Not Hype, Sets Digitap Apart Digitap tells a different story. Instead of focusing only on speed or technical design, it speaks directly to how money works in practice. The project aims to build an omni-banking platform that combines crypto and fiat into one place. The $TAP token is at the center of this vision. The utility is clear. $TAP is designed for payments, rewards, and governance inside the Digitap system. Every transaction feeds into a buyback and burn model, reducing supply over time. This creates scarcity while linking the token directly to platform activity. Unlike many speculative coins, $TAP is tied to clear functions: fee payments, cashback rewards, and tiered benefits. Another edge is the privacy-first stance. Digitap offers no-KYC onboarding and offshore accounts, which appeal to freelancers, global workers, and the unbanked. With multi-currency accounts, instant transfers, and Visa-linked cards, the idea looks practical. In short, Digitap frames itself as a one-stop finance app blending crypto and fiat. While BlockDAG leans on tech promises, Digitap offers an experience today that people can use to pay, send, and store funds without friction. Early Entry, Fixed Supply, Real Rewards The presale gives an early look at interest. Digitap is close to the $200,000 mark. The total supply is capped at two billion tokens, with no future minting. Early adopters can stake and earn rates of up to 124% APR, which are drawn from fixed pools rather than inflationary emissions. This design is meant to protect value while rewarding loyalty. Team tokens are locked for five years, another sign of commitment. Tokens bought during the presale will be claimable shortly after launch, which gives participants quick access. Unlike projects that promise years of waiting, Digitap plans to move fast once the presale ends. The pitch is simple: enter early, benefit from scarcity, and gain rewards that are structured to last. Compared with BlockDAG’s still-developing model, Digitap’s tokenomics look more concrete. Why Digitap May Be the Smarter 50x Play BlockDAG is an exciting idea. Its technical design may solve speed and scaling issues. Traders looking for hype-driven moves may find it attractive. But it remains a project with questions about adoption and use. The token’s future depends heavily on whether the vision can turn into a working system that people actually need. Digitap, on the other hand, connects directly with everyday finance. Its edge lies in utility: payments, rewards, privacy, and real spending options. The presale shows early momentum, and the deflationary design creates a foundation for long-term value.  For those watching where the next 50x move might come from, both projects are worth monitoring. But the smarter play may be Digitap. It offers asymmetry: a low entry price, a clear use case, and a token economy that rewards activity. This is why Digitap could prove to be the project that delivers when the next banking rotation arrives. Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here: Presale https://presale.digitap.app   Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
Coinstats2025/09/28 01:00
Zodia Custody’s Sophie Bowler Discusses Compliance Challenges in Crypto

The post Zodia Custody’s Sophie Bowler Discusses Compliance Challenges in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 26, 2025 18:33 Sophie Bowler of Zodia Custody shares insights on financial crime prevention and compliance in the crypto sector, highlighting the role of blockchain analytics in enhancing security. Sophie Bowler, the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Zodia Custody, recently shared her perspectives on the evolving landscape of financial crime prevention within the cryptocurrency industry. Her insights were featured in a Q&A series hosted by Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analytics firm. The discussion highlighted the rapid advancements in financial crime identification and prevention, an area where Bowler sees significant innovation. Advancements in Financial Crime Prevention According to Bowler, one of the most exciting developments in the crypto sector is the ability to utilize blockchain analytics for real-time risk exposure assessment. This technology allows compliance teams to proactively manage financial crime risks instead of reacting after incidents occur. Bowler emphasized that these advancements are not only aligning the crypto industry with traditional finance (TradFi) but potentially placing it ahead in terms of security measures. Misconceptions and Challenges Bowler addressed common misconceptions about compliance roles, particularly the notion that compliance teams slow down business processes. She clarified that her role is to enable business opportunities in a sustainable and responsible manner, ensuring alignment with regulatory and client expectations. She also noted that effective compliance processes are crucial for maintaining licenses and client confidence. The Role of Blockchain Analytics Blockchain analytics plays a pivotal role in Bowler’s work, especially in tracing illicit activities. While explaining her job at social gatherings, Bowler often encounters curiosity about how blockchain analytics is used to track financial crimes. She explained that although not all criminals are caught, the technology provides valuable insights that aid in identifying and tracing suspicious activities. Chainalysis’ Contribution Bowler highlighted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:53
Best Altcoin To Buy Now For Long-Term Growth: Tapzi Stands Out in the 2025 Altcoin Race

Bitcoin slipped below $111,500 before recovering modestly, while the overall crypto market cap climbed back above $4 trillion. Ethereum, XRP, […] The post Best Altcoin To Buy Now For Long-Term Growth: Tapzi Stands Out in the 2025 Altcoin Race appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 00:49
Sui And Tron Under Pressure As BlockchainFX Emerges As The Best Crypto To Buy Today

The cryptocurrency market is crowded with projects promising speed, scalability and innovation. Among the most talked-about are Sui and Tron, both boasting vibrant ecosystems and strong communities. Yet even these high-profile altcoins are not immune to price swings and slower growth as their valuations increase. Investors searching for the best cryptos to buy with genuine
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:30
Solana Treasury: Strategic Stake Accumulation by Key Corporates

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/solana-treasury-key-corporates-stake/
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:28
Hong Kong Unveils Bold Plans to Strengthen Bond Market and Digital Finance

Hong Kong strengthens bond market with new digital finance measures. Tokenized green bonds and stablecoin licensing reshape Hong Kong’s future. Hong Kong’s roadmap boosts liquidity, offshore RMB, and digital infrastructure. Hong Kong’s financial regulators, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Monetary Authority (HKMA), have revealed a comprehensive 2025 roadmap to enhance the local bond market and position the city as a global leader in digital finance. The newly introduced measures focus on expanding bond issuance, improving liquidity in secondary markets, strengthening offshore renminbi (RMB) capabilities, and establishing next-generation infrastructure. These steps are part of the city’s broader initiative to attract more investment and business by fostering innovation in financial markets, particularly through tokenization and stablecoin regulation. The roadmap places significant emphasis on the growth of tokenized assets, with plans to introduce a third batch of tokenized green bonds. Hong Kong has already made strides in this area, having successfully raised US$100 million in tokenized bonds in 2023 and US$750 million in 2024. These tokenized assets sit alongside other significant initiatives, including wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) under the HKMA’s e-HKD+ and Project Ensemble pilots. These projects focus on advancing tokenized deposits and exploring cross-border payments with the help of CBDCs, signaling Hong Kong’s ambition to integrate new financial technologies into its traditional financial infrastructure. Also Read: Ethereum Whales Move $1.7B in ETH: What This Means for the Price Surge Hong Kong’s Digital Infrastructure Paves the Way for Future Growth As part of its broader strategy, Hong Kong is also taking steps to bolster its digital infrastructure. In line with this, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) launched digital asset indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing valuable benchmarks during Asian trading hours. Furthermore, the HKMA introduced a stablecoin licensing regime that took effect on August 1, regulating fiat-backed stablecoins. This move ensures that stablecoin issuance falls under the HKMA’s direct supervision, which helps maintain financial stability and oversight. Additionally, Hong Kong’s government is considering tax incentives, including stamp-duty exemptions for tokenized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to lower entry barriers for market participants. These measures are expected to attract both institutional and corporate investors looking for opportunities in Hong Kong’s expanding digital finance sector. Hong Kong’s approach is rooted in its desire to solidify its position as a leading financial hub. The city has already issued HK$386 billion in multi-currency bonds since 2019, with plans to build on this foundation through more sovereign-backed supplies. These efforts are designed to strengthen Hong Kong’s bond curves and facilitate the growth of both traditional and tokenized financial markets. With the government’s continued support for blockchain, tokenized assets, and stablecoins, Hong Kong’s financial sector is set for a transformative shift, positioning itself as a key player in the future of global finance. Also Read: Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ADA Hit $1.00 Soon? The post Hong Kong Unveils Bold Plans to Strengthen Bond Market and Digital Finance appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:18
Grayscale: Altcoin Season Has Already Arrived in 2025

Key HighlightsBitcoin lags despite hitting $124,000 while altcoins surge aheadStablecoin law in the US sparks fresh momentum for smart contractsETF approvals set the stage for the next big crypto rallyGrayscale Sees Altcoins Surging as Bitcoin Lags in 2025Grayscale believes the third quarter of 2025 marked the start of a new “alt season,” though this rally looks different from previous cycles. The company attributes the trend to Bitcoin’s underperformance compared to other cryptocurrencies, alongside the rising impact of centralized exchanges.According to a report, all major sectors, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, AI tokens, and smart contracts delivered positive returns in Q3. Still, altcoins captured more momentum. Grayscale noted that the smart contract sector benefited from July’s stablecoin legislation in the US, while AI tokens and Bitcoin posted more modest results.Bitcoin Struggles to Keep PaceBitcoin climbed to a record high of over $124,000 in August, yet its gains fell short compared to altcoins. Grayscale described the trend as an alt season—though unlike earlier cycles, Bitcoin’s dominance decline has been paired with broader growth in different crypto categories.The report also pointed out several market shifts driving altcoin strength:Companies holding more tokens on their balance sheetsIncreasing adoption of stablecoins in the USHigher centralized exchange trading volumesStill, both Bitcoin and altcoins remain behind gold and equities in reaching fresh highs, partly due to continued stablecoin outflows from exchanges.Outlook for Crypto ETFsAs one of the largest asset managers in digital assets, Grayscale remains central in shaping new investment products. The company said the SEC’s approval of new crypto ETF listing standards should bolster markets in Q4. One of Grayscale’s multi-asset ETFs already gives exposure to leading coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.Grayscale sees the third quarter as a turning point, with investor interest shifting from Bitcoin to altcoins amid regulatory change. Upcoming legislation and expanding ETF products could decide whether this distinct alt season builds into a broader rally across global markets.
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:13
