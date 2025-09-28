2025-09-29 Monday

U.S. Genius Act Opens Path for Bitcoin to Power Global Stablecoin Networks

TLDR The Genius Act legalizes Treasury-backed stablecoins, expanding dollar access globally. Tether and Circle are major stablecoin issuers holding billions in U.S. Treasuries. Bitcoin’s Lightning Network offers secure, private infrastructure for global payments. Bitcoin’s decentralized network ensures greater privacy compared to centralized blockchains. As global trust in U.S. bonds weakens and demand declines, the U.S. [...] The post U.S. Genius Act Opens Path for Bitcoin to Power Global Stablecoin Networks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 02:41
Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies

TLDR Luke Dashjr rejects claims of proposing a hard fork for Bitcoin’s blockchain. Bitcoin Knots enforces stricter rules, blocking Ordinals and Runes data. Udi Wertheimer defends Dashjr, calling reports a “hit piece” and fake news. Bitcoin’s price dipped amid rumors of potential protocol upheaval. A controversy erupted in the Bitcoin community after an article claimed [...] The post Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 02:21
Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/28 02:19
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Warns About EU Surveillance Plan

The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Warns About EU Surveillance Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has criticized the EU’s proposed Chat Control regulation, warning that mandatory scanning of private messages would create significant security vulnerabilities. Known as the Chat Control regulation, the proposal would compel messaging platforms — even encrypted ones — to scan all user content for potential signs of child exploitation. Sponsored Sponsored EU Chat Control Regulation Sparks Backlash Buterin warned that such measures, while framed as child protection, would erode the foundation of digital privacy. He argued that any policy claiming to make society safer by weakening individual security achieves the opposite outcome. “You cannot make society secure by making people insecure. We all deserve privacy and security, without inevitably hackable backdoors, for our private communications,” Buterin wrote. Instead, Buterin insisted that meaningful security reforms should focus on “common-sense policing” rather than blanket interception of digital communication. He added that mandatory data collection often creates new vulnerabilities, as stored surveillance records can become prime targets for hackers. “There are many opportunities to improve safety today, mostly around common-sense policing improvements, not carelessly releasing repeat offenders, etc. Meanwhile, intercepted digital messages are a security vulnerability, and there are many easy-to-find stories where mandatory wiretap data collected by one government gets hacked by other governments,” Buterin said. The Ethereum co-founder also stressed that citizens should be afforded the same privacy online as they once enjoyed in face-to-face interactions or cash transactions. “We need our physical environments to be secure and we need our digital environments to be secure,” he added. Sponsored Sponsored The Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse (CSAR) builds on earlier monitoring systems used by large technology firms for unencrypted data. Meanwhile, concerns about the regulation have deepened following a leaked 2024 report. The document revealed that several interior ministers sought exemptions for intelligence agencies, police,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:12
China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs

TLDR China pushes for gold storage by central banks as prices surge to new highs. Shanghai Gold Exchange sees growing interest from Southeast Asia amid gold rally. Central banks boost gold purchases, with China aiming for greater influence. China competes with London to become top custodian for global gold reserves. As gold prices reach new [...] The post China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 02:02
Vitalik Slams EU Chat Control: “Everyone Deserves Privacy”

Vitalik Buterin criticizes the Chat Control law adopted by the EU because it weakens privacy and defends authorities. He demands unhackable communications. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin publicly protested against the proposed Chat Control in the European Union.  Source –X He said that making security by intruding on privacy is ultimately unsuccessful. In X, Vitalik said, […] The post Vitalik Slams EU Chat Control: “Everyone Deserves Privacy” appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 02:00
Ethereum Future Outlook: How Vitalik Buterin Sees the Project’s Future

Ethereum stands at a pivotal moment. As network activity keeps growing, congestion on Layer 1 and performance limits have become […] The post Ethereum Future Outlook: How Vitalik Buterin Sees the Project’s Future appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 02:00
CVE Allocation: Why AI Models Should Be Excluded

The post CVE Allocation: Why AI Models Should Be Excluded appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Sep 26, 2025 19:58 Explore why Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) should focus on frameworks and applications rather than AI models, according to NVIDIA’s insights. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) system, a globally recognized standard for identifying security flaws in software, is under scrutiny concerning its application to AI models. According to NVIDIA, the CVE system should primarily focus on frameworks and applications rather than individual AI models. Understanding the CVE System The CVE system, maintained by MITRE and supported by CISA, assigns unique identifiers and descriptions to vulnerabilities, facilitating clear communication among developers, vendors, and security professionals. However, as AI models become integral to enterprise systems, the question arises: should CVEs also cover AI models? AI Models and Their Unique Challenges AI models introduce failure modes such as adversarial prompts, poisoned training data, and data leakage. These resemble vulnerabilities but do not align with the CVE definition, which focuses on weaknesses violating confidentiality, integrity, or availability guarantees. NVIDIA argues that the vulnerabilities typically reside in the frameworks and applications that utilize these models, not in the models themselves. Categories of Proposed AI Model CVEs Proposed CVEs for AI models generally fall into three categories: Application or framework vulnerabilities: Issues within the software that encapsulates or serves the model, such as insecure session handling. Supply chain issues: Risks like tampered weights or poisoned datasets, better managed by supply chain security tools. Statistical behaviors of models: Features such as data memorization or bias, which do not constitute vulnerabilities under the CVE framework. AI Models and CVE Criteria AI models, due to their probabilistic nature, exhibit behaviors that can be mistaken for vulnerabilities. However, these are often typical inference outcomes exploited in unsafe application contexts. For a CVE to be applicable,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:59
Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m

The post Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto startups secured close to $380 million across 17 deals in the week of Sept. 21–27, led by Fnality’s $136 million Series C and Zerohash’s $104 million Series D. Strategic raises and early-stage funding rounds, compiled using Crypto Fundraising‘s database, are adding to the total despite broader market caution. Summary Crypto startups raised $378M this week across 17 deals despite market caution Fnality led with $136M Series C; Zerohash followed with $104M Series D raise RedotPay hit $47M strategic funding; multiple seed deals boosted the total Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity: Fnality International Raised $136 million in a Series C round Fnality International is developing a regulated payment system The investment was backed by Westpac, Bank of America, and Citi The project has raised $344.2 million so far Zerohash Zerohash secured $104 million in a Series D round The project is a full‑stack crypto‑service infrastructure provider Investors include Fifth Third, Morgan Stanley, and SoFi RedotPay RedotPay raised $47 million in a Strategic round with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion The investment was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Vertex Ventures The project has raised $87 million so far Bastion Bagged $14.6 million in a Strategic round Bastion is operating in analytics, asset management, data service, and stablecoin sectors Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Sora Ventures, and Samsung Next Bastion has raised $39.6 million so far Raiku Raiku raised $11.25 million in a Seed round Backed by Pantera, Jump Capital, and Lightspeed Faction Raiku is a coordination layer and infrastructure protocol built Projects < $10 Million BULK, $8 million in a Seed round Cloudburst, $7 million in a Series A round Divine, $6.6 million in a Seed round Shield, $5 million in a Seed round Akio, $5 million in a Seed round Coop Records,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:51
Crypto VC Funding: Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m

Crypto startups secured close to $380 million in funding across 17 deals this past week, led by Fnality’s Series C and Zerohash’s Series D.
Crypto.news2025/09/28 01:50
