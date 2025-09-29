2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Tata Capital To Raise $1.7 Billion In What Could Be India’s Biggest IPO This Year

Tata Capital To Raise $1.7 Billion In What Could Be India’s Biggest IPO This Year

The post Tata Capital To Raise $1.7 Billion In What Could Be India’s Biggest IPO This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s office in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Photographer: Abeer Khan/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Tata Capital—the financial services arm of Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates—is gearing up for the country’s biggest IPO this year, with the maiden share sale expected to raise as much as 155 billion rupees ($1.7 billion). The company, along with existing shareholders including Tata Sons and International Finance Corp. are selling up to 475.8 million existing and new shares between 310 rupees to 326 rupees apiece, according to a newspaper advertisement released on Monday. Proceeds from the IPO will strengthen Tata Capital’s capital base and support future lending activities. Book building for the IPO will open for anchor investors on October 3, while the shares will be available to retail investors from October 6 to 8. Tata Capital shares will begin trading on India’s National Stock Exchange on October 13. Tata Capital provides loans to consumers and businesses through almost 1,500 branches across India. Serving 7 million customers nationwide, it offers home loans, business finance, microfinance, private equity funding, and credit cards. The company’s net profit rose 16% to 36.6 billion rupees in the year ended March. The company is coming to market as IPO activity in India is picking up. Earlier this month, Urban Co., which provides a range of services from cleaning to plumbing, surged 62% on its first day of trading, the best market debut for Indian IPOs above $100 million. Several IPOs are in the pipeline, including that of Walmart-owned digital wallet PhonePe and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, India’s largest wireless carrier. Tata Capital is part of India’s oldest conglomerate that the late Ratan Tata (who passed away in October) transformed into an industrial powerhouse. Under his two-decade leadership, he made global…
1
1$0.006596+2.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.20%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:37
Distribuire
Global Banking Giants Back SWIFT’s Blockchain Pivot with ConsenSys

Global Banking Giants Back SWIFT’s Blockchain Pivot with ConsenSys

The post Global Banking Giants Back SWIFT’s Blockchain Pivot with ConsenSys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFintech 29 September 2025 | 13:33 The race to modernize cross-border payments has taken a decisive turn. SWIFT, the backbone of international banking communications, is moving beyond messaging and into blockchain infrastructure – with ConsenSys, the Ethereum development powerhouse, tapped as its technology partner. Rather than leaning on Ripple’s XRPL, long seen as a natural fit for interbank transfers, SWIFT has chosen ConsenSys’ Linea network to test how global value can be settled directly on-chain. The choice signals a strategic shift toward Ethereum’s ecosystem, seen by many banks as more flexible for scaling tokenized assets. From Messaging to Value Movement For decades, SWIFT has served as the neutral rails connecting banks worldwide. Now it wants to expand that role. At the Sibos 2025 conference, executives described plans for a shared ledger capable of validating, sequencing and enforcing transactions in real time – 24 hours a day, across borders. Unlike today’s patchwork of systems, the vision is a continuous payments backbone built directly on blockchain. Who’s Involved More than 30 of the world’s largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan, HSBC and Bank of America, are already inside the tent. Their role is not passive: they will shape the design, test early prototypes, and decide how the system evolves through multiple phases of development. If the pilot succeeds, banks will be able to move regulated tokenized assets at scale – not just money but securities and other instruments. SWIFT insists its mission is limited to infrastructure, leaving central banks to determine which assets can circulate across the system. Chainlink and the Bigger Picture The move also builds on SWIFT’s earlier collaborations with Chainlink, which focused on bridging legacy banking infrastructure with blockchain networks. The difference now is depth: instead of connecting to external ledgers, SWIFT itself will operate one. The experiment could become…
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001579+7.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22666--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:34
Distribuire
Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival

Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival

The post Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 29 September 2025 | 13:22 Few tokens have been through more turbulence than XRP. Once written off by critics after the SEC’s 2020 lawsuit against Ripple, the asset has not only survived but has re-emerged as one of the strongest performers in the altcoin market. Its 47% rise since November 2024 is only the latest chapter in a comeback story that continues to surprise seasoned investors. One of those investors is Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz. Known for championing Bitcoin and Ethereum, Novogratz openly admitted during a recent podcast with Kyle Chasse that he had underestimated XRP. At the time of the SEC battle, he expected Ripple’s native token to collapse under regulatory pressure. Looking back, he says that assumption was flat-out wrong. What changed his mind was not just XRP’s price action but the force behind it: its community. Novogratz highlighted the role of Ripple’s supporters, describing them as a driving power that kept the token alive when doubt was at its highest. He compared their commitment to Bitcoin’s early adopters, arguing that XRP is proof of how a devoted base can make or break a project. He also credited Ripple’s leadership, pointing to Brad Garlinghouse’s persistence and John Deaton’s legal advocacy as key in turning the tide. For Novogratz, the saga has shown that XRP’s story is no longer defined by court filings alone – it’s an example of how conviction from both builders and holders can protect a crypto asset in the face of overwhelming challenges. “Who would have predicted this?” Novogratz said, reflecting on XRP’s unexpected rise. His admission marks a rare moment where one of crypto’s most outspoken figures publicly concedes a misjudgment – and it underscores just how dramatically XRP’s narrative has shifted over the past two years. The information provided in this…
XRP
XRP$2.8532+2.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0775+1.50%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:28
Distribuire
Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals

The post Former FBI Director Christopher Wray Is Likely Being Probed By DOJ, Trump Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Sunday night suggested the Justice Department may be investigating former FBI Director Christopher Wray, just days after his predecessor and another Trump foe, James Comey, was indicted in Federal Court in Virginia for allegedly lying in a Congressional testimony. President Donald Trump claimed Christopher Wray “did a terrible job” during his stint as the FBI Director. Getty Images Key Facts In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed Wray “did a terrible job and we just found out about it.” Trump said it is “very inappropriate…what he did” and a lot of his service as the FBI head was “very inappropriate.” The president then said, “Don’t forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there,” appearing to allude to an unsubstantiated claim about hundreds of plainclothes FBI agents being present at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots. When asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray, Trump said he would “certainly imagine” that would happen, adding “would think they are doing that.” Wray has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s allegations. What Has Trump Said About The Fbi And The January 6 Riots? In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump boosted the unsubstantiated claims about FBI officers secretly embedding themselves into the crowd of rioters during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed, without evidence, that these agents were “probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’” The post mentioned the former FBI director by name, saying, “This is different…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.529+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006005+1.71%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:19
Distribuire
X vows to fight court ruling on Indian “censorship portal”

X vows to fight court ruling on Indian “censorship portal”

The post X vows to fight court ruling on Indian “censorship portal” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media company X announced Monday it will fight a court decision allowing millions of Indian police officers to demand content takedowns through a government-run online system. The platform said it would appeal the ruling from Karnataka’s High Court, which last week rejected X’s attempt to shut down India’s content removal processes. X is deeply concerned by the recent order from the Karnataka court in India, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal called the Sahyog. This new regime has no basis in the law, circumvents Section 69A of… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 29, 2025 At the center of the dispute is an online portal named Sahyog, which gives police officers authority to request content removals by simply claiming material is illegal. X said the system operates without court oversight or legal protections for people whose posts get flagged, and companies face criminal charges if they don’t comply. This isn’t the first time X has clashed with Indian authorities. The company has previously described government content controls as censorship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration says the system helps address illegal online material and creates responsibility on the internet. X’s owner Elon Musk, who calls himself a strong defender of free speech, has disagreed with governments in multiple countries over following rules and removing content. But the Indian case targets the fundamental structure of internet regulation in the world’s largest country by population. India expanded online policing since 2023 under Modi Modi’s government increased online policing starting in 2023, letting far more officials file removal orders and send them straight to technology companies through a website that launched in October. Government officials previously used Section 69a of the Information Technology Act from 2000 to make social platforms remove content.…
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004483-0.92%
Portal
PORTAL$0.03595-1.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:07
Distribuire
Today both Bitcoin and Ethereum are doing very well

Today both Bitcoin and Ethereum are doing very well

The post Today both Bitcoin and Ethereum are doing very well appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a quiet weekend, today both Bitcoin and Ethereum have awakened in the crypto markets. Last week was a slightly difficult week for both, so today’s small rebound is particularly interesting, although it is really tiny.  The key point could be the end of September, a month often challenging for financial markets, and the imminent arrival of October, one of the months often best for crypto markets.  How did Bitcoin and Ethereum wake up today after a weekend of declines? Today the price of Bitcoin is 2.3% higher than yesterday.  In fact, compared to the weekly low reached last Thursday below $109,000, the recovery is almost 3%. The correction last week had cast a hint of fear on the crypto markets, with the CMC fear and greed index dropping to 32/100, well below the normal threshold of 50/100. However, it was quite simple to understand that it was not a movement involving particular risks, because it was simply due to the rebound of the Dollar Index.  The price trend of Bitcoin tends to be inversely correlated with the Dollar Index in the medium term, but sometimes the correlation also acts in the short term.  By now, since August 22, this correlation has also been acting in the short term, with an almost perfect sequence that has been lasting since last Wednesday, September 24.  In fact, the Dollar Index rose from 97.2 points to over 95.5 between last Wednesday and Thursday, triggering the decline in Bitcoin’s price from $113,000 to less than $109,000.  Then on Friday, a sort of rebound began contrary to the Dollar Index, which today returned below 98 points, followed by a small rebound of Bitcoin from $109,000 to more than $111,000.  In short, it’s simply all normal, to the point that it shouldn’t have generated any fear.…
WELL3
WELL$0.0000496--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Factor
FACT$3.24+1.56%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:54
Distribuire
Report: Under 20,000 Addresses Hold More Than 60% of Bitcoin’s Supply

Report: Under 20,000 Addresses Hold More Than 60% of Bitcoin’s Supply

The post Report: Under 20,000 Addresses Hold More Than 60% of Bitcoin’s Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sani, co‑founder of Time Chain Index, a bitcoin onchain metrics platform, studied the bitcoin address dataset to estimate the number of network users. He found fewer than 20,000 addresses hold over 60% of the supply, while about 3.9 million active users hold the remainder. Report: Bitcoin Is Highly Concentrated, Users Likely Under 4 Million While […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-under-20000-addresses-hold-more-than-60-of-bitcoins-supply/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0775+1.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.022+0.29%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:53
Distribuire
USDT and USDC dominate $45B in quarterly stablecoin inflows

USDT and USDC dominate $45B in quarterly stablecoin inflows

Stablecoin net inflows jumped from just $10.8 billion in Q2 to $45.6 billion in Q3, a 324% surge led by USDT, USDC and the rise of Ethena’s USDe. Stablecoins recorded more than $45 billion in net inflows in the last 90 days, highlighting rising demand for US dollar-pegged assets in the crypto space. On Monday, data tracker RWA.xyz showed that Tether’s USDt (USDT) stablecoin led the quarter with $19.6 billion in net inflows, followed by Circle’s USDC (USDC) with $12.3 billion. Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin Ethena USDe (USDe) also stood out, with $9 billion in net inflows for the quarter. Other players contributed smaller, but notable inflows during the quarter. PayPal USD (PYUSD) saw $1.4 billion in net inflows, while MakerDAO’s USDS (USDS) added $1.3 billion. Emerging projects like Ripple’s Ripple USD (RLUSD) and Ethena’s USDtb also showed steady gains. Read more
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007368+0.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010916-3.56%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:48
Distribuire
Dogecoin Fades From Headlines as Lyno AI Presale Surges in Popularity

Dogecoin Fades From Headlines as Lyno AI Presale Surges in Popularity

The post Dogecoin Fades From Headlines as Lyno AI Presale Surges in Popularity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent trough in Dogecoin has moved investors to newer crypto prospects. The presale of Lyno AI is currently gaining momentum, attracting considerable attention and recording good initial outcomes. This momentum is an indication that the token has the potential of realizing high growth. Meme Tokens Are Fading — Will You Keep Chasing Hype or Move to Real Tech? Dogecoin dropped 4.1 per cent to 0.2289, and the trading volume dropped to 2.65billion. Memes crypto–funds euphoria has died down, and speculation was removed by 1.5 billion dollars in liquidations in the third quarter. Such actions have decreased the popularity of Dogecoin, and this has given way to tech-focused projects. Lyno AI Presale Is Surging — Why Hesitate at $0.05? The presale has already sold over 797,769 tokens at a price of 0.05 each, which have raised nearly 39,888 in the Early Bird stage. The price will be increased to $0.055 in the next stage and a final limit of $0.10. Those investors who purchase over $100 during the presale will be eligible to participate in a giveaway: the $100 k will be divided into 10 prizes of 10 k each. Smarter Traders Are Choosing AI Arbitrage — Will You? Lyno AI stands out with state-of-the-art AI-based cross-chain arbitrage. Lyno uses autonomous algorithms to trade across blockchains in milliseconds, as opposed to social-media hype, such as meme tokens. The platform is safe, was audited by Cyberscope and is managed by its holders of $LYNO. The eye-opening 300,000% return by Q2 2026 is estimated by analysts, with Lyno making use of market inefficiencies through audited smart contracts and blazing-fast trade execution. That makes Lyno a superior investment to meme-coin speculation. Missed Shiba? Missed Litecoin? How Many More Chances Will You Miss? Users who did not get on the initial drops of coins…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+0.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193+0.93%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 17:45
Distribuire
Bitchat downloads spike in Madagascar during protests

Bitchat downloads spike in Madagascar during protests

Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat has recorded a surge in Madagascar following the ongoing protests over water and power shortages. The ongoing demonstrations arose on Thursday last week, accompanied by the dismissal of the energy minister and an imposed dusk-to-dawn curfew. Bitchat, a peer-to-peer messaging app, has seen increased downloads following protests in Madagascar. The U.S. Embassy in Madagascar shared a demonstration alert message as demonstrators clashed with police and looted. The government responded by sacking the energy minister and imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew to quell unrest. Bitchat search hit pick popularity amid unrest in Madagascar According to Google Trends data, Bitchat searches increased from 0 to 100 on Friday, with Antananarivo, the capital city, leading search activity. The data highlighted queries such as Bitchat download and how to use Bitchat, among the top five related searches flagged as related topics.  Chrome-Stats showed that Bitchat had been downloaded 365,307 times since the beta launch in July, with 21,000+ downloads in the past 24 hours and more than 71,000 in the past week. Google Trends specified regional breakdowns highlighting that Madagascar was the main driver of the latest surge. Bitchat has been designed to enable peer-to-peer communication via Bluetooth mesh networks. It allows users to exchange messages without internet access or centralized servers. It also does not require an account, email address, or phone number, making it the preferred solution for avoiding monitored networks.  In early September, Bitchat downloads skyrocketed in Nepal after the government banned at least 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, due to widespread protests over corruption. Downloads for the application jumped from 3,300 to 48,000 in just a week, making the app the primary coordinator for protestors. At least 34 people died in the Nepal demonstration crisis, with the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli following.  Indonesia also saw a surge in Bitchat app downloads during the protests against parliamentary allowances earlier this month. More than 11,000 downloads were recorded. Citizens opted for the app to avoid being monitored while coordinating the demonstrations. Madagascar has low internet penetration, further increasing the need for a decent offline application in times of crisis. DataReportal showed that the country has nearly 32 million people, but only about 6.6 million had access to the internet by the start of 2025. At least 18 million devices had active mobile connections, but many only utilized voice and SMS services without internet access. Bitchat’s Bluetooth mesh functionality allowed users within a 300-meter radius to communicate, offering a rare opportunity in areas with limited network coverage.  Privacy-focused and censorship-free technologies continue to gain adoption, especially in areas experiencing physical unrest. Such decentralized platforms offer alternative communication tools when access to Mainstreet social media or mobile internet is restricted.  Crypto advocates say EU bill could drive adoption of decentralized tools Regulatory efforts in other parts of the world have raised concerns over tools with similar features to Bitchat. In the European region, a Chat Control bill has been proposed seeking to mandate pre-encryption scanning of messages. The law would undermine encrypted messaging, requiring platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal to allow regulators to scan messages before they are encrypted and sent. Diode CEO Hans Rempel and Brickken’s Elisenda Fabrega, a crypto advocate, have predicted that the proposal may point users towards decentralized Web3 platforms designed for privacy by default.   Currently, the bill has support from 15 EU member states, which is still lower than the 65% population threshold required to pass it into the next stage. Germany, holding the pivot role, has yet to decide on the law; if the country votes in favor, the bill is expected to pass, while the opposite may see the bill fail.  Bitchat’s adoption in Madagascar’s protest, Indonesia, and Nepal has highlighted how quickly decentralized communication tools may gain adoption in unstable environments.  If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
RWAX
APP$0.002108+1.83%
Dusk Network
DUSK$0.05303+1.22%
Union
U$0.010273+1.22%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:45
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase