2025-09-29 Monday

Which Token Has 50x Potential In Wall Street’s Next Banking Rotation?

The post Which Token Has 50x Potential In Wall Street’s Next Banking Rotation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market thrives on narratives. Some tokens rise due to hype, while others rise because of their clear use. Right now, BlockDAG is one of the trending names. Traders are debating whether it can deliver massive returns.  At the same time, another project is moving quietly through its presale. Digitap is presenting itself as a token with real utility, a clear design, and a vision that lines up with how money is changing.  The comparison is worth making. One project builds on technical promises, the other leans into a practical story about how people spend and manage funds. BlockDAG and the Race for Scalability BlockDAG has caught attention due to its unique structure. The project does not follow the single-chain model of Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, it is built on a directed acyclic graph. This model lets multiple blocks connect at once. In theory, it means faster settlement and more transactions per second. Supporters argue that it solves the old problem of congestion. The idea is simple: more speed, less waiting. BlockDAG positions itself as a foundation for future financial systems. It has even been compared with Ethereum’s early days, when people saw the potential of smart contracts before most knew how they would be used. But BlockDAG’s story is still mostly about technology. The project has bold plans, but it still shows little proof of adoption in daily use. It remains a speculative bet.  Traders hope the hype is enough to lift it higher during the next rotation of capital into crypto projects. That may happen, but questions remain. Can the project move beyond theory and hype?  Why Utility, Not Hype, Sets Digitap Apart Digitap tells a different story. Instead of focusing only on speed or technical design, it speaks directly to how money works in practice. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:35
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:35
GitHub’s Strategies to Shield Developers from Copyright Overreach

The post GitHub’s Strategies to Shield Developers from Copyright Overreach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 26, 2025 21:06 GitHub addresses copyright challenges with a developer-first approach, as the U.S. Supreme Court case Cox v. Sony could reshape platform liability for copyright claims. GitHub is taking proactive measures to protect developers from excessive copyright enforcement, particularly as the U.S. Supreme Court case Cox Communications v. Sony Music Entertainment looms. This case could significantly impact how platforms manage copyright claims, potentially affecting developers’ ability to create and share code. Implications of Cox v. Sony for Developers The core issue in the Cox v. Sony case is whether platforms like GitHub can be held liable for copyright infringements by their users. Major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Mozilla, and Pinterest, have advocated for a clear rule where liability applies only when there’s “conscious, culpable conduct that substantially assists the infringement,” according to a brief submitted to the Court. This approach aims to prevent platforms from being forced to over-remove content due to flawed notices, which could stifle innovation and collaboration. GitHub’s Approach to Copyright Takedowns GitHub processes numerous DMCA takedowns monthly yet also faces many automated or inaccurate notices. The platform’s DMCA Takedown Policy is designed to protect copyright while minimizing disruption to legitimate projects. It provides a clear path for appeal and reinstatement and ensures transparency by publishing valid takedown notices to a public DMCA repository. Updates to GitHub’s Transparency Center GitHub has made significant updates to its Transparency Center, aiming to provide more accurate reporting on government takedowns. The updates include combining categories of government takedowns into a single reporting category and clarifying the README of the gov-takedowns repository to indicate that it solely contains official government requests for content removal based on local law. These changes are intended to enhance the clarity and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:32
FTSE100 News & Digital Asset Updates Today: Could Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu price remains very low despite hype and token burns. Investors are questioning whether SHIB could ever reach $1. The coin’s massive supply limits realistic price growth. Short-term rallies are driven by speculation, not utility. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) offers real-world PayFi solutions with measurable adoption. Its wallet beta and CertiK verification provide confidence for […] The post FTSE100 News & Digital Asset Updates Today: Could Shiba Inu Reach $1? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 02:30
MoonBull Presale Live – Top 100x Crypto Plus Brett and Pudgy Penguins Updates

The post MoonBull Presale Live – Top 100x Crypto Plus Brett and Pudgy Penguins Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 21:15 Explore MoonBull presale, Brett partnership news, and Pudgy Penguins expansion. Discover why MoonBull leads as the top 100x crypto opportunity. What if the next 100x crypto is already taking off and the rocket is leaving the station without you? The hunt for the next big crypto can feel like chasing meteors in a midnight sky. Investors are constantly searching for that one coin with the potential to deliver massive gains before mainstream attention arrives. Nobody wants to be the trader who missed the ride when Bitcoin was worth pennies. That is why secret presale drops and presale crypto 100x opportunities are generating intense attention in the community. MoonBull is currently leading the chatter. While Brett and Pudgy Penguins maintain their own momentum with news updates, MoonBull’s presale 100x crypto metrics are grabbing the spotlight. The mechanics behind this presale are engineered for growth, scarcity, and trust, making it an attractive option for early believers ready to ride the wave. MoonBull Presale Is Live: The Scarcity Blueprint Investors Wanted MoonBull prioritizes investor confidence through comprehensive security measures. The smart contract has undergone a professional audit to ensure transparency and safety. Liquidity is locked for two years, providing a stable foundation that prevents manipulation. The MoonBull team has carefully designed token allocations to build trust and long-term stability. Out of the total supply, 1.46 billion $MOBU (2%) is reserved for the core team, locked for a strict 18-month period to ensure commitment and prevent early sell-offs. Another 1.46 billion $MOBU (2%) is allocated to influencers, locked for 3 months, striking a balance between marketing momentum and responsible circulation. This structured system gives investors added confidence, protecting against sudden dumps while still fuelling early awareness and community growth. When it comes to tokenomics, MoonBull takes a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:25
Bombay Stock Exchange rejects company listing for crypto investments

The post Bombay Stock Exchange rejects company listing for crypto investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing because the company planned to invest 60% of raised funds in virtual digital assets, mainly Bitcoin. Indian regulatory framework allows companies to use profits for crypto purchases but not public fundraising for such investments. The Bombay Stock Exchange denied Jetking Infotrain’s listing application after the IT training company disclosed plans to allocate around 60% of raised funds to virtual digital assets as a treasury strategy. Jetking, which planned to raise over ₹6 crore through share sales, intended to invest primarily in Bitcoin using the public fundraising proceeds. The company said it was evaluating the situation and considering an appeal to the Securities Appellate Tribunal after BSE’s rejection. The decision reflects India’s current regulatory stance that permits companies to purchase crypto assets using internal cash profits but prohibits raising public funds specifically for such investments. Stock sale proceeds directed toward digital assets remain restricted due to speculative concerns and pending clearer guidelines on treasury funding. This marks the first known case of an Indian exchange denying a listing explicitly over crypto treasury plans, signaling heightened scrutiny on virtual digital asset-related fundraising as regulations continue evolving. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bse-rejects-listing-crypto-investments-jetking/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:24
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

The post SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 21:00 Scaling, privacy, and quantum resistance are central to Ethereum’s roadmap as Vitalik charts its future direction. Ethereum stands at a pivotal moment. As network activity keeps growing, congestion on Layer 1 and performance limits have become real constraints. In response, co-founder Vitalik Buterin has doubled down on a roadmap centered around scaling, privacy, interoperability, and future-proofing the protocol. He has outlined plans to increase Ethereum’s gas limit at the L1 level while preserving decentralization, introduce better gas-pricing mechanics, and integrate ZK-EVMs and block-level access lists to improve throughput. Vitalik emphasizes that beyond Speed and scale, Ethereum must be simpler, leaner, and resistant to emerging threats like quantum computing. These visions are not abstract, they are part of a technical agenda unfolding now. And among the many altcoin projects emerging in this environment, MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting noticed as one positioned to follow the same patterns of innovation and upside that Vitalik is charting for Ethereum. Vitalik’s Roadmap: Key Themes Unfolding At the Japan Developer Conference and in his presentation at EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Vitalik painted a multi-layered picture for Ethereum’s future. Short-term, his priorities include scaling L1 via a higher gas limit together with improvements like slot optimization, block-level access lists, and gas repricing to help reduce congestion while maintaining security and decentralization. ZK-EVM solutions are also in view, as mechanisms for boosting throughput without compromising trust assumptions. Mid-term, interoperability among Layer-2 networks is becoming more central. Vitalik says he wants smoother cross-L2 transfers and better proof aggregation. He foresees trustless mechanisms so that assets can move across rollups predictably, with minimal friction. These upgrades are meant to position Ethereum not only to handle massive user growth but also to support real-world applications like DeFi, AI agents, privacy-sensitive protocols, and economic systems…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:04
Callopties op EA knallen omhoog vlak voor overnamegerucht

Electronic Arts staat volop in de schijnwerpers na een opvallende gebeurtenis op de optiemarkt. De gamegigant zou volgens geruchten bijna rond zijn met een overname ter waarde van $50 miljard. De deal zou het bedrijf van de beurs halen en mogelijk geleid worden door onder andere Silver Lake en het... Het bericht Callopties op EA knallen omhoog vlak voor overnamegerucht verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/28 01:43
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

According to Onchain data, a cryptocurrency project purchased a large amount of tokens from the market and burned them. Continue Reading: Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
Coinstats2025/09/28 01:29
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust

Investor psychology has not changed in the ensuing 25 years since the dotcom-era bust that took down the US stock market in the early 2000s. The crypto treasury narrative, which has become a major feature of the current market cycle, parallels investor sentiment from the dotcom era of the late 1990s and early 2000s, which caused the stock market to sink by about 80%, according to Ray Youssef, founder of peer-to-peer lending platform NoOnes app.The same overzealous investor psychology that led to over-investment in early internet and tech companies during the dotcom crash has not disappeared due to the presence of financial institutions in crypto, Youssef told Cointelegraph. He said:Today, the global financial market is driven by the idea of cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, and the Web3 revolution,” he added.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/28 01:19
