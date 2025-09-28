2025-09-29 Monday

Trump Falsely Claims FBI Agents Among Jan. 6 Protestors

Trump Falsely Claims FBI Agents Among Jan. 6 Protestors

The post Trump Falsely Claims FBI Agents Among Jan. 6 Protestors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Saturday falsely claimed FBI agents were among instigators during protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, despite an earlier probe finding no federal agents were undercover among the crowds. An earlier probe found “no evidence” the FBI had undercover agents in protests at the Capitol. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Trump, writing on Truth Social, said it “now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘law enforcement officials.’” Last year, the Justice Department’s inspector general reported “hundreds” of FBI agents were deployed to the Capitol to assist Capitol Police, though there was “no evidence” the FBI had “undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6.” This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/27/trump-falsely-claims-fbi-agents-acted-as-agitators-and-insurrectionists-on-jan-6/
Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Suffer Beatdown, But These Factors Say Get Ready For A Bounce

Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Suffer Beatdown, But These Factors Say Get Ready For A Bounce

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Suffer Beatdown, But These Factors Say Get Ready For A Bounce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Suffer Beatdown, But These Factors Say Get Ready For A Bounce | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-ethereum-and-doge-suffer/
Why More People Are Suddenly Traveling Alone

Why More People Are Suddenly Traveling Alone

The post Why More People Are Suddenly Traveling Alone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America courtesy Daniele Foti As Vice President of Marketing for Lavazza North America, Daniele Foti, 38, is a frequent business traveler who takes 40 to 50 trips annually. His role at the global coffee company, headquartered in Turin, Italy, often entails long work days and after-work meetings with colleagues and clients. So, how does this native Italian executive (now living and working in New York City) spend his free time when he isn’t “on the road” for his employer? Rather than indulging in the proverbial “il dolce far niente” (the joy of doing nothing), Foti actively pursues his personal passion: traveling alone. The Growing Wave of Solo Travel Solo travel has seen a significant increase in popularity since the pandemic. A report by Grand View Research suggests that motivations for traveling alone among men have broadened beyond adventure to include chances for “self-reflection, personal development, and cultural immersion.” The same report noted that Google searches for “solo travel” doubled from 2018 to 2023. Solo travelers, once considered a niche group of young backpackers, now represent a broader market. As noted by the work solutions company Aquent, it includes married individuals, parents, and professionals. Foti didn’t come from a family of adventurers. “Family travel for us typically involved summer road trips on the Italian Autostrada,” he recalls, “long 10-12-hour drives in July or August to visit relatives in the south.” “In fact, at the age of 21, I was the first in my family to ever get on a plane,” he says. Foti’s introduction to international travel began with his education. He completed a semester of study in Richmond, Virginia, obtained his Master’s Degree in Finance in Stockholm, Sweden, and spent an additional semester in Tokyo, Japan. The Unique Joys of Solo Travel…
Pi Network Price Might Crash Again – Here's Why

Pi Network Price Might Crash Again – Here’s Why

The post Pi Network Price Might Crash Again – Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22.  Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low. Sponsored Sponsored Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.   Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening. This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term.  Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185.  Sponsored Sponsored PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside.  This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve. Downside Risks…
Solana ETFs Could Arrive in Weeks After Amended Filings

Solana ETFs Could Arrive in Weeks After Amended Filings

TLDR Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and other managers update filings for Solana ETFs. Solana ETFs could be approved in the next two weeks after regulatory updates. New Solana ETFs will directly track the asset’s price and offer staking rewards. The SEC’s new crypto ETF rules could speed up the approval of Solana ETFs. A series of [...] The post Solana ETFs Could Arrive in Weeks After Amended Filings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Gold setting records for 'bad reasons', warns strategist

Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist

The post Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s record-breaking rally in 2025, which has brought the metal within reach of $4,000, may be signaling an underlying concern. Specifically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, gold is on track for its best annual performance since 1979, with the Bloomberg Gold Subindex up nearly 39% over the past year. Silver and other precious metals have also seen sharp gains, while the S&P 500 has risen by just under 17%. Gold performance against other asset classes. Bloomberg Intelligence In an X post on August 26, McGlone suggested that gold’s rise reflects worries over the durability of U.S. market performance.  He noted that the rally could appear more justified if stock market volatility, which fell to historic lows in September, rebounds in the coming year. The record demand for gold, he argued, may point to the limits of America’s wealth-creation model, potentially influenced by policy shifts under the Trump administration. He noted that while precious metals have surged, base metals such as copper, aluminum, and nickel have lagged, signaling weakness in the real economy. Gold’s rally appears driven more by caution than growth, reflecting investor unease over future risks. Overall, gold is set for its best year since 1979, rising nearly 40% in 2025 on strong investment demand, central bank buying, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts.  JPMorgan forecasts an average of $3,675 an ounce by year-end, with the potential to hit $4,000 if volatility rises and the dollar weakens. Silver recently topped $45, its highest since 2011, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, EVs, and electronics amid a supply deficit.  Analysts project $40 to $50 by year-end, with further gains possible if green energy demand grows. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/gold-setting-records-for-bad-reasons-warns-strategist/
New Crypto Records Could Be Broken As Remittix Set To Eclipse Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Early Gains

New Crypto Records Could Be Broken As Remittix Set To Eclipse Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Early Gains

The latest Shiba Inu Price Prediction shows modest growth potential, while Remittix (RTX) is emerging with a fresh use case […] The post New Crypto Records Could Be Broken As Remittix Set To Eclipse Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Early Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
The reason why newcomers make much faster with Invro Mining

The reason why newcomers make much faster with Invro Mining

The post The reason why newcomers make much faster with Invro Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. To seasoned traders with several years of experience, market movements may be intuitive. They are proficient in reading charts, indicators, and risk management tools. Experienced traders also make consistent profits with discipline and skill. However, with novices, the same can hardly be said. Trading can be disruptive, intimidating, and even dangerous without experience. Most new entrants lose their money in a short period because they lack the tools and strategies that their counterparts have developed over time. That is why an increasing number of new users are finding the solution to Invro Mining, which offers a way to obtain BTC and other cryptocurrencies quickly and easily, without requiring prior knowledge of trading or the market. It is well explained by Markus R., a professional trader who has more than 10 years of experience doing it: Advertisement &nbsp It appears that trading is simple when you have years of studying and practicing, but as a complete beginner, it is like a new language to him or her. Invro is a much smarter call to make if you are new and looking to make BTC in a short period of time. It provides consistent returns with a low learning curve. Very volatile – The fluctuation of Crypto prices can be extreme, and beginners may struggle to handle the risk. Emotional Pressure – Fear and greed often lead to errors in decision-making among new traders. The complex tools of technical analysis, leverage, and various types of orders can be perplexing. Time – Trading requires hours of…
Stock market props U.S. economy despite stalled jobs and political uncertainty

Stock market props U.S. economy despite stalled jobs and political uncertainty

The stock market is keeping the U.S. economy afloat while jobs stay flat and politics add more uncertainty. Consumer spending in August beat forecasts and incomes rose, even as many expected the country to already be near recession. Households and companies kept buying big items. Inflation was muted. Housing surprised with new home sales hitting […]
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

United Nations penalties will return on Iran tonight after the Islamic Republic failed to meet conditions set by the UK, Germany and France. The three governments triggered the “snapback” clause of the 2015 nuclear deal last month, giving Tehran 30 days to comply. That deadline expires Saturday night, according to the Financial Times. The E3 […]
