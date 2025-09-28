Hints, Answers For Sunday, September 28

The post Hints, Answers For Sunday, September 28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle. It’s the last weekend of September and before the week is out, we’ll plunge into October. A month for pumpkins, witches, ghouls and goblins and lots and lots of candy. My weekend streaming guide is live just in case you’re in the mood for something new to watch. Superman is finally streaming and we have some promising new shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more. Slow Horses is back, and a really good new crime drama starring Ethan Hawke. Okay, Connectioneers, it’s time to group some words! If you’re looking for Saturday’s Connections guide, it’s right here. How To Play Connections Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here. The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there. There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain number of tries so you can’t just spam around until you find something. There are difficulty tiers coded by color, which will usually go from yellow, blue/green to purple as difficulty increases, so know that going in and when you start linking…