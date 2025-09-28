2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
NVIDIA Unveils New Gaming Experience with GeForce NOW and DLSS 4

NVIDIA Unveils New Gaming Experience with GeForce NOW and DLSS 4

The post NVIDIA Unveils New Gaming Experience with GeForce NOW and DLSS 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 26, 2025 22:19 NVIDIA announces the launch of ‘Mecha BREAK’ on GeForce NOW, featuring DLSS 4 technology, enhancing the gaming experience with 10 new titles. NVIDIA has recently announced an exciting development for gaming enthusiasts. The popular third-person shooter game, ‘Mecha BREAK’, is now available for streaming on GeForce NOW, featuring the advanced NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology. This release is part of a broader initiative that sees 10 new titles joining the nearly 5,000 games already supported on the platform, according to NVIDIA Newsroom. Enhanced Gaming Experience The integration of DLSS 4 technology promises to elevate the gaming experience by providing enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay. DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is a technology developed by NVIDIA that leverages artificial intelligence to upscale lower resolution images in real-time, thus offering high-quality visuals without compromising on performance. This makes it particularly appealing for gamers seeking both quality and speed. GeForce NOW’s Expanding Library GeForce NOW continues to expand its library, with ‘Mecha BREAK’ being a significant addition. This expansion reflects NVIDIA’s commitment to providing a broad range of gaming options to its users. With nearly 5,000 games and counting, the platform is poised to cater to diverse gaming preferences, enhancing user engagement and satisfaction. Market Impact and Future Prospects The introduction of new titles and cutting-edge technology like DLSS 4 on GeForce NOW is likely to strengthen NVIDIA’s position in the competitive gaming market. By consistently improving its offerings, NVIDIA not only attracts new users but also retains existing ones, thereby solidifying its market presence. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, NVIDIA’s strategic moves will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future landscape of cloud gaming. Overall, the launch of ‘Mecha BREAK’ on GeForce NOW signals…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00563-7.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.29%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.6992+4.63%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 03:44
Distribuire
Dogecoin Drops as Whales Sell Their Big Bags of Around 40 Million Tokens

Dogecoin Drops as Whales Sell Their Big Bags of Around 40 Million Tokens

Dogecoin is under new sell pressure, as whales have sold 40 million $DOGE within the last 24 hours. The major memecoin continues to lose a major support level.
DOGE
DOGE$0.22994+1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.12193-0.65%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001164+9.09%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 03:30
Distribuire
How Tapzi Compares With SOL, ADA

How Tapzi Compares With SOL, ADA

The post How Tapzi Compares With SOL, ADA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market never stops evolving, and investors are constantly asking: where will the next big opportunity come from? While established players like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) continue to shape the landscape, a new contender is beginning to spark curiosity. Tapzi, a Web3 gaming project built around an innovative “skill-to-earn” model, is drawing attention with a presale that’s gaining real momentum.  Could this under-the-radar token prove to be more than just another name on the list of best altcoins to buy now? In this piece, we take a closer look at Tapzi’s early progress and stack it up against giants like SOL and ADA to see how it really compares. Key Takeaways: Tapzi’s presale offers a unique opportunity in Web3 gaming, with a focus on skill-based rewards and sustainable tokenomics. Solana’s market volatility may create short-term opportunities for investors, but Tapzi’s token structure ensures long-term stability. Tapzi’s roadmap, featuring key milestones like PvP features and NFTs, positions it for substantial growth within the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Web3 Gaming: The Next Frontier in Crypto The global gaming market is transforming with the rise of blockchain technology, ushering in the era of Web3 gaming. In 2025, the Web3 gaming sector is expected to reach $125 billion by 2032, making it one of the fastest-growing niches within the crypto space. Tapzi is positioning itself within this lucrative market, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional GameFi projects that often rely on random rewards and inflationary tokenomics. While Solana has been a dominant force in blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi), it has faced its own set of challenges, especially with large whale movements influencing market volatility.  Tapzi’s skill-to-earn model promises a more stable foundation by ensuring rewards are derived from competition, not inflation, thus enhancing its potential for sustainable growth. Tapzi Presale Overview:…
Solana
SOL$206.4+3.39%
Cardano
ADA$0.7915+2.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.29%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 03:29
Distribuire
Gala Games Launches Special Sale on Town Star Lumberjack House NFT

Gala Games Launches Special Sale on Town Star Lumberjack House NFT

The post Gala Games Launches Special Sale on Town Star Lumberjack House NFT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 26, 2025 21:58 Gala Games offers a limited-time 40% discount on the Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, enhancing gameplay with unique features and benefits. Gala Games has announced a special sale on its Town Star Lumberjack House (Legendary) NFT, offering a 40% discount to players looking to enhance their gaming experience. This limited-time offer is set to run from September 26 to October 3, 2025, according to Gala News. Exclusive Features and Benefits The Lumberjack House NFT is a unique addition to the Town Star game, featuring two lumberjacks who operate at half the usual wage and double the speed. The NFT occupies a 3×3 space and is designed not to cast shade or create dirt, making it an efficient asset for players. Additionally, placing this NFT in a player’s town grants 20 Town Points, which can be used toward Daily Challenges. Significant Price Reduction The special sale reduces the price of the Lumberjack House from $350.99 to $210.59, making it an enticing offer for gamers aiming to optimize their in-game resources. The promotion emphasizes the opportunity to transform a town’s aesthetic while unlocking exclusive in-game advantages. Strategic Gameplay Enhancement The sale presents an opportunity for players to harness the power of the forest within the game, encouraging strategic gameplay that focuses on efficiency rather than exhaustion. This aligns with Gala Games’ ongoing efforts to enhance player engagement through unique and valuable gaming assets. For more details, visit the official Gala News page. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-special-sale-town-star-lumberjack-house-nft
Gala
GALA$0.01435+0.34%
Alttown
TOWN$0.004232+96.74%
Starpower
STAR$0.13002+2.57%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 03:26
Distribuire
Hints, Answers For Sunday, September 28

Hints, Answers For Sunday, September 28

The post Hints, Answers For Sunday, September 28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle. It’s the last weekend of September and before the week is out, we’ll plunge into October. A month for pumpkins, witches, ghouls and goblins and lots and lots of candy. My weekend streaming guide is live just in case you’re in the mood for something new to watch. Superman is finally streaming and we have some promising new shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more. Slow Horses is back, and a really good new crime drama starring Ethan Hawke. Okay, Connectioneers, it’s time to group some words! If you’re looking for Saturday’s Connections guide, it’s right here. How To Play Connections Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here. The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there. There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain number of tries so you can’t just spam around until you find something. There are difficulty tiers coded by color, which will usually go from yellow, blue/green to purple as difficulty increases, so know that going in and when you start linking…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.29%
LightLink
LL$0.0102-4.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01658+6.01%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 03:19
Distribuire
SEC to Decide on Six Spot XRP ETF Applications in October

SEC to Decide on Six Spot XRP ETF Applications in October

The post SEC to Decide on Six Spot XRP ETF Applications in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing for a key week in October as six applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) move toward decision deadlines. The rulings, expected between October 18 and October 25, could determine whether XRP becomes the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum to gain access to U.S.-listed spot ETFs.  SEC to Review Multiple XRP ETF Applications Under New Listing Standards According to a X post by XRP_Cro, the SEC’s schedule places several high-profile applications into focus. Grayscale’s XRP ETF is set for review on October 18. The 21Shares Core XRP Trust ETF will follow on October 19. The agency will then consider Bitwise’s XRP ETF on October 22, with rulings on Canary Capital’s and CoinShares’ proposals expected October 23. WisdomTree’s XRP ETF filing completes the week on October 24. 🔥 XRP ETFs could bring huge institutional inflows and push $XRP to new ATH $8-$10! 13 Issuers 💵19 Products 🎁 (9 Spot / 9 Futures)10 Live 🟢 | 9 Pending 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GiFEr1IpFr — XRP_Cro 🔥 AI / Gaming / DePIN (@stedas) September 27, 2025 These submissions arrive during changes in the regulatory dynamics. In recent weeks, the SEC approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This change aims to accelerate approvals beyond the case-by-case framework applied to earlier filings. The first U.S.-listed ETF tied directly to spot XRP, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR), was launched in late September. The product quickly expanded with the addition of options trading, indicating that XRP-related investment vehicles are already entering regulated markets. In parallel, the Hashdex Index ETF gained clearance under the SEC’s updated listing standards. Market participants note that this framework could allow the inclusion of additional crypto assets such as XRP. Derivatives, ETFs, and a Bank Charter Could Reshape XRP Momentum in October Momentum behind…
SIX
SIX$0.01991--%
XRP
XRP$2.8502+2.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.29%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 03:14
Distribuire
This Hidden $0.000293 Presale Is Tipped to Outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum Combined

This Hidden $0.000293 Presale Is Tipped to Outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum Combined

MAGAX presale at $0.000293, CertiK-audited and Stage 2 live, promises 153× ROI potential as Bitcoin and Ethereum falter under bearish market pressure.
Stage
STAGE$0.0000498+18.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01658+6.01%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 03:00
Distribuire
Understanding Prediction Markets: Insights from Experts

Understanding Prediction Markets: Insights from Experts

The post Understanding Prediction Markets: Insights from Experts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 26, 2025 21:40 Explore the intricacies of prediction markets with insights from experts Scott Duke Kominers, Alex Tabarrok, and Sonal Chokshi. Learn about their design, functionality, and potential applications. Prediction markets have resurfaced as a topic of interest, offering a unique mechanism for forecasting future events. These markets, which aggregate information from various participants, are gaining attention for their potential to accurately predict outcomes, according to experts Scott Duke Kominers, Alex Tabarrok, and Sonal Chokshi. What Are Prediction Markets? Prediction markets function by allowing participants to buy and sell contracts based on the outcome of future events. The market price of these contracts reflects the collective probability of an event occurring, as perceived by the participants. As Alex Tabarrok, a professor of economics at George Mason University, explains, these markets are often more reliable than traditional polls or complex statistical models because they aggregate diverse information. The Mechanics Behind Prediction Markets Scott Kominers, a research partner at a16z crypto and a professor at Harvard Business School, emphasizes that prediction markets serve as information aggregation mechanisms. They collect and synthesize private forecasts from participants, leading to price discovery similar to that seen in financial and commodities markets. This aggregation of information often results in more accurate predictions compared to individual estimates. Applications and Challenges While prediction markets are a powerful tool, they are not without challenges. The potential for manipulation exists, especially when participants have incentives to influence market outcomes. However, as Kominers points out, markets tend to self-correct, as observed during attempts to manipulate political prediction markets in past elections. Beyond their traditional use in forecasting political outcomes, prediction markets are also being explored for applications such as scientific replication and corporate decision-making. For instance, companies like Hewlett-Packard…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.29%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0051-8.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01437+1.19%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:56
Distribuire
NFT sales jump to $129.1m, Pudgy Penguins recover 15%

NFT sales jump to $129.1m, Pudgy Penguins recover 15%

The post NFT sales jump to $129.1m, Pudgy Penguins recover 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT market has posted solid growth with sales volume rising by 8.13% to $129.1 million. This is the third consecutive week of gains, despite the weakness in the crypto market. Summary NFT sales posted 8% growth to $129.1 million marking three consecutive weeks of gains Market participation surged with buyer counts more than doubling and seller counts rising 140% BNB Chain surged to second place in blockchain rankings with nearly 200% growth According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has expanded with NFT buyers surging by 112.37% to 587,381, and NFT sellers rising by 140.76% to 496,112. NFT transactions have declined by 7.99% to 2,088,311. The market has been tumultuous as Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $119,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to the $4,000 level. The global crypto market cap is now $3.78 trillion, down from last week’s market cap of $4.04 trillion. BNB Chain surges to second position Ethereum has maintained its leading position with $45.2 million in sales, though posting minimal growth of 1.49%. Ethereum’s wash trading has decreased by 10.26% to $8.9 million. BNB Chain (BNB) has surged to second place with $25.5 million, surging by 197.21%. Source: Blockchains by NFT Sales Volume (CryptoSlam) Base has climbed to third position with $13.7 million, though declining 0.02%. Mythos Chain holds fourth place with $11 million, falling 11.11%. Bitcoin sits in fifth with $7.8 million, declining 25.73%. Immutable (IMX) occupies sixth with $6.3 million, down 24.83%. Solana (SOL) holds seventh with $5.2 million, falling 28.38%. Polygon (POL) rounds out the top eight with $4.1 million, declining 29.45%. The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Ethereum leading at 129.93% growth, followed by BNB Chain at 10.49% and Solana at 38.59%. Pudgy Penguins rise 15% Vesting NFT on BNB Chain has…
NFT
NFT$0.0000004329-0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.29%
1
1$0.006884+7.59%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:51
Distribuire
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Before the Next Crypto Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Before the Next Crypto Bull Run

Crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades noted on X that the combined altcoin market cap has technically reached a new all-time high, surpassing its 2021 peak for the first time. He highlighted that Bitcoin is already trading 58% above its 2021 ATH, showing how altcoins continue to compete against each other in the current cycle. A […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00563-7.24%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892+3.05%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004387+16.55%
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/28 01:58
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase