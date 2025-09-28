2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER

James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER

TLDR James Wynn takes a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER worth over $16,000. Wynn bets on ASTER’s airdrop, predicting it will be one of the biggest in crypto. After being liquidated on ASTER, Wynn makes a second leveraged trade on it. Wynn’s previous billion-dollar Bitcoin trade ended with a $25 million profit. James Wynn, [...] The post James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER appeared first on CoinCentral.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003087+4.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0957-0.43%
Aster
ASTER$1.8488+4.76%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 03:37
Distribuire
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out EU’s Chat Control Legislation

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out EU’s Chat Control Legislation

TLDR Vitalik Buterin strongly criticizes the EU’s proposed Chat Control legislation for compromising digital privacy. He warns that mandatory surveillance measures would harm privacy and security for everyone involved. Buterin argues that backdoors for law enforcement are vulnerable to hacking and undermine overall safety. The Ethereum co-founder calls out the hypocrisy of lawmakers seeking exemptions [...] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Out EU’s Chat Control Legislation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solchat
CHAT$0.2302+4.58%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 03:35
Distribuire
SWIFT Tests Stablecoin Payments on Ethereum – Why Best Wallet Token Could Be the Real Winner

SWIFT Tests Stablecoin Payments on Ethereum – Why Best Wallet Token Could Be the Real Winner

The post SWIFT Tests Stablecoin Payments on Ethereum – Why Best Wallet Token Could Be the Real Winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 22:23 Stablecoins used to be seen as the boring corner of crypto. They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, stablecoins are the ones banks and big tech are circling around. SWIFT, the global payment messaging giant that connects more than 11K institutions, is now testing payments using Ethereum’s Linea network. The test involves BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, and a dozen other banks, with a stablecoin-like token at the center. It’s no longer just about sending messages between banks. It’s about moving real value on-chain. That could turn out to be the biggest shift since the invention of the credit card. Why Banks Care About Stablecoins The reason for all the sudden attention is simple: cost and speed. SWIFT wires can take days and cost up to $50. Stablecoins settle in seconds for pennies. Chainalysis data shows $USDT already clears over $1T per month, while $USDC peaked at $3T in activity last October. With a $230B market size, stablecoins are no longer a side project. They are becoming part of the financial system. Big tech is interested too, with Apple, Airbnb, Uber, and X all holding talks. Google Cloud has already integrated PayPal’s $PYUSD. SWIFT’s current trial uses Ethereum’s Linea network, chosen for its zk-rollup technology that keeps costs low while maintaining security and privacy. If SWIFT succeeds with its Ethereum experiment, it won’t just make cross-border wires cheaper. It could mark the start of a new chapter where stablecoins compete directly with legacy banking rails. What Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Brings to the Table Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than a utility token attached to a crypto app – it’s designed as the key that unlocks an entire ecosystem. Holders…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02282+2.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193+0.25%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 03:25
Distribuire
MoonBull Catches Fire As The New Meme Coin Presale – Stage 3 Live Now As Shiba Inu and SPX6900 Keep Shooting Up

MoonBull Catches Fire As The New Meme Coin Presale – Stage 3 Live Now As Shiba Inu and SPX6900 Keep Shooting Up

Explore MoonBull new meme coin presale, and the best new meme coin October 2025 insights. Plus know about Shiba Inu and SPX6900.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002339+1.25%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000498+18.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01658+6.01%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 03:15
Distribuire
Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash?

Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash?

The post Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 27 September 2025 | 22:00 Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar. Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash. He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase. Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices. Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse. Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections. For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010495+0.29%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013498-0.99%
Raydium
RAY$2.6+1.40%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 03:01
Distribuire
Blazpay Surpasses 10M+ Transactions and 100+ Partnerships – Now Emerging as the Top Crypto Presale Opportunity of 2025

Blazpay Surpasses 10M+ Transactions and 100+ Partnerships – Now Emerging as the Top Crypto Presale Opportunity of 2025

Blazpay ($BLAZ) has officially opened whitelist registration for its 2025 presale, following a period of strong growth and real-world adoption. Unlike most projects that come to market with little more than a roadmap and a promise, Blazpay already has a proven track record: over 10 million live transactions processed on its platform, a community of […] The post Blazpay Surpasses 10M+ Transactions and 100+ Partnerships – Now Emerging as the Top Crypto Presale Opportunity of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00563-7.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RealLink
REAL$0.07271+5.54%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 03:00
Distribuire
Bitcoin’s Price Dips Below Key Level: Could a Major Crash Be Imminent?

Bitcoin’s Price Dips Below Key Level: Could a Major Crash Be Imminent?

Bitcoin struggles below $116,354-could a major crash be near? Market reset signals Bitcoin may drop further-$94,334 in sight. Bitcoin price stagnates, but a storm could be brewing soon. Bitcoin has been struggling with a prolonged period of muted trading, currently fluctuating between $108,645 and $110,369. Following a sharp drop to a low of $108,623 on Thursday, Bitcoin managed to show a slight recovery on Friday. This uptick was sparked by the release of PCE data and a significant options expiry event. However, Bitcoin’s price failed to hold onto these gains, erasing them early on Saturday. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is up just 0.3% in the past 24 hours, sitting at $109,330. Over the past week, the cryptocurrency has witnessed a 5.78% loss, signaling the potential for further declines. Also Read: Hong Kong Unveils Bold Plans to Strengthen Bond Market and Digital Finance Crypto analyst Ali has pinpointed a critical price level for Bitcoin at $116,354, a threshold that must be reclaimed to avoid a further downturn. According to Ali, if Bitcoin fails to recover this key support level, the price could plummet to as low as $94,334, based on MVRV pricing bands. This indicates that a breakdown below $116,354 could be the catalyst for a significant crash, leading Bitcoin to drop into the five-figure range. Failing to reclaim $116,354 puts Bitcoin $BTC at risk of a drop to $94,334, based on Pricing Bands! pic.twitter.com/ZrUTEAld2J — Ali (@ali_charts) September 26, 2025 Is Bitcoin Heading for a Major Drop? The market sentiment has shifted significantly following the largest options expiry on Deribit, as reported by Glassnode. The expiry event has reset market positioning, with Bitcoin stabilizing at $109,000—slightly below the $110,000 level, where options traders were hit with maximum pain. The reset of options positions leaves the market with a “clean slate,” prompting traders to reassess their strategies for the next move. Additionally, Bitcoin’s open interest (OI) saw a sharp decline from 515,000 BTC to 355,000 BTC as positions rolled off during the expiry. This reduction in OI may indicate a lack of immediate market conviction. However, a future rise in OI could provide clues as to whether traders are gearing up for new exposure, potentially signaling a shift in sentiment. While short-term caution remains in the market, long-term indicators still suggest an optimistic outlook for Bitcoin. That said, the current pause could be the calm before a storm, as analysts are carefully watching for signs of volatility. If Bitcoin’s price continues to fall below the critical $116,354 threshold, the cryptocurrency may face a more significant crash than previously anticipated. Also Read: Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ADA Hit $1.00 Soon? The post Bitcoin’s Price Dips Below Key Level: Could a Major Crash Be Imminent? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Major
MAJOR$0.12193-0.65%
NEAR
NEAR$2.708+0.81%
MAY
MAY$0.03912+2.30%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:59
Distribuire
NFT sales jump 8% to $129.1m, Pudgy Penguins show modest 15% recovery

NFT sales jump 8% to $129.1m, Pudgy Penguins show modest 15% recovery

The NFT market has posted solid growth with sales volume rising by 8.13% to $129.1 million. This is the third consecutive week of gains.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004329-0.11%
1
1$0.006884+7.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Distribuire
Crypto.news2025/09/28 02:50
Distribuire
Stablecoin Sector Sees Nearly $4B Boost as Market Closes in on $300B Milestone

Stablecoin Sector Sees Nearly $4B Boost as Market Closes in on $300B Milestone

The stablecoin arena just got a little juicier. Over the past week, the market bulked up by $3.969 billion—a 1.36% lift. Tether’s USDT strutted in with a fresh $2 billion under its belt, flexing its dominance at 58.68% of the $295.797 billion fiat-pegged token pool this weekend. Ethena’s USDe and Falcon’s USDf Rise While USDC, […]
Boost
BOOST$0.11466+10.30%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007763+2.42%
1
1$0.006884+7.59%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:45
Distribuire
Analysts say Solana ETFs could be weeks away following flurry of amended filings

Analysts say Solana ETFs could be weeks away following flurry of amended filings

Asset managers have amended their spot Solana ETF filings to incorporate staking rewards, with analysts saying the funds could launch within weeks.
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:30
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase