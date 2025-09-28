Bursa MEXC
Bitcoin Price Stuck Below $110,000: Here’s What to Expect in the Coming Days
The post Bitcoin Price Stuck Below $110,000: Here’s What to Expect in the Coming Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a report published by cryptocurrency options analysis platform GreeksLive on September 27, sentiments are complexly divided among market participants. According to the data, some investors sold Bitcoin (BTC) calls at $110,000, while others bought puts at $109,000. These opposing positions reflect skepticism about the market’s fourth-quarter outlook. Some investors are calling the optimistic forecasts circulating on social media “overblown” and labeling the recent price action as “foolish price behavior.” The report also notes that volatility has significantly tightened as the weekend approaches, making large price swings “unlikely.” However, many traders took profits on both ETH call options and BTC put options, tending to close their positions before carrying them into the weekend. On the other hand, although the market is talking about a $112,000 BTC target for the weekend, investors’ current positioning remains more cautious and partially bearish. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-price-stuck-below-110000-heres-what-to-expect-in-the-coming-days/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 04:32
Crypto Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on ASTER
The post Crypto Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on ASTER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader behind a billion-dollar BTC$109,499.06 bet earlier this year, is back. This time, Wynn is making a leveraged play on ASTER just days after being liquidated on the same token. Wynn has opened a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER, the native token of the emerging Aster perpetuals exchange, worth over $16,000, entering at $1.97 with a liquidation level around $1.57.The move was first spotted by Onchain Lens. While the dollar amount seems small compared to Wynn’s previous positions, the trade is likely to be a hedge on a different position on Aster itself. “I’m farming the $ASTER airdrop,” the trader wrote on X. “I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history.” The move is Wynn’s latest high-risk bet on Hyperliquid, an onchain derivatives platform where he previously took out a $1.2 billion long on bitcoin using 40x leverage. That position closed with a $17.5 million loss, before he flipped into a billion-dollar short. At one point, he had his entire $50 million wallet on the line. That wild streak ended with Wynn saying he was walking away “a wynner” after netting $25 million in profit. Read more: How James Wynn’s $100M Implosion Is Familiar Leverage Tale Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/27/trader-who-bet-usd1b-on-bitcoin-returns-with-3x-leveraged-long-on-aster
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 03:50
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential
They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 03:23
BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K
TLDR Experts predict Bitcoin could face a further crash, potentially reaching $94,334 as BTC dominance increases. Analyst Ali Martinez warns that Bitcoin must reclaim $116,354 to avoid a significant drop toward $94,000. MVRV bands indicate a potential Bitcoin crash with a 15% downside if it loses the mean band. Bitcoin’s rise in dominance is expected [...] The post BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 03:21
Bombay Stock Exchange Denies Jetking Infotrain Listing for Crypto Strategy
TLDR BSE rejected Jetking Infotrain’s listing over its cryptocurrency investment plans. Jetking Infotrain intended to invest 60% of ₹6 crore raised in Bitcoin. India allows crypto purchases using profits, but public fundraising is banned. Jetking Infotrain is considering appealing BSE’s decision to the SAT. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has rejected the listing application of [...] The post Bombay Stock Exchange Denies Jetking Infotrain Listing for Crypto Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 03:09
ETF Expert Nate Geraci Reveals October Predictions for Solana and Ethereum!
The post ETF Expert Nate Geraci Reveals October Predictions for Solana and Ethereum! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, announced today that a new spot Solana ETF S-1 amendment filing has been filed by Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary. According to Geraci, these applications also include staking. This is being viewed as a positive signal by investors that staking could be approved for potential spot Ethereum ETFs. Geraci also made a prediction about the approval process for the applications, saying he predicted that the spot Solana ETFs could be approved within the next two weeks. Geraci also outlined notable developments on the crypto ETF front over the past two weeks, including the first spot XRP ETF, the first spot Dogecoin ETF, the SEC’s approval of public listing standards, the first index-based spot crypto ETF, the first Ethereum staking ETF, the first HYPE ETF application, and Vanguard’s pushback on spot crypto ETFs. Geraci stated that following all these developments, October could be a critical turning point for the crypto ETF market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/etf-expert-nate-geraci-reveals-october-predictions-for-solana-and-ethereum/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 03:05
Bitcoin Struggles Amid Market Dynamics
Bitcoin recently experienced a significant downturn during a historically weak week for cryptocurrencies. Various factors contributed to this decline, necessitating careful analysis from market participants.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Struggles Amid Market Dynamics
Coinstats
2025/09/28 02:55
Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind
What if the most asymmetric crypto opportunity this cycle is still off the big exchanges? Crypto has shifted from experimentation to execution. Liquidity is deeper, institutions are active, and infrastructure is faster, yet the most significant multiples still tend to emerge before retail crowds pile in. For investors hunting the Best Cry, three names dominate
Coinstats
2025/09/28 02:30
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now
The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
Coinstats
2025/09/28 02:15
Trump linked WLFI burns 7.89 million tokens after 1.06 million buyback
World Liberty Financial burned 7.89 million WLFI worth about 1.43 million dollars. The project executed the burns on BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum, according to onchain records. The team said the step followed a market buyback. The buyback totaled about 1.06 million dollars across multiple chains. Data shows the team repurchased 6.04 million WLFI on […] The post Trump linked WLFI burns 7.89 million tokens after 1.06 million buyback appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 02:15
