Crypto Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on ASTER

James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader behind a billion-dollar BTC$109,499.06 bet earlier this year, is back. This time, Wynn is making a leveraged play on ASTER just days after being liquidated on the same token. Wynn has opened a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER, the native token of the emerging Aster perpetuals exchange, worth over $16,000, entering at $1.97 with a liquidation level around $1.57.The move was first spotted by Onchain Lens. While the dollar amount seems small compared to Wynn's previous positions, the trade is likely to be a hedge on a different position on Aster itself. "I'm farming the $ASTER airdrop," the trader wrote on X. "I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history." The move is Wynn's latest high-risk bet on Hyperliquid, an onchain derivatives platform where he previously took out a $1.2 billion long on bitcoin using 40x leverage. That position closed with a $17.5 million loss, before he flipped into a billion-dollar short. At one point, he had his entire $50 million wallet on the line. That wild streak ended with Wynn saying he was walking away "a wynner" after netting $25 million in profit. Read more: How James Wynn's $100M Implosion Is Familiar Leverage Tale Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/27/trader-who-bet-usd1b-on-bitcoin-returns-with-3x-leveraged-long-on-aster