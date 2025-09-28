2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

NYDIG Calls for Bitcoin Treasury Companies to Drop ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric

NYDIG Calls for Bitcoin Treasury Companies to Drop 'Misleading' mNAV Metric

The post NYDIG Calls for Bitcoin Treasury Companies to Drop ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive Asset Management (ASST) has acquired Semler Scientific (SMLR) in an all-stock deal. While historic, the move also drew attention to what may be a problem for investors valuing bitcoin treasury firms. The acquisition was the first-ever merger between two Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) holding bitcoin, giving the combined company control of more than 10,900 BTC and increases net asset value (NAV) per share, which DAT investors view as a measure of “yield.” In a note this week commenting on the acquisition, Greg Cipolaro, Global Head of Research at NYDIG, argued that the commonly used “mNAV” metric, defined as market cap divided by crypto held, should be removed from industry reporting altogether. “At best, it’s misleading; at worst, it’s disingenuous,” the firm claimed in the note. NYDIG pointed out that it fails to account for operating businesses or other assets that a DAT may own. Most major bitcoin treasury firms do, indeed, operate businesses that add value. Second, NYDIG wrote, mNAV often uses “assumed shares outstanding,” which could include convertible debt that hasn’t met conversion conditions. “Convert holders would demand cash, not shares, in exchange for their debt. This is a much more onerous liability for a DAT than simply issuing shares,” the firm added. “Because convertible debt is essentially volatility harvesting (converts are debt + call options), the DAT is incentivized to maximize its equity volatility.” Currently, publicly traded bitcoin treasury firms hold over 1 million BTC, and many are now trading below their mNAV, which could suggest more acquisitions are coming in the near future. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/27/nydig-calls-for-bitcoin-treasury-companies-to-drop-misleading-mnav-metric
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 04:44
Top Crypto Coins To Invest In October 2025: Bitcoin, Cronos, And BullZilla

Top Crypto Coins To Invest In October 2025: Bitcoin, Cronos, And BullZilla

The post Top Crypto Coins To Invest In October 2025: Bitcoin, Cronos, And BullZilla appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is entering a defining moment. Every September, investors search for projects that can withstand volatility while delivering meaningful returns. In 2025, the spotlight shines brightly on three assets: Bitcoin, Cronos, and BullZilla. These names represent very different corners of the crypto universe, yet together they form a compelling case for anyone evaluating the top crypto coins to invest in October 2025. Bitcoin retains its dominance, Cronos expands through utility and partnerships, and BullZilla emerges as a presale phenomenon capturing both retail and developer attention. Each has unique signals, and each represents a different type of opportunity. BullZilla: The Presale Titan Reshaping Meme Coin Economics BullZilla has quickly become a headline-grabber. It is not just another meme coin but a carefully structured presale ecosystem. Its unique reward systems, high-yield staking, and community-driven features place it firmly in discussions about the top crypto coins to invest in October 2025. Presale Overview Current Stage: Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet) Phase: 4C Current Price: $0.00009907 Presale Tally: Over $680,000 raised Token Holders: 2,200+ Early Presale Price: $0.00000575 The numbers reveal strong traction, but what elevates BullZilla is its design. Its central treasury, the Roarblood Vault, powers growth, referrals, and long-term loyalty. This is not hype alone; it is tokenomics engineered to sustain expansion. The Roarblood Vault: Loyalty Reinvented At the heart of BullZilla ($BZIL) lies the Roarblood Vault. It rewards holders who refer new participants with a dual system: referral users gain 10% bonuses on purchases above $50, while referral owners collect 10% of referred buys. This ensures that community growth is incentivized in a sustainable way. Unlike many meme tokens that burn out after listing, BullZilla extends rewards beyond the presale. The Vault’s ability to keep rewarding participants strengthens its reputation as one of the top crypto coins to invest…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 04:41
Top Altcoins To Watch That Can Rally 8,400% Before The XRP Price Touches $10

Top Altcoins To Watch That Can Rally 8,400% Before The XRP Price Touches $10

The post Top Altcoins To Watch That Can Rally 8,400% Before The XRP Price Touches $10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is picking up in Q4 2025, especially as XRP edges toward the long-awaited $10 milestone. But while XRP carries strong institutional backing, many analysts believe its explosive growth phase may be behind it.  Instead, the spotlight is shifting to low-cap, high-upside altcoins like MYX Finance (MYX), PEPE, and the fast-rising DeFi project Paydax Prorocol (PDP). With forecasts of potential rallies reaching 8,400%, these altcoins are emerging as the real hidden gems investors are watching ahead of the next big market surge. Liquidity Meets Adoption: The Growth Engine Behind Paydax Protocol (PDP) When it comes to altcoins with the potential for real growth and adoption, Paydax leads the pack. Unlike altcoins like MYX Finance (MYX) and PEPE, which are driven purely by hype or whale speculation, Paydax offers a real-world lending utility that sets it apart. The protocol allows users to borrow against tokenized assets such as crypto, gold, fine art, and collectibles. Source: Paydax Protocol Take a real-world scenario: Imagine a PEPE or MYX holder with $100,000 worth of tokens watching his asset dwindle as volatility sets in and hype fades. He wants to reinvest in a more profitable altcoin, but selling would lock in heavy losses or cost him his position. Instead of selling, he can unlock 60–90% of the value in stablecoins through Paydax, gaining liquidity for trading or reinvestment, all while preserving his core position. Why Paydax Protocol’s PDP Could Explode 8,400% First  Unlike hype-driven altcoins, Paydax (PDP) boasts core features that give PDP the foundation to back up its 8,400% upside potential with actual utility, not hype. Here’s why analysts are calling it the altcoin to watch: Earn While Holding: Lenders can earn up to 15.2% APY by funding fully collateralized loans. Meanwhile, stakers can earn up to 20% APY while safeguarding the ecosystem.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 04:38
Bitcoin’s Q4 Warm-Up: ‘Uptober’ Hype Builds With October’s Track Record in Focus

Bitcoin's Q4 Warm-Up: 'Uptober' Hype Builds With October's Track Record in Focus

The post Bitcoin’s Q4 Warm-Up: ‘Uptober’ Hype Builds With October’s Track Record in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With three days left in September, bitcoin hovers around the $109,000 range and the market’s already chanting “Uptober,” the crypto calendar’s most meme-able month for momentum. October Playbook: Why BTC Die-Hards Treat ‘Uptober’ Like a Holiday September hasn’t been a disaster, but it hasn’t been a joyride either. Over the past two weeks, bitcoin has […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoins-q4-warm-up-uptober-hype-builds-with-octobers-track-record-in-focus/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 04:14
Was Manchester City Written Off Too Early In This Season’s Title Race?

Was Manchester City Written Off Too Early In This Season's Title Race?

The post Was Manchester City Written Off Too Early In This Season’s Title Race? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) Offside via Getty Images Manchester City was always expected to claim three points at home to Burnley on Saturday, but Pep Guardiola’s team did more than that. Indeed, City made a statement by putting five goals past its promoted opponents in a 5-1 victory that posed the question – could the Etihad Stadium outfit challenge for the Premier League title? Nobody was sure what to expect from City this season. Last season’s collapse made clear that Guardiola would have to rebuild his squad and that process started in the January transfer window with the capture of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday September 27, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images That process continued with the summer addition of Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Gianluigi Donnarumma, but it wasn’t clear how long Manchester City would take to discover a new identity and build some momentum that could lead to a genuine title challenge. The back-to-back defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton suggested this would be a season too early for Guardiola’s side. However, City has responded by stringing together three impressive results in the Premier League including Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of Burnley. “We are creating a good team spirit with the backroom staff and players,” said Guardiola after City’s win over Burnley lifted his team into the top six in the Premier League standings. “We finished with late goals. It was…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 04:13
Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Down 41% MTD, Analysts Maintain Buy Rating

Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Down 41% MTD, Analysts Maintain Buy Rating

The post Metaplanet (MTPLF) Stock Down 41% MTD, Analysts Maintain Buy Rating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September 2025, Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock dropped 41%, even as Bitcoin price traded near record highs. On September 24, Benchmark Equity Research kept its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet stock with a target of ¥2,400 by 2026. Tied to the company, Capital Group has also become the company’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake. Metaplanet Inc., based in Tokyo, saw its stock fall sharply this month. As of September 26, shares closed at ¥517, down from ¥533 the previous day. The stock traded between ¥496 and ¥531 in recent sessions. Over the past month, it dropped 41%, despite Bitcoin’s relatively strong performance. Metaplanet Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance The company holds more than 25,500 BTC, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder in the world. Yet the stock has not followed Bitcoin’s upward path. Shares traded on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol MTPLF have fallen about 40% since the start of 2025. Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock has also faced sharp swings. Sometimes in July 2025, the stock dropped 14% in a single day. Analysts say these moves come from concerns over the company’s valuation, new share issuances, and weaker investor confidence. They see these issues as specific to Metaplanet and not linked to the wider market. The gap between Bitcoin’s price and the company’s stock is striking. While Bitcoin trades close to record levels, Metaplanet’s value has gone in the opposite direction. Analysts say the company’s recovery could depend on Bitcoin price reaching $125,000 to $130,000, as well as better financial planning and reduced dilution of shares. Even with the recent drop, Benchmark Equity Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on September 24. The firm set a price target of ¥2,400 by the end of 2026. This outlook is based on Metaplanet’s strategy and Bitcoin’s long-term potential. Unlike other companies that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 04:07
Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data

Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data

The post Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 23:00 Rumors of a potential Bitcoin hard fork have ignited fierce debate after leaked messages suggested developer Luke Dashjr is exploring ways to strip illicit material from the blockchain. Dashjr, best known for his Bitcoin Knots client, is said to be pushing for a system that would allow a small group of signers to retroactively edit the ledger using zero-knowledge proofs. The notion stems from long-standing disputes inside the community over whether Bitcoin should carry non-financial data at all. While Core contributors have supported shuffling such activity into safer channels, Knots has been more aggressive, filtering out what it considers unnecessary “spam.” That argument has grown more intense as concerns shifted from trivial data to potentially illegal content embedded in blocks. Dashjr reportedly believes traditional node-level filtering cannot solve the problem. His committee concept would give select participants the power to redact specific content without invalidating transactions – effectively rewriting history when deemed necessary. Critics say the approach collides with Bitcoin’s very foundation. Handing authority to any centralized group, they argue, introduces censorship risks far beyond its intended scope and could put node operators in legal jeopardy if they refuse to comply. Others question whether such a system could even be implemented without fracturing the network entirely. For now, the proposal is only talk, but the controversy reveals the widening rift between preserving Bitcoin’s purity as a censorship-resistant system and addressing growing concerns over what data the blockchain is forced to carry. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 04:01
Unmasking The Crucial Threat To Workplace Productivity

Unmasking The Crucial Threat To Workplace Productivity

The post Unmasking The Crucial Threat To Workplace Productivity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Workslop: Unmasking The Crucial Threat To Workplace Productivity Skip to content Home AI News AI Workslop: Unmasking the Crucial Threat to Workplace Productivity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-workslop-workplace-threat/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 03:57
3 Coins That Could Repeat the 10,000% ROI Bitcoin Holders Saw When BTC Pumped from $1K to $100K

3 Coins That Could Repeat the 10,000% ROI Bitcoin Holders Saw When BTC Pumped from $1K to $100K

The post 3 Coins That Could Repeat the 10,000% ROI Bitcoin Holders Saw When BTC Pumped from $1K to $100K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The climb of Bitcoin (BTC) from $1,000 to $100,000 has granted early investors one of crypto’s most legendary upswings. Is a 10,000% return replicable? Market data indicates a select few projects have the potential to offer similarly revolutionary upside in the coming cycle. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Hyperliquid (HLP), and Chainlink (LINK) top the list for their innovation, market positioning, and robust community momentum. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Layer 2 With Real Utility Unlike traditional meme tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Little Pepe (LILPEPE)is building a full-scale Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to meme culture. Its ecosystem promises ultra-low fees, fast finality, and a unique sniper-bot-resistant infrastructure, making it the world’s first chain optimized for meme-driven transactions. This suggests LILPEPE may carve out a niche in a sector where demand for security and efficiency is rapidly increasing. Currently in Stage 13 of its presale, LILPEPE is priced at $0.0022, with $26,045,763 already raised out of $28,775,000. Over 92.8% of tokens for this stage have been sold, indicating strong investor confidence. At listing, each token is expected to debut at $0.003, creating speculative room for early participants. The project’s tokenomics are designed for sustainability: 10% liquidity, 26.5% presale allocation, 30% chain reserves, 10% staking, and zero transaction tax. Combined with its roadmap stages (“Pregnancy,” “Birth,” and “Growth”), LILPEPE signals a long-term vision rather than short-term hype. Adding further excitement, the Little Pepe Mega Giveaway rewards buyers from stages 12–17 with over 15 ETH in prizes, including 5 ETH for the largest buyer and multiple 0.5 ETH rewards for random participants. With more than 69,600 entries and 102 days left, this may be one of the largest presale competitions of 2025. These features suggest that LILPEPE could follow a trajectory similar to early BTC holders—where community, culture, and utility…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 03:55
Market Indicators Signal Another Crash For Pi Network Price

Market Indicators Signal Another Crash For Pi Network Price

PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22.  Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low. Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.   Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening. This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term.  Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185.  PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside.  This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve. Downside Risks Continue to Build With trading momentum weakening, PI’s price action appears increasingly vulnerable to another breakdown. It could push below the $0.2565 support floor and revisit its all-time low.  PI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if sentiment improves, PI could attempt to breach the resistance at $0.2919. A breakout above this level could mark the start of a recovery attempt, pushing PI’s price above its 20-day EM
Coinstats 2025/09/28 03:00
