Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam

Businessman Raj Kundra charged with holding $31M in Bitcoins linked to late crypto scammer Amit Bhardwaj, says Enforcement Directorate. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of holding 285 Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore ($31 million). The digital assets were allegedly received from GainBitcoin founder Amit Bhardwaj who masterminded […] The post Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/28
Crypto Treasuries Companies May Crash Markets Nearly 80%, Like Dotcoms!

The post Crypto Treasuries Companies May Crash Markets Nearly 80%, Like Dotcoms! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Crypto Treasuries Companies May Crash Markets Nearly 80%, Like Dotcoms! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto treasuries have become the talk of this market cycle, with institutions and corporations scooping up digital assets to showcase strength and long-term conviction. But experts warn this could repeat the dotcom bubble of the 2000s, when too much hype and risky bets caused markets to crash nearly 80%. Dotcom Déjà Vu in Crypto Ray Youssef, founder of the peer-to-peer platform NoOnes, believes the crypto industry is repeating the mistakes of the dot-com era. Back in the late 1990s, big ideas about the internet attracted money and attention, but many companies lacked real foundations. Most of them eventually collapsed. Youssef says today’s hype around cryptocurrency, DeFi, and Web3 feels the same. He predicts that many crypto treasury companies will not survive. When they fail, they may sell their holdings, creating a sharp market reset. The problem, he explains, is that these companies depend too heavily on market sentiment and price momentum. This makes them risky, blending the instability of crypto with the unpredictability of the stock market. Winners and Losers in the Next Shakeout But not all will vanish. Youssef believes a handful of disciplined firms could emerge stronger, snapping up discounted Bitcoin and blue-chip digital assets while weaker players collapse. The difference, he says, lies in responsible management. Companies that avoid piling on risky debt, stagger repayments around Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and stick to supply-capped assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have a better chance of surviving downturns.  On the other hand, those betting heavily on volatile altcoins risk being wiped out entirely, as many tokens lose 90% or more during bear markets. How Real Businesses Back Crypto Success Perhaps the strongest safety net for these firms is something very traditional: steady…
2025/09/28
U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Climb to 83%

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Climb to 83% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shutdown odds at 83% put federal pay, data, and confidence at risk. Economists warn each week of shutdown may shave $7B off U.S. GDP. Workers face furloughs as Congress stalls on 2025 funding talks. The U.S. is staring at an 83% chance of a government shutdown, according to analyst Crypto Rover’s post on X, as funding deadlines expire September 30. Each week without a deal could shave $7 billion off the economy, disrupt federal pay, and delay critical services while markets absorb fresh uncertainty over Fed policy. That elevated risk, flagged in Rover’s post and echoed in broader forecasting models, reflects a Congress deadlocked on appropriations. This isn’t just a payroll issue. A prolonged shutdown would test U.S. credibility, strain market confidence, and potentially derail economic data releases that guide monetary policy. What 83% Odds Mean and Why They Matter An 83% probability signals that many market participants treat a shutdown as more likely than not. By comparison, models and analysts have long pegged each week of a shutdown at a $7 billion drop in U.S. output. A CBS report cites economist Gregory Daco estimating exactly that figure, $7 billion weekly as a direct drag. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid continue as mandatory programs, but administrative processes like benefit verification or new Medicare cards stall when staff are cut. Economic Impact of a Shutdown The economic impact of a shutdown is clear. Oxford Economics estimates a hit of $7 billion per week to GDP if funding lapses. Contractors lose work, procurement freezes, and projects across defense, infrastructure, and healthcare grind to a halt..  Markets also lose clarity. A shutdown starting October 1 would likely delay the October 3 jobs report, data that the Federal Reserve uses to set rates. Broader Consequences for U.S. Federal Government Operations Shutdowns halt training for…
2025/09/28
How Financial Instruments Could Skyrocket Bitcoin to $10 Trillion, Say Analysts

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, institutional participation and sophisticated financial products are reshaping Bitcoin’s landscape. Market analysts now see derivatives like options contracts as critical drivers for future growth, potentially pushing Bitcoin’s market capitalization beyond $10 trillion. These developments suggest a maturing market that combines increased investor confidence with strategies aimed at managing [...]
2025/09/28
Hyperdrive freezes its market after a confirmed exploit led to nearly one million dollars in losses

Hyperdrive, a DeFi yield strategy protocol built on the Hyperliquid ecosystem, has confirmed that two user wallet positions in its Treasury Market got compromised in a digital heist that led to an estimated $700,000 in losses.  In what is being publicized as a precautionary measure, Hyperdrive has taken to X to reveal it has paused […]
2025/09/28
Bitcoin News: Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data

Dashjr, best known for his Bitcoin Knots client, is said to be pushing for a system that would allow a […] The post Bitcoin News: Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/28
Green Bond Market Faces Challenges Amid Rate Volatility and Climate Issues

The post Green Bond Market Faces Challenges Amid Rate Volatility and Climate Issues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 22:49 The green bond market continues to evolve in 2025, navigating challenges such as rate volatility and climate-related setbacks, according to VanEck. Green Bonds Evolving Amid Economic and Environmental Pressures The green bond market, valued in USD, is demonstrating resilience as it continues to evolve in 2025, despite facing significant challenges. According to VanEck, the market is grappling with rate volatility and ideological resistance, amidst ongoing climate challenges. Rate Volatility and Ideological Pushbacks The volatility in interest rates has been a significant factor impacting the green bond market. Investors are navigating the complexities of fluctuating rates, which have been influenced by global economic conditions. Additionally, ideological pushbacks against climate initiatives have added another layer of complexity, affecting the issuance and uptake of green bonds. Impact of Climate Challenges Climate challenges remain a critical issue for the green bond market. As global temperatures continue to rise, the urgency for sustainable and environmentally friendly investments has never been higher. However, despite the pressing need, there has been a notable decrease in green bond issuance. A report from the Climate Bonds Initiative highlights this decline, which has seen issuance drop by nearly a third. Market Dynamics and Future Prospects Despite these challenges, the green bond market is expected to remain a crucial component of the sustainable finance sector. Financial institutions and governments continue to express interest in green bonds as a tool for financing environmentally beneficial projects. The market’s ability to adapt and innovate will be pivotal in overcoming current obstacles and seizing future opportunities. Global Interest and Strategic Initiatives Globally, there is a concerted effort to bolster the green bond market. Initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and standardization are underway, aiming to build investor confidence and drive market growth.…
2025/09/28
AI Workslop: Unmasking the Crucial Threat to Workplace Productivity

BitcoinWorld AI Workslop: Unmasking the Crucial Threat to Workplace Productivity In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, efficiency and innovation are paramount. As digital assets continue to redefine financial landscapes, the tools we use to build and manage them must be equally robust. Yet, a silent saboteur is creeping into modern workplaces, threatening to undermine the very promise of technological advancement: AI workslop. This phenomenon, characterized by low-quality, AI-generated content, is not just a nuisance; it’s a significant hurdle to genuine AI productivity and organizational success, particularly in sectors reliant on rapid, accurate information. What is AI Workslop and Why Does it Matter? Researchers from BetterUp Labs, in collaboration with the Stanford Social Media Lab, have introduced the term ‘workslop’ to describe AI-generated content that appears to be productive but lacks true substance. Imagine an AI churning out reports that are technically complete but devoid of critical insights, or marketing copy that sounds generic and fails to resonate. This isn’t just a minor inconvenience; it’s a drain on resources and a roadblock to genuine progress. Organizations striving for digital transformation often invest heavily in AI tools, only to find their teams drowning in this ‘workslop,’ leading to zero return on investment for 95% of those who’ve tried AI. The Insidious Impact of Low-Quality AI Generated Content The core problem with AI generated content that constitutes workslop is its deceptive nature. It ‘masquerades as good work,’ but fundamentally fails to advance tasks meaningfully. This creates a ripple effect throughout an organization: Increased Workload: Instead of saving time, workslop forces receivers to ‘interpret, correct, or redo the work.’ This downstream burden negates any initial time-saving benefits of AI. Contextual Gaps: Workslop is often ‘unhelpful, incomplete, or missing crucial context,’ making it difficult for human employees to build upon or trust. Erosion of Trust: When colleagues consistently receive subpar AI-generated output, it can lead to frustration and a lack of trust in both the technology and the individuals using it. Stagnated Innovation: If teams are constantly correcting basic AI output, they have less time and mental energy for truly innovative tasks, hindering the very digital transformation AI is supposed to accelerate. A recent survey of 1,150 U.S. employees revealed that 40% had encountered workslop within the past month, highlighting the pervasive nature of this issue in the modern workplace AI landscape. Boosting AI Productivity: Strategies to Combat Workslop So, how can organizations and individuals navigate this challenge and ensure their AI investments truly pay off? The researchers suggest a multi-pronged approach focused on thoughtful implementation and clear guidelines: Lead by Example: Workplace leaders must ‘model thoughtful AI use that has purpose and intention.’ This means demonstrating how to leverage AI for complex, value-adding tasks, rather than simply offloading mundane ones without oversight. Establish Clear Guardrails: Set ‘clear guardrails for your teams around norms and acceptable use.’ This includes guidelines on when to use AI, what quality standards apply to AI-generated drafts, and the expectation for human review and refinement. Focus on Augmentation, Not Automation: Emphasize AI as a tool to augment human capabilities, not replace critical thinking. Encourage employees to use AI for initial drafts, data synthesis, or brainstorming, always with the understanding that human expertise is required for final output. Invest in AI Literacy: Provide training for employees on how to effectively prompt AI, critically evaluate its output, and integrate it seamlessly into their workflows to maximize AI productivity. Feedback Loops: Implement systems for employees to provide feedback on the quality of AI-generated content, allowing for continuous improvement of both the tools and their application within the organization. Navigating the Future of Workplace AI The emergence of AI workslop is a critical reminder that technology is only as effective as its application. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, particularly in high-stakes environments like cryptocurrency development and trading, the quality of our digital output directly impacts our success. By proactively addressing workslop, organizations can unlock the true potential of AI, transforming it from a source of frustration into a powerful engine for innovation and efficiency. Embracing thoughtful AI integration is not just about adopting new tools; it’s about cultivating a culture where technology serves human ingenuity, not the other way around. This proactive stance is essential for any entity aiming for successful digital transformation in the AI era. The phenomenon of ‘workslop’ presents a significant challenge to organizations hoping to harness the power of AI. It underscores the critical need for intentional strategy and clear guidelines when integrating AI into daily operations. By understanding what workslop is, acknowledging its insidious effects, and implementing thoughtful practices for AI use, businesses can move beyond superficial AI adoption towards genuine enhancement of human creativity and efficiency. The goal isn’t just to use AI, but to use it wisely, ensuring every piece of AI-generated content truly adds value and propels us forward. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post AI Workslop: Unmasking the Crucial Threat to Workplace Productivity first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/28
ETF Uzmanı Nate Geraci, Solana ve Ethereum İçin Ekim Ayı Kehanetlerini Açıkladı!

The ETF Store CEO’su Nate Geraci, bugün Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck ve Canary tarafından yeni bir spot Solana ETF S-1 değişikliği başvurusu yapıldığını açıkladı. Geraci’nin verdiği bilgilere göre bu başvurular, staking özelliğini de içeriyor. Bu durum, yatırımcı çevrelerinde olası spot Ethereum ETF’lerinde de staking’in onaylanabileceği yönünde olumlu bir sinyal olarak değerlendiriliyor. Geraci, başvuruların […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
2025/09/28
Analysts See ASTER Price on Track for a Realistic Rally – Here’s What the Charts Reveal

ASTER is holding steady above $2.00, and traders are watching for the next move. At the time of writing, the token trades near $2.04, sitting inside a clear rising channel that has guided ASTER price since launch.  Two prominent analysts on X (formerly Twitter) are sharing their outlooks, pointing to higher targets if the current
2025/09/28
