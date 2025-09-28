SWIFT Partners with Banks to Pilot Linea Blockchain Messaging

SWIFT, the world's largest financial messaging network, is collaborating with major banks to pilot blockchain-based messaging through Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 solution developed by ConsenSys. Institutions such as BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are involved in the initiative, which is also looking into the possibility of a stablecoin-like settlement token for future transactions. Experts view the project as a step to modernize the $150 trillion interbank payments industry. Banks Explore Linea for Scalable and Secure Messaging According to a report shared on X, more than a dozen financial institutions have been participating in the SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot. A source inside one of the banks said the project was a possible "technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry," although the pilot will take months to show any real results. Linea's zk-rollup architecture is the key to the experiment. The system relies on cryptographic proofs to improve privacy and scalability, both of which the banking sector considers key to innovation and regulatory compliance. If they are successful, it could make the settlement process more streamlined as well as remedy the inefficiencies in SWIFT's current centralized infrastructure. SWIFT today links over 11,000 financial institutions together and transmits payment instructions, but not the actual funds. The system is based on several middlemen and outdated rails, which were frequently delayed and cost additional money. Blockchain-based messaging, by contrast, gives the promise of much faster settlement and a way to minimize reliance on middlemen. Pilot Seen as Blueprint for Future Payment Systems The SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot is an attempt to test whether it is possible to use…