2025-09-29 Monday
SWIFT Partners with Banks to Pilot Linea Blockchain Messaging
The post SWIFT Partners with Banks to Pilot Linea Blockchain Messaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global payments network SWIFT joins over a dozen banks to test Linea blockchain messaging in push for faster, secure settlements. SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network, is collaborating with major banks to pilot blockchain-based messaging through Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 solution developed by ConsenSys. Institutions such as BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are involved in the initiative, which is also looking into the possibility of a stablecoin-like settlement token for future transactions. Experts view the project as a step to modernize the $150 trillion interbank payments industry. Banks Explore Linea for Scalable and Secure Messaging According to a report shared on X, more than a dozen financial institutions have been participating in the SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot. A source inside one of the banks said the project was a possible “technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” although the pilot will take months to show any real results. Linea’s zk-rollup architecture is the key to the experiment. The system relies on cryptographic proofs to improve privacy and scalability, both of which the banking sector considers key to innovation and regulatory compliance. If they are successful, it could make the settlement process more streamlined as well as remedy the inefficiencies in SWIFT’s current centralized infrastructure. Related Reading: MetaMask to Launch Native Stablecoin mUSD on Ethereum and Linea | Live Bitcoin News SWIFT today links over 11,000 financial institutions together and transmits payment instructions, but not the actual funds. The system is based on several middlemen and outdated rails, which were frequently delayed and cost additional money. Blockchain-based messaging, by contrast, gives the promise of much faster settlement and a way to minimize reliance on middlemen. Pilot Seen as Blueprint for Future Payment Systems The SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot is an attempt to test whether it is possible to use…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 05:35
Crypto Carnage: $6B Liquidated, BTC and ETH Plunge in Brutal Week
The post Crypto Carnage: $6B Liquidated, BTC and ETH Plunge in Brutal Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market lost $240 billion this week as bitcoin, ethereum, and XRP posted steep declines. Bitcoin Leads Downturn The crypto economy closed another turbulent week, with total market capitalization falling from $4.12 trillion to $3.88 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) led the downturn, dropping from around $115,700 on Sept. 20 to $109,500 by Sept. 27 at […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-carnage-6b-liquidated-btc-and-eth-plunge-in-brutal-week/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 05:23
CME Options, ETF Votes, and Bank Charter Put XRP in Focus
The post CME Options, ETF Votes, and Bank Charter Put XRP in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 28 September 2025 | 00:09 XRP is heading into one of its most pivotal months yet, with U.S. regulators preparing to weigh multiple applications that could transform its market profile. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lined up decisions on six spot ETF proposals for mid-to-late October, a cluster of rulings that could determine whether XRP becomes the next crypto asset with mainstream exchange-traded access. The week-long review window covers filings from heavyweights including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree. Unlike earlier ETF attempts that were judged case by case, the new listings arrive under streamlined SEC standards introduced in September — a change designed to speed approvals across the sector. Momentum has already spilled into the market. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, launched only weeks ago, has expanded rapidly with the addition of options, while open interest in XRP futures at CME has surged beyond $1 billion, the fastest growth among crypto derivatives this year. CME plans to roll out XRP options on October 13, giving institutional investors yet another tool for exposure ahead of the SEC’s rulings. At the same time, Ripple is awaiting word from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its bid for a national bank charter, also expected in October. With ETFs, futures, and banking approvals all converging, traders see the month as a potential turning point for XRP’s integration into regulated finance. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 05:10
Can Bitcoin Hit the $200,000 Mark?
The post Can Bitcoin Hit the $200,000 Mark? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent podcast discussion, Mike Novogratz, who leads Galaxy Digital as CEO, shared an eye-catching prediction about Bitcoin‘s future trajectory. He envisaged the possibility of Bitcoin reaching an impressive $200,000 as the market undergoes unique transformations driven by rising institutional interest and the expansion of finance through tokenization. Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Hit the $200,000 Mark? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-bitcoin-hit-the-200000-mark
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 04:56
Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says
TLDR Bitcoin derivatives, including options contracts, are expected to drive Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $10 trillion. The growing use of Bitcoin derivatives such as futures and options is driving increased institutional involvement. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is witnessing an all-time high in Bitcoin options open interest, signaling market maturation. Financial derivatives like covered calls [...] The post Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 04:36
Ripple vs SWIFT: Why XRP-Powered Network is the Future of Payments
TLDR Ripple’s XRP-powered On-Demand Liquidity platform offers near-instant cross-border settlement without the need for pre-funded accounts. SWIFT’s blockchain pilot with ConsenSys aims to enhance messaging, but it does not address settlement finality or liquidity. Ripple’s ability to handle liquidity and settlement sets it apart from SWIFT’s traditional financial messaging system. Despite SWIFT’s blockchain experiments, Ripple’s [...] The post Ripple vs SWIFT: Why XRP-Powered Network is the Future of Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 04:22
Pi Network Price Struggles as Market Indicators Point to Further Decline
TLDR PI’s ATR has dropped to 0.0234, indicating weak market momentum. Pi Network’s price remains below the 20-day EMA, showing bearish trends. Support at $0.2565 faces pressure, risking a drop back to the all-time low. PI struggles to break resistance at $0.2917, reinforcing downward sentiment. Pi Network’s native token, PI, is facing troubling signs as [...] The post Pi Network Price Struggles as Market Indicators Point to Further Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 04:08
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push
TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 04:00
Wynn Bets Boldly on ASTER Again
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, James Wynn has once more captivated audiences with his daring financial endeavors. Known for his audacious dealings, Wynn recently made headlines with a new venture, despite suffering a notable loss earlier with bitcoin.Continue Reading:Wynn Bets Boldly on ASTER Again
Coinstats
2025/09/28 03:53
Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster
James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader behind a billion-dollar bitcoin (BTC) bet earlier this year, is back. This time, Wynn is making a leveraged play on ASTER just days after being liquidated on the same token.Wynn has opened a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER, the native token of the emerging Aster perpetuals exchange, worth over $16,000, entering at $1.97 with a liquidation level around $1.57.The move was first spotted by Onchain Lens.While the dollar amount seems small compared to Wynn's previous positions, the trade is likely to be a hedge on a different position on Aster itself. "I’m farming the $ASTER airdrop,” the trader wrote on X. “I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history.”The move is Wynn’s latest high-risk bet on Hyperliquid, an onchain derivatives platform where he previously took out a $1.2 billion long on bitcoin using 40x leverage.That position closed with a $17.5 million loss, before he flipped into a billion-dollar short. At one point, he had his entire $50 million wallet on the line.That wild streak ended with Wynn saying he was walking away “a wynner” after netting $25 million in profit.Read more: How James Wynn's $100M Implosion Is Familiar Leverage Tale
Coinstats
2025/09/28 02:55
