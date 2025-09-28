Shiba Inu Consolidates After 9% Drop: Can Buyers Defend $0.000011?
The post Shiba Inu Consolidates After 9% Drop: Can Buyers Defend $0.000011? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces a critical moment as the token hovers near the $0.000011 support level. After a 9% decline over the past week, the token trades at $0.00001176, with its market capitalization holding steady at $6.93 billion. This figure aligns with both its fully diluted valuation and unlocked market cap, showing that nearly all tokens are circulating. Despite this, trading activity has slowed significantly, with 24-hour volume falling 42.47% to $110.6 million. The volume-to-market-cap ratio now stands at 1.68%, signaling subdued investor participation. Symmetrical Triangle Consolidation Since May, SHIB has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, a pattern often signaling an imminent breakout. At present, the token is testing a pivotal support level near $0.000011, which coincides with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement. This support has historically acted as a key pivot for price movements, making it a decisive point for the token’s next directional push. SHIB/USD daily price chart, Source: TradingView Failure to maintain this support could shift market sentiment toward bearish territory. A breakdown below $0.000011 may intensify selling pressure, with the next downside target around $0.000010. This level aligns with the broader ascending support trendline, suggesting buyers could lose control if the token dips further. Conversely, holding this support could pave the way for a rebound toward $0.000013, near the 50% Fibonacci retracement, representing potential upside of roughly 14% from current levels. Technical Indicators Show Mixed Signals SHIB/USD daily price chart, Source: TradingView The MACD line remains below its signal line, while the histogram sits in negative territory, indicating ongoing bearish momentum. Traders may interpret this as a sign of continued selling unless buyers step in to reverse the trend. Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 46.64, reflecting a near-neutral market. This level indicates neither extreme buying nor selling pressure, leaving room for movement in either direction. Liquidation…
