Solana ETF Amendments Roll In For The ‘Final Countdown’—Approval In 2 Weeks?

Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:41
Stellar News Today: $0.34 Support Level Tested as Bulls Eye $0.50 Recovery

Stellar finds itself at a pivotal crossroads, teetering between renewed strength and the risk of fresh declines. The token has been battling to stabilize around the $0.34–$0.36 zone, a range that traders now see as critical for defining the next major move.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/28 05:40
Can Bitcoin Price Stabilize Near $110K as ETFs Add Support?

The post Can Bitcoin Price Stabilize Near $110K as ETFs Add Support? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) price today fell below $110,000, it created pressure on digital assets globally. Leverage unwinds, defensive options pricing, and ETF flows framed market conditions and risks. Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fell as Leverage Reset Bitcoin (BTC) led losses after a sharp break below the $110,000 level. Total crypto market value slipped under $4 trillion as sellers gained control. The move followed heavy forced liquidations of leveraged longs across major venues. Liquidations closed margin positions automatically, which added sell pressure into thin liquidity. Derivatives screens showed more than $1.5 billion in long positions closed that day. That wave accelerated declines in large tokens and amplified intraday volatility. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also traded lower during the same session. Crypto-linked equities, including Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR), posted declines. Market depth narrowed as traders reduced risk and cut exposure across pairs. Futures funding and open interest rolled lower as leverage came off the system. Spot markets absorbed supply, but the pace of selling stayed elevated into the close. Bid-ask spreads widened modestly, reflecting caution from liquidity providers. Prediction markets assigned notable odds to a dip below $100,000 before year-end. That pricing reflected a growing preference for downside protection across traders. Bitcoin (BTC) price was around $110,000 at the time of writing. This level marked a round-number area that previously attracted strong two-way interest. Options and Flows Showed Defensive Positioning Options markets pointed to caution as traders paid up for downside insurance. Put demand rose relative to calls, a sign of defensive positioning in portfolios. Options skew measured that preference by comparing put and call pricing. A higher skew indicated stronger demand for protection against further declines. Dealers adjusted hedges as put buying increased, which can pressure spot during shocks. That flow often tightens liquidity near strikes with heavy open interest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:37
Shiba Inu Consolidates After 9% Drop: Can Buyers Defend $0.000011?

The post Shiba Inu Consolidates After 9% Drop: Can Buyers Defend $0.000011? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces a critical moment as the token hovers near the $0.000011 support level. After a 9% decline over the past week, the token trades at $0.00001176, with its market capitalization holding steady at $6.93 billion. This figure aligns with both its fully diluted valuation and unlocked market cap, showing that nearly all tokens are circulating.  Despite this, trading activity has slowed significantly, with 24-hour volume falling 42.47% to $110.6 million. The volume-to-market-cap ratio now stands at 1.68%, signaling subdued investor participation. Symmetrical Triangle Consolidation Since May, SHIB has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, a pattern often signaling an imminent breakout. At present, the token is testing a pivotal support level near $0.000011, which coincides with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement. This support has historically acted as a key pivot for price movements, making it a decisive point for the token’s next directional push. SHIB/USD daily price chart, Source: TradingView Failure to maintain this support could shift market sentiment toward bearish territory. A breakdown below $0.000011 may intensify selling pressure, with the next downside target around $0.000010. This level aligns with the broader ascending support trendline, suggesting buyers could lose control if the token dips further.  Conversely, holding this support could pave the way for a rebound toward $0.000013, near the 50% Fibonacci retracement, representing potential upside of roughly 14% from current levels. Technical Indicators Show Mixed Signals SHIB/USD daily price chart, Source: TradingView The MACD line remains below its signal line, while the histogram sits in negative territory, indicating ongoing bearish momentum. Traders may interpret this as a sign of continued selling unless buyers step in to reverse the trend. Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 46.64, reflecting a near-neutral market. This level indicates neither extreme buying nor selling pressure, leaving room for movement in either direction.  Liquidation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:36
BlackRock and Fidelity Lead a $274.4 Million Ethereum Selloff as Institutional Sentiment Changes

BlackRock and Fidelity lead $274M Ethereum ETF sales as investor sentiments change amid high market volatility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 05:30
Trump cartoon firing Powell Fed

The post Trump cartoon firing Powell Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump passes a document to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to fact-check the numbers during a tour of the Federal Reserve Board building, which is currently undergoing renovations, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2025. Kent Nishimura | Reuters President Donald Trump posted on Saturday a cartoon image depicting him firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The post on Truth Social was an image of himself pointing his finger and shouting “YOU’RE FIRED!” to Powell, who was holding a box with his belongings. Behind them is a depiction of the seal of the Federal Reserve. The image appears to be “AI-generated or digitally illustrated,” according to visual analysis by ChatGPT. Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for his cautious approach to cutting interest rates, nicknaming him “Too Late Powell.” The latest threat came even as the central bank lowered rates earlier this month for the first time this year. Powell’s term as chair ends in May 2026. The White House didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Firing the top central banker would be unprecedented as no U.S. president ever has attempted to do so, though others have criticized prior Fed chairs. A recent Supreme Court decision indicated that the president does not have the authority to remove Fed officials at will.  Powell has said repeatedly that his firing is “not permitted under the law.” The Trump White House has blasted Powell over renovations to the Fed’s Washington headquarters, raising suspicion that Trump could try to remove the Fed leader for cause. Although lately Trump has eased his criticisms of the Fed building, while continuing to be vocal about Powell hurting the economy by keeping rates too high in his view. Trump attempted to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook in August on alleged mortgage fraud. The Supreme Court is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:28
Spectacular AI growth to spark serious jobs issue for Fed: Zervos

The post Spectacular AI growth to spark serious jobs issue for Fed: Zervos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Long-time market bull David Zervos is worried the Federal Reserve is overlooking how the artificial intelligence boom will impact the jobs market. “We could actually have a pretty strong growth economy. Your AI story… [is] something really pretty spectacular. But the job growth side of it is not nearly as comfortable as you would like it to be,” he told CNBC’s “Fast Money” this week. “That’s a dilemma for the Fed.” Zervos, a CNBC contributor, alluded to the central bank’s full employment and price stability mandate. “Imagine a world maybe where we’re [the economy] growing at three and a half or four [percent.] Things are really good, but the unemployment rate keeps ticking up,” he said. Zervos, who has been considered one of the potential candidates to ultimately replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, contends the central bank should be more focused on the labor market right now than inflation. “The smartest AI guys I know, the guys who have made the money in the largest amounts, and you know them. You have them on these shows. They’ve been saying for a while [that] they’re early in all the stocks,” he said. “These are the people that are telling me in meetings we’re going to lose three to five million jobs in the next three to four years. Maybe even faster.” Join us on Thursday, December 11th for a front-row seat to the ultimate holiday trading experience with Melissa Lee and the “Fast Money” traders, live from the Nasdaq Marketplace. Get your tickets now: cnbcevents.com/fastmoneylive Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/27/spectacular-ai-growth-to-spark-serious-jobs-issue-for-fed-zervos.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:25
Private credit boom behind new ETF designed for retail investors

The post Private credit boom behind new ETF designed for retail investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s a partnership designed to give retail investors more access to a rapidly expanding asset class: Private credit. Simplify Asset Management and VettaFi launched the actively managed Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF (PCR) on Wednesday. “The role of private credit in the portfolio is something that has historically only been available to very high-net investors and institutional investors,” Simplify Managing Director Paisley Nardini told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week. According to Nardini, the new ETF’s strategy is unique because it’s not going to be the traditional private credit that includes lockups and high fees. “This is an efficient liquid vehicle that’s going to provide indirect exposure to the BDCs [business development companies] or the closed-end funds that are investing in these companies,” she said. “You can get access to a direct, liquid play on private credit through an ETF like PCR.” Nardini points to the private credit boom as a catalyst for the decision to team up with VettaFi. She contends the asset class’ ability to provide an income stream can be a valuable tool for retail investors, too. “One of the main benefits and reasons we’ve seen this rush… is that it can provide low to even high, double-digit type income and distribution yield,” Nardini added. The Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF is based on an index developed by VettaFi. “There’s a quality and a liquidity screen that’s part of this process. So, we’re continuing to call the universe and make sure that it’s appropriate, and it’s accessible for investors,” said Todd Rosenbluth, the firm’s head of research, said in the same interview. And he anticipates the new offering will grab investors’ attention. Private credit vs. bitcoin “We recently at VettaFi did a survey for advisors as to how they were looking to diversify their portfolio, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:22
Here are the millions Larry Ellison will earn in Oracle dividends on October 23

The post Here are the millions Larry Ellison will earn in Oracle dividends on October 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison is set to collect a dividend of about $579 million on October 23. Indeed, this payment reflects both his vast ownership stake and the software giant’s surge during the AI boom. Notably, Ellison holds 1.16 billion Oracle shares, worth roughly $328 billion at the last close of $283.47. His stake has more than tripled in value since early 2023, when it was worth about $98 billion, as investors poured into stocks tied to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. Oracle pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 a share, giving Ellison more than $2.3 billion annually in passive income. That payout alone eclipses the yearly revenue of many publicly traded companies. Oracle stock price and dividend schedule. Source: Dividend.com Oracle stock fundamentals  The dividend comes as Oracle steps up its bet on cloud computing and AI, securing multibillion-dollar contracts while building new infrastructure to support AI workloads. The company has also announced a leadership shift, with Safra Catz stepping down as CEO in favor of co-CEOs Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia, a move welcomed by investors.  At the same time, Oracle is also vying for a pivotal role in the restructuring of TikTok’s U.S. operations, with reports suggesting it could oversee the app’s American data infrastructure.  Such a deal would place Oracle at the center of the data sovereignty debate while broadening its exposure to consumer-facing data services. Meanwhile, the company’s Stargate project aims to build secure, high-performance infrastructure for next-generation AI applications. Analysts see the initiative as critical to Oracle’s effort to compete with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in the rapidly expanding AI market. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/here-are-the-millions-larry-ellison-will-earn-in-oracle-dividends-on-october-23/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:16
USDH Launch Boosts Hyperliquid Amid Competitor Pressure

The post USDH Launch Boosts Hyperliquid Amid Competitor Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Native Markets has staked and locked 200,000 HYPE tokens for three years, making USDH the first permissionless spot quote asset added to Hyperliquid. The HYPE/USDH trading pair is now live, enabling users to trade with a stable, backed asset. This addition strengthens Hyperliquid’s ecosystem and positions it as a key player in decentralized finance (DeFi). USDH Stablecoin: A Major Advancement for Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin is now available for trading across Hyperliquid’s decentralized markets. It is paired with Hyperliquid’s governance token (HYPE) and USDC, offering a stable trading option. In preparation for the launch, Native Markets locked 200,000 HYPE tokens for three years, ensuring liquidity and governance alignment. Native Markets pre-minted $15 million USDH through HyperEVM, collaborating with the Assistance Fund to support initial liquidity. The stablecoin is backed by a mix of cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries, ensuring stability. Additionally, periodic buybacks of HYPE tokens will be funded by returns from these reserves, strengthening Hyperliquid’s economic foundation. Earlier this month, a governance vote approved Native Markets to issue Hyperliquid’s first stablecoin. The proposal outperformed those from competitors such as Paxos and Agora, marking a major milestone for Hyperliquid’s growth and ecosystem development. Facing Growing Competition from Aster DEX Hyperliquid’s USDH launch comes at a time of fierce competition from Aster, a CZ-endorsed DEX. Aster has surpassed Hyperliquid in 24-hour revenue, generating $10 million compared to Hyperliquid’s $3 million. However, both exchanges are still behind leaders like Uniswap and PancakeSwap in terms of overall trading volume. Aster’s rise is supported by PancakeSwap’s new cross-chain swaps on the Solana network, further intensifying the competitive landscape. Operating on the BNB Chain, Aster also enables direct deposits from Solana, giving it an edge in cross-chain functionality. The introduction of cross-chain swaps has increased competition among DEXs. This development could have long-term implications for how…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:02
