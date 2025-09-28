2025-09-29 Monday

Analyst Predicts Solana Staking ETFs To Be Approved For Trading Within Two Weeks — Is $300 SOL Next Stop? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Analyst Predicts Solana Staking ETFs To Be Approved For Trading Within Two Weeks — Is $300 SOL Next Stop? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Multiple applications for Solana (SOL) staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are poised to secure the regulatory nod from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming weeks. More SOL Staking ETFs To Make Their Wall Street Debut Within Weeks In a recent post on the X social media platform, Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, pointed out that on Friday, asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, Canary Capital, Bitwise, and Fidelity, all submitted revised S-1 registration statements for their spot SOL ETFs to the SEC to clarify details around their staking activity. Fidelity, which manages the second-largest spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by assets under management, will stake a portion of its SOL holdings to generate yield, according to its updated filing. According to Geraci, this flurry of SOL applications, which include a staking component, is likely to receive US approval by mid-October. “Guessing these are approved w/in next two weeks,” he stated. Advertisement &nbsp The ETF analyst further suggested that the inclusion of staking in the SOL filings “bodes well for spot ETH staking.” Notably, BlackRock, which is the undisputed leader of the U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, has not yet submitted paperwork to list its own spot SOL fund. REX Shares and Osprey launched the first-ever Solana staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange in July after securing automatic approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940.  The SOL fund attracted $12 million worth of investments in its Wall Street debut and currently boasts assets under management of around $301 million, signaling considerable demand for Solana ETFs. Additionally, Hashdex recently added Solana, Cardano, and Ripple’s XRP to its Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF, alongside the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) it already held. The regulator also greenlighted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:38
Government Shutdown Threatens Crypto Markets as Political Deadlock Intensifies

The United States government stands on the brink of shutdown as Congress faces a Tuesday deadline to pass budget legislation. With funding set to expire September 30, crypto markets have already felt the impact, experiencing sharp selloffs amid growing uncertainty.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/28 05:30
New Meme Coin Presale & Crypto Insights Plus Shiba Inu And SPX6900

The post New Meme Coin Presale & Crypto Insights Plus Shiba Inu And SPX6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next big crypto surge is already on the launchpad and the window to join is narrowing fast? Early believers in MoonBull’s new meme coin are watching numbers climb as the presale gains momentum, while other meme coins update with incremental news. MoonBull is capturing attention with features designed to reward patience, loyalty, and strategy. Investors know the thrill of spotting the next breakout token before it peaks. Nobody wants to be the trader who missed the opportunity to ride Bitcoin in its earliest days. Timing matters, strategy matters, and MoonBull’s presale structure is giving investors a chance to enter on the ground floor. Shiba Inu recently unveiled new partnership initiatives that strengthen its ecosystem, and SPX6900 continues expanding its reach with innovative staking features. Both coins maintain solid traction, yet MoonBull’s presale is generating unparalleled attention thanks to its unique entry system and long-term growth mechanics. Why MoonBull – New Meme Coin Stands Out MoonBull, the new meme coin, is built on the principles of scarcity and sustainability. Every transaction contributes 1% to a completely inaccessible burn address. This reduces the circulating supply gradually, ensuring that tokens in circulation become more valuable as adoption grows. In addition, 3.66 billion $MOBU, representing 5% of total supply, is earmarked for community burns and incentive programs, reinforcing trust and long-term value. A 23-stage presale model amplifies early access. Instead of one-time sales, prices gradually increase across stages, offering early buyers an advantage while sustaining steady momentum. This approach reduces erratic price swings and fosters confidence among investors who seek transparency in their entry strategy. Both the burn mechanism and staged presale build trust while presenting opportunities for growth as adoption scales. MoonBull Presale Numbers That Turn Heads The first stage of the MoonBull presale starts at $0.000025 per token, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:29
Base Is Not an Exchange, Says Coinbase CLO Amid Growing SEC Scrutiny

TLDR Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal defends the Base network, arguing it functions as blockchain infrastructure, not a securities exchange. Grewal clarifies that transaction matching occurs within applications built on Base, not the Layer-2 network itself. The SEC defines exchanges as platforms that match buyers and sellers of securities, but Base does not meet this criterion. [...] The post Base Is Not an Exchange, Says Coinbase CLO Amid Growing SEC Scrutiny appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 05:27
From Presale to Moon: MoonBull Leads as the Best New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Snek Hold Their Ground

Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin […] The post From Presale to Moon: MoonBull Leads as the Best New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Snek Hold Their Ground appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 05:15
MoonBull Erupts with Explosive Returns as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in California, While Shiba Inu and Snek Make Headlines

MoonBull presale goes live with 24,540% ROI potential, Shiba Inu expands, and Snek rises. Discover why these are the best crypto presales to buy in California.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 05:15
Ripple News: CME Options, ETF Votes, and Bank Charter Put XRP in Focus

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lined up decisions on six spot ETF proposals for mid-to-late October, a cluster […] The post Ripple News: CME Options, ETF Votes, and Bank Charter Put XRP in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 05:09
Bitcoin’s Path to $10 Trillion Market Cap Could Be Paved by Derivatives Products, Analyst Says

TLDR Derivatives like options could bring Bitcoin closer to a $10 trillion market cap. Bitcoin’s rising futures interest shows institutional investors’ growing involvement. Reduced volatility from derivatives may dampen Bitcoin’s meteoric price surges. Analysts debate if derivatives or investor psychology will drive Bitcoin’s future. Bitcoin’s potential to reach a $10 trillion market cap may rely [...] The post Bitcoin’s Path to $10 Trillion Market Cap Could Be Paved by Derivatives Products, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 05:00
USDH Launch Boosts Hyperliquid Amid Competitive Market Pressure

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/28 04:56
Bitcoin-partnerschap tussen Pakistan en El Salvador verrast wereld

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In juli 2025 schudden Pakistan en El Salvador de wereld even op met een opmerkelijke overeenkomst: ze slaan de handen ineen om samen te werken op het gebied van Bitcoin-technologie. Geen voor de hand liggende combi, maar in de wervelwind van crypto past het toch verrassend goed. Wat houdt het partnerschap precies in? In San Salvador tekenden vertegenwoordigers van de Bitcoin Office van El Salvador en de Pakistan Crypto Council een Letter of Intent. Ze gaan samenwerken aan technologische ontwikkeling, blockchainprojecten van publieke aard, en initiatieven voor financiële inclusie. Ook het opstellen van toekomstbestendig beleid voor opkomende economieën hoort daarbij. Voor Pakistan betekent dit een primeur: het eerste officiële staatsverband rond digitale activa. En wie beter als partner dan El Salvador, het eerste land ter wereld dat Bitcoin als wettig betaalmiddel erkende in 2021. Inmiddels telt El Salvador ruim 6.200 BTC in haar staatsreserve. Dat komt neer op zo’n 745 miljoen dollar. Voor Pakistan ligt hier een blauwdruk: hoe regel je wetgeving, hoe stimuleer je adoptie, en hoe bouw je mogelijk een eigen Bitcoinreserve op? Pakistan’s Bitcoin Mining Push & El Salvador Deal Defy IMF, Fuel Money Laundering Fears • Pakistan’s Bitcoin deal defies IMF • 2,000 MW for Bitcoin mining • Raises money laundering concerns… — SHA256 News (@SHA256News) September 26, 2025 Gevolgen en controverse rond IMF en risicopotentieel Dat deze samenwerking de wenkbrauwen doet fronsen, is geen verrassing. Zowel Pakistan als El Salvador neemt deel aan programma’s van het Internationaal Monetair Fonds, dat bepaald niet staat te juichen bij overheden die met staatsmiddelen in crypto duiken. Maar die waarschuwingen lijken bij beide landen het ene oor in en het andere weer uit te gaan. Ze kiezen hun eigen pad, zelfs als dat schuurt met wat de grote financiële spelers liever zien. Die koers roept zorgen op. Bitcoin-transacties zijn pseudoniem en kunnen, in verkeerde handen, dienen als kanaal voor witwassen of dubieuze geldstromen. In landen waar het toezicht broos is, ligt dat risico extra hoog. En dat overheden juist daar hun cryptobeleid versnellen, maakt sommigen nerveus. Toch laat Pakistan zich niet afremmen. In 2025 werd 2.000 megawatt aan energie gereserveerd voor Bitcoin-mining, en de Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) zag het levenslicht. Een stap richting toezicht en professionalisering. El Salvador kent die weg inmiddels. Daarbij horen ook alle groeipijnen. Wat er ook op hun pad komt, stilstaan is voor hen geen optie. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin-partnerschap tussen Pakistan en El Salvador verrast wereld is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/28 04:16
