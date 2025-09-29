2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Swift and ConsenSys Join Forces for 24/7 Cross-Border Payment Blockchain

Swift and ConsenSys Join Forces for 24/7 Cross-Border Payment Blockchain

The post Swift and ConsenSys Join Forces for 24/7 Cross-Border Payment Blockchain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SWIFT is teaming up with ConsenSys and over 30 global banks to build a blockchain-based shared ledger. This new system will enable real-time, around-the-clock cross-border payments, making transactions faster, more secure, and transparent. The initial prototype, developed by ConsenSys, aims to support regulated tokenized assets and improve interoperability with existing payment networks. This move marks …
CROSS
CROSS$0.22664-0.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.07259+5.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0775+1.46%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/29 18:42
Distribuire
DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud

The post DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Released and Open-Sourced by Huawei Cloud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model launched with improved efficiency. Utilizes sparse attention to optimize resource use. No market impact seen in crypto assets. The DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model, featuring sparse attention architecture, was released and open-sourced on September 29, available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform for enhanced inference efficiency. This release signifies a step forward in AI model efficiency, yet lacks evident cryptocurrency market impact or direct statements from involved leadership. Huawei Introduces DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp with Sparse Attention DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp, launched on September 29, 2025, introduces new sparse attention architecture. Developed by the DeepSeek team, it’s available on Huawei Cloud’s MaaS platform. While no key leadership statements have been made, the technical improvement focuses on balancing model latency and throughput using large EP parallelization strategies. The sparse attention architecture in DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp provides increased efficiency, reducing computing resource consumption. This change highlights Huawei’s focus on optimizing AI models. Despite the technical improvement, major crypto markets remain unaffected, with no significant impact on total value locked or crypto asset valuation observed. No quotes available on September 29, 2025 regarding the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp Model Release from its founder, CEO, CTO, or any key opinion leaders (KOLs) on primary platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, or the official DeepSeek changelog. Currently, no quotes or commentary from major market leaders or government officials have been issued regarding the release. The cryptocurrency community has not directly responded to this development, reflecting the project’s narrow market focus on AI deployment, rather than blockchain interaction. DeepSeek Outpaces Rivals Without Crypto Market Disruption Did you know? In prior model upgrades, DeepSeek has significantly enhanced AI efficiency, competing with major models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.5. Despite these technical advancements, their impact remains isolated, sparingly affecting broader cryptocurrency markets. As of September 29, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market dominance of 57.83% with a market cap of…
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000179-5.78%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.4917-7.27%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10996-0.11%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:42
Distribuire
Visa Inc. ($V) Stock: AI-Powered VCS Hub Launch Drives Payment Innovation

Visa Inc. ($V) Stock: AI-Powered VCS Hub Launch Drives Payment Innovation

TLDR Visa stock closed at $337.37 and gained 0.33% pre-market ahead of VCS Hub launch. The VCS Hub introduces AI-driven automation and embedded payments for issuers and fintechs. Core features include GenAI payables, reporting, and tailored user experiences. Visa’s profit margin stands at 52.16%, with strong long-term returns versus the S&P 500. Market cap is [...] The post Visa Inc. ($V) Stock: AI-Powered VCS Hub Launch Drives Payment Innovation appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$----%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+0.51%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3836+0.44%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/29 18:35
Distribuire
Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive resumes services after exploit

Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive resumes services after exploit

The post Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive resumes services after exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperdrive has restored operations and compensated users after a June exploit drained funds from two markets on the Hyperliquid blockchain. Summary Hyperdrive exploited for ~$700K on Sept. 27. Attack traced to router contract permissions. Users reimbursed, markets fully restored. Hyperdrive, a decentralized finance protocol on the Hyperliquid blockchain, has resumed full operations and restored funds to affected users after an exploit drained nearly $700,000 from two markets. According to the project’s Sept. 29 update on X, all accounts impacted by the attack have been remediated and market functions are now back online. The team confirmed that the exploit was limited to the Primary and Treasury USDT0 markets and did not spread to other assets or contracts. Details of Hyperdrive exploit On Sept. 27, attackers took advantage of Hyperdrive’s router contract, which had been granted operator permissions during lending processes. This made it possible to manipulate collateralized positions and make arbitrary function calls to whitelisted contracts. Two accounts were drained, losing 672,934 USDT0 and 110,244 thBILL tokens. The stolen money was tracked to Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) Chain, where some of it was laundered using Tornado Cash. External auditors and forensic specialists were enlisted by Hyperdrive, who verified the vulnerability was fixed and created a patch in a matter of hours. All markets were paused during remediation, with operations resuming only after compensation was completed. Ongoing investigation and security response Hyperdrive stated that the attack was carried out by a known threat actor previously linked to high-profile protocol exploits. A full post-mortem report will be published in the coming days. While reiterating that user accounts are now secure, the team cautioned against scams and unofficial communications. Despite the setback, Hyperdrive says its long-term strategy is still the same, concentrating on yield strategies like tokenizing Treasury bills with partners like Theo…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1061+3.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-6.96%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:33
Distribuire
OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders To Earn 3,700 USDT Daily

OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders To Earn 3,700 USDT Daily

The post OPTO Miner Enables XRP Holders To Earn 3,700 USDT Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Passive income from cryptocurrencies is experiencing a new surge. In 2025, a landmark U.S. court ruling explicitly clarified that XRP is not a security. This decision restored market confidence and propelled Ripple’s XRP token above the $3 threshold for the first time since 2018. As market sentiment improves, investors are not only reaping the benefits of price appreciation but also actively seeking more stable income streams—making cloud mining a new hot choice. The regulated cloud mining platform OPTO Miner has garnered significant attention, offering the advantage of converting cryptocurrency deposits into daily USD income, thereby mitigating market volatility risks. Data indicates that even ordinary XRP holders can earn over $1,000 in passive income daily through such platforms; some users leverage BTC, ETH, or USDT on the same platform to achieve consistent, stable cash flow. This trend reflects a broad shift in the cryptocurrency investment landscape. Investors are no longer solely reliant on speculative gains but are seeking predictable, dividend-like returns. In fact, analysts predict the global cryptocurrency mining market will reach $14.8 billion by 2025, partly due to the rise of cloud mining—where over half of mining operations are now powered by clean energy—and cryptocurrency holders increasingly seeking “dividend-like” returns to cushion market volatility. OPTO Miner is at the forefront of this trend, with reports indicating that some experienced XRP users on the platform earn thousands of dollars in stablecoin profits every 24 hours. This article explores how cloud mining works, why XRP investors favor it, and how OPTO Miner enables daily passive income through a simple step-by-step process—with some users earning as much as 3,700 USDT daily. Why Choose Cloud Mining? Turn XRP into Daily Passive Income For XRP investors, generating returns has always been challenging. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, XRP cannot be mined and offers no staking rewards,…
XRP
XRP$2.8533+2.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
Union
U$0.010273+1.15%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:17
Distribuire
SEC October Deadlines Put XRP ETFs to the Test

SEC October Deadlines Put XRP ETFs to the Test

The post SEC October Deadlines Put XRP ETFs to the Test appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC’s generic listing standards cut approval delays from ~240 days to ~75 days XRP and Solana ETFs are among the first assets now eligible under the new standard Hashdex expanded its Crypto Index ETF to include XRP and SOL after rule approval The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is about to make the first real call on altcoin ETFs in October. The agency will decide whether six of the XRP products can move forward, and those rulings will show how far the door is opening beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Traders see this as the month where theory finally meets practice. Six XRP ETF Decisions Land in One Week Between October 18 and October 25, the SEC will decide on six separate spot XRP ETFs. The order is fixed as: Grayscale on October 18, 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 22, Canary Capital and CoinShares on October 23, and WisdomTree on October 24  🔥 XRP ETFs could bring huge institutional inflows and push $XRP to new ATH $8-$10! 13 Issuers 💵19 Products 🎁 (9 Spot / 9 Futures)10 Live 🟢 | 9 Pending 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GiFEr1IpFr — XRP_Cro 🔥 AI / Gaming / DePIN (@stedas) September 27, 2025 This cluster matters because it falls under the SEC’s new generic listing standards. The system replaced the slower case-by-case model used in past cycles. If any XRP fund clears approval, it would show that altcoin ETFs can move through the same faster channel that Bitcoin used earlier this year. Related: XRP Traders Track October Deadlines as SEC’s Crypto ETF Approvals To Reset XRP Price Momentum Solana ETF Applications Extend Into 2025 While XRP faces immediate deadlines, Solana also has multiple pending applications. Applications from Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Canary, Franklin, Fidelity, and Invesco are already under review. Their deadlines stretch from May…
XRP
XRP$2.8533+2.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-6.96%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:12
Distribuire
XRP whales scoop up 120 million tokens

XRP whales scoop up 120 million tokens

The post XRP whales scoop up 120 million tokens  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP whales have quietly stepped in, soaking up 120 million tokens over the past 72 hours. The buying spree, highlighted by on-chain analyst Ali Martinez and on September 29 and verified by Finbold, reveals the growing confidence that the token’s recent pullback may have run its course as whales (large scale investors) bought the dip. “120 million XRP bought by whales in the last 72 hours!” the crypto expert wrote, pointing to fresh accumulation activity just as the asset defends its multi-week support. The update followed a technical call suggesting that, if support holds, XRP could stage a rebound to $3 or even $3.15. XRP price rebound. Source: Ali_charts XRP price analysis At the time of writing, XRP trades at $2.88, recovering from last week’s dip that briefly pushed the price below $2.80. The move comes on the heels of a broader market inflow that saw XRP’s capitalization expand by more than $6 billion overnight, as reported earlier by Finbold.  Together, whale accumulation and renewed market depth highlight how capital continues to circle back into the token despite bouts of volatility. The whale bid adds fuel to XRP’s resilience narrative. While the broader crypto market has been rocked by Bitcoin’s drop from $116,000 to near $109,000, XRP whales appear to be positioning for a fresh leg higher. XRP’s ability to defend support comes at a critical juncture. The token’s market cap currently sits above $172 billion, with trading volumes surging nearly 40% in 24 hours. That combination of heavy whale inflows and renewed technical footing could help XRP recapture the psychological $3 level in the days ahead. For now, the focus is whether whales continue to add and whether XRP can sustain momentum against stiff resistance at $2.94 and $3.18. Martinez’s roadmap implies that if those levels are cleared, a…
XRP
XRP$2.8533+2.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
ALI
ALI$0.00525+0.96%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:10
Distribuire
Crypto Traders Brace for Potential Fake Pump Before Decline

Crypto Traders Brace for Potential Fake Pump Before Decline

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-traders-fake-pump-decline/
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005537+8.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:59
Distribuire
Swift to work with Consensys on blockchain prototype for cross-border payments

Swift to work with Consensys on blockchain prototype for cross-border payments

Swift is planning to integrate a blockchain-based ledger into its infrastructure stack, with an initial focus on cross-border transactions.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22664-0.01%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:40
Distribuire
Is ETH About to Boom? Reserves Are Dropping! So What’s the Missing Piece?

Is ETH About to Boom? Reserves Are Dropping! So What’s the Missing Piece?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/is-eth-about-to-boom-reserves-are/
Ethereum
ETH$4,104.61+3.00%
Boom
BOOM$0.008442+6.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:31
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase