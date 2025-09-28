2025-09-29 Monday

Report: SWIFT Flirts With Ethereum’s Linea in Bold Onchain Experiment

The post Report: SWIFT Flirts With Ethereum’s Linea in Bold Onchain Experiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SWIFT, the grand old gatekeeper of global bank messages, is reportedly testing its approach onchain—dabbling with Ethereum layer two (L2) Linea to see if its buttoned-up messaging system can handle life in crypto’s fast lane. TradFi Meets DeFi: SWIFT Experiments With Ethereum L2 The SWIFT network—aka the buttoned-up Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications—is the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-swift-flirts-with-ethereums-linea-in-bold-onchain-experiment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 06:32
ApeCoin Leads Top Gaming Projects by Social Activity on LunarCrush

LunarCrush reveals list of top gaming projects ranking as ApeCoin ($APE) leads along with $LINK, $SFUND, $MON, and others compete in social engagement.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 06:30
Bitwise Moves Closer to Solana ETF Launch with Form 8-A Filing

TLDR Bitwise has filed its Form 8-A with the SEC, advancing its efforts to launch a spot Solana ETF. The filing follows amendments from other asset managers, signaling stronger engagement with the SEC. Experts believe the SEC may approve Solana ETFs within two weeks due to the growing activity. Institutional interest in Solana products has [...] The post Bitwise Moves Closer to Solana ETF Launch with Form 8-A Filing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 06:02
$1B Crypto Hype Sends Jiuzi Shares Soaring, but MAGAX Presale Steals the Spotlight

Jiuzi’s Billion-Dollar Crypto Bet Grabs Headlines Jiuzi Holdings, a Chinese EV company, shocked markets with a $1 billion crypto plan. The money is set to go into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The announcement sent Jiuzi shares up 55.5% in premarket trading. But reality hit fast. Questions rose: does Jiuzi even have $1 billion in cash? […] The post $1B Crypto Hype Sends Jiuzi Shares Soaring, but MAGAX Presale Steals the Spotlight appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 06:00
SEC, FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements

The SEC and FINRA are investigating suspicious trading patterns in stocks of companies that later announced plans to buy crypto, suspecting insider trading.
CryptoPotato2025/09/28 05:48
SWIFT Reportedly is Teaming Up with Ethereum Network Linea for Major Blockchain Test

The financial messaging giant handles communications for over 11,000 banks across more than 200 countries and territories. Now it wants to see if blockchain can make these processes faster and cheaper.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/28 05:45
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump’tan FED Başkanı Jerome Powell Hakkında İlginç Bir “Kovuldun” Paylaşımı Geldi!

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, Cumartesi günü sosyal medya hesabından FED Başkanı Jerome Powell’ı hedef alan bir esprili bir görsel paylaştı. Görselde Trump’ın Powell’a “You’re Fired!” (“Kovuldun!”) dediği görülüyor. Trump, uzun süredir faiz oranlarını düşürme konusunda isteksiz davranan Powell’a yönelik eleştirilerini sık sık dile getiriyor. FED, bu ayın başında yılın ilk faiz indirimini gerçekleştirmiş ve Ekim […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:32
Analyst Lists 3 Price Levels to Watch Before Another Avalanche (AVAX) Price Surge

AVAX price is holding near $28.69, and traders are watching closely for signs of the next big move.  A new chart update on X (formerly Twitter) from Degencoder lays out an Elliott Wave pattern that points to a possible breakout.  He believes AVAX is finishing Wave (4) of a five-wave cycle, with a potential Wave
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:30
Pepe Grabbed the Spotlight, yet MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale Could Be the Dark Horse Among the Next Big Meme Coins

The crypto market is unforgiving when the wrong token is picked, but it’s generous for those who spot the right one early. Pepe’s rise left countless investors wondering if they had blinked at the wrong moment. While early holders made life-changing gains, late arrivals were left holding peanuts. Timing can be brutal, and missing out […]
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:15
Analyst Predicts Solana Staking ETFs To Be Approved For Trading Within Two Weeks — Is $300 SOL Next Stop?

Multiple applications for Solana (SOL) staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are poised to secure the regulatory nod from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming weeks. More SOL Staking ETFs To Make Their Wall Street Debut Within Weeks In a recent post on the X social media platform, Nate Geraci, the president of […]
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:01
