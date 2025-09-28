Bitwise Moves Closer to Solana ETF Launch with Form 8-A Filing

TLDR Bitwise has filed its Form 8-A with the SEC, advancing its efforts to launch a spot Solana ETF. The filing follows amendments from other asset managers, signaling stronger engagement with the SEC. Experts believe the SEC may approve Solana ETFs within two weeks due to the growing activity. Institutional interest in Solana products has [...] The post Bitwise Moves Closer to Solana ETF Launch with Form 8-A Filing appeared first on CoinCentral.