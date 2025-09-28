2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Tether’s Half-Trillion Valuation Goal Catches Ark Invest’s Attention

Tether’s Half-Trillion Valuation Goal Catches Ark Invest’s Attention

The post Tether’s Half-Trillion Valuation Goal Catches Ark Invest’s Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s Half-Trillion Valuation Goal Catches Ark Invest’s Attention Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tethers-half-trillion-valuation-goal-catches-ark-invests-attention/
ARK
ARK$0.4122+0.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010482+0.29%
Sign
SIGN$0.06828-8.31%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 07:32
Distribuire
The 2026 Stanley Cup Competition Widens After Aleksander Barkov Injury

The 2026 Stanley Cup Competition Widens After Aleksander Barkov Injury

The post The 2026 Stanley Cup Competition Widens After Aleksander Barkov Injury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov receives the Stanley Cup on June 17, 2025. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images) NHLI via Getty Images When Bill Zito landed in the Sunshine State as the Florida Panthers’ general manager in 2020, he wasted now time turning the franchise into a juggernaut. But after news emerged on Friday that Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is expected to miss seven-to-nine months following knee surgery to repair a pre-season injury, Zito will face arguably his toughest challenge yet as he tries to prepare to chase the 2026 Stanley Cup. Not just the captain but also a three-time winner of the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward, including in 2024 and 2025, Barkov’s 44 points over the last two playoff runs tie him with Carter Verhaeghe for second-most on the Panthers, and his 981:11 of total post-season ice time leads all Florida forwards. The Panthers are coming off three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 before their back-to-back wins. But the chance of a three-peat as champion was already slim, even before Barkov’s injury. It hasn’t happened in more than 40 years, since the the New York Islanders won four in a row in the 21-team league between 1980 and 1983. Now, with 32 NHL teams, there’s over 50 percent more competition. And while the playing field was levelled somewhat by the introduction of the salary cap in 2005, new rules that are coming into effect this year ahead of the official beginning of the next collective bargaining agreement on Sept. 15, 2026 will create an uncharted landscape as Zito tries to work around the loss of his franchise player. Firstly — teams are now limited in how much cap space they’re allocated to boost…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010482+0.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0992-2.74%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.7613+8.16%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 07:25
Distribuire
The Grand Finale’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

The Grand Finale’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

The post The Grand Finale’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.” FOCUS FEATURES Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last film chapter of the Downton Abbey franchise, is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week. Find out when you can watch the movie at home. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “When Mary (Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.” Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3, Episode 1 Recap And Episode 2 Start TimeBy Tim Lammers Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is directed by Simon Curtis and written by Downton Abbey TV series creator Julian Fellowes. The film also stars Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan and Elizabeth McGovern. The cast also includes Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley and Douglas Reith. Rated PG, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, When to Stream reports. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that Focus Features, the studio behind Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, has not announced or confirmed the digital release date of the film and it is subject to change. ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be available for purchase or…
Grand Base
GRAND$0.298--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010482+0.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05379-4.64%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 07:22
Distribuire
Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next millionaire-maker token slipped away while you stood on the sidelines? The crypto market has a way of turning small, almost forgettable sums into jaw-dropping fortunes, but only the quick movers get to ride the rocket. History has shown us how early buyers of meme coins changed their lives overnight, and the same opportunity might be knocking again. Shiba Inu is buzzing after rolling out new ecosystem upgrades that have reignited old excitement, while Snek is stirring fresh waves with its growing, community-driven developments. But despite the noise, the spotlight is tilting sharply toward MoonBull, a new meme coin that just launched its presale and is already sparking urgency across presale token lists. With whispers of an eye-popping 24,540 percent ROI and investors scrambling to secure their seats before the stages vanish, even a moment of hesitation could end up costing a fortune. MoonBull’s Power Play: Rewards, Scarcity, and Smart Referrals Every $MOBU sale triggers a dynamic cycle designed to boost the ecosystem. A 2% liquidity injection strengthens the trading pool, stabilizing price swings and reducing slippage, making MoonBull resilient even during high-volume trades. Another 2% is instantly rewarded to holders, allowing your balance to grow passively as transaction volume rises, directly linking community activity with individual gains. Meanwhile, 1% of every sale is burned, permanently reducing supply and increasing token rarity, setting the stage for long-term value growth. Building momentum doesn’t stop there. MoonBull’s referral system turns your network into real rewards. Share your code: your invitee gains 15% extra tokens, and you instantly receive 15% of their purchase. Top monthly referrers enjoy USDC bonuses — 10% for the first three spots, 5% for fourth and fifth. With $8.05 billion $MOBU allocated for referrals, all rewards are automatic, fair, and transparent. This innovative system combines scarcity,…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000517+1.37%
SNEK
SNEK$0.003795+5.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010482+0.29%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 06:17
Distribuire
Avalanche and Cronos Ignite the Next Wave as BullZilla Emerges Among Best Crypto Presales Now

Avalanche and Cronos Ignite the Next Wave as BullZilla Emerges Among Best Crypto Presales Now

Every bull cycle creates headlines about the best crypto presales now, but the current landscape feels different. This time, a mix of infrastructure projects and presale mechanics is setting the stage. Avalanche and Cronos represent robust ecosystems that attract both developers and institutions, while BullZilla ($BZIL) brings meme-coin energy fused with Ethereum’s proven foundation. For financial students, […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-7.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892+3.05%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000498+18.85%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 06:15
Distribuire
Exploring the Future of Crypto Investments in 2025

Exploring the Future of Crypto Investments in 2025

The post Exploring the Future of Crypto Investments in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 01:00 Explore TRON’s scalability, Bonk’s meme-driven community, and Moonshot MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale in 2025. Compare how each token shapes investor strategies for growth and engagement. As the crypto landscape evolves in 2025, investors are closely watching established options like TRON (TRX) and Bonk (BONK). TRON continues to stand out for its scalability and developer adoption, while Bonk thrives on community-driven momentum within the Solana ecosystem. Alongside these well-known projects, the Moonshot MAGAX presale is starting to capture attention by introducing a Meme-to-Earn ecosystem that rewards creativity and engagement. With participants balancing proven scalability, cultural strength, and new social tokenomics, the comparison highlights how diverse crypto strategies are shaping investor choices in 2025. TRON: Scalability and Blockchain Efficiency TRON continues to be a top choice for developers seeking high-speed, low-cost transactions. Its network can handle thousands of transactions per second, making it ideal for dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFT platforms. TRON’s robust ecosystem and established partnerships provide confidence to investors prioritizing performance and adoption. TRON’s high throughput reduces transaction bottlenecks, enabling developers to deploy complex applications without worrying about network congestion. Its wide adoption in Asia and expanding developer community also make it a reliable long-term investment for those seeking blockchain exposure beyond speculative gains. Source: CoinMarketCap – TRON Bonk: A Community-First Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) has emerged as one of Solana’s most recognized meme tokens, built on grassroots momentum and community-driven adoption. Launched as the “Solana dog coin,” BONK became popular for its fair launch distribution and integration across Solana-based dApps. Its playful branding, combined with utility in DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces, gives it staying power beyond mere speculation. In 2025, BONK continues to benefit from Solana’s thriving ecosystem, with increasing use cases in staking, gaming, and payments. While it doesn’t carry the…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12409+0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010482+0.29%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001879+0.05%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 06:01
Distribuire
Top Analyst Says XRP Could Be the Next Bitcoin: Here’s Why

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Be the Next Bitcoin: Here’s Why

XRP has gone from being written off as a failed project to making one of the strongest comebacks in the crypto space. Once dismissed as “the banker’s coin” and buried under a long SEC lawsuit, the token is now showing definite growth.  Cheeky Crypto, a YouTube channel known for its crypto analysis, believes XRP could
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.8513+2.55%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:45
Distribuire
Bitcoin miner TeraWulf seeks $3 billion in debt to finance new data center capacity

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf seeks $3 billion in debt to finance new data center capacity

Google has taken a stake in TeraWulf, along with rival mining firm Cipher, as it backstops the firms' debt obligations.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007645+2.11%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:44
Distribuire
Ohio Approved Bitcoin Payment For State Services, Mulling State Strategic Reserve

Ohio Approved Bitcoin Payment For State Services, Mulling State Strategic Reserve

The American state of Ohio has approved new measures that will allow residents to make Bitcoin payments for state taxes and other services. The state’s Board of Deposit made this move in an effort to facilitate the growing number of crypto users in the area. This is among the first such instances in America where […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1064-0.09%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00962+2.44%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:14
Distribuire
Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin gains 10% on derivatives inflows, but spot selling raises doubts. Could $2 hold?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.278+2.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:00
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase