The Grand Finale’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says
Scene from "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale." FOCUS FEATURES Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the last film chapter of the Downton Abbey franchise, is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week. Find out when you can watch the movie at home. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, "When Mary (Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future." Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is directed by Simon Curtis and written by Downton Abbey TV series creator Julian Fellowes. The film also stars Simon Russell Beale, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan and Elizabeth McGovern. The cast also includes Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West, Penelope Wilton, Arty Froushan, Joely Richardson, Paul Copley and Douglas Reith. Rated PG, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, When to Stream reports. While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that Focus Features, the studio behind Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, has not announced or confirmed the digital release date of the film and it is subject to change.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 07:22