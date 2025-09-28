2025-09-29 Monday

Ripple Highlights Transatlantic Initiative as Blueprint for Global Crypto Regulation

The post Ripple Highlights Transatlantic Initiative as Blueprint for Global Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A groundbreaking transatlantic initiative is fueling institutional blockchain adoption, spotlighting stablecoins, tokenized assets, regulatory alignment, and cross-border finance, with Ripple positioned to shape global standards and accelerate digital growth. Ripple Touts Bilateral Taskforce as Catalyst for Institutional Blockchain Adoption Ripple shared insights on Sept. 25 regarding a new bilateral initiative between the United Kingdom and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-highlights-transatlantic-initiative-as-blueprint-for-global-crypto-regulation/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 08:32
Analysis: Cryptocurrency reserve companies face risks similar to the dot-com bubble burst of the 21st century

PANews reported on September 28th that according to Cointelegraph, Ray Youssef, founder of the peer-to-peer lending platform NoOnes, pointed out that the current rise of crypto asset reserve companies is similar to the investment frenzy during the dot-com bubble and carries significant market risks. He believes that although the entry of institutions marks the entry of cryptocurrencies into a mainstream asset class, most reserve companies will find it difficult to sustain and may be forced to sell their holdings, triggering the next bear market. Only a few companies will be able to continue accumulating assets at a discount. Youssef stressed that companies can improve their survivability if they adopt prudent strategies. Reducing debt burden is key. Issuing new shares is safer than borrowing to finance, and can avoid facing debt repayment pressure during market downturns. Debt maturities should be set reasonably, such as spanning a typical four-year market cycle, to reduce liquidity risks. In terms of asset selection, focus should be placed on cryptocurrencies with a capped supply or blue-chip assets with long-term resilience, rather than altcoins that are highly volatile and may permanently depreciate. In addition, companies with actual businesses and sources of income have advantages over pure asset reserve companies, which lack continuous cash flow, rely solely on financing operations, and have weaker risk resistance. Through responsible asset and risk management, some companies can not only withstand market downturns, but even achieve growth against the trend.
PANews 2025/09/28 08:20
5220% ROI in the Top New Presale in October 2025

The post 5220% ROI in the Top New Presale in October 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 03:15 BullZilla’s explosive presale surges with 5220% ROI potential, while Chainlink and Litecoin continue proving utility. What drives investors to risk thousands on meme coins while others cling to safer assets like Chainlink or Litecoin? It’s the pull of astronomical returns, the chance to be early, and the thrill of seeing modest sums mutate into portfolios worth millions. Traditional investors often underestimate the raw power of presales, but seasoned crypto enthusiasts know that early positioning is everything. That’s why BullZilla ($BZIL) has captivated the crypto community with its aggressive presale stages, selling over 29 billion tokens and raising more than $680,000, with over 2,100 holders already on board. Its unique mechanics, such as progressive price climbs and supply burns, position it not just as another meme coin, but as the top new presale in October 2025. Alongside LINK and LTC, it offers an intriguing contrast in crypto narratives. Let’s break down each project’s latest developments: BullZilla, Chainlink, and Litecoin. BullZilla’s Roar: Top New Presale in October 2025 with 100x Potential? Can a meme coin really deliver disciplined tokenomics while still pulling in whales? BullZilla says yes, with a presale system that punishes hesitation and rewards conviction. Unlike random launches, BullZilla’s DNA was forged in Ethereum’s “blue fire,” with a carefully engineered system of 24 stages. Each stage advances either when $100,000 is raised or after 48 hours, whichever comes first, in the top new presale in October 2025. BullZilla Presale Snapshot Metric Value Current Stage 4th (Red Candle Buffet) Phase 3rd Current Price $0.00009907 Presale Tally $680,000+ Raised Token Holders 2,100+ Tokens Sold 29B+ ROI Potential 5220.89% to $0.00527 Listing Stage ROI So Far 1622.96% (for earliest joiners) Consider the potential: a $5,000 investment today at $0.00009907 secures roughly 50,470,000 $BZIL tokens. By the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 08:16
Chainlink and Litecoin Holders Shift Toward BullZilla Presale After Stage 4C Surge: 5220% ROI in the Top New Presale in October 2025

What drives investors to risk thousands on meme coins while others cling to safer assets like Chainlink or Litecoin? It’s […] The post Chainlink and Litecoin Holders Shift Toward BullZilla Presale After Stage 4C Surge: 5220% ROI in the Top New Presale in October 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/28 08:15
Hyperliquid Ecosystem Facing Big Losses After Hack and Rug Pull

On September 27, Hyperdrive confirmed that two user wallet positions in its Treasury Market were compromised in an attack that […] The post Hyperliquid Ecosystem Facing Big Losses After Hack and Rug Pull appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/28 08:07
Solana Might Become Wall Street’s Next Big Bet, While Retailers Found a New Opportunity

The post Solana Might Become Wall Street’s Next Big Bet, While Retailers Found a New Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The crypto conversation has tilted once again toward Solana. Analysts, traders, and even market reporters have highlighted its growing presence in discussions around institutional adoption. Its high throughput and fast settlement continue to attract speculation that it could one day sit alongside Ethereum as a backbone for tokenized assets, ETFs, and Wall Street-aligned products. The idea of “institutional Solana” has been floated before, but the recent uptick in derivatives activity, chatter in financial media, and expansion of its developer ecosystem give the thesis renewed strength. But while Wall Street’s attention is notable, the retail side of the equation is unfolding on a different front. Communities are buzzing about alternative opportunities that mirror the spirit of early crypto adoption, projects where high risk pairs with high potential. It’s here that retail investors, less concerned with regulation and more with asymmetric payoff, are finding their voice. Within this dual narrative of institutional strength and retail speculation, MAGACOIN FINANCE surfaces as a name worth weaving into the broader conversation. Wall Street’s Growing Fascination with Solana Institutions are not blind to Solana’s unique structure. Its capacity to process thousands of transactions per second with low fees positions it as an attractive infrastructure layer for tokenization experiments. In recent sessions, derivatives markets tied to Solana have seen significant volume spikes, suggesting growing interest among hedge funds and structured product issuers. Even without confirmed ETF filings, the narrative of Solana as a candidate for Wall Street packaging has grown louder.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 08:02
Crypto.com Gains CFTC Green Light for 2025 Margined Derivatives in U.S.

Crypto. com has received the green light from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer margined derivatives cleared in the U.S. The approval is an important milestone for the platform as it extends its reach into the regulated U.S. derivatives space. It signifies Crypto. com’s journey from retail crypto exchange to dual-licensed derivatives […]
Tronweekly 2025/09/28 08:00
NYDIG Calls on Bitcoin Treasury Firms to Abandon ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric

PANews reported on September 28th that The Block reported that Strive Asset Management acquired Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction, creating a combined company with over 10,900 BTC. In response, NYDIG Global Head of Research Greg Cipolaro stated in a report that the commonly used "mNAV" metric (defined as market capitalization divided by cryptocurrency holdings) should be removed from industry reports. The acquisition highlights potential issues with the mNAV metric, which is used to assess the value of Bitcoin treasury companies but can be misleading or dishonest. NYDIG noted that, first, mNAV fails to account for operating businesses or other assets that digital asset reserve companies (DATs) may have, while most large Bitcoin asset reserve companies do have value-creating businesses. Second, mNAV often uses an "assumed outstanding number of shares," which may include convertible bonds with unfulfilled conversion conditions. Convertible bond holders may demand cash repayment, which is a much heavier liability for DATs than simply issuing shares. Furthermore, convertible bonds are essentially volatility arbitrage tools, giving DATs an incentive to maximize equity volatility.
PANews 2025/09/28 07:47
Spot Ethereum ETFs see largest outflow week since inception, as ETH reclaims $4,000

BlackRock's industry-leading Bitcoin and Ethereum funds held up slightly better than those of Fidelity, its chief rival in the space.
Coinstats 2025/09/28 07:22
Ethereum Network Surpasses Tron Crypto In USDT Transfers

The post Ethereum Network Surpasses Tron Crypto In USDT Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market may have been bearish last week, but the heat remained turned on the DeFi front, according to recent Ethereum news. Solana was on the blue corner while Ethereum was on the red corner as they fought for DeFi dominance. The latest Ethereum news revealed the intensifying battle between the two networks. On the one hand, the Tron network has been the leading blockchain in terms of USDT transfers. On the other hand, Ethereum’s rapidly growing DeFi segment resulted in more USDT transfers on the network. Consequently, Ethereum managed to outpace the Tron crypto network in terms of USDT transactions for the first time in more than 2 years. USDT transfers on Ethereum versus Tron/ source: CryptoQuant Weekly USDT transfers on Ethereum amounted to $23.7 billion this past week. Meanwhile, Tron crypto had about $22 million in weekly transfers for the same stablecoin. This intensifying competition was abundantly evident in the amount of USDT they each control. According to DeFiLlama, Ethereum had 77.76 billion USDT, which was roughly 44.48% of the stablecoin’s circulating supply. USDT marketcap share among blockchains/ source: DeFiLlama On the other hand, Tron held about 76.23 billion USDT, which was equivalent to 43.77$ of the USDT supply. Ethereum News: Key Reason Behind the Rising USDT Transfers on Ethereum Tron initially dominated the stablecoin front, especially in the last 2 years, because it primarily focused on a robust stablecoin strategy. One of the main reasons why Ethereum has been closing the ranks was the rapid institutional adoption. Institutional players, especially in the traditional banking system, have been flocking to the Ethereum network to deploy stablecoin solutions and RWAs. The Ethereum ecosystem also had the advantage of a robust existing DeFi ecosystem. The latter leverages liquidity movements every time the market enters highly volatile conditions. Ethereum, in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 07:01
