Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Bitcoin Negative Divergence Hints At Imminent Selling Pressure—Is ‘Uptober’ Under Threat?
The post Bitcoin Negative Divergence Hints At Imminent Selling Pressure—Is ‘Uptober’ Under Threat? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Negative Divergence Hints At Imminent Selling Pressure—Is ‘Uptober’ Under Threat? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-negative-divergence-hint-imminent-selling/
COM
$0.010482
+0.29%
SIGN
$0.06845
-8.08%
COOKIE
$0.10311
+0.70%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 09:38
Distribuire
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Mass Layoffs as Government Shutdown Threat Shakes the System
The post Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Mass Layoffs as Government Shutdown Threat Shakes the System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Job insecurity, rising economic uncertainty, and looming government shutdowns have prompted Robert Kiyosaki to champion entrepreneurship, asset ownership, and financial freedom over traditional employment. Kiyosaki Sounds the Alarm on Job Security Amid Government Turmoil Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has cautioned about the fragility of traditional employment in light […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robert-kiyosaki-warns-of-mass-layoffs-as-government-shutdown-threat-shakes-the-system/
MASS
$0.0005179
-2.00%
COM
$0.010482
+0.29%
FREEDOM
$0.00000004328
+9.81%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 09:35
Distribuire
Reform Obamacare Instead Of Spending More Money On It
The post Reform Obamacare Instead Of Spending More Money On It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Obamacare plans typically have narrow networks that exclude top doctors and top hospitals. getty The main reason Democrats in Congress are willing to shut down the government is health care. Democrats are insisting the Republicans undo all the cuts in health care spending that were in the “big beautiful bill.” But what they want most is a continuation of the Covid-era subsidies in Obamacare for people who buy their own insurance. These subsidies are set to expire at the end of this year. The cost of continuing the Covid subsidies is $450 billion over ten years. The cost of all the Democrats’ demands is $1.5 trillion. Republicans are resisting. With Covid-era subsidies, taxpayers are paying for 90 percent of the premiums charged in the (Obamacare) marketplace exchanges. If the subsidies are allowed to expire, the taxpayer share drops to 80 percent. That means the government is still paying the lion’s share of the costs. The Congressional Budget Office predicts that 3.6 million people will find the insurance not worth the new price and will drop their coverage. Since these will be mostly healthy people, they will leave behind a sicker insurance pool, and premiums will substantially rise to cover the cost of insuring everyone who remains. Both parties are missing an opportunity here. Obamacare insurance desperately needs reforming. Smart reforms would make the insurance better for those who have it and save taxpayers money at the same time. There are seven main problems with Obamacare insurance: (1) it is absurdly expensive; (2) it leaves people vulnerable for huge out-of-pocket costs; (3) it imposes high marginal tax rates on earned income; (4) it often excludes the best doctors and the best hospitals; (5) it gives insurers perverse incentives to avoid unprofitable enrollees; (6) it over-subsidizes the healthy and under-subsidizes the sick;…
MORE
$0.07758
+1.70%
COM
$0.010482
+0.29%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 09:25
Distribuire
Financial Instruments Will Catapult BTC to $10 Trillion: Analyst
The post Financial Instruments Will Catapult BTC to $10 Trillion: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derivatives products, like options contracts — financial instruments that give investors the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an asset at a pre-determined price — will drive the Bitcoin (BTC) market capitalization to at least $10 trillion, according to market analyst James Van Straten. Van Straten said that options and other derivatives attract institutional investors and cushion markets from the high volatility that is a hallmark of digital assets. He pointed to open interest for BTC futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, as evidence of a shift. Van Straten wrote: “CME options open interest is at an all-time high, partly driven by systematic volatility selling strategies like covered calls. This points to a more mature market structure with deeper derivatives liquidity around Bitcoin.” Source: James Van Straten Reduced volatility works both ways, and the crushing drawdowns common to crypto markets will also dampen the meteoric gains traders have become accustomed to, Van Straten added. Market analysts continue to debate the effects of financial derivatives products and investment vehicles on the Bitcoin market cycle and the broader crypto market, with some arguing that all signs point to market maturation, while others say that investor psychology is the true undercurrent that moves markets. Related: Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ may be the next Fed chair pick: Novogratz Is the four-year market cycle dead? Analysts remain divided on the effect that institutional investors, investment vehicles, and financial derivatives are having on crypto markets. Seamus Rocca, CEO of financial services company Xapo Bank, told Cointelegraph that Bitcoin’s four-year market cycle isn’t dead and markets will continue to be influenced by news cycles, crowd sentiment, and investor psychology. “So many people are saying, ‘Oh, the institutions are here, and, therefore, the cyclical sort of nature of Bitcoin…
BTC
$112,201.41
+2.49%
COM
$0.010482
+0.29%
LIKE
$0.007395
-3.14%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 09:11
Distribuire
Bitcoin Price Prediction & The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now At The End Of Q3
The post Bitcoin Price Prediction & The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 03:50 The market is watching the Bitcoin Price like a hawk. Liquidity is rotating, narratives are shifting and there is a quiet scramble for the best crypto presale before Q4 headlines arrive. Smart money knows this phase can mint the next winners. While BTC holds center stage, one payments-first presale is drawing serious attention for utility and speed. Analysts whisper that missing it now could feel like watching a rocket from the launchpad with no ticket aboard. If you’re interested in the best crypto presale, this is the moment to take action. Bitcoin Price Structure & Forecasts The Bitcoin Price sits near $109,300, down about 2 percent in 24 hours and still ranging as traders await macro cues. Bulls defend $108,000 to $109,000 as a buy zone. If the Bitcoin Price clears $111,500 and holds, many expect a retest of $115,000 and potentially higher. A hawkish turn from the Fed could push BTC back toward $105,000 to $108,000. Until a decisive break, models favor chop between $105,000 and $118,000. In these windows, capital often hunts asymmetry. That is why the Best Crypto Presale narrative accelerates when the Bitcoin Price stalls. Investors look for earlier entries with real-world traction, not just momentum. Remittix: A DeFi Project Poised as a Standout Call it the payments rail crypto wants. Remittix targets border-to-bank transfers at scale, positioning itself as a practical alternative to slow and costly cross-border options. Community testers are already inside the wallet beta and independent security reviewers have stacked the team near the very top of pre-launch rankings. That mix of build progress and trust signals is rare at this stage. Price matters. The token is currently around $0.1130, with funding above the $26.7 million mark and momentum rising into late Q3. The pitch is…
NOW
$0.00561
-7.57%
COM
$0.010482
+0.29%
LIKE
$0.007395
-3.14%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 08:52
Distribuire
Early Uber investor urges investors to buy Bitcoin directly rather than through Strategy shares
PANews reported on September 28 that according to Bitcoin News, Jason Calacanis, an early Uber investor, urged investors to buy Bitcoin directly rather than investing through Strategy (MSTR) stock. He called Michael Saylor's investment method risky and predicted that there was a 75% chance that he would be proven right.
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 08:41
Distribuire
Bombay Stock Exchange rejects digital asset treasury firm Jetking Infotrain's listing application
PANews reported on September 28th that, according to Cryptobriefing, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rejected the listing application of IT training company Jetking Infotrain after the company disclosed plans to allocate approximately 60% of the proceeds to digital assets as a fund management strategy. Jetking Infotrain had originally planned to raise over 600 million rupees through a share sale, with the primary investment intended for Bitcoin. Following the BSE's rejection, the company stated that it is evaluating the situation and considering filing an appeal with the Securities Appellate Tribunal. This decision reflects India's current regulatory stance, which allows companies to use internal cash profits to purchase crypto assets but prohibits raising public funds specifically for such investments. The use of proceeds from share sales for digital asset investments remains restricted due to speculative risks and the lack of clear guidelines for fund management strategies. This is the first known case in India where an exchange has explicitly denied listing to a crypto asset fund management scheme.
FUND
$0.0169
+4.32%
PUBLIC
$0.05379
-4.64%
CLEAR
$0.01559
+4.56%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 08:35
Distribuire
Cyber Hornet files for three ETFs that blend ETH, SOL, and XRP futures with the S&P 500 index.
PANews reported on September 28th that according to Cryptobriefing, Cyber Hornet Trust is seeking regulatory approval to launch three new ETFs, designed to track the S&P 500 Index and the S&P CME 75/25 Composite Index linked to Ethereum, XRP, and Solana futures, according to US SEC filings. The proposed ETFs are: the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF (EEE), the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF (SSS), and the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF (XXX). Each fund will allocate approximately 75% of its assets to US large-cap stocks in the S&P 500 index, with the remaining approximately 25% allocated to Ethereum, Solana, or XRP futures contracts, depending on the fund category. The filing indicates that all three ETFs have a management fee of 0.95%. The funds will maintain their target asset allocations through monthly rebalancing, though investment advisors may adjust these allocations based on market conditions. The funds will acquire cryptocurrency exposure through direct purchases, CME futures contracts, and exchange-traded index products. If approved, the funds will be listed on the Nasdaq exchange, and units will only be purchased through secondary market transactions, with no direct redemptions.
CYBER
$1.5027
-0.58%
BLEND
$0.0003293
+37.20%
ETH
$4,107.66
+2.88%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 08:31
Distribuire
Analyst: Options and derivatives may push Bitcoin's market value to $10 trillion
PANews reported on September 28th that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst James Van Straten stated that derivatives such as options contracts will drive Bitcoin's market capitalization to at least $10 trillion. He believes that derivatives will not only attract more institutional investors but also effectively mitigate the high volatility inherent in the digital currency market. Van Straten cited the record-breaking open interest in Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin futures as an example of a significant shift in market structure. He explained that this phenomenon is partly due to the widespread use of systematic volatility selling strategies (such as covered call options), reflecting the increasing liquidity and maturation of the Bitcoin derivatives market. He also noted that reduced volatility has a two-way impact: while it can mitigate the sharp declines common in the crypto market, it will also reduce the high-yield surges that investors are accustomed to.
MAY
$0.03887
+1.64%
PUSH
$0.02897
+1.57%
NOT
$0.001534
-0.77%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 08:24
Distribuire
Analyst: Digital Asset Reserve Companies May Evolve into the Long-Term Economic Engine of Blockchain
PANews reported on September 28th that, according to CoinDesk, Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins pointed out that digital asset reserves (DATs) could evolve from speculative entities into long-term economic engines for blockchain. Currently, DATs hold approximately $105 billion in mainstream assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, a size that is underestimated by the market. Watkins believes that a small number of DATs will develop into comprehensive operators deeply involved in network construction, assuming responsibilities such as financing and governance. Because they control a large amount of token supply, their reserves are not only a pool of funds but also a tool for influencing ecosystem policies. He cited the example of networks like Solana, where larger-scale staking can directly improve service quality or reduce user costs. Through staking, liquidity provision, and acquisition of on-chain infrastructure, DATs can transform token reserves into productive assets. Successful DATs combine the perpetual capital of closed-end funds, the balance sheet management of banks, and a Berkshire Hathaway-style growth ethos, with returns directly reflected in token appreciation. Watkins predicts that the first generation of DATs, which relied on financial engineering, will be eliminated, leading to industry consolidation. Ultimately, the winners will be those with rigorous capital allocation and operational capabilities, reinvesting profits in token accumulation and ecosystem development. He concludes, "Well-managed DATs could become the Berkshire Hathaway of the blockchain world."
MAY
$0.03887
+1.64%
LIKE
$0.007395
-3.14%
TOKEN
$0.01193
+0.59%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 08:00
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase