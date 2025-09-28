Netflix’s #1 Show Returns With Record Breaking Budget

The post Netflix’s #1 Show Returns With Record Breaking Budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The upcoming Season 3 of ‘The Diplomat’ will have its highest ever budget © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix has revealed that it has handed a record-breaking budget to one of its most popular shows which is returning next month for its third season. Called The Diplomat, it is a tense political thriller starring Keri Russell in the title role. She plays a veteran American diplomat who finds herself out of her depth when she is appointed as the ambassador to the United Kingdom to deal with an emerging international crisis. The show shines a spotlight on the twists and turns in the corridors of power and the sacrifices and consequences of forging strategic alliances. It follows the eponymous protagonist as she adjusts to her new role and tries to save her marriage to a former ambassador, played by British actor Rufus Sewell, who struggles with his lack of a post. They are joined by British stage veterans Celia Imrie and Rory Kinnear who give the show gravitas and much more. The Diplomat debuted in April 2023 and quickly won praise for its pacing, writing and performances with Russell nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Golden Globes. Rufus Sewell is one of the main stars of ‘The Diplomat’ © 2025 IDRIS SOLOMON/NETFLIX The combination of portraying the subtleties of diplomacy with personal drama and political tension earned the show a nom for Outstanding Drama Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. It also made it a fan-favorite despite its dry and complex theme. The first season has an average 84% critics’ score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus saying that “Keri Russell’s scrappy performance negotiates the best possible terms for The Diplomat, a soapy take on statecraft that manages to make…