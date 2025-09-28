Bursa MEXC
The supply of stablecoins on Plasma has exceeded $7 billion in just two days since launch.
According to PANews on September 28, Plasma announced on the X platform that “the supply of stablecoins on Plasma has exceeded $7 billion in two days.”
PANews
2025/09/28 09:35
Netflix’s #1 Show Returns With Record Breaking Budget
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 09:28
MoonBull 1000x meme coin presale Hype Surges as Peanut the squirrel and Cheems Trend
The post MoonBull 1000x meme coin presale Hype Surges as Peanut the squirrel and Cheems Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 04:15 The MoonBull 1000x meme coin presale is live, offering explosive ROI potential, while Peanut the Squirrel and Cheems ride the crypto wave. Don’t miss early rewards. Which cryptocurrency could turn spare change into a life-changing treasure? The crypto space is buzzing with new arrivals every week, each one promising to be the next breakout meme coin. Peanut the Squirrel has been steadily climbing the hype tree, catching attention with playful updates and community-driven initiatives. At the same time, Cheems continues to bark its way into social chatter, supported by a loyal fan base that loves its meme heritage. Yet, among all this excitement, nothing is generating the same level of buzz and anticipation as MoonBull. Its presale is officially live, offering entry at the absolute lowest price possible, giving early investors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure their stake before prices soar. Momentum is building across social media and cryptocurrency forums, and those who hesitate might miss this rocket’s takeoff. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull, Peanut the Squirrel, and Cheems. The Bull’s Engine of Wealth: Liquidity, Rewards, and Scarcity The heart of MoonBull beats with a system designed to fuel long-term growth and keep holders smiling. Every single $MOBU transaction sparks a chain reaction that rewards the community, strengthens the market, and shrinks supply. The numbers speak volumes. A solid 2% of each sale is allocated directly to liquidity, ensuring stability and mitigating sudden price fluctuations. Another 2% is distributed instantly to holders, providing passive income simply for holding the tokens. Imagine seeing your balance grow transaction by transaction without lifting a finger. On top of that, 1% is permanently burned, making every coin left rarer and more valuable as time passes. But the real kicker?…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 09:16
MoonBull Rockets Ahead: 1000x Meme Coin Presale Offers Sky-High Gains as Peanut the Squirrel and Cheems Rally
Which cryptocurrency could turn spare change into a life-changing treasure? The crypto space is buzzing with new arrivals every week, […] The post MoonBull Rockets Ahead: 1000x Meme Coin Presale Offers Sky-High Gains as Peanut the Squirrel and Cheems Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 09:15
UQUID and LINE Synergy Simplifies Web3 Shopping with Borderless Crypto Payments
Uquid and LINE working together to enable borderless crypto shopping as merging Web2 familiarity with Web3 payments for seamless global commerce.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 09:15
The “whale that held 24.29 million XPL yesterday” has transferred the tokens, and the receiving address has not yet transferred or sold them.
PANews reported on September 28 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "mysterious whale who held 24.29 million XPL yesterday" had transferred the tokens to the address 0x57d...02dd1 at 10:30 last night, and then transferred them to the Plasma mainnet via the Hyperliquid cross-chain bridge. The receiving address has not yet transferred or sold the tokens, which are worth US$39.6 million.
PANews
2025/09/28 09:02
Is This $100K Million Presale Quietly Engineering the Biggest Supply Shock in Crypto History?
MAGAX presale at $0.000293 nears its cap, with AI-driven meme rewards, CertiK audit, and staged scarcity designed to trigger a 150x+ supply shock in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 09:00
Trump posts cartoon on social media, threatening to "fire" Powell
PANews reported on September 28th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump released a cartoon depicting himself firing Federal Reserve Chairman Powell on the 27th. The image, believed to be AI-generated (or digitally rendered), appears to be a photo of Trump pointing his finger at Powell and declaring, "You're fired!" Powell stands holding a cardboard box containing personal belongings. The Federal Reserve emblem is seen behind them. The White House has yet to respond.
PANews
2025/09/28 08:57
Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Prediction & The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now At The End Of Q3
Smart money knows this phase can mint the next winners. While BTC holds center stage, one payments-first presale is drawing […] The post Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Prediction & The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 08:50
Bitcoin now just one of many ways for retail to onboard to crypto
A CoinGecko survey published on Monday found that 10% of respondents have never bought Bitcoin, and only 54% of newcomers started with it in their stash. A recent survey from data aggregator CoinGecko found that only 55% of new crypto owners started with Bitcoin in their portfolio, which analysts say is a sign of a maturing market. A survey released on Monday of 2,549 crypto participants from data aggregator CoinGecko also found that 10% of respondents have never even bought Bitcoin (BTC).“In other words, Bitcoin has become less likely to be the onboarding mechanism over time, as other narratives and altcoin communities have emerged and gained traction,” CoinGecko research analyst Yuqian Lim said.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/28 08:00
