2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music?

Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music?

The post Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Al Singer Xania Monet TALISHA JONES Seventeen million streams in two months. A multimillion-dollar record deal. A Billboard-charting single. These are the kinds of stats that typically belong to breakout human stars. But today they belong to Xania Monet — an AI-powered R&B singer who doesn’t exist in human form. Monet was created by 31-year-old Mississippi native, poet, and design studio owner Talisha Jones, using Suno, a ChatGPT of sorts for songwriters, allowing her to transform her lyrics into music. Monet’s breakout single, “How Was I Supposed to Know?”, has climbed into Billboard’s R&B Digital Song sales top 10 and reached No. 22 on the overall Digital Song sales chart. And her five-song catalog has generated an estimated $52,000 in revenue to date. Monet’s rise presents both opportunity and existential risk. With the music industry at a crossroads between streaming economics, copyright questions, and AI’s expanding role, how do you handle an artist who doesn’t actually exist? The Making Of An AI Star Talisha Jones envisioned Xania Monet not as a gimmick, but as a fully realized musical persona. With the help of Suno’stechnology, she crafted tracks that brought to life the polished R&B sound that dominates playlists. The results are undeniably resonating with listeners. “I Ask For So Little” has an estimated 1.56 million streams. From their, “This Ain’t No Tryout”,“The Strong Don’t Get a Break” and “Let God, Let Go” add up to over 12,500 album consumption units. For Jones, the project’s potential is life-changing, and her ability to translate vision, strategy, and AI tools into a marketable brand may be the most compelling part of Monet’s story. jLast week, Neil Jacobson’s independent label Hallwood Media signed Monet to a record deal reportedly worth up to $3 million, following a bidding war. But much of this is new…
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 10:31
Distribuire
Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years

Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years

The post Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlético Madrid scored five goals against Real Madrid. AFP via Getty Images La Liga threw up a shock result in the first Madrid derby of the season as Atlético Madrid surprised city neighbours Real Madrid with a thrilling 5-2 victory at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon. In a thrilling game, seven goals were scored in a Madrid derby in La Liga for the first time since 1963, as Atlético scored five against their rivals for the first time in a league game since the historic 6-3 win of November 1950. The game started perfectly for the Colchoneros as defender Robin Le Normand headed in an opening goal, but Real Madrid struck back with strikes from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler to regain the lead. Alexander Sorloth then headed in an equalizer on the stroke of half-time, making eight of Atleti’s last 10 goals against Real Madrid headers, to level the scoreline again. In the second half, Julián Álvarez became only the second man this century to score a penalty and a free-kick for Atlético in the same game as he set Atleti on the course to victory. Substitute Antoine Griezmann then made it five in injury time. In doing so, Atlético also made it six derbies in a row without defeat, a joint-record, matching the stretch from 2013 to 2016, also under the leadership of Diego Simeone. Reaction to the Atlético victory After the game, there were joyous scenes as Diego Simeone led his players in the celebrations in front of their fans, having been caught on camera crying on the touchline after Atleti scored their fourth goal of the afternoon. “There are a lot of emotions inside,” Simeone admitted post-match, adding, “the season started off in a difficult way, and there’s a lot of effort from…
RealLink
REAL$0.07273+5.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010406-0.48%
Octavia
VIA$0.0148+5.71%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 10:25
Distribuire
A trader purchased $1.28 million worth of XPL tokens

A trader purchased $1.28 million worth of XPL tokens

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader Cozomo de' Medici (@CozomoMedici) deposited 1.28 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 781,252 XPL (worth US$1.28 million).
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000981-3.53%
1
1$0.006874+7.74%
Plasma
XPL$1.2529-11.54%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 10:14
Distribuire
Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention

Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention

The post Shiba Inu Holds Its Popularity, but a Meme-to-Earn Contender Is Winning Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 05:00 Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays strong as a cultural icon, but Moonshot MAGAX is gaining momentum with its Meme-to-Earn model, AI-driven fairness, and deflationary design. An Established Legacy Meets Meme-to-Earn Innovation Shiba Inu (SHIB) has carved out a lasting spot in the crypto world since its debut in 2020. Once dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB grew rapidly through viral marketing and a fiercely loyal community. Over the years, it has expanded beyond meme status with projects like ShibaSwap and Shibarium, strengthening its ecosystem and keeping it relevant among top meme tokens. But while SHIB continues to evolve, new contenders are reshaping the meme coin landscape. Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) is emerging with a fresh Meme-to-Earn model, where online creativity translates into real rewards. Where SHIB built the legacy, MAGAX is capturing attention as a potential next step in meme coin innovation. Shiba Inu: A Legacy Meme Coin Still Standing Strong Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable meme coins. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” it attracted millions of holders and expanded into DeFi with ShibaSwap and its Layer-2 network Shibarium. As of September 2025, SHIB trades around $0.00001217, boasting a multi-billion-dollar market cap and a loyal global following. Its community-driven initiatives and ecosystem growth ensure it remains relevant in the ever-changing crypto market. Source: CoinMarketCap – Shiba Inu SHIB’s Ongoing Challenges Despite its cultural dominance, Shiba Inu still faces obstacles that limit its growth potential: Overwhelming Supply: With hundreds of trillions of tokens in circulation, SHIB struggles with scarcity, making steep price climbs difficult. Utility vs. Speculation: Although Shibarium has expanded its ecosystem, SHIB remains heavily tied to speculative cycles. Competitive Pressure: With DOGE, Pepe, and newer meme projects, SHIB must continuously fight to stay culturally dominant.…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000517+1.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00234+1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010406-0.48%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 10:01
Distribuire
One victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago

One victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Scam Sniffer, a victim lost $78,187 due to a phishing authorization signed 623 days ago. Users are reminded to regularly check and revoke old authorizations.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 09:22
Distribuire
UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

UXLINK: Both CEX and on-chain UXLINK token migration will start next week

PANews reported on September 28th that UXLINK released the latest progress on token migration and security upgrades: 1. Security solutions have been upgraded, and the detailed plan has been approved by a third-party security consultant. 2. CEX migration will begin next week. Due to varying regulatory requirements and operational procedures across exchanges, a compensation plan will be implemented in phases through the exchanges. The new token generation process has been completed, ensuring these tokens are only used for exchange with exchanges and on-chain users. For exchanges where migration has not yet completed, these tokens will remain locked until they are transferred to exchanges and market makers (MMs). 3. On-chain user migration will also begin next week, with UXLINK covering the associated gas fees. 4. UXLINK stakers will receive all tokens and the annualized yield (APY) calculated up to October 31, 2025. 5. The token circulation and vesting schedule remains consistent with the UXLINK whitepaper. 6. The new UXLINK contract has a code-locked maximum token supply function.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193+0.50%
1
1$0.006874+7.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534-0.77%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 09:15
Distribuire
Crypto Treasury Narrative Bears Striking Similarly to Dotcom-Era Thinking

Crypto Treasury Narrative Bears Striking Similarly to Dotcom-Era Thinking

The post Crypto Treasury Narrative Bears Striking Similarly to Dotcom-Era Thinking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto treasury narrative, which has become a major feature of the current market cycle, parallels investor sentiment from the dotcom era of the late 1990s and early 2000s, which caused the stock market to sink by about 80%, according to Ray Youssef, founder of peer-to-peer lending platform NoOnes app. The same overzealous investor psychology that led to over-investment in early internet and tech companies during the dotcom crash has not disappeared due to the presence of financial institutions in crypto, Youssef told Cointelegraph. He said: “Dotcoms were an innovative phenomenon of the emerging IT market, alongside major companies with serious ideas and long-term strategies, the race for investment capital also attracted enthusiasts, opportunists, and dreamers, because bold and futuristic visions of the future are easy to sell to the mass market. Today, the global financial market is driven by the idea of cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, and the Web3 revolution,” he added. An overview of digital asset treasury sector. Source: Galaxy He predicted that a majority of crypto treasury companies would fizzle out and be forced to offload their holdings, creating the conditions for the next crypto bear market, but that a select few would survive and continue accumulating crypto at a significant discount. Crypto treasury companies have dominated the headlines during the current market cycle, as institutional investment is touted as a sign that crypto has matured from a niche phenomenon to a global asset class courted by nation-states and corporations. Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse Not all crypto treasury companies are doomed; responsible management can mitigate downturns Crypto treasury companies can mitigate the effects of a market downturn and even thrive if responsible treasury and risk management are practiced. Reducing a company’s debt burden significantly mitigates the chances of bankruptcy, and…
ERA
ERA$0.5283-2.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010406-0.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.12185-0.73%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 09:08
Distribuire
Huang Licheng's XPL 5x long position, which he added yesterday, has now made a profit of $1.178 million.

Huang Licheng's XPL 5x long position, which he added yesterday, has now made a profit of $1.178 million.

PANews reported on September 28 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the XPL 5x long position that "Brother Maji" Huang Licheng added yesterday has now made a floating profit of US$1.178 million, holding 13.8 million tokens (worth US$22.62 million), with an opening price of US$1.55 and a current price of US$1.64.
Plasma
XPL$1.2529-11.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-7.88%
1
1$0.006874+7.74%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 08:54
Distribuire
The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

The head of the Base protocol called on all applications on the Base chain to use the EIP5792 standard

PANews reported on September 28 that Jesse Pollak, head of the Base protocol, posted on the X platform that every application on the Base chain needs to use the EIP5792 standard, and emphasized the need to eliminate the multi-step authorization mechanism as soon as possible.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03773+0.31%
SOON
SOON$0.3191+1.72%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 08:48
Distribuire
Hyperdrive: The protocol issue currently only affects the Primary USDT0 market and the Treasury USDT market.

Hyperdrive: The protocol issue currently only affects the Primary USDT0 market and the Treasury USDT market.

PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive announced on the X platform that it has been informed of recent protocol issues, which have been confirmed to affect only the Primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. An investigation is ongoing, and they are collaborating with security and forensics experts. A full post-incident report will be released upon completion. To prevent malicious activity, all markets (including the interest mechanism) and withdrawals have been suspended, and a patch is currently being developed. The team is exploring various options to mitigate the impact on users, with the primary priority being to assess the incident and develop a remediation plan. The next substantive update will be released within 24 hours via their official Twitter and Discord channels. Please be wary of scams and only trust official communications. The team will not proactively send private messages or request private keys. Do not interact with the protocol or send funds to its smart contracts.
Octavia
VIA$0.0148+5.71%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004009-1.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534-0.77%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 08:47
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase