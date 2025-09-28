Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years

Atlético Madrid scored five goals against Real Madrid. AFP via Getty Images La Liga threw up a shock result in the first Madrid derby of the season as Atlético Madrid surprised city neighbours Real Madrid with a thrilling 5-2 victory at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon. In a thrilling game, seven goals were scored in a Madrid derby in La Liga for the first time since 1963, as Atlético scored five against their rivals for the first time in a league game since the historic 6-3 win of November 1950. The game started perfectly for the Colchoneros as defender Robin Le Normand headed in an opening goal, but Real Madrid struck back with strikes from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler to regain the lead. Alexander Sorloth then headed in an equalizer on the stroke of half-time, making eight of Atleti's last 10 goals against Real Madrid headers, to level the scoreline again. In the second half, Julián Álvarez became only the second man this century to score a penalty and a free-kick for Atlético in the same game as he set Atleti on the course to victory. Substitute Antoine Griezmann then made it five in injury time. In doing so, Atlético also made it six derbies in a row without defeat, a joint-record, matching the stretch from 2013 to 2016, also under the leadership of Diego Simeone. Reaction to the Atlético victory After the game, there were joyous scenes as Diego Simeone led his players in the celebrations in front of their fans, having been caught on camera crying on the touchline after Atleti scored their fourth goal of the afternoon. "There are a lot of emotions inside," Simeone admitted post-match, adding, "the season started off in a difficult way, and there's a lot of effort from…