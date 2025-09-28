Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music?
The post Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Al Singer Xania Monet TALISHA JONES Seventeen million streams in two months. A multimillion-dollar record deal. A Billboard-charting single. These are the kinds of stats that typically belong to breakout human stars. But today they belong to Xania Monet — an AI-powered R&B singer who doesn’t exist in human form. Monet was created by 31-year-old Mississippi native, poet, and design studio owner Talisha Jones, using Suno, a ChatGPT of sorts for songwriters, allowing her to transform her lyrics into music. Monet’s breakout single, “How Was I Supposed to Know?”, has climbed into Billboard’s R&B Digital Song sales top 10 and reached No. 22 on the overall Digital Song sales chart. And her five-song catalog has generated an estimated $52,000 in revenue to date. Monet’s rise presents both opportunity and existential risk. With the music industry at a crossroads between streaming economics, copyright questions, and AI’s expanding role, how do you handle an artist who doesn’t actually exist? The Making Of An AI Star Talisha Jones envisioned Xania Monet not as a gimmick, but as a fully realized musical persona. With the help of Suno’stechnology, she crafted tracks that brought to life the polished R&B sound that dominates playlists. The results are undeniably resonating with listeners. “I Ask For So Little” has an estimated 1.56 million streams. From their, “This Ain’t No Tryout”,“The Strong Don’t Get a Break” and “Let God, Let Go” add up to over 12,500 album consumption units. For Jones, the project’s potential is life-changing, and her ability to translate vision, strategy, and AI tools into a marketable brand may be the most compelling part of Monet’s story. jLast week, Neil Jacobson’s independent label Hallwood Media signed Monet to a record deal reportedly worth up to $3 million, following a bidding war. But much of this is new…
