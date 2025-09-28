Bursa MEXC
Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League
The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid’s starting lineup against Atlético on Saturday. Real Madrid via Getty Images Tuesday night will give Real Madrid their first ever competitive fixture to take place in Kazakhstan as they travel to the Ortaly Stadion in Almaty to take of Kairat Almaty in their first ever meeting in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Los Blancos head into the tie still reeling from a painful 5-2 defeat to city rivals Atlético Madrid on Saturday which ended their perfect start to the season, having previously recorded seven wins from seven games in all competitions. That run included a 2-1 win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over Olympique Marseille to get off to a strong start in the Champions League. Real Madrid was one of 14 sides to win their opening fixture, and they must now repeat that feat in more challenging circumstances with an eight-hour flight ahead of them. Real Madrid team news vs. Kairat Almaty Beyond the pain of the defeat to Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid also emerged with two fresh injury concerns. One is Éder Militão, who was forced off at half-time with a knee injury which had forced him to the turf as early as the third minute. The Brazilian appeared to struggle on until the break, but was unable to continue and will now undergo tests. The other player to be forced off was captain Dani Carvajal, the only fit natural right-back, who was struggling with a minor injury. While he is less of a long-term concern, he will be unavailable for this game anyway as he serves a suspension for his red card against Olympique Marseille in the opening game of the Champions League season. On a more positive front, Jude Bellingham started his first game of the season and Eduardo Camavinga also…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Major Asset Managers Amend Solana ETF Filings for Staking Support
The post Major Asset Managers Amend Solana ETF Filings for Staking Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Asset managers amend Solana ETF filings to incorporate staking. Upcoming SEC approval may transform market engagement. Potential influence on Ethereum ETF and broader crypto stake. Several prominent asset management firms, including Fidelity and Grayscale, have amended their Solana ETF filings to support staking, potentially leading to imminent U.S. listing approvals. The stake-inclusive Solana ETF amendments might drive significant capital inflows, reflecting institutional endorsement and possibly setting a template for future Ethereum staking ETFs. Solana ETF Filings, Staking, and SEC Prospects Several asset managers, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Grayscale, have amended their spot Solana ETF filings to integrate staking. This adjustment aligns with SEC regulations, increasing the likelihood of prompt approval. The filed Form S-1 provides comprehensive details on operational guidelines and expected on-chain rewards. Market observers and stakeholders expect these amendments to allow Solana ETFs to be offered within weeks. The inclusion of staking marks a significant shift, enhancing potential returns and increasing investor interest. Nate Geraci shared expectations for imminent approval: Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks, a reference to the anticipated mid-October SEC approval. Market sentiment remains optimistic, with social media channels and prediction platforms showing positive anticipation. Market Dynamics, Price Info, and Staking’s Influence Did you know? The REX-Osprey Solana ETF set a significant precedent in August 2025 with its use of the 1940 Act, though it faced liquidity challenges—an insight crucial for understanding the shifts in upcoming spot ETF launches. As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) trades at $201.73 with a market cap of $109.64 billion. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $3.87 billion, and recent price shifts show an 8.67% increase over the last 60 days. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:23 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis highlights the strategic…
Ripple’s Vision for Institutional DeFi Is Taking Shape Fast on XRP Ledger
The post Ripple’s Vision for Institutional DeFi Is Taking Shape Fast on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple is accelerating institutional DeFi as the XRP Ledger hits $1 billion in monthly stablecoin volumes, unlocks real-world asset momentum, and builds compliant blockchain credit infrastructure. Ripple Drives Institutional DeFi Forward as XRP Ledger Enters Its Most Ambitious Phase Yet Ripple shared insight early this week that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has secured a leading […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripples-vision-for-institutional-defi-is-taking-shape-fast-on-xrp-ledger/
Three Altcoins You’ll Regret Overlooking in 2025
The post Three Altcoins You’ll Regret Overlooking in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has a long history of rewarding early conviction. In every cycle, some projects rise quietly in the background before exploding into mainstream recognition. Those who spotted Solana below five dollars or Cardano before its first surge know the feeling: missing these opportunities can sting for years. As 2025 unfolds, a new crop of altcoins is building the kind of momentum and fundamentals that suggest they could be next. Investors scanning charts, developer activity, and institutional mentions are beginning to circle around several overlooked tokens. And in the presale world, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being talked about as one that could follow a similar path of transforming early believers into winners. Kaspa: The Proof-of-Work Revival Kaspa has taken the market by surprise. While many assumed proof-of-work chains were a relic of the past, Kaspa has built a reputation for speed and efficiency without abandoning the security that comes from its consensus model. Its blockDAG architecture allows for faster confirmation times than traditional proof-of-work chains, making it practical for payments and daily transactions. In recent weeks, Kaspa’s token has been climbing charts, backed by a loyal community and growing mining participation. Analysts are starting to call it one of the most technically innovative chains of its kind. If momentum continues, Kaspa could evolve from a niche project into a household name, and those ignoring it now may look back with regret when records are broken. Fantom: A DeFi Engine Reignited Fantom has experienced highs and lows over the past few years, but 2025 is giving it new life. Its directed acyclic graph (DAG)-based consensus allows for blazing fast transaction speeds, and DeFi protocols are once again migrating to Fantom to take advantage of its low fees. Recent reports show liquidity rising in Fantom-based exchanges and lending platforms, sparking comparisons to…
The Radiant Capital attackers exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH, most of which has been deposited into TornadoCash.
PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Radiant Capital attacker has exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH and deposited 2,243.2 ETH into TornadoCash.
Sui and TRON Drive Utility Adoption, But BullZilla’s $3K to $159K ROI Potential Pulls Whales Into the Best Crypto Presale Now
What if one presale could rewrite the script of meme coins, turning red candles into green legends? In a market […] The post Sui and TRON Drive Utility Adoption, But BullZilla’s $3K to $159K ROI Potential Pulls Whales Into the Best Crypto Presale Now appeared first on Coindoo.
A whale made another profit of $41.38 million on XPL, bringing its total profit to $80.15 million on XPL in the past month.
PANews reported on September 28th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, @Techno_Revenant, who profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations a month ago, has now made an additional $41.38 million on XPL. In other words, he has earned $80.15 million on XPL in just one month. On August 27, he used two wallets to first ambush and go long, then pushed up the price to trigger liquidation and automatic closing of positions, thereby making a profit of up to 38.77 million US dollars. He then dispersed his profits across 20+ addresses, using 1x leverage to open approximately 45 million XPL positions at an average opening price of $0.77. At the time, he alone held the vast majority of XPL long positions on Hyperliquid. These XPL long positions remained unchanged until yesterday, when the XPL price was $1.3. He then closed all of these 1x XPL contract long positions and simultaneously bought XPL spot. Now, he holds 45.47 million XPL spot, with a cost price of only US$0.77 and a floating profit of up to US$41.38 million.
Crypto Gamble Wipes Out 87% Of Smart Digital Group’s Market Value
Smart Digital Group’s Nasdaq-listed shares collapsed after the company announced plans to build a cryptocurrency asset pool focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Related Reading: Fed Chair Choice May Be Bitcoin’s Biggest Bull Trigger, CEO Says The selloff wiped out a huge chunk of market value in a single day, with the stock plunging roughly 87% […]
Dogecoin Whales Dump 40 Million DOGE As Price Faces Key $0.216 Support Test
Dogecoin faced heavy selling in the past 24 hours after market analyst Ali reported that large investors unloaded about 40 million DOGE. This wave of distribution created fresh pressure on the price, which has already been showing signs of weakness on shorter timeframes. DOGE is currently trading around $0.230, positioned below its 20-day simple moving […]
Cheems Price Prediction 2025: Will Cheems Climb to $0.000174 or Drop as MoonBull Presale Ignites Next Big Crypto Buzz
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts constantly ask which coin might dominate the next bull run. Meme coins like Cheems have drawn attention thanks to their playful branding and community-driven momentum. Currently priced at $0.000146 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,761.89, Cheems has experienced a 9% dip in the past week. Market volatility in the meme coin sector […]
