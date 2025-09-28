2025-09-29 Monday

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Close the Week in Red as Outflows Top $660 Million

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Close the Week in Red as Outflows Top $660 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a massive $418 million outflow while ether ETFs logged their fifth straight day of redemptions with $248 million. ETF Exodus Deepens: Bitcoin Funds Shed $418 Million, Ether Sees $248 Million Outflow It was a week the ETF market would rather forget. Bitcoin and ether funds closed Friday, Sept. 26, deep […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-close-the-week-in-red-as-outflows-top-660-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:32
Cleveland Guardians Enter MLB Playoffs In An Improbable Manner

The post Cleveland Guardians Enter MLB Playoffs In An Improbable Manner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 20: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Target Field on September 20, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Getty Images Take a breath, Cleveland Guardians fans. Your team did it. On Saturday, September 27, the Cleveland Guardians entered the Major League Baseball postseason for the second consecutive season in an incredible, highly unlikely way. The Guardians defeated the Texas Rangers, 3-2 before a sellout crowd at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Tied with the Texas Rangers at the bottom of the 9th inning, Texas Rangers manager, Bruce Bochy elected to walk Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias, loading the bases. The next batter, C. J. Kayfus, who entered the game as a pinch hitter for first baseman Jhonkensy Noel in the 8th inning, was hit by a pitch from Rangers left-handed reliever, Robert Garcia. Ironically, Kayfus hits left-handed, and the matchup of Garcia and Kayfus seemed ideal for Garcia. It was not to be. Here’s how the epic bottom of the 9th inning unfolded for Cleveland: Johnathan Rodriguez walked to lead off the inning. He had homered and singled earlier in the game. Speedster Petey Halpin ran for Rodriguez. With two outs, first baseman Kyle Manzardo blooped a single to shallow left field, putting runners on the corners, as Halpin was off with the pitch. Shortstop Gabriel Arias drew an intentional walk, loading the bases. C. J. Kayfus was hit by a Garcia pitch, and the bedlam began. When Halpin touched home plate, the Guardians had reached the playoffs. Incredible, but true. CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 23: Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) is congratulated in the dugout following the fourth inning…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:31
New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk

The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post New XRP ETF Filing Warns of Whale Manipulation Risk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A fresh ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged whale manipulation as a clear risk in the XRP market. The Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF prospectus notes that a small number of large holders control much of XRP’s supply. Their trades could sway prices and reduce market stability. Attorney Bill Morgan said the filing is significant because an institutional applicant has acknowledged a risk often brushed aside in crypto circles. Many traders point to broader market forces or speculation to explain sharp moves. But Morgan argued that if an ETF sponsor shows whale activity in a formal SEC document, it should be treated as a genuine concern. The prospectus filed with the SEC for the Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF gives an assessment of the risk to investors in the ETF in respect of the XRP component. One of the risks mentioned is manipulation by XRP whales It is surprising that often when people raise the issue of… pic.twitter.com/twdpkCGoo8 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 27, 2025 The filing also detailed XRP’s structural risks. Since its entire supply was created at launch, XRP cannot expand to meet rising demand. Without mining or staking rewards, validators secure the network without new issuance. This setup makes XRP different from assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but it also adds to liquidity challenges and volatility. By identifying whale manipulation as a material risk, the ETF filing may influence how regulators, institutions, and investors approach crypto markets. It could mark a step toward greater transparency and a more open discussion about the realities of trading digital assets. “If an institutional applicant for an EFT acknowledges the risk of whale manipulation then it should be considered a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:20
The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential

The post The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 06:15 Discover the best crypto in 2025 with MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Official Trump, Non-Playable Coin, and ANDY. Invest early for maximum returns in the crypto world! The crypto world is buzzing, and 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for investors. As more people look to jump into the crypto space, meme coins have continued to capture attention, offering huge potential for ROI. Among the sea of options, five coins stand out as top contenders for your portfolio: MoonBull ($MOBU), Dogwifhat, Official Trump, Non-Playable Coin, and ANDY. In this article, we will explore each of these cryptos in depth, breaking down why they’ve made it to the list of the best crypto in 2025. MoonBull: The King of Meme Coins in 2025 When it comes to the best crypto in 2025, MoonBull ($MOBU) is undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects in the meme coin market. As a community-first token built on Ethereum, MoonBull is designed with fairness, transparency, and sustainability at its core. For everyday traders tired of whale dominance, MoonBull offers a unique model where every sale contributes to liquidity, rewards holders, and burns tokens to reduce supply. MoonBull’s presale is currently making waves with its dynamic 23-stage structure, offering early investors substantial ROI opportunities. The presale price starts at just $0.000025, with an increase of 27.40% to the next stage. This structure creates organic demand, making it one of the best presale opportunities for 2025. In fact, if you invest $1,000 in MoonBull now, you could potentially see your investment balloon to $246,400 at the listing price of $0.00616. That’s an ROI of 24,540%! This kind of potential isn’t something you can afford to miss. MoonBull isn’t just another meme coin; it’s a chance to get in early before the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:16
5 Best Crypto in 2025: The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential

The crypto world is buzzing, and 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for investors. As more people […] The post 5 Best Crypto in 2025: The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 11:15
Europe Gave Wright A Polite Hearing, Wants U.S. Gas, Not Its Advice About Wind And Solar

The post Europe Gave Wright A Polite Hearing, Wants U.S. Gas, Not Its Advice About Wind And Solar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VIENNA, AUSTRIA – SEPTEMBER 15: USA’s Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during the 69th annual International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference on September 15, 2025 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images) Getty Images The energy policy lexicon has grown under the Trump administration. Expect to hear a lot of discussions about a “common sense energy and climate policy” going forward. The term seems to have been embraced in particular by Energy Secretary Chris Wright. In his September swing through Europe, which began with a gas conference in Milan, followed by discussions with various European leaders in Brussels, and concluded with an address to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Wright talked about an American-European consensus on energy policy. Europe didn’t sign onto it. Very Collegial And Pleasant Several participants in the Brussels meetings spoke with me afterwards. One summed up this way, “It was all very collegial and pleasant. [Wright] said he was there to get a consensus on energy policy. But we have a consensus, a different one.” Where the European consensus and the embryonic American one found common ground was on natural gas. On everything except natural gas, there was polite but emphatic pushback, I was told. Wright disparaged wind and solar in his meetings, reflecting President Donald Trump’s aversion to them, but the Europeans voiced commitment to these renewables. The twain didn’t meet. Energy — if Wright was sensitive to the nuances — has joined a list of things that aren’t as copacetic as they once were across the Atlantic. On his European visit, though, Wright found agreement with his principal mission: to divert Europe from buying Russian gas to increased imports of U.S. liquified natural gas. The Europeans aren’t opposed to more U.S. gas. They welcome it as a blow against…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:13
Ethereum’s Next Milestone: November Fork Targets Scalability And Efficiency – Details

The post Ethereum’s Next Milestone: November Fork Targets Scalability And Efficiency – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s Next Milestone: November Fork Targets Scalability And Efficiency – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereums-next-milestone/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:08
TRON Hits 334.59M Accounts in Just Eight Years, Cementing Its Global Scale

The post TRON Hits 334.59M Accounts in Just Eight Years, Cementing Its Global Scale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In only eight years, TRON has risen from a bold idea to one of the world’s most dominant blockchain networks. Since its launch in 2017, the network has expanded at an explosive pace, crossing 334.59 million total accounts and securing a position as one of the most heavily used blockchains in the digital asset space. This milestone doesn’t just mark growth; it underscores TRON’s ability to capture adoption at a global scale. Few projects in crypto have managed to sustain this kind of activity, yet TRON continues to prove its relevance as the backbone of a thriving digital economy. Daily USDT Transactions Keep TRON Ahead One of TRON’s biggest success stories is its role in stablecoin transfers, particularly Tether (USDT). On average, the network processes 2.36 million USDT transactions daily, according to CoinMarketCap data, with an eye-popping $22.55 billion in volume moving across its chain each day. This volume isn’t just speculative trading. It reflects real-world demand for fast, low-cost settlement. Cross-border payments, peer-to-peer transfers, and decentralized finance (DeFi) all rely on TRON’s infrastructure. The network has become the default highway for stablecoin activity, leaving competitors struggling to keep up. A recent community update highlighted this trend, showing how TRON dominates the market for stablecoin transfers Since its founding in 2017, #Tron has surpassed 334.59M accounts in just eight years. It currently processes an average of 2.36M $USDT transfers daily, with a daily $USDT transfer volume of $22.55B.https://t.co/m802HEOMBm pic.twitter.com/MU5i22TFoF — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 27, 2025 A Blockchain Built for Scale From the start, TRON positioned itself differently from other blockchains. Instead of chasing hype cycles, it focused on performance and adoption. That strategy is now paying dividends. The network consistently delivers high throughput, low fees, and reliability, three factors that matter most to users moving billions in stablecoins or interacting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:01
Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

The post Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether seeks $15–20 billion in private funding for expansion. Potential $500 billion company valuation targeted by Tether. SoftBank and Ark Investments involved in major funding talks. Tether Holdings is reportedly seeking a private funding of $15–$20 billion, with participation from SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, potentially valuing the company at $500 billion. This funding round could significantly boost institutional investment in stablecoins, enhancing Tether’s market position, while intensifying scrutiny and impacting related cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. Tether Eyes $500 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round Bloomberg Source: “Tether is reportedly in discussions for a $15–20 billion private funding round, potentially valuing the company at up to $500 billion. If successful, Tether’s funding round will shift market perceptions of stablecoins by potentially solidifying USDT’s position as a cornerstone asset in crypto trading. The participation of SoftBank and Ark Invest underscores their sustained interest in digital assets and blockchain technology. There have been no official statements from Tether executives or their potential investors regarding the funding round. The absence of direct confirmations has not dampened remarks on social media, where users anticipate significant market shifts. Notable figures have yet to provide public insights on these developments. Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns Surrounding Tether’s Funding Did you know?Past major funding rounds in crypto, such as Circle’s, have increased stablecoin adoption and scrutiny. Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation marks an unprecedented peak in stablecoin history. According to CoinMarketCap, USDT currently trades at $1.00 with a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, dominating 4.62% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, USDT’s trading volume reached $82.34 billion, decreasing by 43.37%. Recent price changes show slight declines, with a 0.01% drop in 24 hours and a 1.90% fall over the past week. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:00
Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.
PANews2025/09/28 10:53
