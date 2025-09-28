2025-09-29 Monday

MoonBull Ignites Presale Frenzy With 24,540% ROI Promise As Shiba Inu And FLOKI Expand

MoonBull presale stages surge with massive rewards, while Shiba Inu and FLOKI capture headlines. Discover why MoonBull is the best crypto to buy in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 12:45
As Yankees Enter Postseason, Giancarlo Stanton’s Climb Up The Home Run List Gets Interesting

The post As Yankees Enter Postseason, Giancarlo Stanton’s Climb Up The Home Run List Gets Interesting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. After the Yankees headed into the offseason following the disappointment of handing Game 5 of the World Series to the Dodgers, Giancarlo Stanton was at 429 homers. It was a number putting him midway between Mike Piazza and Cal Ripken Jr. for 52nd on the all-time list when he connected of Corbin Burnes in a game against Baltimore on Sept. 26, 2024. Elbow problems delated Stanton’s climb up the all-time list until June 16 but since returning the slugger is making an interesting ascent up the list, making some wonder about his Hall of Fame case. Stanton tied Ripken on July 8 by going deep against Logan Gilbert and then surpassed the Iron Man shortstop July 10 with a memorable homer. In a game the Yankees were no-hit into the eighth by Bryan Woo, he batted against Matt Brash and hit a three-run homer for his first career pinch hit homer. Stanton took more pinch hits at-bats than usual since the Yankees are managing his health for moments that they hope look like last year when he hit seven homers in 14 postseason games. Stanton tied Andruw Jones and Juan Gonzalez at 434 by taking Kevin Gausman deep in one of the six losses in Toronto on July 21 that are the reason why the Yankees lose the tiebreaker. He tied Carlos Beltran with his 435th homer against Taijuan Walker on July 25 in an ugly loss to the Phillies. Matching Andre Dawson with the 438th occurred in the disastrous weekend in Miami and matching Paul Konerko with his…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:40
Reeve Suspended, Collier Out After Dramatic WNBA Semifinals Game

The post Reeve Suspended, Collier Out After Dramatic WNBA Semifinals Game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected during the second half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 84-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Phoenix Mercury’s win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx came on the heels of a clutch defensive play by Alyssa Thomas. But the game was marked by a tumultuous ending that saw a head coach ejected — and later suspended — and a star player injured. With 23.8 seconds left on the clock, Thomas successfully tipped the ball from Napheesa Collier following an inbound, driving across her and sprinting to the other end of the court for a layup that opened an important six-point lead for the Mercury. But it wasn’t only the scoreboard that ended up hurting the Lynx. As Thomas stole the ball from Collier, both players collided, with the Lynx star’s left leg being struck by her opponent. Collier fell with what appeared to be an ankle sprain and was helped to the bench, where she sat with tears in her eyes. She was then taken to the locker room before the final horn. The referees ruled it a clean play, much to the discontent of Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who stormed toward the official who made the call. She immediately received a technical foul — her second of the game — and was ejected.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:37
Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Green Light for New S&P 500 and XRP ETF

The post Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Green Light for New S&P 500 and XRP ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet files with the SEC for an ETF combining S&P 500, XRP, Ethereum, and Solana, aiming for Nasdaq listing.   Cyber Hornet has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that combines exposure to the S&P 500 and XRP. This marks an important development in the ongoing integration of traditional financial markets with cryptocurrency assets.  The filing outlines three products that will combine S&P 500 stocks with prominent digital assets like XRP, Ethereum, and Solana. Cyber Hornet New ETF Offering Cyber Hornet proposal includes an ETF that tracks both the S&P 500 and XRP futures, under the ticker “XXX.” The ETF will allocate 75% of its assets to S&P 500 stocks, with 25% in XRP futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.  The fund will also hold direct XRP and related exchange-traded products to ensure exposure to the asset. CYBER HORNET just filed for an S&P + XRP ETF with the ticker $XXX Eth and Solna + SPX too pic.twitter.com/8wFe9X5gUL — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 26, 2025 Two additional funds will focus on Ethereum and Solana, designed in a similar structure. The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF will be under the ticker “EEE.” The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF will be under the ticker “SSS.”  Both ETFs will use futures contracts for their respective cryptocurrencies, managing Ethereum through Ether futures and Solana via the S&P Solana Futures Index. ETF Structure and Management Fees The Cyber Hornet ETFs will carry an annual management fee of 0.95%, with no transaction fees for shareholders. The management fee is relatively low, with estimates suggesting that a $10,000 investment would incur about $100 in fees in the first year.  After three years, fees would total…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:35
Aces, Mercury Secure Advantage In WNBA Semifinals Series

The post Aces, Mercury Secure Advantage In WNBA Semifinals Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Games 3 of the WNBA semifinals took place Friday, with the Indiana Fever hosting the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Phoenix Mercury receiving the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena. But home-court advantage only served the Mercury, as the Fever fell 84-72 to the Aces and the Lynx were edged 84-76. Fourth Quarter Surge Propels Aces To Win in WNBA Semifinals INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces blocks the shot of Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever in Game Three of the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images It felt like the Fever were close to a second win in the best-of-five series against the Aces as they held four-time MVP A’ja Wilson to only three points on 1-of-11 shooting in the first half and clawed their way back from a 10-point deficit with a 20-9 surge spanning the second and third quarters to lead 36-35 at the start of the second half. But the Aces were able to regain control of the shooting, making 10 of their 14 attempts in the third quarter as both teams went back and forth, exchanging leads four times. The Fever shot just 35.3% from the field, relying on 10 trips to the charity line to stay afloat, and converting eight of those opportunities to enter the last period only one possession behind, 59-56. Then it was all Aces in the decisive fourth quarter, as they outscored the Fever 25-16 to secure the 84-72 victory. “That was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:34
Meryl Streep Revives Miranda Priestly For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

The post Meryl Streep Revives Miranda Priestly For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Miranda Priestly Returns to the Runway At Milan Fashion Week, Meryl Streep surprised spectators when she appeared in character as Miranda Priestly, her cold, no-nonsense role from the film The Devil Wears Prada, during Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show ahead of the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2. Complete with a beige trench coat, sunglasses, and a leopard print belt with a purse to match, the three-time Oscar winner walked the runway as her iconic character before taking her seat in the front row, where she joined her co-star, Stanley Tucci, who is also set to reprise his role as Nigel, one of Miranda’s trusted confidants, in the sequel film, along with Bridgerton alum Simone Ashley, who is set to play an entirely new character in the latest movie. A Hug with Anna Wintour Backstage, Streep greeted and embraced Anna Wintour, who recently stepped down as editor-in-chief of Vogue US. Wintour, who is said to have inspired the character of Miranda Priestly, shared a hug with Streep, highlighting how closely the sequel aims to blur the lines between the fashion it will showcase and reality. Marketing Beyond a Stunt More than just a promotional stunt for the second part of The Devil Wears Prada series, 20th Century Studios has showcased a masterful approach to refreshing an older franchise by utilizing cultural events and icons to broaden its audience. Launched in 2006, the original The Devil Wears Prada, now, nearly two decades later, has successfully resonated with and become a fixture at one of the most influential fashion moments, Milan Fashion Week, transforming it into a promotional stage and runway for the film. This strategy has kept the franchise prominent for longtime fans and made it culturally significant for new viewers. While Meryl Streep’s appearance as Miranda Priestly is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:28
RAYE’s ‘Where Is My Husband!’ Becomes An Independent Hit

The post RAYE’s ‘Where Is My Husband!’ Becomes An Independent Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For British singer RAYE, leaving her label, Polydor Records, has been more of a stepping stone than a setback. In today’s entertainment industry, many artists are choosing independence. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 20: British singer-songwriter Raye performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 20, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Getty Images RAYE Joins a Legacy of Independent Artists We’ve seen examples like Prince leaving Warner Bros. in the 90s to gain artistic control, Radiohead leaving EMI after their contract ended and then thriving with their next album, Chance the Rapper avoiding a traditional record deal yet achieving success, and more recently, Megan Thee Stallion publicly clashing with her label before establishing her independent status through a partnership with Roc Nation. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: Megan Thee Stallion attends God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Now, RAYE is following in their footsteps as proof that independence and mainstream success don’t have to be mutually exclusive and can instead go hand in hand with the release of her latest single ‘Where is My Husband!’ and her highly anticipated second studio album underway. Chart Success Without a Label’s Machine Released on September 19, 2025, ‘Where is My Husband!’ offers a preview of what fans can expect from RAYE’s second album, with powerful vocals and songwriting that set the tone for future work and show how an independent artist can still succeed without the support of a major label. Delivering mesmerizing vocals on her latest single, fans were ecstatic when RAYE debuted at No. 4 on the Official UK Singles Chart and No. 1 on the UK iTunes Chart and Official Independent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:25
XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals

The post XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is watching October closely as the SEC faces deadlines for multiple ETF applications, including XRP ETFs. Analysts say an approval could trigger a “supply shock” in XRP’s market, where available tokens on exchanges are already at historic lows. Coinbase’s XRP inventory, for example, has fallen nearly 90 percent in recent months and now sits near 100 million tokens. Why an ETF Could Shift the Market Spot ETFs must hold the underlying asset. That means institutional funds would need to purchase XRP directly from the market to back shares. With retail investors typically holding XRP for the long term rather than trading it actively, analysts believe institutions will need to pay higher prices to convince holders to sell. Some estimate that $5 to $8 billion could flow into XRP ETFs in the first month alone, dwarfing early inflows seen in Bitcoin ETFs. Understanding XRP’s Price Behaviour Jake Claver said that upcoming ETF approvals could trigger a rotation of liquidity from Bitcoin into altcoins such as XRP, Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera. He explained that most retail investors hold XRP for the long term rather than trading it, which keeps supply on exchanges limited. If institutions begin buying XRP to back ETFs, prices will need to rise to persuade holders to sell.  Many investors bought XRP at levels between 20 cents and $3, and they are unlikely to part with their tokens unless the price reaches $10, $25, or even higher. This setup could create a supply shock once demand from ETFs takes off. Claver added that inflows of $5 to $8 billion in the first 30 days are possible, far more than Bitcoin saw at its ETF launch. With stablecoin projects, CBDCs, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:05
XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals

CoinPedia2025/09/28 12:03
Smart Money Moves Every Crypto Investor Should Know

The post Smart Money Moves Every Crypto Investor Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 07:00 Discover the strategies smart money uses before investing in crypto, from risk management to early-stage plays like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Crypto markets have once again reminded participants of their unpredictability. Large liquidations swept through leveraged positions, headlines rattled confidence, and yet whales continued to maneuver with precision. For new investors, these moments often feel chaotic, but for those who study “smart money” behavior, they reveal patterns worth emulating. Smart money doesn’t rush into hype without preparation, it builds frameworks, diversifies, and times its entries with patience. Understanding these moves before committing capital can be the difference between chasing noise and compounding gains. The following strategies aren’t about predicting the next pump or securing overnight riches. Instead, they center on positioning: risk management, narrative awareness, and selective allocation. In today’s environment, where institutional interest grows alongside retail-driven speculation, learning from whales and professional desks has never been more important. At the same time, smart money also recognizes the role of asymmetric bets, where small allocations into high-risk projects can pay off disproportionately. That’s the context where MAGACOIN FINANCE quietly enters the conversation. Position Sizing and Risk Management One of the clearest distinctions between retail and professional investors lies in position sizing. Smart money rarely overexposes itself to a single trade. Instead, it structures entries with strict risk caps, often no more than a few percent of total capital per position. This ensures survival through volatility. In crypto, where swings of 20% in a day are common, risk management is non-negotiable. Whales typically hedge their positions with derivatives or stable allocations, reducing drawdowns while maintaining upside exposure. For new investors, learning this principle is key: never risk more than you can afford to lose, and never let one coin dictate your entire portfolio’s fate. Narrative Awareness…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:01
