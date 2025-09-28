Reeve Suspended, Collier Out After Dramatic WNBA Semifinals Game

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected during the second half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 84-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Phoenix Mercury's win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Minnesota Lynx came on the heels of a clutch defensive play by Alyssa Thomas. But the game was marked by a tumultuous ending that saw a head coach ejected — and later suspended — and a star player injured. With 23.8 seconds left on the clock, Thomas successfully tipped the ball from Napheesa Collier following an inbound, driving across her and sprinting to the other end of the court for a layup that opened an important six-point lead for the Mercury. But it wasn't only the scoreboard that ended up hurting the Lynx. As Thomas stole the ball from Collier, both players collided, with the Lynx star's left leg being struck by her opponent. Collier fell with what appeared to be an ankle sprain and was helped to the bench, where she sat with tears in her eyes. She was then taken to the locker room before the final horn. The referees ruled it a clean play, much to the discontent of Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who stormed toward the official who made the call. She immediately received a technical foul — her second of the game — and was ejected.…