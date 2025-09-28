Meryl Streep Revives Miranda Priestly For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Miranda Priestly Returns to the Runway At Milan Fashion Week, Meryl Streep surprised spectators when she appeared in character as Miranda Priestly, her cold, no-nonsense role from the film The Devil Wears Prada, during Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2026 runway show ahead of the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2. Complete with a beige trench coat, sunglasses, and a leopard print belt with a purse to match, the three-time Oscar winner walked the runway as her iconic character before taking her seat in the front row, where she joined her co-star, Stanley Tucci, who is also set to reprise his role as Nigel, one of Miranda's trusted confidants, in the sequel film, along with Bridgerton alum Simone Ashley, who is set to play an entirely new character in the latest movie. A Hug with Anna Wintour Backstage, Streep greeted and embraced Anna Wintour, who recently stepped down as editor-in-chief of Vogue US. Wintour, who is said to have inspired the character of Miranda Priestly, shared a hug with Streep, highlighting how closely the sequel aims to blur the lines between the fashion it will showcase and reality. Marketing Beyond a Stunt More than just a promotional stunt for the second part of The Devil Wears Prada series, 20th Century Studios has showcased a masterful approach to refreshing an older franchise by utilizing cultural events and icons to broaden its audience. Launched in 2006, the original The Devil Wears Prada, now, nearly two decades later, has successfully resonated with and become a fixture at one of the most influential fashion moments, Milan Fashion Week, transforming it into a promotional stage and runway for the film. This strategy has kept the franchise prominent for longtime fans and made it culturally significant for new viewers.
