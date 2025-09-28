2025-09-29 Monday

SEC’s Hester Peirce Jokes About Her ‘Crypto Mom’ NFT Initiative

In a recent speech at a Coin Center event, Hester Peirce, often referred to as “Crypto Mom,” offered a candid and somewhat humorous perspective on the future of cryptocurrency regulation at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As her term approaches its end, Peirce reflected on her tenure, crypto industry developments, and the evolving [...]
2025/09/28
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: BullZilla’s Presale, HBAR’s Growth, and XLM’s Payment Advances in Focus

The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: BullZilla’s Presale, HBAR’s Growth, and XLM’s Payment Advances in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Is September 2025 shaping up to be the most pivotal month for crypto investors this year? The answer may lie in three standout stories dominating headlines right now. First, the BullZilla presale September 2025 has taken the market by storm, racing through its stages every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised. At the same time, Hedera and Stellar continue to push boundaries in blockchain scalability and cross-border payments, proving that big innovations aren’t limited to meme coins. Adding to the excitement, the global XRP community recently wrapped up XRP Seoul 2025, a landmark event where over 3,000 attendees unveiled groundbreaking advances in staking, tokenization, and real-world asset integration. This wider momentum is fueling renewed confidence across the altcoin sector, setting the stage for new investment opportunities in September 2025. Whether you’re seeking early-stage potential, long-term stability, or cutting-edge technology, this month presents a unique mix of opportunities. Below, we break down why BullZilla ($BZIL), Hedera, and Stellar top the list of top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, with BullZilla’s explosive presale leading the narrative. BullZilla Presale September 2025: Early Entry Still Matters The BullZilla presale September 2025 is drawing investors with its dynamic pricing and rapid growth. The project is currently in Stage 4C, priced at $0.00009907, after raising over $670,000 and selling more than 29 billion tokens. Each new chapter brings a price hike, either every 48 hours or once another $100,000 is raised creating urgency for early participants. Key…
2025/09/28
Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $796 million this week, with all nine ETFs experiencing net outflows.

PANews reported on September 28 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$796 million during this week's trading days (September 22 to September 26, Eastern Time), and all nine ETFs had net outflows. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net outflow this week was the Fidelity ETF FETH, which saw a net outflow of $362 million. FETH's total net inflow has now reached $2.51 billion. The second largest was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, which saw a net outflow of $241 million. ETHA's total net inflow has now reached $13.16 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.01 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.12 billion.
2025/09/28
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $903 million this week, ending a four-week streak of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 28 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$903 million during this week's trading days (September 22 to September 26, US Eastern Time), with only Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT achieving net inflows. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow this week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$174 million. The total net inflow in IBIT's history has reached US$60.82 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow this week was Fidelity's ETF FBTC, with a net outflow of US$738 million. FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.92 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a weekly net outflow of US$123 million. ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.1 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.56 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.59%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.81 billion.
2025/09/28
Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Crypto markets have once again reminded participants of their unpredictability. Large liquidations swept through leveraged positions, headlines rattled confidence, and […] The post Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/28
Apple CEO admits to holding cryptocurrency, saying "this is a reasonable investment strategy"

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to Blockware, Apple CEO Tim Cook, when asked in an interview whether he holds cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, responded in the affirmative. Cook believes crypto assets are part of a diversified investment portfolio and stated that he has long been interested in the field and has spent time researching it. He also believes that cryptocurrencies are very interesting.
2025/09/28
ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/chaincatcher-alibaba-cloud-ethereum-etf/
2025/09/28
Digital Securities, the operator of Japan's digital securities platform "renga," has secured approximately $2 million in new funding.

PANews reported on September 28th, according to Coinpost, that Digital Securities Co. Ltd., a Japanese company operating the digital securities platform "renga," announced the completion of a second round of funding, totaling 300 million yen (approximately US$2.0067 million) in Series A funding. This brings the company's total funding raised since its founding to 1.2 billion yen (approximately US$8.02 million). Participants in the latest round include SBI Ventures Three LLC and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital 10 Investment Enterprise Co., Ltd. As a "digital securities market platform," the company provides services that allow small purchases of diversified investment products such as real estate funds and solar energy funds. The platform it has built can be used by both individual and institutional investors.
2025/09/28
Ethereum ETF Outflows Hit Record $795.6 Million Amid Market Shifts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ethereum-etf-record-outflow/
2025/09/28
‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

Client FOMO has forced Vanguard to rethink crypto ETF ban
2025/09/28
