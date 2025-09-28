2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Blazpay to Launch Upcoming Best Crypto Presale, Combining AI Innovation, Security, and Global User Growth

The post Blazpay to Launch Upcoming Best Crypto Presale, Combining AI Innovation, Security, and Global User Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blazpay ($BLAZ), a next-generation DeFi innovator, has officially announced the opening of whitelist registration for its best upcoming presale. The launch combines cutting-edge AI innovation, enterprise-grade security, and a thriving global community of 1.2M+ users, positioning Blazpay as one of the most promising DeFi players heading into 2025. This highly anticipated presale will give early participants priority access to $BLAZ at the lowest available price, ahead of its public listing. Backed by 130+ strategic partnerships across DeFi, AI, and real-world asset ecosystems, Blazpay’s approach is aimed at delivering real utility and long-term value for token holders. Addressing DeFi’s Fragmentation Today’s DeFi landscape is fragmented across chains and platforms. Users often need multiple wallets and dApps for swapping, staking, bridging, and tracking assets — leading to inefficiencies and higher risk. Blazpay solves this by offering a unified, non-custodial Amazing app where users maintain complete control of their assets. Backed by audited smart contracts, advanced encryption, real-time monitoring, and threat detection, Blazpay sets a new security standard for decentralized finance. BlazAI: The AI That Simplifies DeFi The foundation of Blazpay is BlazAI, a conversational execution layer that allows anyone to interact with DeFi as easily as sending a message. Whether it’s bridging ETH to Polygon, rebalancing portfolios, or executing trades across multiple chains, BlazAI makes it seamless. By optimizing gas fees, execution times, and slippage across 20+ blockchain networks, BlazAI ensures efficiency while lowering costs. This AI-powered automation is a key reason Blazpay stands out as the best crypto presale under $1. Cross-Chain & Fiat On/Off Ramp Unlike typical projects, Blazpay integrates a fiat on/off ramp alongside its 20+ blockchain coverage. This makes moving between traditional finance and crypto as smooth as possible. For new users, it removes friction; for advanced traders, it ensures scalability across ecosystems. Token Utility: $BLAZ The upcoming…
UN: Pension pilot project proves blockchain is the 'ultimate' identity verification technology

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to CoinDesk, the United Nations recently released a white paper demonstrating its successful reform of its pension system through the adoption of blockchain technology, hailing this innovation as "the ultimate technology for digital identity verification." The technology, piloted by the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) in collaboration with the Hyperledger Foundation, aims to leverage blockchain digital identity infrastructure to improve the security, efficiency, and transparency of global pension processes. Previously, the United Nations pension system relied on a 70-year-old paper-based process to verify the identity and survival status of over 70,000 beneficiaries in 190 countries. This system was prone to errors and abuse, resulting in the suspension of approximately 1,400 payments annually. Following a pilot program in 2020 and the official implementation of blockchain digital authentication in 2021, the United Nations has significantly improved its management processes. Based on the successful pilot, the United Nations plans to expand the system and share it with other international organizations.
SHIB Price Meltdown: Why the Worst May Be Yet to Come?

Falling savings, rising inflation, and bearish charts all point to one thing. SHIB’s troubles may have only just begun.
If You Put $1,000 Into XRP Today, It Could Be $2,500 by the End of 2025; Here’s How Cardano (ADA) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compare

With cryptocurrency markets showing renewed momentum, a $1,000 investment in XRP today could realistically grow to $2,500 by the end of 2025, driven by ongoing adoption and institutional interest. Meanwhile, other high-potential projects are drawing attention for their outsized upside. Cardano (ADA) shows promise for multiple-fold gains, while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to outperform expectations, [...]]]>
Drew Allar’s Interception Seals Another Penn State Loss Against A Top Opponent

The post Drew Allar’s Interception Seals Another Penn State Loss Against A Top Opponent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) and Penn State head coach James Franklin react after losing to Oregon in the second overtime of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Even before the College Football Playoff began last December, Drew Allar announced he would return to Penn State. Allar, the top quarterback in the high school class of 2022, had shown signs of that potential in two seasons as a college starter. Still, he was inconsistent and felt he needed another season with the Nittany Lions to improve his NFL draft stock and achieve his college goals. On Saturday night, Allar once again came up short against a top opponent, as he threw an interception on Penn State’s first play in the second overtime, clinching the No. 3 Nittany Lions’ 30-24 loss to No. 6 Oregon in the annual “White Out” game where nearly everyone in the stadium of more than 111,000 fans wore white. Allar went 14 of 25 for 137 yards, two touchdowns and interception. And even though he led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter and another in the first overtime, he made another crucial mistake, as Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman stepped in front of Allar’s pass to secure the Ducks’ victory. Allar is now 0-6 in starts against teams ranked in the top six of the Associated Press poll. In those games, Allar has completed just 50% of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has made some major mistakes, including in the CFP semifinals in January against Notre Dame when he threw an interception with 33 seconds remaining in a tie game. Mitch Jeter then made a 41-yard field goal to give the Fighting…
DOGE Under Pressure: Whales Offload as Key Support Level Approaches

DOGE's price is down by roughly 15% in the past week.
XRP ETF Updates: BlackRock Weighs In On XRP ETF Push

The post XRP ETF Updates: BlackRock Weighs In On XRP ETF Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP ETF is the hot headline. Asset managers  are circling regulatory shifts to bring exchange-traded funds tied to XRP into portfolios. The push for an XRP ETF is gaining traction with BlackRock now openly weighing its strategy. Amid all the noise, Remittix finds its moment: as crypto capital chases legitimacy via ETFs, it positions itself with utility and infrastructure,  not just speculative narrative. XRP ETF Momentum & BlackRock Signals BlackRock is reportedly discussing a spot XRP ETF, triggering chatter in crypto circles and pushing XRP back into institutional focus. Still, Robbie Mitchnick, BlackRock’s head of digital assets, emphasizes that any filing will rest on clear client demand, liquidity depth, and a strong investment thesis. Meanwhile, XRP’s price has held firm near $2.70 support, even as ETF speculation mounts and technical indicators suggest pressure may be building. Remittix Is Rising in Parallel to ETF Hype While XRP rides the ETF news cycle, Remittix offers another narrative, which is rooted in payments utility and listing momentum. Where XRP depends on regulatory affirmation, Remittix is actively building and announcing listing expansion. Remittix’s upcoming third CEX listing announcement competes for investor attention with XRP’s ETF jockeying. Remittix is now CertiK verified and ranks number one on CertiK’s Skynet for pre-launch tokens, sealing trust at the security level. Its wallet is live in beta and being stress tested by community users. The project includes a 15% USDT referral program with claims every 24 hours, and runs a $250,000 giveaway to accelerate adoption. It has already cleared two CEX listing capital thresholds and is now ready for its third major exchange entry. Remittix has sold over 672 million tokens, the token price is $0.113, and the project has raised over $26.7 million. Here is why investors are moving into Remittix: Audited by CertiK, built with trust…
Apple CEO Confirms Crypto Holdings in Interview

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/apple-ceo-confirms-crypto-holdings/
Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 With Shiba Inu And FLOKI Updates

The post Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 With Shiba Inu And FLOKI Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if tomorrow’s crypto giant is hiding in plain sight, waiting for early believers to claim their share before the crowd storms in? History shows that small bets in the right presale can turn ordinary traders into overnight legends. Shiba Inu once shocked the market with viral momentum, and FLOKI captured headlines as it roared onto major exchanges. Both continue to thrive, but a new contender has just entered the ring. MoonBull presale is officially live, and whispers of its potential are spreading like wildfire. Could this be the best crypto to buy in 2025, the kind that rewrites portfolios? Delay could cost more than just profits; it could cost the story of a lifetime. Shiba Inu continues to command attention with ecosystem upgrades, while FLOKI’s partnerships and listings keep its fan base energized. Yet the loudest buzz now surrounds MoonBull presale, offering the lowest entry price, massive staking rewards, and instant community-driven incentives. Hesitation may mean watching others claim life-changing gains first. This article explores the latest on MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and FLOKI. 95% APY Staking And Referral Magic Driving MoonBull Momentum MoonBull is built for believers who want more than just hype. At Stage 10 of the presale, it unlocks a jaw-dropping staking opportunity of 95% APY. Holders can stake directly from the dashboard without complexity. Imagine compounding rewards calculated daily with just a two-month lock on rewards. Every participant has complete control, with no minimum stake required. A massive $14.68 million $MOBU is dedicated to this staking pool, ensuring stability while rewarding long-term trust. The message is clear: diamond hands truly get paid here. But it does not stop there. The referral system packs a punch by rewarding both sides instantly. Share your code and watch the magic unfold. Invitees get 15% more tokens, while referrers earn…
24,540% ROI on the Line: MoonBull Presale Lights the Path Toward the Best Crypto Buy in 2025 As Cat in a Dog’s World and Cheems Gain Traction

What if the next meme coin you overlooked turns into the ticket to life-changing wealth? Cryptocurrency is no stranger to […] The post 24,540% ROI on the Line: MoonBull Presale Lights the Path Toward the Best Crypto Buy in 2025 As Cat in a Dog’s World and Cheems Gain Traction appeared first on Coindoo.
