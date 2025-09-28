Drew Allar’s Interception Seals Another Penn State Loss Against A Top Opponent

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) and Penn State head coach James Franklin react after losing to Oregon in the second overtime of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Even before the College Football Playoff began last December, Drew Allar announced he would return to Penn State. Allar, the top quarterback in the high school class of 2022, had shown signs of that potential in two seasons as a college starter. Still, he was inconsistent and felt he needed another season with the Nittany Lions to improve his NFL draft stock and achieve his college goals. On Saturday night, Allar once again came up short against a top opponent, as he threw an interception on Penn State's first play in the second overtime, clinching the No. 3 Nittany Lions' 30-24 loss to No. 6 Oregon in the annual "White Out" game where nearly everyone in the stadium of more than 111,000 fans wore white. Allar went 14 of 25 for 137 yards, two touchdowns and interception. And even though he led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter and another in the first overtime, he made another crucial mistake, as Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman stepped in front of Allar's pass to secure the Ducks' victory. Allar is now 0-6 in starts against teams ranked in the top six of the Associated Press poll. In those games, Allar has completed just 50% of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has made some major mistakes, including in the CFP semifinals in January against Notre Dame when he threw an interception with 33 seconds remaining in a tie game. Mitch Jeter then made a 41-yard field goal to give the Fighting…