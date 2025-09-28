As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names?

The post As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. tropical hurricane approaching the USA.Elements of this image are furnished by NASA. getty With Hurricane season in full effect, and Hurricane Humberto rapidly gaining strength over the Atlantic, have you ever wondered: How do tropical storms acquire their names—and how do those names reflect evolving conventions, culture, and global cooperation? Humberto has emerged as a Category 5, and one of the most active systems in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. While developer models currently suggest that Humberto will remain over open water, its effects are already being felt through dangerous surf, rip currents, and higher seas in island chains such as the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda. Simultaneously, another tropical disturbance is brewing near Hispaniola and the Bahamas, likely becoming tropical storm Imelda. This dual-storm environment raises challenges in forecasting, as projected tracks may interact (potentially via a rare Fujiwhara effect), further complicating their paths. While Humberto and Imelda are classic names with roots in Spanish and German culture, they are not popular names in the United States. Which had me wonder, how are storms named in the first place? A Historical & Practical Perspective On Storm Naming Naming tropical storms and hurricanes is grounded in both history and public safety. Before formal naming conventions existed, storms were often identified by their location, date, or a nearby landmark. In the Caribbean, hurricanes were historically named after the saint’s feast day on which they occurred—e.g. San Felipe, San Francisco. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Queensland meteorologist Clement Wragge began assigning personal namesto weather systems, a practice that laid the groundwork for more systematic naming. In the Atlantic, formal naming began in 1950 using the Joint Army/Navy Phonetic Alphabet (Able, Baker, Charlie, etc.). By 1953, female names were adopted, and in 1979, male and female…