2025-09-29 Monday

Bitcoin’s Bollinger Bands Hit Record Squeeze: What It Signals and How to Use It

Bitcoin's Bollinger Bands Hit Record Squeeze: What It Signals and How to Use It

The post Bitcoin’s Bollinger Bands Hit Record Squeeze: What It Signals and How to Use It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s weekly Bollinger Bands have coiled to their tightest levels on record—quiet like a library, tense like a drawstring—often a prelude to a forceful move when volatility snaps back. When the Bands Whisper: Bitcoin’s Tightest Weekly Squeeze, Decoded Bitcoin.com News has already published explainers on oscillators and moving averages; consider this your next step in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoins-bollinger-bands-hit-record-squeeze-what-it-signals-and-how-to-use-it/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 14:32
As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names?

As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names?

The post As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. tropical hurricane approaching the USA.Elements of this image are furnished by NASA. getty With Hurricane season in full effect, and Hurricane Humberto rapidly gaining strength over the Atlantic, have you ever wondered: How do tropical storms acquire their names—and how do those names reflect evolving conventions, culture, and global cooperation? Humberto has emerged as a Category 5, and one of the most active systems in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. While developer models currently suggest that Humberto will remain over open water, its effects are already being felt through dangerous surf, rip currents, and higher seas in island chains such as the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda. Simultaneously, another tropical disturbance is brewing near Hispaniola and the Bahamas, likely becoming tropical storm Imelda. This dual-storm environment raises challenges in forecasting, as projected tracks may interact (potentially via a rare Fujiwhara effect), further complicating their paths. While Humberto and Imelda are classic names with roots in Spanish and German culture, they are not popular names in the United States. Which had me wonder, how are storms named in the first place? A Historical & Practical Perspective On Storm Naming Naming tropical storms and hurricanes is grounded in both history and public safety. Before formal naming conventions existed, storms were often identified by their location, date, or a nearby landmark. In the Caribbean, hurricanes were historically named after the saint’s feast day on which they occurred—e.g. San Felipe, San Francisco. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Queensland meteorologist Clement Wragge began assigning personal namesto weather systems, a practice that laid the groundwork for more systematic naming. In the Atlantic, formal naming began in 1950 using the Joint Army/Navy Phonetic Alphabet (Able, Baker, Charlie, etc.). By 1953, female names were adopted, and in 1979, male and female…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 14:28
What If the USA Hoards 1 Million Bitcoin?

What If the USA Hoards 1 Million Bitcoin?

The post What If the USA Hoards 1 Million Bitcoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market have seen a surge of speculation around sovereign accumulation of digital assets. Imagine a scenario where the United States decides to hoard 1 million Bitcoin, a move that would immediately reshape the global financial system. While it may sound theoretical, analysts have noted that recent government asset seizures, combined with growing interest in blockchain-based reserves, make the conversation more relevant than ever. Such a stockpile would rival some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth allocations, sending ripples through liquidity, availability, and retail access. For retail investors, the question is clear: what happens when a government with virtually unlimited resources corners a meaningful portion of Bitcoin’s supply? The implications range from scarcity-driven price dynamics to the political weaponization of digital money. And in the midst of these seismic possibilities, smaller investors continue to explore speculative avenues where governments can’t dominate the narrative. That’s the space where MAGACOIN FINANCE quietly enters, offering early-stage opportunity untouched by state accumulation strategies. Sovereign Hoarding and Market Scarcity If the U.S. were to accumulate 1 million Bitcoin, it would drastically reduce available float. Even in a market defined by trillions in total capitalization, a concentrated sovereign position would create immediate scarcity. This scarcity would likely amplify volatility: with less supply available, every marginal bid or sell could swing markets more dramatically. For institutions, the move would resemble the historical gold reserves strategy, anchoring national balance sheets to a scarce, hard asset. For retail, however, it might mean fewer opportunities to accumulate at favorable levels. In short: sovereign hoarding could shift Bitcoin from an open digital currency to a politicized reserve asset. Geopolitical Ripples of U.S. Accumulation Beyond markets, the geopolitical consequences would be vast. A U.S. hoard of 1 million Bitcoin would signal to allies and rivals alike that digital assets are no…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 14:04
Bitcoin Derivatives Growth May Boost Market Cap to $10 Trillion

Bitcoin Derivatives Growth May Boost Market Cap to $10 Trillion

The post Bitcoin Derivatives Growth May Boost Market Cap to $10 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin’s market cap may hit $10 trillion due to derivatives. Institutional adoption changes risk-management structures. CME futures record growth impacts crypto market liquidity. James Van Straten, a market analyst, predicts Bitcoin’s market cap may hit $10 trillion due to the maturity of derivatives like options, as seen with CME futures. This shift suggests increased institutional participation, anticipation of reduced volatility, and a possible easing of drastic market fluctuations, while potentially tempering high investment returns. Bitcoin Derivatives Drive Institutional Engagement The maturation of Bitcoin derivatives, notably the record high in Bitcoin futures open interest at Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), signals a structural shift. The involvement of institutional investors aims to mitigate volatility and increase market capitalization. Van Straten argues that the use of systematic volatility selling strategies enhances liquidity, aligning with more mature market behavior. The record-high CME open interest signals a market now underpinned by systematic strategies and enhanced liquidity, leading to both stability and diminished speculative spikes. This change is likely to reduce both the high volatility risks and the accelerated price surges typical in cryptomarkets. The market’s reaction has been cautiously optimistic, with many seeing the record-high open interest as a sign of strengthened industry infrastructure. Major figures have not commented yet; however, institutional participation suggests a growing acknowledgment of crypto’s potential. Historical Trends and Market Stabilization Insights Did you know? The CME’s introduction of Bitcoin futures in 2017 similarly impacted the market, linking institutional interest with bull runs and volatility reduction. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $109,402.45, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. The price has seen a 0.27% drop in 24 hours with a 5.44% decline over 7 days. This reflects an ongoing stabilization trend. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 14:00
Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

PANews reported on September 28th, according to Decrypt, that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced this week a mandatory digital identity plan requiring all UK workers to carry digital ID on their phones. The plan is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament adjourns in 2029. This move has divided tech experts, with privacy advocates concerned about the increased scope and security risks. NymVPN Chief Digital Officer Rob Jardin stated that centralized identity, biometrics, and service access systems create a greater target for hackers. A breach of the system puts everyone at risk, and biometric data, once leaked, cannot be altered. Digital identity could also potentially expand beyond identification to tracking movements and controlling service access. However, some believe a well-designed system is more secure. Umazi CEO Cindy van Niekerk stated that advanced encryption and continuous monitoring can build a resilient infrastructure. Digital identity uses cryptographic credentials to prove identity, giving citizens control over information sharing. Furthermore, integrated verification and decentralized storage systems reduce the risk of data breaches, and decentralized architectures enhance quantum resistance.
PANews 2025/09/28 13:43
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: bearish signalen, XRP op spannend punt en miners verkrachtig

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: bearish signalen, XRP op spannend punt en miners verkrachtig

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met meer context en analyse. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Bitcoin test steun na bearish ‘Three Black Crows’-patroon De Bitcoin-koers bevindt zich in een kritieke fase nadat zich het bearish candlestick-patroon ‘Three Black Crows’ heeft gevormd. Dit patroon, dat doorgaans wijst op verdere neerwaartse druk, komt precies op het moment dat BTC een belangrijk steunniveau test. Analisten zien dit als een signaal dat het sentiment tijdelijk negatiever kan worden, vooral als het huidige steunniveau wordt doorbroken. Toch wijzen sommigen erop dat patronen vaak overschat worden en dat macro-economische factoren en ETF-instroom uiteindelijk belangrijker zijn voor de richting van de markt. Wanneer kan Bitcoin opnieuw stijgen? Dit zeggen de signalen Na een periode van volatiliteit vragen veel beleggers zich af wanneer Bitcoin weer in een opwaartse trend terechtkomt. Technische signalen zoals de RSI en MACD laten gemengde beelden zien: terwijl sommige indicatoren oversold condities aangeven, wijzen anderen juist op consolidatie. Fundamentele factoren, zoals toenemende ETF-instroom en macro-economische onzekerheden, blijven de sleutel. Analisten benadrukken dat de markt mogelijk nog enkele weken zijwaarts beweegt voordat een nieuwe stijging duurzaam kan inzetten. Winstnemingen zetten Bitcoin onder druk De recente koersdaling van Bitcoin lijkt grotendeels te worden veroorzaakt door winstnemingen van handelaren na de sterke rally van de afgelopen maanden. Grote spelers verkopen delen van hun posities, wat druk zet op de spotmarkt en kortstondige correcties veroorzaakt. Historisch gezien zijn zulke momenten gebruikelijk in bullmarkten: ze zorgen voor gezonde consolidatie en het creëren van nieuwe steunpunten. Voor beleggers kan dit betekenen dat er nieuwe instapkansen ontstaan, mits de lange termijntrend intact blijft. Bitcoin-mining blijft sterk ondanks concurrentie van AI Hoewel kunstmatige intelligentie steeds meer rekenkracht opslokt, blijft de Bitcoin-miningsector verrassend veerkrachtig. Miningbedrijven investeren in efficiëntere hardware en zoeken naar goedkope, vaak duurzame energiebronnen om concurrerend te blijven. Sommige partijen combineren mining zelfs met AI-diensten, waardoor hun datacenters dubbel worden benut. Dit vergroot de inkomstenstromen en vermindert de afhankelijkheid van alleen block rewards. Analisten verwachten dat mining hierdoor stabieler wordt, al blijft energieverbruik een gevoelig punt voor critici en toezichthouders. XRP test dalende trendlijn, Bollinger Bands trekken samen De koers van XRP bevindt zich op een spannend punt: het test een belangrijke dalende trendlijn, terwijl de Bollinger Bands steeds nauwer worden. Dit wijst vaak op een naderende uitbraak, waarbij de koers in korte tijd sterk kan bewegen. Of dit opwaarts of neerwaarts zal zijn, blijft onzeker. Handelaren letten scherp op volumetoenames als bevestiging van de richting. Voor de XRP-community, die de afgelopen maanden veel geduld moest hebben, kan dit het begin zijn van een nieuwe trend. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: bearish signalen, XRP op spannend punt en miners verkrachtig is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/28 13:01
Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Mike Novogratz Sees $200K on Policy Change

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025: Mike Novogratz Sees $200K on Policy Change

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tronweekly 2025/09/28 13:00
MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 07:45 MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025, with its presale live, alongside updates from Cat in a Dog’s World and Cheems. Massive rewards, ROI, and excitement await. What if the next meme coin you overlooked turns into the ticket to life-changing wealth? Cryptocurrency is no stranger to wild stories, and MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025 with its explosive presale live right now. While Cat in a Dog’s World makes waves with quirky utility and Cheems continues to ride meme culture hype, all eyes are shifting toward MoonBull. This project is not just promising, it is roaring with urgency, dangling the lowest entry prices and exclusive rewards before the rocket takes off. Miss the presale, and the chance may never return. This article will cover all 3 coins: MoonBull, Cat in a Dog’s World, and Cheems. 95% APY Staking and Referral Goldmine: MoonBull Exclusive Rewards You Cannot Ignore At Stage 10, MoonBull lights up the presale stage with one of the boldest features in any meme coin presale to date, a fixed 95% APY staking program that fuels both dreams and passive growth. Imagine staking directly from your dashboard with no hurdles, watching rewards stack daily, and having the freedom to unstake at your discretion. With 14.68 million $MOBU tokens reserved solely for this pool, the design encourages long-term holding without shackling your liquidity. The best part? There’s no minimum stake. Even small holders can ride this rocket to the stars. But that’s not the only showstopper. MoonBull’s referral system is shaking the ground of upcoming crypto presales in 2025. Share your code and watch magic unfold: your invitee gets 15% more tokens while you earn 15% of their purchase instantly. Bigger ambitions? Top referrers also…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 12:46
XPL Open Interest Surges to Record High

XPL Open Interest Surges to Record High

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/xpl-open-interest-record-high/
Coinstats 2025/09/28 12:28
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

The Bitcoin price is slightly above $109K at the time of writing, and the macroeconomic conditions have made it clear that it is not the best crypto to buy now. However, Donald Trump’s reimposition of tariffs has put the inflation wheels back into “turn on” mode. The Federal Reserve is stuck between keeping rates down […]
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/28 12:22
