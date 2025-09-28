Bursa MEXC
Hyperdrive: The root cause of the problem has been identified and fixed, and a compensation plan will be formulated for affected users
PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive released a security incident update stating that the root cause of the issue has been identified and a fix has been implemented. Affected accounts have also been identified, and a compensation plan will be developed soon. The market is expected to resume normal operations in no more than 24 hours, possibly even sooner. This confirms previous statements that the impact of the issue was limited, affecting only two Hyperdrive markets. Please be wary of scams and only trust official information; the team will never proactively send private messages or request private keys. At this time, please do not interact with the protocol or attempt to send funds to any of its smart contracts.
PANews
2025/09/28 14:42
Paidun: kHYPE/WHYPE hit a low of 0.8802 a few days ago and has now restored the anchor exchange rate
PANews reported on September 28 that according to Paidun monitoring, between September 24 and 27, kHYPE (Kinetiq's staked HYPE token) deviated from its anchor exchange rate, reaching a low of 0.8802 against WHYPE. Currently, the token price has returned to the anchor level.
PANews
2025/09/28 14:35
HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers?
The post HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success? HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives. While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading. Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX’s Growth ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch. However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived. New player has entered the perp dex arena: $APEX Have to imagine that @benbybit has done the math on how much $ASTER airdrop incentive has boosted price & volume…and how they could use Mantle treasury to achieve something similar… Aster mkt cap: $3.3BAster airdrop… pic.twitter.com/mo9wLZWwDF — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) September 27, 2025 Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term. HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors. HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 14:35
Nation-States Enter Final Phase of Gradual Bitcoin Adoption
Bitcoin adoption is gaining momentum across nations, with increasing indications of a strategic shift among governments toward cryptocurrency integration. After initial skepticism, many countries now seem poised to bolster their Bitcoin reserves, signaling a potential surge in institutional and state-level participation in the crypto markets. Experts suggest that this shift could accelerate rapidly once certain [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/28 14:24
Story: After retail, will whales push IP to rally beyond 16%?
IP surges 16% in 24 hours as retail traders fuel momentum — can the rally sustain?
Coinstats
2025/09/28 14:00
If the USA Hoards 1 Million Bitcoin, What Will Happen to Retail Investors?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/what-if-the-usa-hoards-1-million-bitcoin/
Coinstats
2025/09/28 14:00
Pepe and Dogwifhat Spark Frenzy While BullZilla Leads as the Top Meme Coin Presales to Buy Now
Cryptocurrency markets have always thrived on momentum, and meme coins continue to fuel some of the strongest narratives in 2025. Pepe and Dogwifhat are once again driving headlines with rapid adoption and viral traction. Yet it is BullZilla ($BZIL), still in presale, that is being hailed across forums and research platforms as the top meme coin presale […]
Coinstats
2025/09/28 13:45
Nation-state Bitcoin adoption to enter 'suddenly' phase soon: Samson Mow
Nation-state Bitcoin adoption is at the “tail end" of the gradual stage and entering "the beginning phases of suddenly," Jan3 founder Samson Mow said. An increasing number of countries are preparing to ramp up Bitcoin adoption after moving past the initial skepticism, according to Jan3 founder Samson Mow.“I think we’re on the tail end of gradually, and we’re at the beginning phases of suddenly,” Mow told Danny Knowles on the What Bitcoin Did podcast published on YouTube on Saturday.“These things happen very quickly,” Mow said, referring to the potential for more countries to adopt a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “It’s like literally gradually then suddenly,” he said, adding:Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/28 13:32
Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report
Outset’s latest Q2 2025 report shows a paradox in Latin America: crypto adoption is climbing fast, yet media visibility is collapsing at the same time. The study shows that while millions of new users are entering the crypto space, crypto-native outlets are losing more than half of their traffic, raising questions about how adoption and
Coinstats
2025/09/28 13:30
‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?
Will SWIFT upgrades derail XRP's vision?
Coinstats
2025/09/28 13:00
