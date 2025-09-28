HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers?

ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success? HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives. While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading. Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX's Growth ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch. However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived. New player has entered the perp dex arena: $APEX Have to imagine that @benbybit has done the math on how much $ASTER airdrop incentive has boosted price & volume…and how they could use Mantle treasury to achieve something similar… Aster mkt cap: $3.3BAster airdrop… pic.twitter.com/mo9wLZWwDF — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) September 27, 2025 Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term. HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors. HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on…