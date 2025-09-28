2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
On Mount Etna In Sicily The Quality Of White Wines Is Soaring

On Mount Etna In Sicily The Quality Of White Wines Is Soaring

The post On Mount Etna In Sicily The Quality Of White Wines Is Soaring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vineyards along slopes of Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy Consorzio Tutela Vini Etna DOC Long known for epic red wines made from Nerello Mascalese and Nerello Cappuccio grapes, the over 400 winemakers clustered on the slopes of Mount Etna in eastern Sicily—largest volcano in continental Europe—are now increasingly producing white wines (primarily from Carricante and Cataratto grapes, but also with Minella Bianca). The tastes can be phenomenal. Mount Etna is a hotly desired location for winemakers. According to figures from the Etna DOC Wine Consortium, between 2014 and 2024 the number of Mount Etna wine producers leaped from 242 to 474; the acreage of vineyards grew by 73% and the volume of wine produced grew by 117%. Other figures from the consortium indicate that between 2019 and 2024 the volume of red wine produced (Rosso and Rosso Riserva) increased 3%, while the volume of white wine (Bianco and Bianco Superiore) increased 37%. The overall split during those six years changed from 66% red/34% white to 56% red/44% white. Vineyards at base of Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy Consorzio Tutela Vini Etna DOC I spoke with producers to learn more. Alberto Graci crafts wine on the north side of Mount Etna—about an hour drive inland from Taormina—where rainfall can be significantly higher than on the south side of the volcano. “Etna was known for reds. I think whites are becoming more important now. They can have sweetness with a salty expression, structure without softness and have acidity but not be acidic wines.” Michele Faro, owner of Pietradolce on the northern slopes of Etna, shared his thoughts. “Etna started off with few whites, and now white and reds are about 50/50. I think it will stay at this balance.” White grape clusters, Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy Consorzio Tutela Vini Etna DOC Angelo Silvestro, Hospitality…
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 15:37
Distribuire
Zoth acquires Neemo Finance from the Soneium ecosystem, entering the Japanese blockchain market

Zoth acquires Neemo Finance from the Soneium ecosystem, entering the Japanese blockchain market

PANews reported on September 28 that Zoth announced the acquisition of Neemo Finance, a liquidity staking and treasury infrastructure protocol in the Soneium ecosystem. This move strengthens its position as the first full-stack StableFi operating system and expands into the Japanese blockchain market. Neemo, backed by Sony Block Solution, will reportedly help Zoth integrate liquidity staking and treasury functionality, enhancing the yield strategy and capital efficiency of the ZeUSD stablecoin. Neemo's team will join Zoth to drive product and technology development, while also opening the door for Zoth to collaborate with Asian institutions. Previously, Zoth had reached a $75 million alliance with Haven1 to promote the institutional adoption of RWAs. On August 11, Zoth received a $15 million strategic investment from Bolts Capital to promote the blockchainization of RWAs .
Movement
MOVE$0.1062-0.37%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05277+16.31%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 15:28
Distribuire
Why Crypto Treasury Stocks Could Crash 50% in Coming Months

Why Crypto Treasury Stocks Could Crash 50% in Coming Months

TLDR PIPE-funded crypto treasury companies face potential 50% stock price crashes as lock-up periods expire and investors sell shares Companies like Kindly MD (NAKA) have already crashed 97% to near their PIPE offering prices after unlocks Seven small-cap firms are turning to debt-funded share buybacks to support falling valuations despite holding crypto assets One in [...] The post Why Crypto Treasury Stocks Could Crash 50% in Coming Months appeared first on CoinCentral.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.15+2.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.007396-3.21%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 15:13
Distribuire
No Longer $3 Trillion: Citi Increases 2030 Stablecoin Market Cap Prediction

No Longer $3 Trillion: Citi Increases 2030 Stablecoin Market Cap Prediction

The post No Longer $3 Trillion: Citi Increases 2030 Stablecoin Market Cap Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citi projects the stablecoin market to hit $4T by 2030, fueled by regulation, payment adoption, and rising global usage despite slow institutions. Citi, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services firms, has updated its stablecoin market prediction. The bank now expects the market could grow to $1.9 trillion under its base scenario and as high as $4 trillion in a bull case by 2030. Drivers Behind the Forecast Citi analysts identified three major factors that could power the stablecoin market expansion. First, partial deposit substitution is expected to play a major role. Citi models that about 2.5% of US bank deposits could move to stablecoins by 2030, which would account for 45% of the base-case growth. Stablecoins have become one of the largest payment rails in the world and settled more than $18 trillion in 2025, surpassing both Visa and Mastercard.@PlasmaFDN is building the infrastructure to make stablecoins the world’s largest settlement layer. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8iU5eIjU5C — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) September 24, 2025 Second, the ongoing crypto market expansion contributes another 40% of the predicted growth. The bank expects annual issuance of stablecoins to rise about 20% as new platforms and services integrate them into payment systems. Finally, about 15% of the predicted growth comes from banknote substitution. This includes an expected 10% shift in overseas US currency holdings and 2.5% of domestic banknotes moving to stablecoins. Regulatory Clarity Boosts Stablecoin Adoption The recent passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act in the United States has been a major factor behind the revised prediction.  The law creates a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins, which helps both issuers and investors to operate with greater certainty. Soon after this move, other countries have also started considering their own stablecoin moves. China, which was once sceptical…
Capverse
CAP$0.10545+0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010405-0.50%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07197-3.18%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 15:05
Distribuire
ChainAware Partners With BlazPay To Revolutionize DeFi With AI And Trust

ChainAware Partners With BlazPay To Revolutionize DeFi With AI And Trust

The post ChainAware Partners With BlazPay To Revolutionize DeFi With AI And Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChainAware, a predictions engine on blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with BlazPay, an AI-powered platform serving over 1.2 million users. The collaboration aims to simplify DeFi through innovative features like a conversational DeFi copilot, cross-chain swaps, and gamified rewards. This partnership taps into a growing trend of AI-driven solutions in the crypto world. By integrating ChainAware’s wallet-level intelligence, predictive fraud detection, and real-time market change point (MCP) insights, BlazPay users can now enjoy a secure experience. ChainAware and BlazPay Unite Against Rug Pulls and Fraud Risks The timing of this alliance is particularly significant as the cryptocurrency industry grapples with escalating fraud challenges. The global crypto fraud losses reached $3.6 billion in the first half of 2025 alone, underscoring the critical need for robust security measures. ChainAware’s expertise in predictive fraud detection and rug pull prevention complements BlazPay’s offerings. This partnership also aligns with the surging popularity of cross-chain swaps, with Chainlink reporting a 50% increase in cross-chain transactions this year, reflecting the growing demand for interoperable blockchain solutions. The partnership holds special relevance in India, where BlazPay operates and the crypto market is experiencing rapid growth. A recent PwC forecast predicts a $241 million influx of investment into Indian blockchain startups by the end of 2025, driven by increasing interest in decentralized technologies. As BlazPay’s user base in the region benefits from smarter decision-making tools, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the Indian crypto landscape. Redefining DeFi with AI and Gamified Rewards Together, ChainAware.ai and BlazPay are building a future where cryptocurrency is not only accessible but also secure and intuitive. The partnership’s emphasis on real-time insights and gamified rewards could set a new standard for how users interact with DeFi platforms globally. As the crypto market continues to evolve, this alliance serves as a…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491-0.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.118--%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004015-0.98%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 15:02
Distribuire
Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation

Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation

The post Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Security incident led to a $700,000 loss, impacting USDT markets. Hyperdrive promises compensation and fixes within 24 hours. Community warned against interacting with smart contracts until further notice. Hyperdrive experienced a security breach on September 27, 2025, resulting in a $700,000 loss from two treasury wallets in primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. This incident raises concerns about DeFi security, highlighting vulnerabilities in smart contract permissions and the importance of rapid response to protect user investments. Minimal Impact on Hyperdrive Tokens After Exploit According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours. The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event. “Funds in the thBILL asset are fully secure. Only two Treasury Market wallet positions were compromised. All markets paused out of abundance of caution. No impact to $HYPE token. Please await further notice before interacting with smart contracts.” — Hyperdrive Team, Official Communication The market community is cautious following the exploit, and DeFi developers emphasize the necessity of regular audits and rapid responses to potential contract vulnerabilities. Official communications underscored that only two wallet positions experienced compromise, with the thBILL and HYPE tokens confirmed as secure. The measures taken include pausing all market activities, which reassures users of the protocol’s integrity. Market Data Overview Did you know? The Hyperdrive security incident follows closely after a similar exploit within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, where another protocol, HyperVault, suffered a rug…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010405-0.50%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004361+1.89%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491-0.20%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 15:00
Distribuire
Novogratz: Bitcoin kan naar $200.000 bij renteverlaging door Trump

Novogratz: Bitcoin kan naar $200.000 bij renteverlaging door Trump

De bekende investeerder Mike Novogratz ziet een opmerkelijke kans voor Bitcoin: als Donald Trump straks een nieuwe, opvallend ‘dovish’ baas van de Federal Reserve aanwijst, zou dat de koers van Bitcoin richting $200.000 kunnen stuwen. Volgens Novogratz is dat hét scenario dat een explosieve bullrun zou kunnen veroorzaken, maar hij... Het bericht Novogratz: Bitcoin kan naar $200.000 bij renteverlaging door Trump verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.534+0.30%
OP
OP$0.6636+0.21%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 14:40
Distribuire
Aster Tops $2! Pi Network Price Predictions From Experts As Remittix Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Aster Tops $2! Pi Network Price Predictions From Experts As Remittix Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Aster recently broke past $2, and Pi Network is drawing fresh attention with speculation on listing upgrades and tech partnerships. While Aster rides momentum and Pi experiments with identity integrations, Remittix stands out in the “Best New Crypto To Buy” conversation; its structural build, listing drive, and community hype place it in a different class.
Aster
ASTER$1.8386+4.99%
Pi Network
PI$0.26601+0.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-9.22%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 14:32
Distribuire
A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA

A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a PEPE whale spent 262.84 ETH (worth $1.07 million) to buy 561,923 EIGEN at $1.90, and spent 30 ETH (worth $121,000) to buy 4.26 million LINEA. The address's other current holdings include: 1.34 trillion PEPE, worth $12.31 million; 19.73 million ENA, worth $11.29 million; 26,500 AAVE, worth $7.08 million; 685,980 PENDLE, worth $3.14 million; and 50.78 million LINEA, worth $1.41 million.
1
1$0.006724+5.42%
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.7128-7.65%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02727-0.43%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 14:07
Distribuire
Tokenization of equity in non-listed companies: Is it possible, how to do it, and what will it look like?

Tokenization of equity in non-listed companies: Is it possible, how to do it, and what will it look like?

Author: Mankiw Over the past few months, the topic of US stock tokenization has surged in popularity, with a flurry of "stock token" platforms targeting international users launching online. Major platforms like Robinhood are making moves, while others like Jarsy and Republic are discussing moving the equity of high-quality, privately held companies like SpaceX, xAI, and Stripe onto blockchains. This has many entrepreneurs and investors eager to capitalize on this trend. Can the equity of non-listed companies be tokenized? How can we do this in compliance? How much do these differ across jurisdictions? What are the paths to implementation? What are the differences in rights and risks of each path? As Party A/Initiator/Investor/Platform, how should I implement it? This article will clarify these questions: whether it can be done, how to do it, and how to achieve it. Can equity in non-listed companies be tokenized? The answer is yes. Securities laws in various jurisdictions do not prohibit the use of more efficient electronic certificates like "tokens" to carry equity or other economic rights; regulators are always concerned with what rights you are selling, how they are transferred, and where they are traded, not whether you use blockchain. Why is it possible? (Core Logic) Carrier neutrality: Equity can be in the form of a paper share certificate, electronic registration, or an on-chain certificate; as long as it meets the information disclosure, investor suitability, and continuous compliance requirements of existing securities laws, the technical form will not be naturally denied. Verifiable efficiency: The chain arranges registration, transfer, and clearing and settlement on an auditable track, reducing human links and counterparty risks, and facilitating cross-border collaboration and automatic performance. Real market demand: Pre-IPO assets are high-quality but low-liquidity. Tokenization can achieve better allocation, pricing, and exit design within the scope of qualified investors. How far can it go? (Realistic boundaries) Start with qualified investors: Most jurisdictions currently support the participation of professional/qualified investors (such as "PI/AI/QIB"). Retail opening will remain limited in the short term due to information asymmetry and suitability requirements. Secondary liquidity has "circles": tokenization does not change the nature of "restricted securities", whitelists (compliance registers) and lock-up periods still exist, and real liquidity mostly occurs in regulated venues. The cooperation of the issuer is key: without the issuer's consent or proper handling of the ROFR (right of first refusal), even if the sale is possible, it will be difficult to fully realize the shareholder rights, and at most they will only be economic rights. When should you not do it? (Red line) Unclear ownership: There is a lack of documentation for the underlying shares of the "1:1 correspondence", no custody/transfer records, or the inability to prove the true source. The commitment is unenforceable: it claims a "1:1 share exchange" but there are no terms for cooperation between the transfer agent and the issuer. Cross-border marketing crosses the line: using "global sellability" as a slogan and ignoring local securities laws and the "active solicitation" red line. Therefore, non-listed company equity can be tokenized, with legal requirements regarding "rights and rules" and technical requirements regarding "verifiability and control." By clarifying ownership, transferability, and compliant venues, tokenization can be both feasible and sustainable. Three types of tokenization 1. Real stock on-chain (moving the “stock entity” directly to the chain) Definition: This type of tokenization is where the token equals the stock itself, and token transfers are synchronized with shareholder register updates. When to choose it: The issuer is willing to cooperate with governance reform and pursue the long-term route of "the most complete rights and the best secondary access". Landing grip (only focus on three things): Articles of Association and Register: The company’s articles of association allow for on-chain registration; they are connected with the transfer agent (a third party responsible for registration and transfer). Venue and delivery: Identify regulated secondary venues (such as ATS (US Alternative Trading System, a secondary market facility regulated by the SEC), MTF (EU Multilateral Trading Facility, a matching venue regulated by MiFID)) and clearing and settlement links. 12(g) Management (Section 12(g) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act sets thresholds for the number of “record holders” and asset size that trigger public company registration): Control the statistical scope and quantity, and do not turn private equity into a “quasi-public company.” Signals of not choosing it: The issuer does not change its articles of association, does not cooperate with the transfer, or cannot afford the disclosure/audit and holder management costs. 2. Economic Rights/Contractual Exposure (Like Stocks, But Not Stocks) Definition: This type of tokenization means that the token carries economic results such as income/repurchase/event settlement, and legally you are usually not a shareholder. When to choose it: It needs to be launched quickly and tested quickly. The issuer will not open the shareholder list for the time being, but there is strong market demand. Landing grip (only focus on three things): The redemption terms must be enforceable: clearly define the redemption/share redemption triggering events, timetable, responsible parties, and failure protection. Dual-track compliance: The US uses Reg D 506(c) (Section 506(c) of Regulation D of the US Securities Act of 1933, which allows public solicitation but only issuance to qualified investors) + overseas Reg S (Reg S, an overseas safe harbor rule, requires offshore trading and prohibits solicitation targeting the US market); channel segmentation to avoid "integration". Transferability on-chain: Contractualize/proceduralize whitelists, lock-up periods, and restricted resale statements (Legends), avoiding them being confined to the PDF of issuance documents. Signals not to choose it: Marketing implies that "you are a shareholder", or promises "1:1 share exchange" but there are no transfer agent/issuer cooperation terms. Reminder: Tokens with the same name on different platforms are not interchangeable. Differences in price anchors (latest financing/offer/NAV) and redemption paths will lead to shadow market price differences. 3. Tokenization of Fund/SPV Shares (Indirectly Holding Multiple Assets) Definition: This type of tokenization refers to tokenizing fund/LP/SPV shares, with the underlying holdings of multiple Pre-IPOs. When to choose it: For institutions/family offices/high net worth individuals, it pursues institutionalized governance, auditable net worth and more stable secondary compliance docking. Landing grip (only focus on three things): Contract and Disclosure: The fund contract explains the redemption window and side pocket in detail; the valuation scope and revaluation in major events are clearly stated. Fee penetration: Fund fees, platform fees, and channel fees are disclosed layer by layer to ensure investors don’t get confused. Secondary acceptance: Priority access to regulated venues (such as ATS/MTF/RMO), with circulation mainly within the circle. Signals of not choosing it: wanting to only bet on a single hotspot, being very sensitive to lock-in and liquidity windows, or having a low tolerance for "multi-layer fees". How to choose among the above three methods? If you want the strongest rights: Choose 1 and put real stocks on the blockchain (provided that the issuer truly cooperates). If you want speed and flexibility: Choose 2: Economic rights (but engrave "redemption chain" and "restricted transfer" into the code). If you want system and stability: choose 3 fund/SPV shares (use disclosure and net value to gain credibility, and go to a regulated venue for the secondary market). How to comply with regulations: The "bottom line and channel" of the four major legal jurisdictions (1) United States Positioning: Regulators look at "what securities you sell, to whom you sell them, and how you transfer them", not whether you are a chain. The distribution channels you can use (select only one or a combination) Reg D 506(b) (Private offering exemption under the Securities Act of 1933): No public solicitation; can admit a small number of non-qualified but financially sophisticated investors; unlimited amount; Form D (federal filing required within 15 days of offering). Reg D 506(c) (permits public solicitation but only offers to accredited investors): Substantial verification of “accreditation” is required (third-party verification of letter/tax return, etc.). Reg S (Offshore Safe Harbor): Offshore transactions and no directed selling efforts to the US market. Often combined with Reg D to cover both US and offshore markets. How to get secondary liquidity Rule 144/144A (Rule on Restricted Securities Resale; 144A applies to QIBs, Qualified Institutional Buyers): This determines who can transfer securities to whom and when. ATS (Alternative Trading System, a US FINRA/SEC-regulated alternative trading system): If you want a "true secondary," connect to an ATS; otherwise, redemptions are likely to be on-exchange/internal matching. Write restrictions into the code: whitelist (only qualified/KYC addresses can hold/transfer), lock-up period and Legend (restricted resale statement) must be on-chain, not just written in PPM. Don't step into the pit Integration risk: Any public marketing during the 506(b) period, or 506(c)/Reg S using the same domain name/same sales funnel, may be considered the same offering and lose the exemption. 12(g) (Exchange Act, Section 12(g), triggering the “record holder” threshold for public company registration): The statistical caliber of nominal holders/multiple addresses on the chain must be consistent to avoid “multiple wallets = multiple people”. In one sentence: Reg D 506(c) + Reg S dual track is the most commonly used; the attributes of restricted securities remain unchanged, first nail down the whitelist + ATS, and then talk about "liquidity". (2) Hong Kong Positioning: Equity tokens = securities; not the "non-securities VA" that can be accepted by general VATPs (Virtual Asset Trading Platforms). The distribution/sales channels you can take Private placement is only offered to PIs (Professional Investors); solicitation/advertising to the general public is likely to trigger licensing/approval obligations. If you want to match transactions, it usually involves Category 1 (Dealing in Securities) and/or Category 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services), of which the ATS (Automated Trading Services, a Hong Kong term) must be approved by the SFC; don't try to cram security tokens into VATP. How to get secondary liquidity Secondary liquidity should be mainly based on regulated securities venues (matching/settlement provided by licensed corporations); currently it is mainly for PIs, with limited retail space. Don't step into the pit Active marketing vs. passive solicitation: Chinese pages, Hong Kong dollar pricing, Hong Kong media placements/customer service hotlines may all be considered active solicitation of the Hong Kong public. In one sentence: Security tokens in Hong Kong = securities license route + PI only; VATP route is not applicable. (3) Singapore Positioning: Security tokens are capital market products under the SFA (Securities and Futures Act); they are two different systems from the DPT (Digital Payment Token) under the PSA (Payment Services Act). Distribution/Locations You Can Visit AI/II private placement offers (Accredited/Institutional Investor) are exempt from the prospectus requirement but are subject to advertising and transfer restrictions. RMO/AE (Recognized Market Operator / Approved Exchange): If you want to match/trade, you must connect with an RMO/AE or operate under its framework. VCC (Variable Capital Company): A friendly shell for funds/portfolios, suitable for "③ Fund/SPV shares". How to get secondary liquidity It mainly relies on RMO on-site matching, with AI/II as the circle; it can connect with overseas regulated venues for cross-site delivery. Don't step into the pit Entity: Having a team/operation in Singapore, even if the server is overseas, may be considered to be providing regulated activities in Singapore. In one sentence: If you want to implement it safely, SFA private placement + RMO is the main line; PSA/DPT does not solve the problem of security tokens. (4) European Union Positioning: Security tokens are still subject to MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II) and CSDR (Central Securities Depositories Regulation); MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) does not cover security tokens. Distribution/Locations You Can Visit Conventional prospectus regulation or exempt placing; DLT Pilot (Regulation 2022/858, Distributed Ledger Market Infrastructure Pilot): License DLT MTF/SS/TSS (DLT Multilateral Trading Facility/Settlement System/Trading and Settlement Integrated), and pilot transaction + settlement on-chain under scale and category restrictions. How to get secondary liquidity Connect to MTF or DLT MTF to achieve compliant matching and settlement; otherwise, only on-site redemption/agreement transfer is possible. Don't step into the pit Use MiCA as a passport for security tokens; or replace prospectus/key information document standards with "white paper-style" disclosures. In one sentence: To put "real stocks/real bonds" on the chain, DLT Pilot + MTF is the right way; otherwise, follow the traditional MiFID path, and technology is just a medium. summary: How to choose the issuance: US Reg D 506(c) (public solicitation) + Reg S (offshore safe harbor) is the most common combination; Hong Kong/Singapore/European markets follow their own private placement/exemption standards. How to solve the secondary problem: the attributes of restricted securities remain unchanged; the whitelist/lock-up period/Legend must be contractualized and traded in regulated venues (US ATS, EU MTF/DLT MTF, Singapore RMO). How to do marketing: Divide channels by jurisdiction and conduct anti-integration design to avoid "selling to the world through one funnel". How to avoid risks: First, nail down ownership to the issuer’s consent; then write transferability into the code; and finally discuss valuation and liquidity. What we offer Our expertise lies in transforming a compelling story into a product that can be legally issued, circulated compliantly, and redeemed as promised. I'll first thoroughly investigate the underlying risks (whether the equity source is clear, whether the target company agrees, and whether there are any transfer restrictions). Then, I'll provide a one-page decision: whether the project is feasible, which path will save time and money, and what resources and timelines are required. I'll then incorporate the issuance, transfer, disclosure, and risk control rules into the contract and system (not just in a PowerPoint presentation) and connect the product to a regulated secondary market to ensure tradability and settlement. What you ultimately receive isn't a mountain of legalese, but a set of actionable deliverables: a clear roadmap with key milestones, publicly available legal opinions, complete offering documents, coded compliance rules, a secondary liquidity plan and contingency plan, and a set of operational specifications acceptable to banks and regulators. In short, we help you turn uncertainty into certainty, making risks visible, processes controllable, and results verifiable. Conclusion Tokenization isn't just about turning equity into currency. The real challenge lies in codifying three "old-world" concepts: ownership, transferability, and transaction infrastructure, and ensuring their stable operation across multiple jurisdictions. We recommend a consistent approach: first clarify the law, then get the code right: nail down issuer consent/ROFR, 12(g) thresholds, distribution periods and whitelists, and clearing and settlement pathways before addressing valuation, liquidity, and market education. Only with this in place can private company equity tokenization be considered a true product, not just a narrative.
LOOK
LOOK$0.03841+15.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.007396-3.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189+0.16%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 14:00
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase