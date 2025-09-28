Bursa MEXC
Vitalik Buterin Sells 150 Billion Puppies Meme Coins
The post Vitalik Buterin Sells 150 Billion Puppies Meme Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin trades 150 billion Puppies meme coins for 28.57 ETH. Market anticipates volatility post-Buterin’s divestment of meme coins. Price fluctuations expected similar to past Ethereum-related sales. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold approximately 150 billion Musk-themed Puppies meme coins, exchanging them for 28.57 ETH, based on recent on-chain data and ongoing wallet transfers. Buterin’s sale highlights ongoing meme coin volatility, impacting market sentiment as prices often fluctuate with his divestments, showcasing the unpredictable nature of such tokens. Buterin’s Meme Coin Sale Shakes Market Dynamics Buterin liquidated about 150 billion Puppies meme coins, receiving 28.57 ETH. Despite the transaction, transfers to his digital wallet persist, indicating ongoing community engagement. Historically, Buterin’s sales of unsolicited meme coins have highlighted liquidity challenges and the potential for volatility within these niche markets. These transactions underscore the effects on meme coin valuations, often causing sharp declines. Notably, past sales by Buterin have led to heightened market activity, as seen with similar tokens. His approach reaffirms his earlier stance against unsolicited transfer practices, urging creators to donate portions directly to charities. “Anything that gets sent to me gets donated to charity too… I truly prefer if you guys send to charity directly… I’ve said before that I think the best thing for memecoins is if they can be maximally positive-sum for the world” – Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum Puppies Coin Faces Sharp Price Drop Post-Sale Did you know? Vitalik Buterin’s 2021 SHIB sale caused significant price volatility, resembling patterns now evident in Puppy coin markets, with immediate transaction surges following his sales. Based on CoinMarketCap data as of September 28, 2025, I Love Puppies (PUPPIES) exhibits a 24-hour price decrease of 19.23%, alongside a 22.20% trading volume change of $12.24 million. The fully diluted market cap is marked at $37.42 million, while price trends…
South Korean Actress Skips Jail After Laundering 4.34 billion Won In Crypto
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum gets suspended prison term for embezzling $3M from her agency to fund crypto investments. South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum has become the centre of a high-profile crypto scandal that shocked fans and the entertainment world. A court found that she had embezzled about ₩4.34 billion, which is roughly $3.1 […] The post South Korean Actress Skips Jail After Laundering 4.34 billion Won In Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium
PANews reported on September 28th that Quanto (formerly OX.FUN), a platform associated with Su Zhu, will launch a QTO liquidity pool incentive program on the Solana ecosystem's Raydium protocol, distributing 5 million QTO tokens (0.5% of the total supply) for 90 days. The program aims to enhance on-chain liquidity and provide a smoother trading experience for Quanto ecosystem participants. Additionally, Quanto announced on July 1st the completion of its upgrade from OX to QTO. QTO, natively launched on the Solana blockchain, boasts higher performance, greater composability, and improved scalability. The token supply has been reduced from 8.22 billion OX to 1 billion QTO, with an exchange rate of 1 QTO = 8.22 OX, while user asset value remains unchanged.
Hypervault Finance Loses $3.6 Million in Suspected Rug Pull
TLDR Hypervault Finance had $3.6 million drained from its platform in suspicious withdrawals that were routed through Tornado Cash The project’s website, social media accounts, and Discord server all disappeared after the incident occurred Security firms PeckShield and CertiK flagged the transactions as an “abnormal withdrawal” with classic rug pull patterns Hypervault had recently announced [...] The post Hypervault Finance Loses $3.6 Million in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.
Holders Exit BTC & ETH, Experts Say MUTM Is Top Crypto for Quick 400% ROI Next
As BTC and ETH struggle to maintain momentum, traders are rotating their portfolios toward DeFi projects that promise faster returns. Large holders are now searching for opportunities beyond the top two crypto coins, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is stepping forward as the clear choice. With dual lending pools, Layer 2 adoption, and stablecoin issuance built […] The post Holders Exit BTC & ETH, Experts Say MUTM Is Top Crypto for Quick 400% ROI Next appeared first on CoinChapter.
Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs
In a notable week for the cryptocurrency market, spot Ethereum ETFs experienced their most significant outflows on record. Data from SoSoValue reveals that the week ending September 26 saw a staggering $795.6 million withdrawn from these financial vehicles.Continue Reading:Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin- en Ether-ETF’s sluiten week in het rood door grote uitstroom
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Bitcoin– en Ether-exchange traded funds eindigden de afgelopen week in het rood, met gecombineerde uitstroom van meer dan $660 miljoen. Beleggers trokken massaal vermogen terug uit beide soorten ETF’s. Grote uitstroom bij Bitcoin- én Ether-ETF’s In de laatste week boekten Bitcoin-ETF’s een uitstroom van ongeveer $418 miljoen, terwijl Ether-ETF’s voor de vijfde dag op rij netto terugtrekkingen noteerden ter waarde van $248 miljoen. De gezamenlijke outflows liepen daarmee op tot ruim $660 miljoen.Deze uitstroom weerspiegelt een duidelijke trend: beleggers keren zich af van cryptofondsen ondanks hun hoge profiel. Terwijl Bitcoin-ETF’s al langere tijd onder druk staan, lijkt Ether hier nog sterker door geraakt. De Bitcoin ETF’s sloten de week af met rode cijfers. Bron: FarSide En ook uit de Ethereum ETF’s werd veel kapitaal teruggetrokken. Bron: FarSide Impact op markt en perspectieven voor ETF’s De omvangrijke uitstroom plaatst de marktdruk op cryptofondsen extra scherp. Voor Bitcoin-ETF’s geldt dat het hoge volume aan uitstroom de neerwaartse druk op de onderliggende asset kan versterken. Voor Ether-ETF’s is de reeks van vijf opeenvolgende dagen van terugtrekking opvallend en indicatief voor zwakker vertrouwen in deze productcategorie. $666M vanished from #BTC & #ETH ETFs $418.3M from Bitcoin, $248.4M from Ethereum That’s why your bags are bleeding It’s not manipulation, it’s pure math ETF outflows means selling pressure plus red markets Simple, Brutal and Real pic.twitter.com/dDsMAQfZ3q — RWA Desk (@RWADesk) September 27, 2025 Tegelijkertijd blijft de vergelijking met andere ETF-categorieën relevant: Ether-ETF’s hebben in deze week relatief meer last dan Bitcoin-ETF’s, ondanks dat beide verlies lijden. De cumulatieve uitstroom onderstreept dat de interesse in spot-crypto-ETF’s onder druk staat, zelfs nadat dergelijke producten op de radar van institutionele beleggers kwamen. Trends in crypto-ETF’s onder druk Met de bezwarende uitstroom van meer dan $660 miljoen in één week is duidelijk dat het momentum van Crypto-ETF’s onder druk staat. De neerwaartse beweging drukt een stempel op de perceptie van deze beleggingsinstrumenten, en suggereert dat beleggers kritischer kijken naar risico’s en rendement. Als de uitstroom zich voortzet, kan dat de dynamiek rond institutionele betrokkenheid in de cryptomarkt verder beïnvloeden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin- en Ether-ETF’s sluiten week in het rood door grote uitstroom is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Crypto: Ethereum ETFs record five consecutive days of outflows
Ethereum shunned, Wall Street panics, BlackRock empties its bags... Crypto smells burnt, but some billionaires seem to sense a good buyout scent. The smell of sales? L’article Crypto: Ethereum ETFs record five consecutive days of outflows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market
The partnership introduces OUSG, a tokenized version of short-term government debt, and uses Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin as the backbone for […] The post Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market appeared first on Coindoo.
