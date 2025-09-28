Vitalik Buterin Sells 150 Billion Puppies Meme Coins

Key Points: Vitalik Buterin trades 150 billion Puppies meme coins for 28.57 ETH. Market anticipates volatility post-Buterin's divestment of meme coins. Price fluctuations expected similar to past Ethereum-related sales. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold approximately 150 billion Musk-themed Puppies meme coins, exchanging them for 28.57 ETH, based on recent on-chain data and ongoing wallet transfers. Buterin's sale highlights ongoing meme coin volatility, impacting market sentiment as prices often fluctuate with his divestments, showcasing the unpredictable nature of such tokens. Buterin's Meme Coin Sale Shakes Market Dynamics Buterin liquidated about 150 billion Puppies meme coins, receiving 28.57 ETH. Despite the transaction, transfers to his digital wallet persist, indicating ongoing community engagement. Historically, Buterin's sales of unsolicited meme coins have highlighted liquidity challenges and the potential for volatility within these niche markets. These transactions underscore the effects on meme coin valuations, often causing sharp declines. Notably, past sales by Buterin have led to heightened market activity, as seen with similar tokens. His approach reaffirms his earlier stance against unsolicited transfer practices, urging creators to donate portions directly to charities. "Anything that gets sent to me gets donated to charity too… I truly prefer if you guys send to charity directly… I've said before that I think the best thing for memecoins is if they can be maximally positive-sum for the world" – Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum Puppies Coin Faces Sharp Price Drop Post-Sale Did you know? Vitalik Buterin's 2021 SHIB sale caused significant price volatility, resembling patterns now evident in Puppy coin markets, with immediate transaction surges following his sales. Based on CoinMarketCap data as of September 28, 2025, I Love Puppies (PUPPIES) exhibits a 24-hour price decrease of 19.23%, alongside a 22.20% trading volume change of $12.24 million. The fully diluted market cap is marked at $37.42 million, while price trends…