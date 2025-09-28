2025-09-29 Monday

China’s Retail Landscape Faces “Major Change”: Xintiandi Developer

The post China’s Retail Landscape Faces “Major Change”: Xintiandi Developer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking down at Xintandi in central Shanghai. Xintandi is an up-market shopping and restaurant complex that has been hugely successful in generating interest in fine dining and fine living. (Photo by Ryan Pyle/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images How to boost China’s consumer spending as a share of GDP is a hot topic in the country and around the world. The chairman of the developer behind one of China’s most iconic retail and commercial real estate projects, Xintiandi, weighed in on current consumer trends in a note in a financial report this week. Shifting consumer attitudes and economic uncertainty are leading to major changes in China’s retail spending, Shui On Land Chairman Vincent Lo wrote in the Hong Kong-listed company’s latest interim report posted on Wednesday. “China’s retail landscape is undergoing a major change, with fluctuating consumer attitudes and an uncertain economic outlook, as consumption transitions from being largely price-oriented to more value-oriented and experience-led,” Lo wrote in his chairman’s note. Domestic consumption is an important component of economic activity, Lo said, “but has been held back by weak consumer confidence, restraining growth. Stimulating domestic demand will therefore continue to be a key task in the years ahead.” In a report in June, the World Bank said China’s GDP growth is on track to moderate from 5.0% in 2024 to 4.5% in 2025 and 4.0% in 2026 as global trade restrictions and uncertainty weigh on exports, manufacturing investment, and labor demand. “Beyond short-term stimulus, China will need to rely more on household consumption as an engine of growth. A sustained improvement in household consumption will require greater reform ambition,” it noted. Xintiandi opened in central Shanghai in 2001. Rather than demolish dilapidated buildings and build new apartments that would sell out quickly, Shui On and main architect Benjamin…
The post War Crimes Trials in Ukraine And The Pursuit Of Justice As The War Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A general view shows destroyed residential buildings during a Russian air attack in Kyiv, on September 28, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Ukrainian authorities said on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images As of September 1, 2025, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine had registered some 179,803 criminal offenses, considered to be war crimes, as a result of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This number is expected to continue to rise, as the war rages on with little consideration for the laws of war and armed conflict, as displayed by Russia’s military. What is being done with the evidence collected so far? The last few years have seen several trials proceeding before domestic courts in Ukraine. As the trials proceed, civil society organizations monitor their progress to ensure that they are in accordance with international law standards. On September 23, 2025, the Ukraine Bar Association (UBA), a Ukrainian non-governmental organization (NGO) of over 7,000 members uniting lawyers from all areas of the legal profession in the country, published the results of their monitoring of war crimes trials in Ukraine. The report, titled “Monitoring Court Proceedings and Analyzing Court Decisions in War Crimes Cases (under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” focuses on the quality of justice in war crimes cases in response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Between November 2024 and June 2025, the UBA, as assisted by partners and implemented with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Justice for All Program and later EU Project Pravo-Justice, monitored 292 criminal proceedings across ten regions of Ukraine. The report…
The post Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs Just Had Their Worst Week Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Last week turned into the bloodiest yet for U.S.-based spot Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs. According to SoSoValue data, investors pulled nearly $800 million out of ETH products and more than $900 million out of BTC funds, marking the sharpest week of outflows since these products first launched. For a market that was once riding high on the institutional adoption narrative, this latest data suggests confidence is being tested. Ethereum ETFs Bleed Nearly $800 Million Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $795.6 million in outflows during the week ending September 26. Trading volumes topped $10 billion, but redemptions outpaced new inflows at nearly every turn. Two funds carried the brunt of the damage: BlackRock’s ETHA fund lost over $200 million, though it still commands more than $15.2 billion in assets under management. Fidelity’s FETH fund was hit even harder, with $362 million flowing out. On Thursday and Friday alone, Ethereum ETFs saw $250 million in redemptions each day, triggered by a combination of technical breakdowns on the charts, macroeconomic jitters, and cascading liquidations in the derivatives market. ETH dipped below the critical $4,000 level before clawing back to $4,020 by Saturday. Bitcoin ETFs Follow With $900 Million Outflows Bitcoin funds weren’t spared either. Spot BTC ETFs registered $902.5 million in outflows, led by Fidelity’s FBTC, which shed $300.4 million on Friday. BlackRock’s IBIT fund proved more resilient, losing just $37.3 million the same day, further cementing its dominance in the market. IBIT has consistently expanded its market share, often controlling more than 80 percent of all spot BTC ETF assets. Still, the industry leader hasn’t filed for a spot Solana ETF, a move some competitors have already taken to diversify offerings. What’s Driving the Exodus? Three main forces explain the mass ETF withdrawals: Technical weakness: Both ETH and BTC broke below critical support…
The post BYD says it is unbothered by Warren Buffett’s decision to sell Berkshire’s stakes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BYD has confirmed that Berkshire Hathaway completely sold off its remaining shares earlier this year, ending a 17-year run that began in 2008. The Chinese electric vehicle maker responded on Weibo, where public relations executive Li Yunfei wrote: “In August 2022, Berkshire began gradually reducing its holdings of company shares purchased in 2008, and by last June, its stake had fallen below 5% … Investing in stocks involves both buying and selling, which is completely normal … We are grateful for Charlie Munger’s and Warren Buffett’s recognition of BYD, as well as for the investment, support, and companionship over the past 17 years … Praise to all long-term believers!” The statement confirmed what we first reported last week and framed the exit as routine trading rather than a negative judgment. Executive Vice President Stella Li, speaking during an interview on CNBC Europe’s Access Middle East, echoed that position. She said Warren and Charlie “loved BYD and its management, but they are investors, so naturally buying and selling is their business, so it’s not because they don’t like us.” The company avoided defensive language, instead emphasizing that the relationship was rooted in long-term confidence, even if the investment cycle had run its course. BYD stock drops after confirmation and growth outlook weakens Despite the calm front from BYD, investors reacted quickly in Hong Kong. Shares of the automaker slid more than 6% this week after the confirmation of Berkshire’s full exit. Even with the drop, the stock remains up just under 20% since January, showing the market still values its growth. Special adviser Alfredo Altavilla added context in remarks reported by Reuters, stating that Buffett “made a profit of 20 times the capital he invested. He did very well to do what he did.” Altavilla also explained that: “We’ve been extremely…
The post Galaxy Digital CEO Bets on Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin for Next Market Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 28 September 2025 | 11:16 Mike Novogratz, the former Goldman Sachs partner and head of Galaxy Digital, has outlined a bold vision for the next phase of the crypto market. He believes the long wait for mainstream adoption is over, with BlackRock’s ETF push and Larry Fink’s advocacy finally drawing Wall Street into digital assets. Unlike the predictable four-year cycles that previously defined crypto, Novogratz expects this run to be shaped by a new mix of regulatory clarity, tokenization, and corporate integration. He predicts banks and large companies will accelerate the move from accounts to blockchain wallets, while portfolios of the future will blend traditional securities with tokenized stocks, bonds, and loans. Novogratz also argues that community power remains one of crypto’s strongest drivers of value. He points to XRP and Cardano as examples of networks that thrive more on dedicated supporters than on widespread utility. Even Tesla and MicroStrategy, he says, now operate with a “crypto-like cult dynamic” that sustains their valuations. His own conviction lies in four holdings: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, and Solana. Of these, he highlights Solana’s potential to become a platform for global capital markets, backed by the interest of high-frequency trading firms such as Jump Capital. Despite acknowledging global risks and hedging against lofty stock valuations, Novogratz believes the bull market will end in spectacular fashion. He describes the coming frenzy as “crazier than you can imagine,” predicting a blow-off top that could push Bitcoin to $200,000. The catalyst, he argues, may come from Washington. If the Federal Reserve loses independence under political pressure — particularly if President Trump installs a dovish Fed chair and forces premature rate cuts — Novogratz sees gold and Bitcoin both skyrocketing as investors lose faith in the dollar. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes…
The post Hot Meme Coins Ready to Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 11:15 What if the next great fortune hides behind a meme? Meme coins, once dismissed as jokes, have become the market’s most unpredictable wealth machines. Every cycle, one coin breaks free from obscurity to deliver staggering returns. As October unfolds, traders are asking a burning question: which projects could be the best ROI cryptos 2025? Among the contenders, BullZilla ($BZIL) is setting a new standard with a presale built for 1000x gains. Its progressive price engine drives prices higher every 48 hours or instantly after $100K enters the pool. With 24 mutation stages, over $680K raised, and 2,200+ holders already, the BullZilla Presale feels less like speculation and more like engineered growth. But the hunt for the best ROI cryptos 2025 doesn’t stop there. Alongside Bull Zilla, coins like Mog Coin (MOG) and Snek (SNEK) are shaking up the meme ecosystem. This article examines these three tokens in depth, exploring their mechanics, culture, and why they’re widely considered among the best ROI cryptos 2025. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Presale Mutation Engine The BullZilla Presale is in Stage 4C, known as the Red Candle Buffet. At $0.00009907 per token, with over $680K+ raised and 2,200+ holders, it’s already commanding serious attention. BullZilla’s mutation mechanism ensures every presale stage ratchets the price higher, creating scarcity while rewarding the earliest believers. In a market where timing is everything, this design cements BullZilla among the best ROI cryptos 2025. Zilla DNA: Tokenomics According to the official BullZilla whitepaper, supply and allocation are structured for long-term dominance: Presale (50% – 80B): Core launch engine rewarding early adopters with progressive pricing. Staking (20% – 32B): The HODL Furnace offering up to 70% APY. Treasury & Ecosystem (20% – 32B): Driving marketing, dev work, and growth. Burn Pool (5% – 8B): Feeding…
The post Slovakia tells Trump it has no plans to abandon Russian oil supplies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Slovakia told Donald Trump Saturday that it has no fast plan to stop taking Russian oil. President Peter Pellegrini gave the message during talks with the U.S. president in New York on September 23. Trump has been pressing the two remaining European Union holdouts, Hungary and Slovakia, to end imports of Russian crude. He argues this would cut Moscow’s war money and push Vladimir Putin to the table. Slovakia, a landlocked Eastern European country bordering Ukraine, resisted and cited limits on new routes and technical hurdles. Pellegrini said in a statement sent by his office on Saturday that Slovakia cannot replace Russian energy overnight. “If change is to come in the coming years, it’s called diversification,” he told Trump during the meeting. He added, “Slovakia needs three, four, five different sources of gas and energy. We cannot replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the United States.” According to the same statement, Slovakia needs technical and logistical help before any major shift. Pellegrini described the meeting as constructive and said Trump “had a smile on his face, but he told me directly: do something about it.” Trump presses EU holdouts to end Russian oil imports While Pellegrini was delivering his position, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also pushed back on Trump this week. Orban said giving up Russian oil and gas would ruin Hungary’s economy. Trump has not only pressed Hungary and Slovakia but also Turkey and India to stop buying oil from Russia. According to EU estimates in May, purchases from Russia now make up only 3% of EU crude oil imports compared with 27% before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump wants those last flows cut. The European Union is considering new trade measures aimed at the remaining Russian oil imports, Bloomberg reported on September 20. Bloomberg said the…
The post SUI Holds Key Support, Next Stop $3.68? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SUI defends $3.10 support, with traders watching for a rebound toward $3.30–$3.50 resistance. Analysts note past rallies to $3.68 and $3.90, setting possible upside targets if support holds. Breakdown below $3.10 could lead toward $2.58, aligning with 200 SMA as next support zone. SUI Holds Key Support, Next Stop $3.68? The price of Sui (SUI) was trading at $3.14, reflecting a 2.12% decline over the past 24 hours. Weekly performance has shown a sharper drop, with SUI down by 14.50% in the last seven days. Trading activity remains high, with a 24-hour volume of $542,059,990, showing that the token continues to attract interest despite the recent correction. Market participants are watching closely as SUI consolidates near a critical support level at $3.10. Traders note that this price has acted as a defense zone where buyers have stepped in to slow further declines. The ability of the market to hold above this point will be important in shaping short-term direction. Technical Structure and Support Levels On shorter-time frames, SUI recently rebounded from the $3.10 zone, moving back toward the current $3.20 range. Analysts point out that this area has been tested several times, reinforcing its role as a strong floor for price action. A move above $3.30 to $3.50 would be the first step for buyers to attempt recovery toward higher levels. Looking at previous patterns, rallies have extended toward $3.68 in late August and $3.90 in mid-September. These levels are being monitored as potential upside targets if current support holds.  One analyst remarked, “holding above $3.10 could set the stage for a push back toward $3.68 in the near term.” Source: BitGuru/x Broader Chart Outlook On the three-day chart, SUI is described as being at a key range low after extended consolidation. If price fails to maintain current…
The post ETFs Will Be “Irrelevant In 5 years”, Expert Says Amid Stronger XRP Approval Odds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP ETF approval odds have surged to 99%, but experts are predicting that the rise of on-chain investing may render ETFs obsolete in 5 years.   The XRP ETF approval has captured market attention as traders expect the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to give the green light soon.  On prediction platform Polymarket, odds for an XRP ETF to be approved have also soared above 99%. Yet, while investors expect a major milestone, some industry leaders believe ETFs may not have much of a future in crypto investing.  Older Investors Drive Demand for Crypto ETFs Hugo Philion, the co-founder of Flare Network, argues that exchange-traded funds could become obsolete within five years as more investors adopt blockchain-based ownership. 🚨 XRP ETF Approval at 99%… But Will It Even Matter? While the SEC green light seems inevitable, one expert says the excitement is short-sighted. 🗣 “ETFs will be irrelevant in 5 years,” says Flare Network’s Hugo Philion.He believes younger investors will ditch Wall Street… pic.twitter.com/KL74CtuZK2 — Boom Change (@BoomChange1) September 27, 2025 Philion explained on the Paul Barron Podcast that older generations, including baby boomers and Gen X, hold most of the global wealth today.  They prefer traditional investment products like ETFs, which makes spot crypto ETFs attractive for them. This preference explains the strong demand for regulated crypto funds that resemble familiar stock-market products. Younger investors, however, prefer to hold digital assets directly in wallets and interact with DeFi platforms.  Philion believes this generational difference will gradually reduce the need for ETFs. Shift Toward Direct On-Chain Ownership Philion also cited financial challenges as a reason ETFs might fade.  Unfunded retirement liabilities, rising government debt, and market uncertainty could encourage investors to take control of their assets on blockchain networks.  This approach allows for transparent and direct ownership without relying…
According to PAAL AI, the PaaLLM 0.6 upgrade could revolutionize crypto engagement as there is a significant requirement for an integrated AI-led assistant.
