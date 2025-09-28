BYD says it is unbothered by Warren Buffett’s decision to sell Berkshire’s stakes

BYD has confirmed that Berkshire Hathaway completely sold off its remaining shares earlier this year, ending a 17-year run that began in 2008. The Chinese electric vehicle maker responded on Weibo, where public relations executive Li Yunfei wrote: "In August 2022, Berkshire began gradually reducing its holdings of company shares purchased in 2008, and by last June, its stake had fallen below 5% … Investing in stocks involves both buying and selling, which is completely normal … We are grateful for Charlie Munger's and Warren Buffett's recognition of BYD, as well as for the investment, support, and companionship over the past 17 years … Praise to all long-term believers!" The statement confirmed what we first reported last week and framed the exit as routine trading rather than a negative judgment. Executive Vice President Stella Li, speaking during an interview on CNBC Europe's Access Middle East, echoed that position. She said Warren and Charlie "loved BYD and its management, but they are investors, so naturally buying and selling is their business, so it's not because they don't like us." The company avoided defensive language, instead emphasizing that the relationship was rooted in long-term confidence, even if the investment cycle had run its course. BYD stock drops after confirmation and growth outlook weakens Despite the calm front from BYD, investors reacted quickly in Hong Kong. Shares of the automaker slid more than 6% this week after the confirmation of Berkshire's full exit. Even with the drop, the stock remains up just under 20% since January, showing the market still values its growth. Special adviser Alfredo Altavilla added context in remarks reported by Reuters, stating that Buffett "made a profit of 20 times the capital he invested. He did very well to do what he did." Altavilla also explained that: "We've been extremely…