War Crimes Trials in Ukraine And The Pursuit Of Justice As The War Continues
A general view shows destroyed residential buildings during a Russian air attack in Kyiv, on September 28, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Ukrainian authorities said on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images As of September 1, 2025, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine had registered some 179,803 criminal offenses, considered to be war crimes, as a result of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. This number is expected to continue to rise, as the war rages on with little consideration for the laws of war and armed conflict, as displayed by Russia's military. What is being done with the evidence collected so far? The last few years have seen several trials proceeding before domestic courts in Ukraine. As the trials proceed, civil society organizations monitor their progress to ensure that they are in accordance with international law standards. On September 23, 2025, the Ukraine Bar Association (UBA), a Ukrainian non-governmental organization (NGO) of over 7,000 members uniting lawyers from all areas of the legal profession in the country, published the results of their monitoring of war crimes trials in Ukraine. The report, titled "Monitoring Court Proceedings and Analyzing Court Decisions in War Crimes Cases (under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," focuses on the quality of justice in war crimes cases in response to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. Between November 2024 and June 2025, the UBA, as assisted by partners and implemented with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Justice for All Program and later EU Project Pravo-Justice, monitored 292 criminal proceedings across ten regions of Ukraine. The report…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:40