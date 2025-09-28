Bursa MEXC
Știri cripto
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Uptober or Letdown? Analysts Eye LINK, XYZ & CRO Amid Altcoin Rotation
Crypto analysts are closely watching LINK, XYZ, and CRO as altcoin rotation intensifies this Uptober—will the market rally or disappoint? Explore expert insights and potential outcomes for top altcoins this month.
LINK
$21.05
+1.93%
CRO
$0.18927
+3.98%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004364
+15.94%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/28 16:40
Citigroup Forecasts $1.9 Trillion in Stablecoins by 2030
The post Citigroup Forecasts $1.9 Trillion in Stablecoins by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Citigroup forecasts $1.9 trillion in stablecoins by 2030. Stablecoins could support $100 trillion transactions. Potential impact on DeFi and trading sectors. Citigroup’s “Stablecoins 2030” report predicts a significant escalation in stablecoin issuance, ranging from $1.90 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030, significantly impacting the global cryptocurrency market. The report forecasts potential transaction volumes up to $200 trillion annually, indicating stablecoins’ expanding role in digital finance, influenced by their velocity akin to fiat currencies. Citigroup’s $1.9 Trillion Stablecoin Vision for 2030 Citigroup’s recent report highlights a potential surge in stablecoin issuance, forecasting a baseline of $1.9 trillion by 2030. In an optimistic view, this could escalate to $4 trillion in issuance. Stablecoin circulation is expected to support around $100 trillion in annual transactions, driven by increased velocity akin to fiat transactions. Current market data from DefiLlama indicates the stablecoin market stands at approximately $296.8 billion, with USDT holding a dominant share of 58.75%. This projected growth signals that stablecoins may play a pivotal role in broadening financial market capabilities and enhancing DeFi-related activities. Although no direct statements from major executives or key figures like Arthur Hayes, CZ, or Vitalik have surfaced regarding this report, the projected growth could influence developer sentiment and promote scalability and compliance solutions. Regulatory bodies and financial analysts continue to examine these implications. “I am the project initiator, I set the vision, assembled the team, raised funds, and I am the final decision-maker…” – S.Y Lee, CEO, Story expressed this generally on executive roles, providing context on leadership approaches in such innovative sectors, as noted in a ChainCatcher interview. Technological and Regulatory Shifts Expected with Stablecoin Growth Did you know? The anticipated $100 trillion stablecoin transaction volume by 2030 stems from a projected velocity equal to current fiat transaction speeds, exceeding historical cryptocurrency adoption rates.…
1
$0.006715
+5.28%
COM
$0.010308
-1.43%
DEFI
$0.001491
-0.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 16:30
Which Will Thrive in the Next 50 Years?
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape global markets and technological landscapes, investors are closely evaluating the future outlook of traditional stocks versus Bitcoin. While AI-driven innovation presents new opportunities for growth in sectors like biotech, space, and robotics, it also prompts questions about the longevity of classic investment avenues. This analysis compares the resilience of [...]
FUTURE
$0.1241
+0.36%
AI
$0.118
--%
LIKE
$0.007396
-3.21%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/28 16:26
DoubleZero Mainnet Beta will be launched on October 2nd and will begin deploying 2Z tokens
PANews reported on September 28 that according to DoubleZero's official news, DoubleZero's mainnet Beta will be launched on October 2 and will begin deploying 2Z tokens. Its early production network mainnet Alpha was launched on September 15 and was stress-tested by verifying nodes in batches. Since its launch in March 2025, the test network has connected 386+ validator nodes, accounting for approximately 16% of the Solana mainnet stake.
ALPHA
$0.01536
-1.85%
PANews
2025/09/28 16:10
Solana’s Token Creation Hits Lowest Level Since March
The post Solana’s Token Creation Hits Lowest Level Since March appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Significant drop in Solana token creation. Developer focus shifts towards sustainable growth. Institutional investors maintain confidence in SOL. Solana’s token creation dropped to 27,354 on September 27, 2025, marking the lowest daily average since March, according to SolanaFloor monitoring. Despite this decline, Solana maintains a leading position in the blockchain token creation space, with implications for ongoing network and market dynamics. Solana Token Creation Drops to Lowest Since March Solana’s daily token creation dropped significantly to 27,354 on September 27, the lowest level since March. This marks a notable shift as Solana has been a leader in token creation across blockchain networks. Developer focus is shifting, prioritizing sustainable growth over sheer quantity in tokens. This aligns with recent upgrades aimed at optimizing network reliability. Institutional investors continue to show confidence, with Forward Industries and Galaxy Digital boosting their SOL positions by substantial amounts. “Token creation is only one signal. The network continues to process over 2 billion monthly transactions, with developers focused on sustainable growth and ecosystem upgrades.” — Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO, Solana Labs source Institutional Confidence in SOL Gains Amid Market Adjustments Did you know? Solana’s network processes over 2 billion transactions monthly, showcasing its robust infrastructure. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) presently trades at $202.10 with a market cap of $109.84 billion and a 24-hour volume decrease of 60.79%. SOL’s price rose 5.72% in the last 24 hours, yet dropped 15.85% over the past week. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the Alpenglow upgrade should enhance network efficiency. With institutions maintaining interest and liquidity efforts adjusting, SOL’s long-term growth trajectory is expected to stay strong. Institutional investors like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries accumulated $300M and $1.58B in SOL, further indicating…
TOKEN
$0.01189
+0.16%
COM
$0.010308
-1.43%
SOL
$206.15
+3.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 16:00
Cathie Wood: Hyperliquid indirectly holds Solana through Breera Sports, and its development is similar to Solana's early days.
PANews reported on September 28th that ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said in an interview with the Master Investor podcast that the Hyperliquid protocol reminds her of Solana's early potential, calling it a "rising star in the blockchain space." She noted that Solana has proven its value and entered the mainstream blockchain space. ARK Invest currently holds three primary crypto assets in its public funds: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Wood revealed that the firm indirectly holds Solana assets through Breera Sports, a project tied to the Solana Treasury and backed by Middle Eastern investors. She also mentioned that economist Art Laffer is providing advisory support to the project. While Wood did not confirm whether she holds Hyperliquid assets, she believes the protocol warrants attention. She also emphasized that Bitcoin remains the core of her crypto investments, arguing that it holds a dominant position in the pure cryptocurrency space, characterized by its fixed supply and risk resistance. She added that while Ethereum plays an important role in the DeFi ecosystem and the influence of stablecoins is growing, Bitcoin remains the core of ARK's long-term investment thesis. Earlier today, Cathie Wood said: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagreeing with Tom Lee's view .
ARK
$0.4118
--%
STAR
$0.13037
+3.18%
SPACE
$0.205
-2.24%
PANews
2025/09/28 15:58
XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market
The post XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 28 September 2025 | 08:00 Ripple is stepping deeper into the institutional finance space through a new collaboration with Ondo Finance that puts U.S. Treasuries directly onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The partnership introduces OUSG, a tokenized version of short-term government debt, and uses Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin as the backbone for minting and redemption. The aim is to give institutions an around-the-clock gateway to one of the most liquid and trusted assets in the world. For years, Ondo Finance has been developing ways to port traditional financial instruments into blockchain ecosystems. By moving OUSG to XRPL, the firm is offering professional investors access to Treasuries with the speed and security of distributed ledger technology. The ability to mint and redeem tokens instantly, rather than during limited market hours, is pitched as a major advantage for institutions that want more flexibility in managing their reserves. Ripple’s role is not just to support OUSG but to turn XRPL into a broader platform for real-world asset tokenization. Ethereum has long been the leader in this field, but Ripple is betting that its focus on settlement, compliance, and stablecoin infrastructure will appeal to banks, asset managers, and fintechs that demand high reliability. The company has been upgrading XRPL’s programmability and liquidity systems to make it competitive with other enterprise-grade chains. The partnership also reflects the changing priorities in the digital asset market. Beyond the speculative appeal of cryptocurrencies, institutions are increasingly drawn to tokenized bonds, Treasuries, and other income-generating products that fit into familiar portfolios. Tokenization promises not only easier access but also better transparency and lower settlement costs. Ripple is positioning XRPL as the bridge between these traditional investment products and a global, blockchain-powered financial system. Silver and gold have long been safe havens, but U.S. Treasuries remain the cornerstone of global…
XRP
$2.8504
+2.46%
RWA
$0.008423
-13.36%
COM
$0.010308
-1.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 15:46
DeFi Project Hyperdrive Hit by $773,000 Exploit
Hyperdrive users have been advised against using the platform for the time being
DEFI
$0.001491
-0.20%
Coinstats
2025/09/28 15:39
Long-Time Analyst Changes Strategy on Altcoins: Sold Most Altcoins, Bought These
Michaël van de Poppe, one of the well-known names in the cryptocurrency world, has changed his strategy regarding altcoins. Continue Reading: Long-Time Analyst Changes Strategy on Altcoins: Sold Most Altcoins, Bought These
WELL
$0.0000496
+0.60%
Coinstats
2025/09/28 15:31
Bitcoin’s New Era : Structured, Stable, And Strategic
While bitcoin establishes itself as a reference asset on a global scale, it is the very architecture of its market that is evolving deeply. Beyond prices and regulatory controversies, a mutation is underway. Indeed, the rise of derivatives, particularly options, is redefining market balances. This often overlooked shift could well mark bitcoin's entry into a new era of maturity and financial integration. L’article Bitcoin’s New Era : Structured, Stable, And Strategic est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
ERA
$0.5277
-2.29%
RISE
$0.010964
-3.13%
WELL
$0.0000496
+0.60%
Coinstats
2025/09/28 15:10
Știri în tendințe
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase