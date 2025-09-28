2025-09-29 Monday

Government Shutdown Risks Delay of Crypto Regulation and Market Stability

Government Shutdown Risks Delay of Crypto Regulation and Market Stability

TLDR Political deadlock raises a 43% chance of a U.S. government shutdown. Bitcoin and Ethereum lost over $140 billion in market value amid shutdown fears. A shutdown would limit SEC operations and delay key crypto regulatory decisions. Institutional investors move away from volatile assets as shutdown nears. With a looming deadline for U.S. government funding, [...] The post Government Shutdown Risks Delay of Crypto Regulation and Market Stability appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.010273+1.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1063+0.09%
Coincentral2025/09/28 16:35
BYD shrugs off Buffett’s Berkshire sell-down

BYD shrugs off Buffett’s Berkshire sell-down

BYD has confirmed that Berkshire Hathaway completely sold off its remaining shares earlier this year, ending a 17-year run that began in 2008.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 16:17
3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential in 2025: Hot Meme Coins Ready to Surge

3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential in 2025: Hot Meme Coins Ready to Surge

What if the next great fortune hides behind a meme? Meme coins, once dismissed as jokes, have become the market’s […] The post 3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential in 2025: Hot Meme Coins Ready to Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008455+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002336+1.91%
READY
READY$0.01837+2.05%
Coindoo2025/09/28 16:15
5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

The post 5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Donald Trump lands in the UK, expect £10,000–£20,000 caps on stablecoin holdings, a consultation from the FCA, and a push for UK-US alignment in crypto rules—all within the next few weeks. If regulation shifts even a few degrees, the ripple effects could send some coins flying and others crashing. Here are 5 picks that stand out as promising in this volatile, policy-fueled moment. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top Coin for Explosive Growth At the front of the pack is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh meme coin that has quickly captured market attention. Unlike other chains, it is designed in a way that prevents sniper bots from working, giving early buyers a genuine advantage. This distinctive feature makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) unique among the growing meme token market. Its presale has been a huge success, now in the thirteenth stage with tokens priced at $0.0022. The twelfth stage sold out earlier than planned, showing how demand is far outpacing expectations. Over $25.97 million has already been raised, and momentum is building daily. Experts who have guided some of the biggest meme projects in history are backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), and its CoinMarketCap listing has only accelerated visibility. Analysts forecast that it could soar once new regulations are confirmed, especially as Trump’s UK visit highlights the importance of transparency and innovation in crypto markets.  Buying at presale prices gives investors the chance to get in early before potential listings on major exchanges send prices higher. To add to the excitement, the LILPEPE team has launched a mega giveaway for buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top buyer will win 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Its roadmap shows bold plans ahead, setting it up as one…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.527+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
EPNS
PUSH$0.029+1.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:15
BlockchainFX Presale Hits $8.2M: Is This the Best Crypto to Buy Over Ethereum and Toncoin?

BlockchainFX Presale Hits $8.2M: Is This the Best Crypto to Buy Over Ethereum and Toncoin?

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockchainfx-presale-hits-8-2m-is-this-the-best-crypto-to-buy-over-ethereum-and-toncoin/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.76%
Coinstats2025/09/28 16:00
Slovakia tells Trump it won’t stop buying Russian oil now

Slovakia tells Trump it won’t stop buying Russian oil now

Slovakia told Donald Trump Saturday that it has no fast plan to stop taking Russian oil. President Peter Pellegrini gave the message during talks with the U.S. president in New York on September 23. Trump has been pressing the two remaining European Union holdouts, Hungary and Slovakia, to end imports of Russian crude. He argues this would cut Moscow’s war money and push Vladimir Putin to the table. Slovakia, a landlocked Eastern European country bordering Ukraine, resisted and cited limits on new routes and technical hurdles. Pellegrini said in a statement sent by his office on Saturday that Slovakia cannot replace Russian energy overnight. “If change is to come in the coming years, it’s called diversification,” he told Trump during the meeting. He added, “Slovakia needs three, four, five different sources of gas and energy. We cannot replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the United States.” According to the same statement, Slovakia needs technical and logistical help before any major shift. Pellegrini described the meeting as constructive and said Trump “had a smile on his face, but he told me directly: do something about it.” Trump presses EU holdouts to end Russian oil imports While Pellegrini was delivering his position, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also pushed back on Trump this week. Orban said giving up Russian oil and gas would ruin Hungary’s economy. Trump has not only pressed Hungary and Slovakia but also Turkey and India to stop buying oil from Russia. According to EU estimates in May, purchases from Russia now make up only 3% of EU crude oil imports compared with 27% before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump wants those last flows cut. The European Union is considering new trade measures aimed at the remaining Russian oil imports, Bloomberg reported on September 20. Bloomberg said the bloc’s executive arm is reviewing continued imports via the Druzhba pipeline, which feeds Hungary and Slovakia. If adopted, the measures would mostly hit those supplies unless they are phased out. Budapest and Bratislava have blocked earlier attempts, saying the moves threaten their energy security. EU weighs trade measures and new sanctions package The trade measures under review are separate from a new sanctions package the EU presented on Friday. That package includes a ban on Russian liquefied gas, starting with short-term contracts six months after entry into force and then extending to long-term deals from January 1, 2027. As part of the same plan, the EU proposed sanctions on more than 100 oil tankers in Moscow’s “shadow fleet” and other actions targeting entities that enable the energy trade, including in third countries. EU ambassadors were briefed on the proposals on Friday, but no details on timing or scope were given. Unlike sanctions, which need unanimous backing of member states, trade measures like tariffs require only a majority of capitals. These measures would help the EU meet a key demand made by Trump as a condition for U.S. alignment on Russia sanctions. Trump has said the EU should stop all Russian oil and gas purchases. Nearly all member states have halted pipeline and seaborne imports, but Hungary and Slovakia are still taking supplies. Most other EU nations have committed to phase out Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027. Trade measures could be used if Budapest and Bratislava do not present exit plans, people familiar with the matter said. The U.S. has also pressured its Group of Seven allies to impose tariffs as high as 100% on China and India for their Russian oil purchases to push Putin into talks with Ukraine. That request is expected to face resistance in EU capitals. G‑7 officials are working on a new sanctions package and want to finalize the text later this month, Bloomberg has reported. Other planned EU measures would target major Russian oil firms and the networks and ships that move crude and generate profit for Moscow. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.527+0.44%
Threshold
T$0.01479+1.09%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07363-9.27%
Coinstats2025/09/28 15:52
Cathie Wood: Hyperliquid ‘reminds me of Solana in the earlier days’

Cathie Wood: Hyperliquid ‘reminds me of Solana in the earlier days’

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood says Hyperliquid reminds her of Solana’s early days, but maintains that Bitcoin remains the core of her crypto thesis. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has compared Hyperliquid to Solana’s early-stage promise, calling it “the new kid on the block.”“It’s exciting. It reminds me of Solana in the earlier days, and Solana has proven its worth and is, you know, there with the big boys,” Wood said during a recent interview on the Master Investor podcast. ARK Invest currently holds three main crypto assets in its public funds, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). The firm’s exposure to Solana is through Breera Sports, which Wood clarified is tied to the Solana treasury and supported by Middle Eastern investors. She also noted advisory ties to the project through economist Art Laffer.Read more
ME
ME$0.6231-1.48%
ARK
ARK$0.412+0.41%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3836+0.44%
Coinstats2025/09/28 15:48
Impact of High-Profile Visits on Cryptocurrency Markets

Impact of High-Profile Visits on Cryptocurrency Markets

The UK's fitness as a hub for crypto innovation and regulation is often strengthened during high-profile visits such as that of Donald Trump. These events bring critical discussions that could lead to regulatory adjustments, affecting cryptocurrencies differently. Stablecoin regulations might see new caps, prompting shifts in investment strategies, particularly for new and emerging coins. The Emerging Star: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) One coin that has been making waves is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new entrant in the meme coin space that has shown resilience against automated trading bots. This unique attribute has helped it in its presale success, already advancing to its thirteenth stage and raising significant funds. With each stage, like the recent twelfth, selling out swiftly, the market's enthusiasm is palpable. Industry experts back LILPEPE, predicting a price surge post-regulation. The presale offers a competitive edge, with lower entry prices before it hits major exchanges. Notably, a mega giveaway is attracting more attention, with prizes including Ethereum rewards for top buyers. For further details on this promising token, follow these resources: Website: Little Pepe Official Site Whitepaper: Download Whitepaper Telegram: Join the Telegram Twitter/X: Follow on Twitter/X Other Top Contenders in the Crypto Market Ripple (XRP), currently trading at $3.09, has seen over a 300% increase this year, with institutional backing likely to grow if regulatory frameworks between the UK and US align favorably. Solana (SOL) continues to draw attention with its significant trading volume and accolades such as being recognized by the US as part of a strategic crypto reserve. This could bolster its position with potential new policies. Cardano (ADA) has been a favorite due to its technical robustness and institutional interest, trading around $0.93 and expecting further movements driven by regulatory discussions. TRON (TRX) stays robust in the market, with a consistent price and high liquidity, further supported by recent large investments and endorsements. Conclusion The outcome of Trump's UK visit could be pivotal for the crypto market, particularly for the coins discussed. While established coins might benefit from clearer regulations, emerging tokens like Little Pepe (LILPEPE) present exciting opportunities for early investors. This review is sponsored and for informational purposes only. It should not be taken as financial advice.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.527+0.44%
Starpower
STAR$0.13012+3.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000916+0.65%
Coinstats2025/09/28 15:48
Kaito stijgt met 32% op rustige dag voor crypto markt

Kaito stijgt met 32% op rustige dag voor crypto markt

Na een relatief rustige periode op de crypto markt, laten de afgelopen 24 uur een mix van rode en groene cijfers zien. Hoewel er geen extreme paniek heerst, blijft de algemene stemming voorzichtig. De Fear & Greed Index staat momenteel op 37, wat duidt op een markt die vooral door... Het bericht Kaito stijgt met 32% op rustige dag voor crypto markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Kaito
KAITO$1.2624-11.97%
MetYa
MET$0.232+2.88%
OP
OP$0.6638+1.08%
Coinstats2025/09/28 15:24
Ethereum Rebounds Strongly, Surpassing $4,000

Ethereum Rebounds Strongly, Surpassing $4,000

On September 25, Ethereum made a robust comeback, trading above the $4,000 threshold, a level it had dropped beneath just a day prior. The cryptocurrency’s value rose by 2.2% to stand at $4,013, despite lackluster liquidity conditions over the weekend.Continue Reading:Ethereum Rebounds Strongly, Surpassing $4,000
Oasis
ROSE$0.02522+0.63%
Coinstats2025/09/28 15:04
