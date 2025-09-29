DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp API price officially announced a significant reduction

PANews reported on September 29th that DeepSeek has updated its official app, website, and mini-program to DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp. DeepSeek explained that due to the significant reduction in service costs associated with the new model, the official API price has also been lowered, effective immediately. Under the new pricing policy, developers will see a reduction of over 50% in the cost of using the DeepSeek API.