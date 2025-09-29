Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Pakistani Prime Minister Calls Cryptocurrency a 'Tool of the Future'
PANews reported on September 29th that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Bitcoin Magazine, described cryptocurrency as "the tool of the future." This statement suggests a positive government attitude toward crypto assets and potential policy coordination.
FUTURE
$0.1241
+0.17%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 18:43
Distribuire
SEC is set to decide on six Spot XRP ETF applications in October
The SEC will decide on six spot XRP ETF applications between October 18-25, as Ripple’s bank charter decision also looms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to review six spot XRP ETF applications in October. The decisions, set between October 18 and October 25, will be closely watched by the crypto community. […] The post SEC is set to decide on six Spot XRP ETF applications in October appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SIX
$0.01991
+0.05%
XRP
$2.8538
+2.82%
BANK
$0.07194
-3.33%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 18:30
Distribuire
Cardano Founder Accuses Leading Publisher of Lacking Journalistic Integrity in $600M ADA Theft Allegation
Charles Hoskinson slams Cointelegraph for refusing to retract after audit clears ADA theft claims. Hoskinson Urges Crypto Projects to Boycott Cointelegraph Over Reckless $600M Defamation Report. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has publicly criticized crypto news outlet Cointelegraph, calling its reporting “defamation at the highest level.” The conflict stems from allegations that Input Output [...]]]>
ADA
$0.792
+3.16%
Distribuire
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/29 18:26
Distribuire
Swift and Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger to Transform Global Payments
TLDR Swift & Consensys launch blockchain ledger to power real-time global payments Swift upgrades global payments with blockchain, smart contracts & tokenization Global payments go 24/7 as Swift unveils interoperable blockchain ledger Swift enters blockchain era with tokenized finance push via new ledger system Swift’s blockchain ledger brings faster, compliant global transactions at scale Swift [...] The post Swift and Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger to Transform Global Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0.07261
+5.53%
SMART
$0.004361
+1.89%
ERA
$0.5297
-1.56%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/29 18:22
Distribuire
From Skeptic to Believer: Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival
Its 47% rise since November 2024 is only the latest chapter in a comeback story that continues to surprise seasoned […] The post From Skeptic to Believer: Mike Novogratz on XRP’s Survival appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.8538
+2.82%
RISE
$0.010916
-3.56%
Distribuire
Coindoo
2025/09/29 18:22
Distribuire
DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp API price officially announced a significant reduction
PANews reported on September 29th that DeepSeek has updated its official app, website, and mini-program to DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp. DeepSeek explained that due to the significant reduction in service costs associated with the new model, the official API price has also been lowered, effective immediately. Under the new pricing policy, developers will see a reduction of over 50% in the cost of using the DeepSeek API.
DEEPSEEK
$0.000179
-5.78%
APP
$0.002107
+1.78%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 18:19
Distribuire
Crypto ETFs for Litecoin, XRP, SOL, ADA in Spotlight as SEC October Deadlines Near
The SEC faces key October deadlines on several crypto ETF filings, with Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF first in line on Oct. 2. The post Crypto ETFs for Litecoin, XRP, SOL, ADA in Spotlight as SEC October Deadlines Near appeared first on Coinspeaker.
XRP
$2.8538
+2.82%
SOL
$206.02
+3.50%
ADA
$0.792
+3.16%
Distribuire
Coinspeaker
2025/09/29 18:02
Distribuire
Singapore and UAE rise as global crypto adoption leaders
Singapore ranks first worldwide with strong ownership, clear rules, and high public interest in crypto.
RISE
$0.010916
-3.56%
CLEAR
$0.01559
+4.56%
PUBLIC
$0.05403
-4.25%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 18:02
Distribuire
Hypurr NFT #1687 was sold for 9999 HYPE again, doubling its value in 8 hours.
PANews reported on September 29th that, according to Aunt Ai, Hypurr NFT #1687 sold for 9,999 HYPE to the buyer at 0x3D7…a6909. The buyer, 0xDA0…7EB2F, had previously purchased it for 5,000 HYPE and sold it eight hours later, making a profit of approximately $237,000. The floor price that day was approximately 1,315 HYPE, and the 24-hour trading volume was approximately 821,000 HYPE. Earlier, #21 was purchased by Flowdesk for 9,999 HYPE, setting a record high for the day. The transaction was conducted on OpenSea.
NFT
$0.0000004326
-0.25%
HYPE
$45.88
+6.00%
AI
$0.1182
+0.51%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 17:53
Distribuire
Mental Obesity Is Killing Your Potential—Here’s How to Get Jacked
You are binge-eating information and wondering why you're not growing.
HERE
$0.00022
+0.45%
GET
$0.004546
--%
WHY
$0.00000002795
+1.71%
Distribuire
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:53
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase