US Senate Banking Committee is working on principles for its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act By: PANews 2025/06/18 22:48

U $0.007673 -4.08% JUNE $0.1059 +3.21% ACT $0.03265 +1.80%

PANews June 18 news, according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is developing the principles of its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act - this will be the focus of a subcommittee hearing next week led by Senator Cynthia Lummis. Senator Tim Scott said he hopes to hold a full committee hearing within the next month (possibly after the discussion draft is released).