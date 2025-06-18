In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:40
Union
U$0.007643-4.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1059+3.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03265+2.03%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01641+11.63%

Today (June 17, local time) American history has ushered in an important development - the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act . The bill will establish a clear federal regulatory framework for dollar-backed cryptocurrencies (i.e. "stablecoins"). Next, the bill will be submitted to the House of Representatives and President Trump for approval. If it is successfully passed, it will officially take effect.

Key Provisions of the GENIUS Act

The core content of the bill is to establish a federal framework for the issuance of dollar-backed stablecoins. Its main provisions include:

1:1 asset backing: Each stablecoin must be fully backed by high-quality, liquid reserve assets, such as US dollar cash, insured bank deposits, short-term US Treasury bonds or other safe assets. Issuers must hold at least one US dollar in compliant reserves for each stablecoin. For issuers with a circulation of more than US$50 billion, monthly reserve disclosure and audits are required.

Tiered supervision of large and small issuers : The GENIUS Act adopts a tiered supervision strategy based on the size of the issuer. Large issuers that issue more than $10 billion in stablecoins will be subject to federal supervision; small issuers can choose to be supervised by state regulators.

Ban on algorithmic stablecoins: The bill explicitly bans so-called “algorithmic stablecoins” – tokens that rely on programs or internal crypto assets to maintain their value rather than physical collateral.

No income shall be provided: Payment stablecoins shall not pay interest, dividends or any form of income to holders. If income is provided, it may blur the line between stablecoins and savings financial products, thus raising concerns about regulation and financial stability.

Not securities or commodities: The bill amends the existing securities law to clarify that compliant payment stablecoins do not fall into the category of securities or commodities. This provision resolves the uncertainty in the regulatory community about the classification of stablecoins. Stablecoin issuers will be subject to supervision by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, the NCUA, and state regulators.

Bankruptcy protection: In the event of bankruptcy, the claims of stablecoin holders take precedence over other creditors.

Why is this important?

Stablecoins are no longer simply crypto-native assets, but increasingly critical infrastructure in global financial activities. The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded $250 billion, mainly dominated by Tether and Circle. Circle recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market value of $37 billion. Its stock price has risen by more than 400% since its listing, showing the market's high expectations for the mainstreaming of stablecoins and highlighting the positive role of clear regulation on issuers such as Circle.

Stablecoins have been deeply embedded in the global payment ecosystem, with annual transaction volume exceeding 30 trillion US dollars and the number of active addresses reaching 261 million.

In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

 Data sources: rwa.xyz, DeFi Llama, Visa On-Chain Analytics

A recent Coinbase survey showed that 81% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that are aware of cryptocurrencies are interested in using stablecoins, and the number of Fortune 500 companies planning to adopt or explore stablecoins has more than tripled by 2024.

In emerging markets, stablecoin adoption is also accelerating. In regions with severe currency fluctuations, stablecoins provide an alternative means. According to the Chainalysis 2024 Stablecoin Report, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa lead the world in retail and professional stablecoin transfers, with an annual growth rate of more than 40%; East Asia and Eastern Europe follow closely behind, with growth of 32% and 29% respectively.

In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

 Source: Chainalysis

The EU (through MiCA), Singapore (Payment Services Act) and Hong Kong (Stablecoin Act) have all made clear progress in regulating stablecoins, while the United States has been constrained by political differences and has been slow to come up with clear policies.

But the passage of the GENIUS Act in the Senate may break the deadlock.

Impact on investors, startups and the industry ecosystem

Regulated stablecoins: US stablecoin issuers such as Circle and Paxos will benefit from regulatory legitimacy, opening the door for institutional funds to flow into the on-chain payment field in compliance. The bill requires that stablecoins must be backed by cash or US bonds, which will also consolidate the position of these mainstream compliant issuers, while unregulated stablecoin issuers that provide illegal currency support or promise returns may exit the US market. However, the requirement of "no return" may also force Circle to change its marketing strategy. Currently, Circle will share revenue with Coinbase as an important distribution channel for USDC.

Offshore stablecoins: The era of regulatory arbitrage for offshore stablecoins is coming to an end. The GENIUS Act imposes heavy penalties on unregulated offshore issuers. As the largest stablecoin by market value, Tether (USDT) may face major challenges in the future if it is not registered with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, similar to the situation it encountered in Europe. However, USDT's moat is still solid and it is difficult to be replaced in the short term. Moreover, Tether may re-enter the U.S. market by issuing new compliant U.S. dollar stablecoins .

Fintech companies : This bill also marks that US crypto legislation is gradually moving away from the stage of "relying solely on law enforcement" and toward structured policy making. Stablecoins are moving towards becoming legal financial carriers, which will not only promote adoption by retail users, but also drive more capital inflows. Take Stripe as an example. It has accelerated its layout in the stablecoin field through mergers and acquisitions: it acquired payment infrastructure platform Bridge for US$1.1 billion in February, and recently acquired wallet service provider Privy. Although technology giants like Meta are not prohibited from issuing stablecoins, they will face strict compliance requirements and special attention . This uncertainty may actually benefit the development space of start-ups.

? What's next?

House Deliberation and Potential Amendments : While Senate passage is critical, it is only one step in its legislative process. The focus now shifts to the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, the momentum for stablecoins is strong, but we should pay attention to possible amendments proposed by the House of Representatives. Any changes could affect the future stablecoin landscape.

Regulatory details and implementation: Although the GENIUS Act establishes a general framework for the issuance of stablecoins, specific rules such as capital adequacy, liquidity, and risk management still need to be further formulated by regulators. We need to observe how regulators such as the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) translate this framework into specific rules. What actions the states will take under this regulation is also another thing worth paying attention to.

References:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.26601+1.40%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02276+2.20%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000317+4.37%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum laat op de uurgrafiek twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential koopsignalen zien. Deze indicator meet uitputting in een trend en geeft vaak een signaal dat de verkoopdruk kan afnemen. Dit dubbele signaal verschijnt rond het niveau van $4.516, waar de ETH prijs kortstondig steun vindt. Dit type formatie komt zelden voor en wordt daarom extra nauwlettend gevolgd. Wat gaat de Ethereum koers hiermee doen? Ethereum koers test steun rond $4.516 De scherpe daling van de Ethereum koers vanaf de prijszone rond $4.800 bracht de ETH prijs in korte tijd naar ongeveer $4.516. Op dit niveau trad duidelijke koopactiviteit op, waardoor de neerwaartse beweging tijdelijk werd gestopt. Het dubbele signaal dat door de TD Sequential indicator is gegenereerd, viel precies samen met dit prijspunt. De TD Sequential is opgebouwd uit negen candles die een trend meetellen. Wanneer de negende candle verschijnt, kan dit duiden op een trendomslag. In dit geval verschenen zelfs twee signalen kort na elkaar, wat aangeeft dat de verkoopdruk mogelijk uitgeput is. Het feit dat dit gebeurde in een zone waar ETH kopers actief bleven, maakt het patroon extra opvallend. TD Sequential just flashed two buy signals for Ethereum $ETH! pic.twitter.com/JPO8EhiEPi — Ali (@ali_charts) September 16, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische indicatoren schetsen herstelkans voor ETH Naast de dubbele koopsignalen verstrekken ook andere indicatoren belangrijke aanwijzingen. Tijdens de daling van de ETH koers waren grote rode candles zichtbaar, maar na de test van $4.516 stabiliseerde de Ethereum koers. Dit wijst op een mogelijke verschuiving in het evenwicht tussen de bears en bulls. Als deze opwaartse beweging doorzet, liggen de eerste weerstanden rond $4.550. Daarboven wacht een sterkere zone rond $4.650. Deze niveaus zijn in eerdere Ethereum sessies al meerdere keren getest. Een doorbraak zou ruimte openen richting de all-time high van ETH rond $4.953. Wanneer de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516 zakt, liggen er zones rond $4.500 en $4.450 waar grotere kooporders worden verwacht. Deze niveaus kunnen als een vangnet fungeren, mocht de druk opnieuw toenemen. Marktdynamiek bevestigt technische indicatoren De huidige situatie volgt op een bredere correctie in de cryptomarkt. Verschillende vooraanstaande crypto tokens zagen scherpe koersdalingen, waarna traders op zoek gingen naar signalen voor een mogelijke ommekeer. Dat juist Ethereum nu een dubbel TD Sequential signaal toont, versterkt de interesse in dit scenario. Fundamenteel blijft Ethereum sterk. Het aantal ETH tokens dat via staking is vastgezet, blijft groeien. Dat verkleint de vrije circulatie en vermindert verkoopdruk. Tegelijk blijft het netwerk intensief gebruikt voor DeFi, NFT’s en stablecoins. Deze activiteiten zorgen voor een stabiele vraag naar ETH, ook wanneer de prijs tijdelijk onder druk staat. Fundamentele drijfveren achter de Ethereum koers De Ethereum koers wordt echter niet alleen bepaald door candles en patronen, maar ook door bredere factoren. Een stijgend percentage van de totale ETH supply staat vast in staking contracten. Hierdoor neemt de liquiditeit op exchanges af. Dit kan prijsschommelingen versterken wanneer er plotseling meer koopdruk ontstaat. Daarnaast is Ethereum nog steeds het grootste smart contract platform. Nieuwe standaarden zoals ERC-8004 en ontwikkelingen rond layer-2 oplossingen houden de activiteit hoog. Deze technologische vooruitgang kan de waardepropositie ondersteunen en zo indirect bijdragen aan een ETH prijsherstel. Het belang van de korte termijn dynamiek De komende handelsdagen zullen duidelijk maken of de bulls genoeg kracht hebben om door de weerstandszone rond $4.550 te breken. Voor de bears ligt de focus juist op het verdedigen van de prijsregio rond $4.516. De whales, die met grote handelsorders opereren, kunnen hierin een beslissende rol spelen. Het dubbele TD Sequential signaal blijft hoe dan ook een zeldzame gebeurtenis. Voor cryptoanalisten vormt het een objectief aanknopingspunt om de kracht van de huidige Ethereum trend te toetsen. Vooruitblik op de ETH koers Ethereum liet twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential signalen zien op de uurgrafiek, iets wat zelden voorkomt. Deze formatie viel samen met steun rond $4.516, waar de bulls actief werden. Als de Ethereum koers boven dit niveau blijft, kan er ruimte ontstaan richting $4.550 en mogelijk $4.650. Zakt de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516, dan komen $4.500 en $4.450 in beeld als nieuwe steunzones. De combinatie van zeldzame indicatoren en een sterke fundamentele basis maakt Ethereum interessant voor zowel technische als fundamentele analyses. Of de bulls het momentum echt kunnen overnemen, zal blijken zodra de Ethereum koers de eerstvolgende weerstanden opnieuw test. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013391+18.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.007362-3.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:31
Share
Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Solana’s TVL surges despite token creation shrink, raising questions on whether bulls can sustain prices above $200.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01238+4.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002793-5.80%
BULLS
BULLS$802.16+0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Vanguard Eyes Breakthrough Crypto ETF Access for Investors