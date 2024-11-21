Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.21)

By: PANews
2024/11/21 10:57
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/21 Update:
$CHILLGUY Just a chill guy, a hot topic on Tiktok, the "spiritual totem" of the new generation of young people, the "Buddhist, relaxed" post-00s
$Quant is the reincarnation of the Wolf of Wall Street. The kid sold 30,000 yuan live to humiliate the audience. Netizens around the world united to teach Quant a lesson.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

