Meet Promeet: The web3 platform that puts creators first

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:31
RealLink
REAL$0.0725+6.32%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As mainstream platforms tighten control, Promeet gives creators a web3-powered escape, with instant payouts, real ownership, and no censorship.

Table of Contents

  • Overview
  • About Promeet
  • Features of Promeet
  • Pros 
  • Cons
  • Conclusion

It is no secret that a small handful of media moguls have disproportionate control over the internet. From social media to streaming platforms, tech elites seem to decide what we watch, what we consume online, who watches the content we upload, and how we get paid. 

One noteworthy example of this control is how OnlyFans, the subscriber-based social media platform, banned explicit content in 2021, without any warning to its hundreds of thousands of creators. This is especially interesting since explicit content is what OnlyFans is known and used for. The platform backtracked on this decision within days; however, the dangers of this sort of centralized control persist even today.

Another interesting example is how the popular streamer Kai Cenat was suspended during a live campaign on the streaming platform Twitch, reportedly costing him $100k+ in sponsorships.

These are not isolated incidents. Most of the leading platforms today are notorious for shadowbanning artists, activists and accounts with controversial content. These platforms often demonetize or suspend accounts and channels for content they deem to violate community guidelines. This has led to significant income loss and raised questions about the’ transparency and fairness of several leading platforms today.

As alarmist it may sound, the truth remains that these platforms can make or break a creator overnight. Amid these dire conditions, what we need are platforms that are creator-first, censorship-resistant, and free from centralized control. One such platform is Promeet. Let’s take a closer look at this new content monetization platform and find out how it stands out in this era of content control.

Overview

  • Website: go.promeet.live
  • Sector: Web3 content monetization, livestreaming
  • Services: Video streaming, live meetings, monetization tools
  • Fees: 10% platform fee, creators retain 90%
  • KYC-verification: Not required
  • User support: Community and direct support via website
  • Language support: English

About Promeet

Promeet is a platform that helps creators monetize their videos, images, live streams, and meetings. It combines the capabilities of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into a single platform. However, Promeet is different from the numerous other streaming platforms in the market today. Promeet uses web3 so that creators on the platform can get paid immediately for their work via USDC.

Promeet aims to reshape live video communication and transform how people monetize and function in the virtual realm. Promeet’s founders have deep roots in blockchain and finance, and this has helped the team build an inventive tool in the live streaming monetization space. 

Fundamentally, Promeet is a dynamic program that provides a reliable space where content creators can share their content with their audience and receive instant, direct, and cross-border payments. 

One of Promeet’s goals is to unshackle creators from the limitations of traditional payment gateways. This means that Promeet uses open, decentralized payment rails to remove the red tape of approvals and high transaction fees. What this means for creators is that they get to monetize content instantly and globally. 

The platform’s commitment to self-custodial wallets means users retain true ownership of their earnings. Promeet’s real-time, peer-to-peer model ensures that payments flow directly to creators without involving middlemen.

Features of Promeet

Instant USDC payments: What sets Promeet apart from similar platforms in the market today is that creators get paid immediately. There are no delays and no middlemen in the payment process. When a viewer supports the creator, the funds go straight to the creator’s wallet. 

Using USDC on Promeet provides several advantages, such as stability, quick payments, and a straightforward way for creators to receive payments without being affected by cryptocurrency price fluctuations or minimums.

In addition, creators will never have accounts receivable. Promeet ensures all viewers have enough USDC to cover the cost of the event and deducts money from the viewers on all the content they consume.

Private content distribution: Another key aspect worth mentioning is that Promeet allows creator content to stay private. It is never shown in public feeds or search results.

Anonymity and independence: Promeet eliminates the need for KYC checks, bank links, and withdrawal limits. Creators can skip the paperwork and get rolling as soon as possible. Promeet lets its users stay anonymous, independent, and in full control. There are no minimum withdrawals, and no platform approval is needed.

Earning retention: A standout feature of Promeet is how it lets its creators keep 90% of their earnings. The platform fee is only 10%. Compared with the 30% and 50% fees on other major platforms, this is a solid deal.

Pay-as-you-go model: On Promeet, viewers are charged per second of watch time, ensuring a fair and transparent pricing model.

User-friendly interface: On top of all of the other features mentioned, Promeet simplifies the process of going live and managing payments. This accessibility makes the platform easy to use even for those new to live streaming or digital content.

Blockchain-powered transparency: A defining characteristic of Promeet is its use of blockchain technology. This technological innovation makes the platform more secure. Plus, the transparent transactions create a trustless and reliable experience.

Self-custodial wallets: Another aspect users appreciate about Promeet is the self-custodial wallets. Creators’ earnings are stored in self-custodial wallets. This avoids third-party access and ensures true ownership of earnings.

No taxes or extra fees: Unlike other major platforms, all the payments on Promeet are private and secure, without hidden deductions.

Pros 

Promeet has a range of benefits for its users. The first and most important of its pros is the immediate revenue generation. Creators can earn from their content instantly, without relying on ad revenue or subscriptions. Another reason creators are opting for Promeet is its global reach and payment accessibility. The platform supports cross-border transactions and helps creators access a worldwide audience.

The control and independence Promeet offers are other points in its favor. Creators can retain full control over their earnings and content without platform-imposed restrictions. Additionally, the platform provides stability via USDC payments. Moreover, creators using the platform can enjoy transparent transaction dealings. Lastly, Promeet ensures all viewers prepay for content, eliminating the risk of unpaid views.

Cons

However, adoption might be a challenge for Promeet since it uses crypto for payments, something that the general public hasn’t fully accepted just yet. Also, since the channels are private and the content is not easily searchable, discoverability can become a problem. 

Another limitation is that creators need to already have an existing audience elsewhere, since all content on the platform is private, it’s not designed for organic growth or discovery.

Conclusion

The social media and content creation space is currently monopolized by a few platforms that often treat their content creators unfairly. Creators who have large followings and enjoy massive profits may one day wake up and find their accounts suspended or even deleted if the platforms choose to do so. This puts the creators in a vulnerable position. 

However, newer platforms are rewriting the rules of the game. Promeet stands out in this space in being a unique platform that boldly rethinks how creators earn, connect, and thrive in a digital world. 

With no middlemen, no KYC, instant USDC payments, and full ownership of earnings, Promeet empowers content creators to build sustainable, censorship-resistant businesses. By merging the best aspects of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into one platform and backing it with the power of web3, Promeet is leading the way in democratizing content monetization.

To learn more about Promeet, visit its official website and socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.26602+1.58%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02279+2.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003155+2.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum laat op de uurgrafiek twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential koopsignalen zien. Deze indicator meet uitputting in een trend en geeft vaak een signaal dat de verkoopdruk kan afnemen. Dit dubbele signaal verschijnt rond het niveau van $4.516, waar de ETH prijs kortstondig steun vindt. Dit type formatie komt zelden voor en wordt daarom extra nauwlettend gevolgd. Wat gaat de Ethereum koers hiermee doen? Ethereum koers test steun rond $4.516 De scherpe daling van de Ethereum koers vanaf de prijszone rond $4.800 bracht de ETH prijs in korte tijd naar ongeveer $4.516. Op dit niveau trad duidelijke koopactiviteit op, waardoor de neerwaartse beweging tijdelijk werd gestopt. Het dubbele signaal dat door de TD Sequential indicator is gegenereerd, viel precies samen met dit prijspunt. De TD Sequential is opgebouwd uit negen candles die een trend meetellen. Wanneer de negende candle verschijnt, kan dit duiden op een trendomslag. In dit geval verschenen zelfs twee signalen kort na elkaar, wat aangeeft dat de verkoopdruk mogelijk uitgeput is. Het feit dat dit gebeurde in een zone waar ETH kopers actief bleven, maakt het patroon extra opvallend. TD Sequential just flashed two buy signals for Ethereum $ETH! pic.twitter.com/JPO8EhiEPi — Ali (@ali_charts) September 16, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische indicatoren schetsen herstelkans voor ETH Naast de dubbele koopsignalen verstrekken ook andere indicatoren belangrijke aanwijzingen. Tijdens de daling van de ETH koers waren grote rode candles zichtbaar, maar na de test van $4.516 stabiliseerde de Ethereum koers. Dit wijst op een mogelijke verschuiving in het evenwicht tussen de bears en bulls. Als deze opwaartse beweging doorzet, liggen de eerste weerstanden rond $4.550. Daarboven wacht een sterkere zone rond $4.650. Deze niveaus zijn in eerdere Ethereum sessies al meerdere keren getest. Een doorbraak zou ruimte openen richting de all-time high van ETH rond $4.953. Wanneer de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516 zakt, liggen er zones rond $4.500 en $4.450 waar grotere kooporders worden verwacht. Deze niveaus kunnen als een vangnet fungeren, mocht de druk opnieuw toenemen. Marktdynamiek bevestigt technische indicatoren De huidige situatie volgt op een bredere correctie in de cryptomarkt. Verschillende vooraanstaande crypto tokens zagen scherpe koersdalingen, waarna traders op zoek gingen naar signalen voor een mogelijke ommekeer. Dat juist Ethereum nu een dubbel TD Sequential signaal toont, versterkt de interesse in dit scenario. Fundamenteel blijft Ethereum sterk. Het aantal ETH tokens dat via staking is vastgezet, blijft groeien. Dat verkleint de vrije circulatie en vermindert verkoopdruk. Tegelijk blijft het netwerk intensief gebruikt voor DeFi, NFT’s en stablecoins. Deze activiteiten zorgen voor een stabiele vraag naar ETH, ook wanneer de prijs tijdelijk onder druk staat. Fundamentele drijfveren achter de Ethereum koers De Ethereum koers wordt echter niet alleen bepaald door candles en patronen, maar ook door bredere factoren. Een stijgend percentage van de totale ETH supply staat vast in staking contracten. Hierdoor neemt de liquiditeit op exchanges af. Dit kan prijsschommelingen versterken wanneer er plotseling meer koopdruk ontstaat. Daarnaast is Ethereum nog steeds het grootste smart contract platform. Nieuwe standaarden zoals ERC-8004 en ontwikkelingen rond layer-2 oplossingen houden de activiteit hoog. Deze technologische vooruitgang kan de waardepropositie ondersteunen en zo indirect bijdragen aan een ETH prijsherstel. Het belang van de korte termijn dynamiek De komende handelsdagen zullen duidelijk maken of de bulls genoeg kracht hebben om door de weerstandszone rond $4.550 te breken. Voor de bears ligt de focus juist op het verdedigen van de prijsregio rond $4.516. De whales, die met grote handelsorders opereren, kunnen hierin een beslissende rol spelen. Het dubbele TD Sequential signaal blijft hoe dan ook een zeldzame gebeurtenis. Voor cryptoanalisten vormt het een objectief aanknopingspunt om de kracht van de huidige Ethereum trend te toetsen. Vooruitblik op de ETH koers Ethereum liet twee opeenvolgende TD Sequential signalen zien op de uurgrafiek, iets wat zelden voorkomt. Deze formatie viel samen met steun rond $4.516, waar de bulls actief werden. Als de Ethereum koers boven dit niveau blijft, kan er ruimte ontstaan richting $4.550 en mogelijk $4.650. Zakt de prijs toch opnieuw onder $4.516, dan komen $4.500 en $4.450 in beeld als nieuwe steunzones. De combinatie van zeldzame indicatoren en een sterke fundamentele basis maakt Ethereum interessant voor zowel technische als fundamentele analyses. Of de bulls het momentum echt kunnen overnemen, zal blijken zodra de Ethereum koers de eerstvolgende weerstanden opnieuw test. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010989-3.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007369-3.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:31
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07766+1.66%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.52807-0.90%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance