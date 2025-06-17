Eigen Labs launches EigenCloud platform and receives $70 million investment from a16z crypto

By: PANews
2025/06/17 20:50
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Forbes, Eigen Labs announced the launch of the EigenCloud platform, which aims to provide blockchain-level trust guarantees for Web2 and Web3 applications. The platform is based on the EigenLayer re-staking protocol and integrates data availability, general computing, and dispute resolution functions. In addition, a16z crypto purchased EIGEN tokens for $70 million, continuing its investment layout after the $100 million Series B financing in February 2024.

The alpha version of the platform has been launched, and test network data shows that its data availability layer throughput reaches 50MB/s. EigenCloud plans to expand blockchain technology to traditional fields such as medical records and machine learning through the "verifiability as a service" model. The platform is currently being gradually opened to developers and is expected to be fully launched by the end of 2025. Founder Sreeram Kannan said that the platform will narrow the gap between developer needs and blockchain capabilities.

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi surpassed some of the major Solana DEXs after rising demand for dark pool trading.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:00
ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

Ethena faces selling pressure after $0.61 breakdown. Analysts warn of a possible decline toward $0.52 and $0.50 zones. Ethena (ENA) has lost a key price level that traders have been watching closely. The token broke below the $0.61–$0.62 support band, and analysts now see risk of further downside as bearish signals strengthen across multiple timeframes. […] The post ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
