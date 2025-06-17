British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announces Bitcoin financial policy

By: PANews
2025/06/17 19:57
Bittensor
TAO$302.69+2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010976-3.03%
Stella
ALPHA$0.0155-0.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1059+3.21%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to investing.com, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that it had obtained a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan and established a new financial policy focused on Bitcoin. The company established a subsidiary Tao Alpha PTE. LTD in Singapore to manage fund assets. The new policy allows up to two-thirds of cash reserves to be allocated to Bitcoin and stablecoins. The funds will be used to expand the Bittensor decentralized open source network and AI cryptocurrency development, including increasing the recruitment of technical personnel.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499+0.67%
Aster
ASTER$1.9445+11.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
Share
HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi surpassed some of the major Solana DEXs after rising demand for dark pool trading.
Major
MAJOR$0.1232+1.82%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:00
Share
ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

Ethena faces selling pressure after $0.61 breakdown. Analysts warn of a possible decline toward $0.52 and $0.50 zones. Ethena (ENA) has lost a key price level that traders have been watching closely. The token broke below the $0.61–$0.62 support band, and analysts now see risk of further downside as bearish signals strengthen across multiple timeframes. […] The post ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ethena
ENA$0.5739+1.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+5.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00542-1.98%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

DeFiance Capital CEO Arthur Cheong serves as strategic advisor to OpenEden

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550