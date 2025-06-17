SlowMist: Potential suspicious activity related to Meta Pool has been detected

By: PANews
2025/06/17 17:14
PANews reported on June 17 that SlowMist issued a security alert: Potential suspicious activities related to Meta Pool have been detected. The root cause is that the _deposit function has been rewritten, which allows arbitrary minting through the mint function without transferring tokens. Please remain vigilant.

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum.
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi surpassed some of the major Solana DEXs after rising demand for dark pool trading.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:00
ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

Ethena faces selling pressure after $0.61 breakdown. Analysts warn of a possible decline toward $0.52 and $0.50 zones.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 16:30
