Warning: Blackrock Could Orchestrate Institutional Bitcoin Takeover

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 15:30
Bitcoin
BTC$112,219.04+2.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.007355-3.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568+2.21%

Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, has warned of a potential scenario in which institutions like Blackrock might orchestrate a takeover by forking bitcoin and using its current ticker, BTC, to create legitimacy around it.

Is a Blackrock-Led Takeover of Bitcoin Possible? Vlad Costea Believes So

Not all bitcoiners are satisfied with the institutional version of bitcoin, despite the mainstream visibility and increased adoption that the cryptocurrency has achieved as large organizations integrate it. Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, believes that behemoths like Blackrock could be preparing a takeover of bitcoin.

Costea recently warned about this hypothetical scenario on social media, assessing that it might start with the capture of the current bitcoin ticker (namely BTC, or XBT). He explained that any piece of consensus software does not enforce the current ticker, and that Blackrock could use it in a fork to convince investors of the currency’s legitimacy.

He stressed:

To support his claims, Costea reminisces about what happened in 2016 with the Ethereum split, where the newer currency adopted the known ETH ticker, while the older chain got the ETC ticker, even when it opted not to roll back the blockchain.

He further stressed that Blackrock could support this new fork by paying users to adopt its new chain, sponsoring fake activity, and finally declaring that it is the “real bitcoin.”

Costea highlighted that this might happen as bitcoin gets institutionalized and loses its grassroots appeal. “If Bitcoin loses its fundamental value as a permissionless and unstoppable payment system in order to become much more of a stonk, this kind of brand/ticker hijacking becomes possible,” he concluded.

Costea has been a critic of the “suitcoiner” movement, calling out Strategy’s Michael Saylor for his controversial positions on self-custody when he referred to part of the crypto community as “paranoid crypto anarchists.”

Read more: A Hero Falls: Bitcoin Community Blasts Michael Saylor’s ‘Paranoid Crypto-Anarchists’ and Self-Custody Remarks

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499+0.67%
Aster
ASTER$1.9445+11.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
Share
HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi surpassed some of the major Solana DEXs after rising demand for dark pool trading.
Major
MAJOR$0.1232+1.82%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:00
Share
ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

Ethena faces selling pressure after $0.61 breakdown. Analysts warn of a possible decline toward $0.52 and $0.50 zones. Ethena (ENA) has lost a key price level that traders have been watching closely. The token broke below the $0.61–$0.62 support band, and analysts now see risk of further downside as bearish signals strengthen across multiple timeframes. […] The post ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ethena
ENA$0.5739+1.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+5.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00542-1.98%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

DeFiance Capital CEO Arthur Cheong serves as strategic advisor to OpenEden

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550