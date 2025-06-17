Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
Particl
PART$0.2108+0.38%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1059+3.21%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1475+0.88%
ARK
ARK$0.4198+2.49%

A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest.

Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following its $373 million purchase earlier this month.

The timing of the firm’s sale aligned with a sharp surge in Circle’s stock price. CRCL touched a new intraday high of $165.60 on Monday before easing to close at $151.06, its highest closing price yet. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, the stock has climbed roughly 387%, nearly quintupling in under two weeks.

Ark’s sell-off sales were spread across three of its actively managed ETFs. These included ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), trimming 196,367, 92,310, and 53,981 CRCL, respectively. 

The total value of the cumulative 342,658 shares sold stands at approximately $51.7 million, representing about 7.6% of Ark’s initial 4.5 million-share position in Circle. Despite trimming its holdings, Ark Invest still holds over 4.15 million shares of Circle, now valued at approximately $628 million, well above its original $373 million investment.

Circle’s IPO has continued to draw attention across the industry, particularly following its explosive debut on the first day of trading. Another early backer, Sigil Fund, recently disclosed a 4x return on its CRCL stake, and industry optimism for more upside is strong particularly as stablecoins gain traction in mainstream finance.

Beyond Circle’s CRCL sales, other trades by Ark Invest on the same day included reductions in its Meta (META) holdings and new purchases in stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and DoorDash (DASH).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499+0.67%
Aster
ASTER$1.9445+11.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
Share
HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi surpassed some of the major Solana DEXs after rising demand for dark pool trading.
Major
MAJOR$0.1232+1.82%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:00
Share
ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

Ethena faces selling pressure after $0.61 breakdown. Analysts warn of a possible decline toward $0.52 and $0.50 zones. Ethena (ENA) has lost a key price level that traders have been watching closely. The token broke below the $0.61–$0.62 support band, and analysts now see risk of further downside as bearish signals strengthen across multiple timeframes. […] The post ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ethena
ENA$0.5739+1.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+5.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00542-1.98%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets

DeFiance Capital CEO Arthur Cheong serves as strategic advisor to OpenEden

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550