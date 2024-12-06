Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.6)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/6 Update:

$PIZZAGUY When Bitcoin broke 100,000, the guy who bought pizza with Bitcoin was sent a meme

$DDD comes from a news article from ABC News: "deny," "defend" and "depose"

$ABULL A bull, suspected to be an AI agent

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!